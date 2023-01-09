Kevin Durant to miss at least two weeks

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks after being diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of his right knee, the team announced Monday. Durant underwent an MRI, which confirmed the nature of his injury. The Nets said he will be reevaluated in two weeks.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
StatMuse @statmuse
KD this season:
29.7 PPG
6.7 RPG
5.3 APG
55.9 FG%
37.6 3P%
93.4 FT%
The first player in NBA history to average those numbers or better on that efficiency in a season. pic.twitter.com/8szIOUqI9p – 1:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Not all MCL injuries are created equal. The #Nets have not said which Grade Kevin Durant’s injury is – ie, Grade 1, Grade 2, etc. – but a source close to the situation confirmed it is not as severe as the one he suffered last season that kept him out from Jan. 15 to March 3. #NBA – 12:48 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kevin Durant sustained an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee, per the Brooklyn Nets. He has been having an MVP-caliber season and has become the model for how to successfully return from an Achilles tear. Wishing him a very speedy recovery. – 12:46 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Kevin Durant: Since the 2005-06 NBA season, the average lost time for a G1 MCL sprain is 18 days (~6.2 games). – 12:31 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets’ Durant out at least 2 weeks with sprained right knee (from @AP) apnews.com/article/2c4cf7… – 12:28 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant out minimum of two weeks with MCL sprain in right knee nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/09/kev… – 12:28 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The latest @washingtonpost NBA ‘Post Up’ newsletter is out!
– Will Kevin Durant’s knee sprain sink the Nets again?
– @Ava Wallace on Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks, plus the best from @PostSports, NBA Reddit & NBA Twitter
– Sign up here: wapo.st/postup – 12:27 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
How many games could Kevin Durant miss?
If 2 weeks: 6 games
If 3 weeks: 9 games
If 4 weeks: 12 games
If until the All-Star break: 18 games
Let’s hope for the smaller numbers. – 12:23 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant diagnosed with MCL sprain, will be reevaluated in 2 weeks: ‘We don’t have time for any excuses,’ Kyrie says. nj.com/nets/2023/01/k… – 12:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant diagnosed with same injury that crushed #Nets last season nypost.com/2023/01/09/kev… via @nypostsports – 12:07 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
The news on KD suggests a low grade MCL sprain without meniscus involvement. Great to hear. – 11:53 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
So as expected, Kevin Durant will miss time with an MCL injury.
It appears the timeline will be shorter than last season’s 6-week absence, which would be a major sigh of relief for Brooklyn. – 11:53 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant injury update: Nets star has sprained MCL in right knee, will be re-evaluated in two weeks
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 11:52 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee, Nets say. Team says he will be reevaluated in two weeks. – 11:51 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets say Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee.
He will be reevaluated in two weeks. – 11:50 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant sprained his MCL on January 15 of last season and didn’t return until March 3.
The #Nets – who’d been 27-15 at that point – went just 5-16 in his absence, including dropping 11 straight games. #NBA – 11:49 AM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
According to @Brooklyn Nets: Kevin Durant has an isolated MCL sprain in his right knee &will be reevaluated in 2 weeks. ~While #Nets have depth & play like a cohesive unit now, it’s still a huge loss,in midst of this run, 2nd in East & KD avg 29.7 ppg-6th in NBA~Playing MVP level. – 11:48 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD has an isolated MCL sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to the Nets. – 11:44 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain on his right knee last night versus the Heat and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 11:44 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain last night versus the Heat and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 11:43 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Per Nets, Kevin Durant has an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee. He’ll be out for two weeks before being reevaluated. – 11:43 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain on his right knee last night versus the Bulls and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 11:42 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Here’s the Nets release on Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/dNtQulLj6y – 11:42 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sprained right MCL for Kevin Durant, per the Brooklyn Nets. He’ll be reevaluated in two weeks. – 11:42 AM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
It’s an isolated MCL sprain for Durant. Will be evaluated again in two weeks. #Nets – 11:42 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets forward Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee. The injury occurred during the third quarter of last night’s game at Miami. Durant will be reevaluated in two weeks. #nba – 11:42 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Isolated MCL sprain of the right knee for Kevin Durant. Nets say he will be reevaluated in two weeks. – 11:42 AM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Nets forward Kevin Durant diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, per team. – 11:41 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Kevin Durant suffered a isolated MCL sprain in his right knee, the team says. Durant will be reevaluated in two weeks. – 11:41 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say Kevin Durant will be re-evaluated in two weeks after being diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee. – 11:41 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nets say Kevin Durant suffered an “isolated MCL sprain” in his right knee and will be reevaluated in two weeks. – 11:41 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee. He will be reevaluated in two weeks, Nets say. pic.twitter.com/Uj8Z0rac6a – 11:41 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kevin Durant will re-evaluated in two weeks with an MCL sprain, team says. – 11:41 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant has an MCL sprain of the right knee and will be reevaluated in 2 weeks, Nets say. – 11:41 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets say Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee. The injury occurred during the third quarter of last night’s game at Miami. Durant will be reevaluated in two weeks. – 11:41 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain in right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 11:40 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant has an MCL sprain of the right knee and will be reevaluated I. 2 weeks, Nets say. – 11:40 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s 102-101 loss to Nets: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Butler off at finish.
