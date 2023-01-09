James Harden: 'I don't need the credit. I don't really care'

With the NBA seeing so many crazy scoring nights in the 2022-23 season, one has to wonder if Harden receives enough credit. He would have those types of nights regularly during his heyday. “I don’t need the credit,” said Harden after thinking about it for a bit. “I don’t really care. I guess people give credit to who they want to give credit to. You know what I mean? Like, they pick and choose who they want to give credit to.”
Source: Ky Carlin @ Sixers Wire
Source: Ky Carlin @ Sixers Wire
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I can’t imagine more than about 10 of you watched Sixers-Pistons over Eagles-Giants yesterday, so here’s what you missed in hoops, featuring a great Harden game and a backup center battle that is heating up phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-76… – 10:56 AM
I can’t imagine more than about 10 of you watched Sixers-Pistons over Eagles-Giants yesterday, so here’s what you missed in hoops, featuring a great Harden game and a backup center battle that is heating up phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-76… – 10:56 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Considering all of the high scoring nights in the NBA this season, one has to remember that James Harden was doing this on a regular basis. He discusses the lack of credit he receives. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/09/jam… via @SixersWire – 8:21 AM
Considering all of the high scoring nights in the NBA this season, one has to remember that James Harden was doing this on a regular basis. He discusses the lack of credit he receives. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/09/jam… via @SixersWire – 8:21 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden and Montrezl Harrell couldn’t be stopped on the offensive end and they discussed their big performance after the win #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/08/jam… via @SixersWire – 7:59 PM
James Harden and Montrezl Harrell couldn’t be stopped on the offensive end and they discussed their big performance after the win #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/08/jam… via @SixersWire – 7:59 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
After a triple-double in Detroit, Doc Rivers had a ton of praise for James Harden after the win #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/08/doc… via @SixersWire – 7:58 PM
After a triple-double in Detroit, Doc Rivers had a ton of praise for James Harden after the win #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/08/doc… via @SixersWire – 7:58 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The Harden-era Rockets really peaked at the worst possible time in NBA history.
With respect to the top teams, I’d probably pick that 2018 squad over the field today. – 7:04 PM
The Harden-era Rockets really peaked at the worst possible time in NBA history.
With respect to the top teams, I’d probably pick that 2018 squad over the field today. – 7:04 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The Harden-era Rockets really peaked at the worst possible time in NBA history.
With respect to the top teams, I’d probably picking that 2018 squad over the field today. – 7:04 PM
The Harden-era Rockets really peaked at the worst possible time in NBA history.
With respect to the top teams, I’d probably picking that 2018 squad over the field today. – 7:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden today:
20 PTS
11 REB
11 AST
3-5 3P
In only 28 minutes. pic.twitter.com/tz5ERP7xCY – 5:47 PM
James Harden today:
20 PTS
11 REB
11 AST
3-5 3P
In only 28 minutes. pic.twitter.com/tz5ERP7xCY – 5:47 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers win, 123-111, in Detroit.
Maxey: 23 PTS / 2 AST
Harden: 20 PTS / 11 REB / 11 AST
Harrell: 20 PTS / 6 REB
Reed: 16 PTS / 11 REB / 2 STL
Niang: 14 PTS
Harris: 12 PTS / 5 REB
Milton: 8 PTS / 6 REB / 6 AST
Thybulle: 5 PTS / 2 AST / 6 STL – 5:24 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers win, 123-111, in Detroit.
Maxey: 23 PTS / 2 AST
Harden: 20 PTS / 11 REB / 11 AST
Harrell: 20 PTS / 6 REB
Reed: 16 PTS / 11 REB / 2 STL
Niang: 14 PTS
Harris: 12 PTS / 5 REB
Milton: 8 PTS / 6 REB / 6 AST
Thybulle: 5 PTS / 2 AST / 6 STL – 5:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Sixers 100, Pistons 82.
Stewart: 17 points, 11 rebounds
Bogdanovic: 16 points
Hayes: 15 points
Ivey: 10 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds
Harden has a 20-11-11 triple double for Philly – 4:55 PM
End of 3: Sixers 100, Pistons 82.
Stewart: 17 points, 11 rebounds
Bogdanovic: 16 points
Hayes: 15 points
Ivey: 10 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds
Harden has a 20-11-11 triple double for Philly – 4:55 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 3rd quarter: #Sixers 100, #Pistons 82.
Stewart: 17 pts, 11 rebs
Bogdanovic: 16 pts, 3 asts
Hayes: 15 pts, 3 asts
James Harden: 20 pts, 11 rebs, 11 asts – 4:54 PM
End of the 3rd quarter: #Sixers 100, #Pistons 82.
Stewart: 17 pts, 11 rebs
Bogdanovic: 16 pts, 3 asts
Hayes: 15 pts, 3 asts
James Harden: 20 pts, 11 rebs, 11 asts – 4:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden has a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. – 4:39 PM
Harden has a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. – 4:39 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Less than 1 minute into the second half, James Harden had recorded a triple-double.
13 PTS / 10 REB / 10 AST – 4:28 PM
Less than 1 minute into the second half, James Harden had recorded a triple-double.
13 PTS / 10 REB / 10 AST – 4:28 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden gets his triple-double on the first play of the second half. – 4:27 PM
Harden gets his triple-double on the first play of the second half. – 4:27 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
At halftime, James Harden is one assist away from his 71st career triple-double.
Over his last five halves, Montrezl Harrell has 52 points on 23-for-31 shooting. – 4:14 PM
At halftime, James Harden is one assist away from his 71st career triple-double.
