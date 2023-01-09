LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell named Players of the Week

Cody Taylor: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 12 of the 2022-23 season (Jan. 2-8).
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
No LeBron tonight in Denver.
Nuggets are 16-3 at home.
Those two things are probably correlated. – 4:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Fresh off his Player of the Week honor, LeBron James will not play against the Nuggets tonight in Denver. Left ankle soreness. – 4:07 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
This week on TrueHoop, starting today on the podcast, @David Thorpe explore the strained relationship between the Lakers and LeBron. Search “TrueHoop” wherever you listen to podcasts, or listen here: truehoop.com/p/lebrons-comp… – 4:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
LeBron James is out tonight vs. Denver due to ankle soreness, Lakers say. – 4:03 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is out tonight at Denver. – 4:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
So good and bad for the Knicks – Donovan Mitchell named eastern conference player of the week. But Randle and Brunson both were also nominated. So there’s that. – 3:54 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 3:45 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for games from Jan. 2-8. – 3:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron was named Western Conference Player of the Week after leading LAL to a 4-0 record, averaging 35.0 points (54.8% FG’s) with 8.7 boards and 7.7 assists.
@LeBron James adds to his league-record 66 career weekly awards (5 with the Lakers, and first since December of 2021). – 3:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James was named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Jan. 2-8. – 3:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Yet again, #Pacers Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner were nominees for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award, which was won by Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell. – 3:33 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Donovan Mitchell was just named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. #Cavs – 3:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell named Eastern Conference Player of the Week once again. – 3:31 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week – 3:30 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell has been named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
The #Cavs won all three games this week that Mitchell played in, including his 71-point performance on Monday night against Chicago. – 3:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 12 of the 2022-23 season (Jan. 2-8). pic.twitter.com/tG0po5s5Pa – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers’ LeBron James and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell have just been named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:30 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game at Denver. – 2:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say that LeBron James has been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game in Denver because of left ankle soreness. – 2:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
LeBron has been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game, Lakers announce. – 2:21 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James has been downgraded from probable to questionable for tonight’s game in Denver, per the Lakers – 2:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game at Denver. – 2:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game at Denver. – 2:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
For weeks I’ve had different thoughts on Donovan Mitchell’s impending return to Utah. So I wrote those thoughts down. My view on him coming back to face the Jazz and the emotions that will come with it, is here – theathletic.com/4071072/2023/0… – 1:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by quarter:
1st — Luka (11.5)
2nd — LeBron (8.8)
3rd — Shai (10.6)
4th — Giannis (8.9) pic.twitter.com/dNmtf8nR3N – 12:16 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We break down a weekend of Laker wins, plus LeBron messaging new details about an NBA future with Bronny, and a passive-aggressive reminder that he wants the front office to make a deal. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 12:03 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, the entire LeBron James conversation – completely in context – is here regarding his Lakers and the pressing question of whether or not they should use their prized first round picks to get better now, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4068034/2023/0… – 11:55 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
The @Los Angeles Lakers trading LeBron James this offseason sounds like sacrilege. But execs around the league say they are advised to “Be Prepared” …
More at @HeavyOnSports :
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 10:29 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: LeBron wants help. Will the Lakers oblige? si.com/nba/2023/01/09… – 10:16 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell on what he expects the response to his return to Utah to be on Tuesday: “I don’t know. I mean, like I’ve said, we did a lot of great things there. Obviously, we didn’t accomplish our end goal. I don’t know what the response will be, I hope it’s cheers.” – 11:32 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Devin Booker didn’t play tonight due to injury, but after the game he and Donovan Mitchell exchanged jerseys as a way of commemorating both being in the 70-point club. – 10:54 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
A dominant fourth quarter closes this one out for the #Cavs, as they outscored the Suns 32-19 in the fourth. They beat the Suns 112-98 and move to 1-1 on the road trip.
Donovan Mitchell: 22 pts, 2 assists
Darius Garland: 22 pts, 7 assists
Jarrett Allen: 13 pts, 12 rebounds – 10:06 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs lead the Suns 80-79 heading in the fourth quarter. Will have to show some more defensive effort here in the fourth.
Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland with 19 points. – 9:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Cavs 57 #Suns 54 Halftime
PHX: Duane Washington Jr. 14 off bench, Mikal Bridges 11. Team: 8-of-12 on 3s.
CLE: Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell 12 each, Jarrett Allen 10. Team: 5-of-15 on 3s. – 9:13 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first half, #Cavs lead 57-54. Suns outscored the Cavs 28-22 in the second quarter to keep this game close.
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland each have 12 pts, followed by Jarrett Allen with 10 pts. – 9:00 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Grizzlies beat Jazz 123-118.
Markkanen had 21, Olynyk with a bounceback game before the ankle injury. Clarkson with 17 before the ejection.
Ultimately, a reasonable performance a team as good as the Grizzlies on the second game of a B2B.
Next: Donovan Mitchell’s return Tues. – 8:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
And that’s it: the Jazz fight gamely on the second night of a back to back but fall to Memphis 123-118…Utah has lost 7 of its last 8 games. The Jazz fall to 20-23 overall, and fall out of the play-in pending the minny game. Cleveland and Donovan Mitchell, next – 8:28 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Grizzlies 123, Jazz 118. Utah had seven guys score in double-figures, but yielded 27 points off 21 turnovers, plus 24 second-chance points off of 13 offensive rebounds. Utah’s now 20-23. 11 of next 13 are at home, starting with Donovan Mitchell’s return Tuesday. – 8:26 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight here in Phoenix: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:18 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs will start Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen tonight in Phoenix.
Cavs Live gets you set for it, starting at 7:30 pm on @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow – 7:14 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) are PROBABLE for Denver game Monday night and
Troy Brown Jr. (left quad strain) is QUESTIONABLE. – 6:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers list LeBron James and Russell Westbrook as probable tomorrow in Denver. Troy Brown Jr. is questionable. – 6:16 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
A stat I find fascinating: Cleaning the Glass says LeBron and Russ have a plus-7.5 net rating on the court together this season, which is good.
If you filter those minutes to just the 221 possessions with Thomas Bryant on the floor as well, the net rating jumps to plus-19.4. – 5:26 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Earlier today, @TheAthletic‘s journalist Sam Amick release an article with his walk-and-talk chat with LeBron James.
The superstar player did not agree with what was written 👀
basketnews.com/news-183499-le… – 4:10 PM
Shams Charania: Lakers’ LeBron James is listed out vs. Denver tonight due to left ankle soreness. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 9, 2023
Mike Trudell: LeBron James has been downgraded from probable to questionable for tonight’s game in Denver, due to left ankle soreness. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / January 9, 2023
The notion of any NBA team fortunate enough to employ LeBron James, the most dominant player of the past 20 years, considering peddling his services in a trade sounds ludicrous. But if circumstances around James’ current team, the Lakers, continue on their current path, that could be the next step for James. According to executives around the league, multiple teams are at least preparing for the possibility that James will seek to force a trade this summer as he, having just turned 38, looks to finish his career in a winning environment. And unlike this past offseason, in which teams were blindsided by the trade demand lodged by star forward Kevin Durant on the eve of free agency, front offices around the NBA will be prepared for James’ potential move. -via Heavy.com / January 9, 2023
Mitchell’s homecoming. “I don’t know what the response will be. I hope it’s cheers,” Mitchell said in the locker room when asked about returning to Utah following Cleveland’s 112-98 win over Phoenix on Sunday night. “We did a lot of great things there. Obviously, we didn’t accomplish our end goal. But I had a lot of positives despite not winning a championship. That’s not easy. Only one team does it. We had five cracks at it, and we missed.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / January 9, 2023
He used the term “draining” and said he was “hurt” by the response after speaking out on social injustice. Mitchell has also said multiple times that while there are no hard feelings toward the organization, he’s never been happier in his career. Could those comments be interpreted as a dig at Utah? Will that fuel a boisterous crowd? “What really helped me was going back home after the summer I had,” Mitchell said. “So then I kind of was like emotional, and being able to … you know, I didn’t play my best because I was all over the place, with all that stuff. Coming back to Utah, I’ve had time to understand I may get booed, I may get cheered. I had been there for five years. Gonna see a lot of familiar faces and people that you know and see but understanding that it’s a lot of great memories.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / January 9, 2023
“It should be a standing ovation,” Garland told cleveland.com. “All the work he put in out there and all the things he did for the city — playoff appearances, All-Star appearances, many wins — I expect the best ovation. Hopefully.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / January 9, 2023
