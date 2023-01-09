Magic 20, Kings 27: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (15-25) play against the Sacramento Kings (18-18) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday January 9, 2023

Orlando Magic 20, Sacramento Kings 27 (Q1 04:55)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Paolo Banchero gets stripped by Davion Mitchell and Keegan Murray hits the transition three.

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic can’t get sucked into the Kings’ pace. Need to lock in and sharpen up things defensively, especially at the point of attack.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Paulo Banchero gets stripped by Davion Mitchell and Keegan Murray hits the transition three.

Khobi Price @khobi_price

What an overhead pass by Markelle to Gary for that 3-pointer.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

39 seconds after this Franz Wagner layup, Steve Kerr called timeout

Steve Kerr: “Patrick, you know what you did wrong?”

Patrick Baldwin Jr: “Yeah, Wagner goes right.”

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings head coach Mike Brown concerned with how his team will answer his call for improved defensive presence against an Orlando team that scored a season high 78 points in the paint in their matchup back in November.

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Coach Jamahl Mosley’s midseason evaluation of the Magic (15-25) entering tonight’s matchup against the Kings.

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“He’s made remarkable improvement.”

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown says he’s kinda rooting for underdog TCU in tonight’s national championship game.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown’s response to De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis being outside the top 10 in fan voting for the All-Star Game:

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Really would like to see a refocused Sacramento Kings team winning by a comfortable margin tonight. – Really would like to see a refocused Sacramento Kings team winning by a comfortable margin tonight. – 4:42 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