2. New Adebayo injury concern.
3. Altered lineup with Martin out.
4. Durant departs.
5. Spoelstra congratulates Dolphins. – 9:24 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro on Victor Oladipo last night:
“I tell him when I’m playing off the ball, it helps me a lot when he’s in the game. They’re so focused on me, but when Vic comes in it gives another threat.”
Just look at this rim pressure by Vic and how he pulls KD off Tyler: pic.twitter.com/ADUDPbsuoM – 9:01 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest TS% by a player with 20+ PPG in a season:
68.7 — Jokic this season
67.5 — Curry in 2018
67.3 — Durant this season
66.9 — Curry in 2016
66.9 — Markkanen this season
66.8 — Curry this season pic.twitter.com/0GgCVVJttq – 8:25 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Kevin Durant going for tests on knee injury: ‘Those plays are scary’ nypost.com/2023/01/09/net… via @nypostsports – 12:24 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Lakers rolling
– Kevin Durant injury
– MVP ladder shuffle
– Clutch Award
– Scoring still skyrocketing
– Officiating
– Everything you missed from the weekend
– Fan calls
Early show tonight, join us!
📺 https://t.co/HxqdNQ5umB pic.twitter.com/jrx2uoVqo8 – 11:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant leaves game with knee injury, MRI set for Monday nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/08/kev… – 10:45 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets have won 18 of their last 20 games — but as they left Miami they were trying to remain hopeful that KD wouldn’t have to miss too much time after injuring his knee. Now they wait to see what the MRI says on Monday. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:30 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Nets top Heat 102-101, lose Durant to right knee injury (from @AP) apnews.com/article/20e5ed… – 10:19 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Worth noting both of Durant’s previous MCL injuries were consistent w/ a more moderate sprain w/ the 1st sprain a confirmed G2 injury accompanied by a bone contusion of the tibia. The MRI will be crucial to determining the severity of a possible sprain & the subsequent time lost. – 10:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“We know what we’re up against.”
The Nets lost 11 in a row and fell from 1st to 10th when Kevin Durant sprained his MCL last season. The severity of Durant’s right knee injury is unclear, but the Nets know without Durant on the floor, everything changes. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:11 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Kevin Durant: When Butler falls into KD, it loads his knee with a valgus force. This mechanism of injury stresses the medial collateral ligament (MCL). Durant has endured two other MCL sprains in the opposite knee. He missed 19 games in 2016-17 and 21 games in 2021-22. – 9:55 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets top Heat 102-101, lose Durant to right knee injury (from @AP) apnews.com/article/20e5ed… – 9:50 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie when asked about KD potentially missing time:
“We don’t have any time for any excuses. We just have to keep moving forward.” – 9:26 PM
Kyrie when asked about KD potentially missing time:
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This is now the 3rd time since 2017 KD has gotten hurt by someone falling and crashing into his knee. First two were to his left leg, this time to his right. Usual not a doctor caveats, but I’m guessing this one will be a low grade MCL. – 9:17 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant goes down with knee injury in Nets’ win over Heat, will get MRI on Monday nj.com/nets/2023/01/k… – 9:08 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets edge out Heat as potential Kevin Durant injury nightmare looms nypost.com/2023/01/08/net… via @nypostsports – 9:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant leaves Heat game with right knee injury. Nets hang on to win, but Durant will undergo an MRI tomorrow. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:53 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Kevin Durant went down holding his right knee twice in the 3rd quarter — he stayed on the floor after this first one when Kyle Lowry (who else) drew a charge on him. Butler later fell into this leg and he eventually left the game. pic.twitter.com/pkpKVaRhsf – 8:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale said “right place, right time,” on his game-winning putback. Hasn’t been able to talk to KD since he went down. – 8:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
For those confused on Vaughn’s Durant answer, the team will fly back from Miami tonight, KD will get an MRI and what not when team is back in NYC. So no update coming tonight. – 8:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Kevin Durant will get imaging on his right knee tomorrow.
