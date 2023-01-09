John Collins on potential trade: 'I don't give a damn'

But are you hoping that one thing or another happens? I don’t give a damn honestly, you know what I mean? How’s that possible? What do you mean? I play basketball every day, you know what I mean? I come in and I play basketball, and whatever happens, happens because I don’t control that side. I don’t have any control over any decisions that get made, where I am and where I play. I don’t have any control over that.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins had a heck of 13-point, 9-rebound game.
3 blocks. 0 turnovers. Played really big in the last three minutes. Had a decent stretch as a zone-buster when Clippers tried it. – 11:46 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Terrible 2Q defensively for Clippers and an even worst finish to the half. Clippers surrender 70.8% shooting in 2nd to Hawks, who score 4 points in last 8.4 seconds off John Collins’ wide open alley-oop dunk and ensuing inbounds steal and dunk by De’Andre Hunter to go up 66-52. – 10:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Really odd lapses for the Clippers to end the first half trailing 66-52. Kawhi forgot where John Collins was after switching off of Trae and Collins got behind him for an alley-oop. Then Wall’s inbounds pass was stolen for a quick ATL dunk. – 10:02 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
HALF: Hawks 66, Clippers 52
What a way to end the half with back to back dunks from John Collins and De’Andre Hunter.
Collins did hit a half court shot but it came after the buzzer. – 10:02 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins, after Jalen Johnson hit a pair of threes. pic.twitter.com/TnlWAH3Fj2 – 9:47 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers starting Terance Mann over Reggie Jackson tonight:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Kawhi Leonard
Terance Mann
ATL
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okungwu
Dejounte Murray
Trae Young – 8:33 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Utah is such an unpredictable deadline trade. Half their roster would intrigue others, then you read they’ve been in that John Collins mix for a while. Hard to imagine Ainge and co. standing pat. – 10:51 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks challenged the foul that John Collins foul but it was unsuccessful. – 12:35 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae no looks it to John Collins for a one-handed dunk. – 12:11 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
John Collins just stayed on JTA’s hip and Trae Young was right there to snatch the ball away, leads to a DJM 3. – 11:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
LeBron seems to delight in tormenting John Collins.
John made an incredible spin move but missed an acrobatic layup around the help defender.
LeBron came right down on the subsequent trip and copied the spin move to score.
Was smiling the whole way back up the court. – 10:55 PM
As for Collins, the Hawks have long since known that he’d welcome a change of scenery. But the factors that matter the most in deal-making may not currently be in his favor. -via The Athletic / January 9, 2023
“I can say, ‘Hey, I want to do this and I wanna do that,’ and they can just do whatever they feel is fair. You saw it with Kevin Durant (last summer), right? He’s begging for trade, and Brooklyn is like, ‘Nah.’ Not saying that I’m Kevin Durant, but it’s just the mentality of ‘Yeah, you can say whatever, you can make a public scene, you can do whatever, (but it won’t matter).’” -via The Athletic / January 9, 2023
I’ve had three coaches up to this point. So as I said, it’s sort of being calm in the business world of basketball, which is a lot. There are ideas and thoughts, a lot of players’ hopes and dreams and careers, and just a lot of decision making going on that I can’t control happening in front of me. So I just know to keep my mind clear. That’s the best thing for me. It’s just a lot to think about and process. -via The Athletic / January 9, 2023
