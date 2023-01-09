Luka Doncic settles trademark dispute with his mother

With much less media fanfare than initial reporting in September, Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and his mother, Mirjam Poterbin, quietly have resolved a legal conflict involving a trademark “LUKA DONCIC 7,” owned by Poterbin. According to public records of the case on the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s website, Doncic on Dec. 5 terminated a petition that he filed on Sept. 6, in which he sought to cancel the registration of the trademark.
Source: Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Trio of Mavs score double-digits, but Luka Doncic-less Dallas falls to Thunder dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:01 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said it’s a testament to this young teams maturity to not overlook the Luka-Less Mavericks. – 9:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
“I take full responsibility for this loss,” Tim Hardaway Jr. said. “This all falls on me.” He said it’s no excuse that Mavs were on the second half of a back-to-back — and without Doncic. – 9:49 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dallas has yet to win a game without Luka this season 😬 pic.twitter.com/OwLep8F5Ya – 9:38 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks without Luka fall short against Thunder. Here’s the quick recap.
mavs.com/mavs-at-thunde… – 9:29 PM
Mavericks without Luka fall short against Thunder. Here’s the quick recap.
StatMuse @statmuse
SGA tonight:
33 PTS
5 REB
5 AST
11-17 FG
SGA tonight:
33 PTS
5 REB
5 AST
11-17 FG
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder take care of business beating the Luka-Less Mavs.
This young core, the youngest in the NBA, despite missing Chet Holmgren, is a half game out of the Play-In tournament. Tough road trip coming up, but this is a fun time to be a Thunder fan. – 9:27 PM
The #Thunder take care of business beating the Luka-Less Mavs.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Both OKC and Dallas are shooting 70% from three. Really been a fun one, even without Luka. – 7:50 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Along with his overall, All-Star caliber improvement this season, Gilgeous-Alexander is a 91% free-throw shooter this season, including 23-of-23 vs. Dallas.
That’s a category that Doncic has yet to master. – 7:28 PM
Along with his overall, All-Star caliber improvement this season, Gilgeous-Alexander is a 91% free-throw shooter this season, including 23-of-23 vs. Dallas.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Wood has 10 points, Dinwiddie has 8. Pretty much what the Mavs needed w/o leading scorer Doncic.
Dallas 27-20. – 7:27 PM
Wood has 10 points, Dinwiddie has 8. Pretty much what the Mavs needed w/o leading scorer Doncic.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks have the start they were hoping for without Luka, going up 12-3 on OKC. They’ve hit all four of their shots, three from distance. – 7:16 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs starters tonight vs OKC, reminder that Luka is out (left ankle soreness) – Dinwiddie, THJ, Bullock, Wood, Powell. Mavs at Thunder at 6p on BSSW. – 6:40 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Davis Bertans signing a Luka Doncic jersey 🤨 pic.twitter.com/cUdlOH3NaX – 5:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on playing the Mavs without Luka “we’ve seen it this past week” mentioned the Boston game without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Wizards game without Beal, and now this. They understand not to overlook an opportunity. – 5:29 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
As if there was any doubt, Luka is officially out this evening at OKC (6 p.m. tip). It ends a streak of 10 consecutive games played, seven of which Luka put in 37 minutes or more. – 4:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann said he understands not to under estimate the Mavericks without Luka Doncic, “we’ve been on the other side of that.” – 4:38 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
In the past two games, Jaden Hardy has combined for 30 points in just 36 minutes, and is 12-of-17 from the field, including 4-of-5 from three-point range. Since Luka Doncic is not playing tonight at OKC, Hardy likely will see more playing time against the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/TqL2QYcROn – 3:27 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) is out tonight vs. Thunder – 2:26 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
With Luka Doncic out, Mavs rookie G Jaden Hardy will have a lot of opportunity tonight in OKC. He’s scored 30 points on 12-17 FG over the last two games. Jason Kidd: “We’ve just got to keep stacking that positivity and keep him on the floor.” – 2:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Tonight in OKC, the Mavericks could either win their first game without Luka Doncic this season or … yikes! dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:48 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavericks update for tonight in OKC – Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) is out. – 1:48 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic will sit out Sunday’s game at Oklahoma City dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:45 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic was tired of casual alley-oops, so he decided to spice some things up 🌶️😎
Luka Doncic was tired of casual alley-oops, so he decided to spice some things up 🌶️😎
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic says he watches more EuroLeague games than NBA 👀 pic.twitter.com/cG5rk9AqCE – 9:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Luka Doncic: I watch more EuroLeague than NBA
Luka Doncic: I watch more EuroLeague than NBA
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Luka Doncic: “I watch more EuroLeague than the NBA.”
Luka Doncic: “I watch more EuroLeague than the NBA.”
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
You can take Luka out of the #EuroLeague, but you can’t take the EuroLeague out of Luka #NBA
You can take Luka out of the #EuroLeague, but you can’t take the EuroLeague out of Luka #NBA
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Luka Doncic says he watches more Euroleague than NBA 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/DtV7Bu32YF – 4:01 AM
More on this storyline
According to the petition that was filed on his behalf in September, while he competed for Slovenia in EuroBasket, Doncic in July 2021 provided written notice to his mother that he no longer consented to use and registration of the “7″ trademark because he wanted to consolidate his brand without her involvement. -via Dallas Morning News / January 9, 2023
Marc Stein: The Mavericks say Luka Doncic (left ankle soreness) will not play Sunday in Oklahoma City on the second night of a back-to-back and the first game of a five-game road trip. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 8, 2023
Grant Afseth: When asked about keeping tabs on the MVP race, Luka Doncic explained that he watches more EuroLeague than NBA games: “Not really. I watch some NBA games, but I watch more EuroLeague than NBA. But if it is a really good NBA game on TV, I will watch it.” -via Twitter / January 8, 2023