JV said KD dapped up every one of his teammates coming back into the locker room after the win. – 8:39 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Kevin Durant will get imaging on his right knee tomorrow.
JV said KD dapped up every one of his teammates coming back into the locker room after the win. – 8:39 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
JV says that KD will have imaging in his knee tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/E2s8mWWuyt – 8:37 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Vaughn said he did not ask Durant how he was feeling. It should be noted that Vaughn is doing a lot of smiling in here, which I doubt he would be doing if he just got really bad news. – 8:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Kevin Durant will get imaging on his left knee tomorrow.
JV said KD dapped up every one of his teammates coming back into the locker room after the win. – 8:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant will be examined tomorrow. That will include imaging. #Nets – 8:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Kevin Durant will get evaluated tomorrow. – 8:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant leaves #Nets game with apparent knee injury after Jimmy Butler collision nypost.com/2023/01/08/kev… via @nypostsports – 8:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Heat 102-101 behind Royce O’Neale’s last-second putback. Obviously the bigger story is Kevin Durant and his knee. Will see what we can learn. Coverage coming. – 8:26 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant injury update: Nets star leaves game vs. Heat with right knee issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 8:25 PM
Kevin Durant injury update: Nets star leaves game vs. Heat with right knee issue
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Timeout Jacque Vaughn. Heat lead the Nets 97-96 with 3:31 left. Seth Curry up to 12 points and has heated up since KD went out. They need it. Wonder if we see a little more T.J. Warren for offense. – 8:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
For context, Kevin Durant sprained his left MCL against the Pelicans in mid-January 2022. So different knee than last year’s injury. – 8:06 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Durant exited Sunday’s game against the Heat with a knee injury.
➡️ https://t.co/R0VpjIBh6J pic.twitter.com/kS1RmcmMVu – 8:05 PM
Kevin Durant exited Sunday’s game against the Heat with a knee injury.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Haywood Highsmith and Orlando Robinson looking like Kyrie and KD tonight – 8:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton with a pair of recent baskets to cut the Heat lead to five. It’s 90-85 with 8:20 left. Nets have to win this one without KD. – 8:00 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Kevin Durant is OUT (right knee) for the remainder of tonight’s game. – 7:59 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Nets say Kevin Durant (knee) is out for the rest of the game pic.twitter.com/8XNMak8nWb – 7:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kevin Durant is out for the rest of the game with a right knee injury, per the Nets. – 7:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant (right knee) is out for the remainder of tonight’s game. – 7:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say Kevin Durant (right knee) is out for the remainder of tonight’s game. – 7:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant (right knee) is out for the remainder of tonight’s game. #Nets #Heat #NBA – 7:57 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Kevin Durant (right knee) is out for the rest of the game. – 7:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Nets: Kevin Durant (right knee) is out for the remainder of tonight’s game. – 7:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule Kevin Durant out for the rest of the game with a right knee injury. – 7:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets say Kevin Durant will not return vs Miami with a right knee injury – 7:57 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets say Kevin Durant (right knee) is out for the remainder of tonight’s game. – 7:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Nets: Kevin Durant (right knee) is out for the remainder of tonight’s game. – 7:57 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Before heading to the locker room, KD tried to play for about 30 seconds. Not good. – 7:55 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Kevin Durant remained in the game for two possessions after appearing to injury his right knee when Jimmy Butler fell into him. Durant eventually went to the locker room. – 7:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 82, Nets 79 going into fourth. Kyrie 27, Butler 21. And Durant in Nets locker room for knee treatment. – 7:51 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Oh no. KD just went to the locker room after Jimmy Butler fell into his knee. – 7:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant is hunched over on the sidelines, walking back to the Nets locker room after two plays tonight that he has ended up grabbing at his right knee. Brooklyn’s championship hopes begin and end with Durant. Tough draw. – 7:50 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant going back to the locker room in Miami with what looked like some kind of knee problem. The holding of breath begins. – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Oh no. Jimmy Butler feel into Kevin Durant’s knee. KD tried to stay in, but asked out and immediately headed to the Nets locker room. – 7:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Durant looks to be in some pain and he’s headed back to the Nets locker room. – 7:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant turned the ball over on the next possession, looks to be massaging his knee on defense afterwards. #Nets take a timeout down 80-79 with :36.6 left in the third. – 7:48 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Butler got blocked and fell back into KD’s right knee. KD stayed on the ground for a few seconds but remains in the game. He’s still grabbing at it a little bit as the Nets call time out. He’s in pain. – 7:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jimmy Butler fell into Kevin Durant’s knee. KD looking to stay in the game. #Nets – 7:47 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant just went down and grabbed his knee, Got back up and was fine.
