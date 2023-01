Fred VanVleet believes he's worth more than what Toronto can currently give him

But one thing is clear: VanVleet believes he’s worth more than what Toronto can currently give him . “Without going too far into it … [I’m] just trying to put myself in a good position business-wise, and not take an extension on a deal that was made three or four years ago,” VanVleet told ESPN. “I felt like I’ve outplayed that contract thus far. So just trying to get myself in a position to put the cards in their hands. They got to make a decision from an organization standpoint.Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN