LeBron James won't play against Denver

Shams Charania: Lakers’ LeBron James is listed out vs. Denver tonight due to left ankle soreness.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
LeBron and the Lakers: Who is Underserving Whom? shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 5:10 PM
LeBron and the Lakers: Who is Underserving Whom? shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 5:10 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James has been named Western Conference Player of the Week: pic.twitter.com/3e2seisJpn – 4:43 PM
LeBron James has been named Western Conference Player of the Week: pic.twitter.com/3e2seisJpn – 4:43 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Bronny is getting as much hate as he is getting love but he’s handling it like a pro! Major kudos to @LeBron James Savanna and the rest of the fam for having them prepared. Real Talk! pic.twitter.com/8uIfsH9o0e – 4:31 PM
Bronny is getting as much hate as he is getting love but he’s handling it like a pro! Major kudos to @LeBron James Savanna and the rest of the fam for having them prepared. Real Talk! pic.twitter.com/8uIfsH9o0e – 4:31 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron not playing tonight pushes his target date for breaking the NBA all-time scoring record — based on his current average — back to Feb. 9 against Milwaukee. – 4:30 PM
LeBron not playing tonight pushes his target date for breaking the NBA all-time scoring record — based on his current average — back to Feb. 9 against Milwaukee. – 4:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
No LeBron tonight in Denver.
Nuggets are 16-3 at home.
Those two things are probably correlated. – 4:14 PM
No LeBron tonight in Denver.
Nuggets are 16-3 at home.
Those two things are probably correlated. – 4:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Fresh off his Player of the Week honor, LeBron James will not play against the Nuggets tonight in Denver. Left ankle soreness. – 4:07 PM
Fresh off his Player of the Week honor, LeBron James will not play against the Nuggets tonight in Denver. Left ankle soreness. – 4:07 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
This week on TrueHoop, starting today on the podcast, @David Thorpe explore the strained relationship between the Lakers and LeBron. Search “TrueHoop” wherever you listen to podcasts, or listen here: truehoop.com/p/lebrons-comp… – 4:06 PM
This week on TrueHoop, starting today on the podcast, @David Thorpe explore the strained relationship between the Lakers and LeBron. Search “TrueHoop” wherever you listen to podcasts, or listen here: truehoop.com/p/lebrons-comp… – 4:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
LeBron James is out tonight vs. Denver due to ankle soreness, Lakers say. – 4:03 PM
LeBron James is out tonight vs. Denver due to ankle soreness, Lakers say. – 4:03 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is out tonight at Denver. – 4:02 PM
Los Angeles Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is out tonight at Denver. – 4:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ LeBron James is listed out vs. Denver tonight due to left ankle soreness. – 4:02 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James is listed out vs. Denver tonight due to left ankle soreness. – 4:02 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 3:45 PM
LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 3:45 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for games from Jan. 2-8. – 3:36 PM
LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for games from Jan. 2-8. – 3:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron was named Western Conference Player of the Week after leading LAL to a 4-0 record, averaging 35.0 points (54.8% FG’s) with 8.7 boards and 7.7 assists.
@LeBron James adds to his league-record 66 career weekly awards (5 with the Lakers, and first since December of 2021). – 3:34 PM
LeBron was named Western Conference Player of the Week after leading LAL to a 4-0 record, averaging 35.0 points (54.8% FG’s) with 8.7 boards and 7.7 assists.