Over his last five halves, Montrezl Harrell has 52 points on 23-for-31 shooting. – 4:14 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lead Detroit at the half, 71-54. Everyone except De’Antony Melton scored. Big halves for both Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed. And James Harden is one assist shy of a triple-double. Go Birds. – 4:14 PM
Sixers lead Detroit at the half, 71-54. Everyone except De’Antony Melton scored. Big halves for both Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed. And James Harden is one assist shy of a triple-double. Go Birds. – 4:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Sixers 71, Pistons 54. Sixers closed the half with a 16-2 run, and Harden (13 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists) scored or assisted 14 of those 16.
Stewart: 15 points, 7 rebounds
Bogdanovic: 11 points
Hayes: 7 points
Ivey: 6 points, 5 assists – 4:13 PM
Halftime: Sixers 71, Pistons 54. Sixers closed the half with a 16-2 run, and Harden (13 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists) scored or assisted 14 of those 16.
Stewart: 15 points, 7 rebounds
Bogdanovic: 11 points
Hayes: 7 points
Ivey: 6 points, 5 assists – 4:13 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden is a single assist shy of a triple-double at HALFTIME:
13 PTS / 10 REB / 9 AST
👀 – 4:12 PM
James Harden is a single assist shy of a triple-double at HALFTIME:
13 PTS / 10 REB / 9 AST
👀 – 4:12 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A strong first half for the @Philadelphia 76ers, heading into halftime with a 71-54 lead.
Harden: 13 PTS / 10 REB / 9 AST
Harrell: 16 PTS / 3 REB
Maxey: 10 PTS
Niang: 11 PTS
Harris: 6 PTS / 4 REB
Milton: 6 PTS / 2 AST
Reed: 6 PTS / 6 REB – 4:12 PM
A strong first half for the @Philadelphia 76ers, heading into halftime with a 71-54 lead.
Harden: 13 PTS / 10 REB / 9 AST
Harrell: 16 PTS / 3 REB
Maxey: 10 PTS
Niang: 11 PTS
Harris: 6 PTS / 4 REB
Milton: 6 PTS / 2 AST
Reed: 6 PTS / 6 REB – 4:12 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
James Harden barely breaking a sweat on his way to a triple-double before halftime. 13 points and 10 rebounds (9 defensive). 9 assists against 1 turnover.
Doing whatever he wants right now, a far cry from being unable to get around Isaiah Stewart in Detroit last season. – 4:11 PM
James Harden barely breaking a sweat on his way to a triple-double before halftime. 13 points and 10 rebounds (9 defensive). 9 assists against 1 turnover.
Doing whatever he wants right now, a far cry from being unable to get around Isaiah Stewart in Detroit last season. – 4:11 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Harden has scored or assisted 10 straight Sixers points. Philly up 17 shortly before halftime. Pistons kinda fell apart these last few minutes – 4:11 PM
Harden has scored or assisted 10 straight Sixers points. Philly up 17 shortly before halftime. Pistons kinda fell apart these last few minutes – 4:11 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden triple-double watch: 13 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists. – 4:08 PM
Harden triple-double watch: 13 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists. – 4:08 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden with a first-half double-double, and flirting with a *first-half triple-double*:
13 PTS / 10 REB / 7 AST
…read that again. – 4:08 PM
James Harden with a first-half double-double, and flirting with a *first-half triple-double*:
13 PTS / 10 REB / 7 AST
…read that again. – 4:08 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Today’s adidas Harden Vol. 7 for @James Harden in Detroit! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/nWEqVTUGUv – 3:49 PM
Today’s adidas Harden Vol. 7 for @James Harden in Detroit! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/nWEqVTUGUv – 3:49 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers finding good rhythm from deep in the first half today (6-10 3fg).
Niang: 2-2 3fg
Maxey: 2-3 3fg
Harden/Milton: 2-2 3fg
Team leads, 44-31, early in Q2. – 3:48 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers finding good rhythm from deep in the first half today (6-10 3fg).
Niang: 2-2 3fg
Maxey: 2-3 3fg
Harden/Milton: 2-2 3fg
Team leads, 44-31, early in Q2. – 3:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
James Harden certainly isn’t in his 15 FTA prime but the passing and his handle keep him as effective as physically possible – 3:27 PM
James Harden certainly isn’t in his 15 FTA prime but the passing and his handle keep him as effective as physically possible – 3:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden with a better start today. He has 7 points on 3-4 shooting after missing his first nine shots on Friday. – 3:25 PM
Harden with a better start today. He has 7 points on 3-4 shooting after missing his first nine shots on Friday. – 3:25 PM
More on this storyline
Rich Hoffman: Sixers win in Detroit, 123-111. They are 24-15 and will play the Pistons on Tuesday. Stress-free win, didn’t even shoot it well from deep. James Harden: 20 points, 11 assists, 11 rebounds Tyrese Maxey: 23 points Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed: A combined 36 points and 17 boards -via Twitter @rich_hofmann / January 8, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers PR: With 11:33 left in today’s 3rd quarter, @Philadelphia 76ers @James Harden posted his 10th assist, giving him his 71st career triple-double (8th in @NBAHistory). He’s the only Eastern Conference guard with multiple triple-doubles this season (2). h/t @Stathead -via Twitter @SixersStats / January 8, 2023
Austin Krell: With Joel Embiid listed out for tomorrow’s game against the Chicago Bulls, I was intrigued by what the Sixers’ record was without their best players…. 6-3 without Embiid. 9-6 without James Harden. 13-6 without Tyrese Maxey. 3-1 without all of Embiid, Harden, and Maxey. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / January 5, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.