Looked like he just went knee to knee. – 7:30 PM
Kevin Durant just went down and grabbed his knee, Got back up and was fine.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kevin Durant is in the @GoDucks KD 15s today 👀👀 🦆🦆 pic.twitter.com/tu8wabBdGh – 7:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Heat 66-64. Kyrie Irving is feeling it. He’s got 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting. Second-highest scoring half for a Net this season behind KD in Chicago (28). Heat have received help from everyone. Jimmy Butler leads with 11. Should be a good second half. – 7:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
High-level first-half stuff. Nets 66, Heat 64. Kyrie 24, Durant 14, Butler 11. – 7:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyrie Irving up to 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 shooting on threes. Kevin Durant with 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field.
They’re good. – 7:07 PM
Kyrie Irving up to 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 shooting on threes. Kevin Durant with 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jimmy Butler with a tough take. Heat lead the Nets 59-56 with 2:44 left in the first half. Fun game so far. KD and Kyrie have combined for 31. – 6:59 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Really good rotation by Oladipo there to help out Tyler Herro on Durant. Too bad he screwed it up by fouling. – 6:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Bam Adebayo just blocked KD’s pull-up jumper.
Something you rarely see, if ever. – 6:51 PM
Bam Adebayo just blocked KD’s pull-up jumper.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Heat 20-13 with 5:32 left. Kevin Durant with seven early points. Kyrie with eight. Nets open 8-for-12 from the field. – 6:27 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant (26,670 points) has moved past Dominique Wilkins (26,668 points) into 14th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Next up: Oscar Robertson (26,710 points). – 6:23 PM
Kevin Durant (26,670 points) has moved past Dominique Wilkins (26,668 points) into 14th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant just passed Dominique Wilkins on the all-time scoring list with that three-point play. – 6:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Man Haywood Highsmith is trying his best to annoy Durant
That’s all you can do with him – 6:17 PM
Man Haywood Highsmith is trying his best to annoy Durant
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nets putting Simmons on Bam, Claxton on Butler and Durant on Herro. An interesting strategy. Nets can switch nearly everything. – 6:17 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat have Jimmy Butler on Durant but are willingly switching everything early on. Both teams have taken two 3-pointers in the first two minutes. Game being played to the Nets’ preferred pace but Heat aren’t shying away from it. – 6:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
There was a defensive miscommunication there between Durant and Irving that led to Herro’s open three. Nets went on to call an early timeout. – 6:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn calls an early timeout after seeing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving deep in conversation over something. Nets lead 7-2. – 6:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Kevin Durant on Tyler Herro to start
Ben Simmons on Bam Adebayo – 6:13 PM
So Kevin Durant on Tyler Herro to start
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets Starters for this evening’s game at Miami:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:31 PM
Nets Starters for this evening’s game at Miami:
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Spo with high praise of KD/Kyrie: “There’s great players in this league, and then there’s great players that are [on] a different level. You can’t really do anything to scheme against them, you just have to do what you do extremely well. You can’t make mistakes.” – 5:24 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Erik Spoelstra on KD and Kyrie:
“There’s great players in this league, and then there’s great players that are a different level where you can’t really do anything to scheme against them.” pic.twitter.com/oK4YSIHFpK – 5:16 PM
Erik Spoelstra on KD and Kyrie:
