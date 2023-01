James Harden: 'I don't need the credit. I don't really care'

With the NBA seeing so many crazy scoring nights in the 2022-23 season, one has to wonder if Harden receives enough credit. He would have those types of nights regularly during his heyday. “I don’t need the credit,” said Harden after thinking about it for a bit. “I don’t really care. I guess people give credit to who they want to give credit to. You know what I mean? Like, they pick and choose who they want to give credit to.”Source: Ky Carlin @ Sixers Wire