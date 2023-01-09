JB Bickerstaff: Ricky Rubio is really close to returning

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Ricky Rubio (ACL recovery), Dean Wade (shoulder) and Dylan Windler remain listed OUT for tomorrow night’s game here in Utah against the Jazz. – 6:16 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs injury report for tomorrow’s game here in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz:
Ricky Rubio (ACL), Dean Wade (shoulder sprain), Dylan Windler (ankle sprain) and Isaiah Mobley (two-way) – OUT – 5:56 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Asked #Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff how close Ricky Rubio is to returning: “He’s really close.” – 3:49 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland (right thumb sprain) is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game here in Phoenix.
Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade, Dylan Windler are out. Isaiah Mobley (two-way) is also out. – 6:48 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland (right thumb sprain) is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night’s game here in Phoenix. Dean Wade (shoulder), Ricky Rubio (ACL recovery) and Dylan Windler (ankle) are all OUT. – 6:46 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list Darius Garland as questionable for tomorrow night’s game in Phoenix with a right thumb sprain. He played last night and dealt with pain in it after missing three games.
Ricky Rubio is listed as out and will not make his season debut tomorrow. – 6:31 PM
Danny Cunningham: #Cavs list Darius Garland (thumb) as doubtful for tomorrow night’s game against the Suns. Evan Mobley (ankle) is listed as questionable. Ricky Rubio will not make his season debut, as he’s listed as out. Dean Wade, Dylan Windler, Isaiah Mobley, and Mamadi Diakite are also out. -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / January 3, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers injured point guard Ricky Rubio won’t play on the team’s upcoming two-game road trip against Indiana and Chicago, but his return is on the horizon. Still recovering from a torn left ACL that has sidelined him for nearly a year, Rubio practiced Tuesday afternoon — although the team did not do any 5 on 5, sources tell cleveland.com. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / December 27, 2022
Not only is the team eagerly awaiting his debut, but Rubio is also itching. “He is ready to go,” Bickerstaff said. “He’s pushing as much as he can and doing all the things that he can — obviously, safely. He’s talking to the guys. He and I have had conversations. He is definitely looking forward to it.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / December 27, 2022