@LeBron James adds to his league-record 66 career weekly awards (5 with the Lakers, and first since December of 2021). – 3:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James was named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Jan. 2-8. – 3:34 PM
LeBron James was named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Jan. 2-8. – 3:34 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers’ LeBron James and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell have just been named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:30 PM
The Lakers’ LeBron James and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell have just been named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:30 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game at Denver. – 2:35 PM
Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game at Denver. – 2:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say that LeBron James has been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game in Denver because of left ankle soreness. – 2:26 PM
Lakers say that LeBron James has been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game in Denver because of left ankle soreness. – 2:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
LeBron has been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game, Lakers announce. – 2:21 PM
LeBron has been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game, Lakers announce. – 2:21 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James has been downgraded from probable to questionable for tonight’s game in Denver, per the Lakers – 2:21 PM
LeBron James has been downgraded from probable to questionable for tonight’s game in Denver, per the Lakers – 2:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game at Denver. – 2:21 PM
The Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game at Denver. – 2:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game at Denver. – 2:21 PM
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game at Denver. – 2:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by quarter:
1st — Luka (11.5)
2nd — LeBron (8.8)
3rd — Shai (10.6)
4th — Giannis (8.9) pic.twitter.com/dNmtf8nR3N – 12:16 PM
Most PPG by quarter:
1st — Luka (11.5)
2nd — LeBron (8.8)
3rd — Shai (10.6)
4th — Giannis (8.9) pic.twitter.com/dNmtf8nR3N – 12:16 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We break down a weekend of Laker wins, plus LeBron messaging new details about an NBA future with Bronny, and a passive-aggressive reminder that he wants the front office to make a deal. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 12:03 PM
Monday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We break down a weekend of Laker wins, plus LeBron messaging new details about an NBA future with Bronny, and a passive-aggressive reminder that he wants the front office to make a deal. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 12:03 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, the entire LeBron James conversation – completely in context – is here regarding his Lakers and the pressing question of whether or not they should use their prized first round picks to get better now, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4068034/2023/0… – 11:55 AM
ICYMI, the entire LeBron James conversation – completely in context – is here regarding his Lakers and the pressing question of whether or not they should use their prized first round picks to get better now, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4068034/2023/0… – 11:55 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
The @Los Angeles Lakers trading LeBron James this offseason sounds like sacrilege. But execs around the league say they are advised to “Be Prepared” …
More at @HeavyOnSports :
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 10:29 AM
The @Los Angeles Lakers trading LeBron James this offseason sounds like sacrilege. But execs around the league say they are advised to “Be Prepared” …
More at @HeavyOnSports :
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 10:29 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: LeBron wants help. Will the Lakers oblige? si.com/nba/2023/01/09… – 10:16 AM
Column: LeBron wants help. Will the Lakers oblige? si.com/nba/2023/01/09… – 10:16 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) are PROBABLE for Denver game Monday night and
Troy Brown Jr. (left quad strain) is QUESTIONABLE. – 6:18 PM
Lakers say that LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) are PROBABLE for Denver game Monday night and
Troy Brown Jr. (left quad strain) is QUESTIONABLE. – 6:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers list LeBron James and Russell Westbrook as probable tomorrow in Denver. Troy Brown Jr. is questionable. – 6:16 PM
The Lakers list LeBron James and Russell Westbrook as probable tomorrow in Denver. Troy Brown Jr. is questionable. – 6:16 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
A stat I find fascinating: Cleaning the Glass says LeBron and Russ have a plus-7.5 net rating on the court together this season, which is good.
If you filter those minutes to just the 221 possessions with Thomas Bryant on the floor as well, the net rating jumps to plus-19.4. – 5:26 PM
A stat I find fascinating: Cleaning the Glass says LeBron and Russ have a plus-7.5 net rating on the court together this season, which is good.
If you filter those minutes to just the 221 possessions with Thomas Bryant on the floor as well, the net rating jumps to plus-19.4. – 5:26 PM
More on this storyline
Cody Taylor: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 12 of the 2022-23 season (Jan. 2-8). -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / January 9, 2023
Mike Trudell: LeBron James has been downgraded from probable to questionable for tonight’s game in Denver, due to left ankle soreness. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / January 9, 2023
The notion of any NBA team fortunate enough to employ LeBron James, the most dominant player of the past 20 years, considering peddling his services in a trade sounds ludicrous. But if circumstances around James’ current team, the Lakers, continue on their current path, that could be the next step for James. According to executives around the league, multiple teams are at least preparing for the possibility that James will seek to force a trade this summer as he, having just turned 38, looks to finish his career in a winning environment. And unlike this past offseason, in which teams were blindsided by the trade demand lodged by star forward Kevin Durant on the eve of free agency, front offices around the NBA will be prepared for James’ potential move. -via Heavy.com / January 9, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.