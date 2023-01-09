Fred VanVleet believes he's worth more than what Toronto can currently give him

But one thing is clear: VanVleet believes he’s worth more than what Toronto can currently give him. “Without going too far into it … [I’m] just trying to put myself in a good position business-wise, and not take an extension on a deal that was made three or four years ago,” VanVleet told ESPN. “I felt like I’ve outplayed that contract thus far. So just trying to get myself in a position to put the cards in their hands. They got to make a decision from an organization standpoint.
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
VanVleet reportedly did not sign four-year, $114 million offer from Raptors. Now will he be traded? nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/09/van… – 9:57 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Fred VanVleet says he never received an extension offer from the Raptors… pic.twitter.com/7B6PwiELGk – 8:43 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Here’s a cut up version of what Fred VanVleet said re his contract earlier tonight: pic.twitter.com/Q1BcpuMRdr – 9:37 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet’s full comment on his contract situation: pic.twitter.com/QgRnWv10Gv – 7:16 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet on his contractual situation: pic.twitter.com/9faNkEhlu4 – 7:11 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet says he was never made a formal offer from the front office over the summer. He and the team mutually agreed to wait to discuss contract extension/options at a later time – 6:35 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet takes time after answering questions: “I was never made a formal offer.” Says both sides understood timing, and there was no deadline to signing. “That’s the last thing I’m gonna say on that.” – 6:35 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“They pretty much won us the game tonight with that run.” – VanVleet on the bench – 6:31 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes win! 117-105. 27-6-4 from Siakam, 22-9-4 from Barnes, 14-7-6 from VanVleet. They played well. – 6:10 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Back-to-back 3s by VanVleet just as Dame Time was rounding into view. Blazers had cut Toronto’s 19-point lead 3. Raps back up 103-94 with 6 to play. – 5:52 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Just as Lillard and the Blazers cut the Raptors’ lead down to 3, VanVleet hits a pair of 3s to put them back up by 9, and yeah, he’s pretty happy about it. – 5:52 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Back to the starters for the final 8:30. VanVleet and O.G. both have four fouls. – 5:42 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet, on the bench, sprinted to pick up Siakam when Drew Eubanks just fell on him, but stayed behind the baseline to not enter the playing surface. What court awareness! – 5:25 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
VanVleet basically dominates 3 minutes at both ends, Raptors open 3rd on an 11-0 run – 5:00 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors successfully executed 6:25 of playing time without any of Anunoby, VanVleet or Siakam! 16-7 to start quarter. – 4:24 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Asked Chauncey Billups about weighing body of work vs the down season Fred VanVleet is having:
“He’s a guy who takes what you give him, he feels the game out and his IQ is incredible. His toughness, his skillset, all those things are really high level, so, he’s a problem.” pic.twitter.com/hzQmYLMaCW – 2:25 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Chauncey Billups on Fred VanVleet: “He’s an impact guy. … Fred is a winner.” pic.twitter.com/qhnioki0L1 – 2:17 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“Fred is an impact guy … his numbers don’t matter to me. His toughness, his IQ, it’s incredible” — Chauncey Billups on Fred VanVleet. – 2:13 PM
More on this storyline
“I love being here. I love being a Raptor. I got a great relationship with Masai and Bobby, so I’m confident that we could find [a deal]. It’s a great partnership that we have, so going forward, I’m not going to make it easy on them and they’re not going to make it on me either, and that’s the way it’s going.” -via ESPN / January 9, 2023
With speculations already swirling around him, Fred VanVleet now stood up to clarify his case. Right at the postgame of the Toronto Raptors’ Sunday win over the Portland Trail Blazers, VanVleey broke his silence and clarified that there was no offer handed to him by the club, with both sides agreeing to wait for the right time to land an extension. -via TalkBasket / January 9, 2023
Josh Lewenberg: Billups on FVV: “He’s one of the guys in the league that could have 8 points & 6 assists and he actually controlled the entire game. The numbers don’t mean anything to me. Freddy is just a winner… So he’s a problem. You have to game plan for him & it’s almost like a chess match” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / January 8, 2023
