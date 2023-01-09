Magic 20, Kings 27: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (15-25) play against the Sacramento Kings (18-18) at Golden 1 Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday January 9, 2023
Orlando Magic 20, Sacramento Kings 27 (Q1 04:55)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Domas shows off the footwork before splashing the baby hook 💪
@Domantas Sabonis | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/QIrfI1iWBr – 10:25 PM
Domas shows off the footwork before splashing the baby hook 💪
@Domantas Sabonis | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/QIrfI1iWBr – 10:25 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Paolo Banchero gets stripped by Davion Mitchell and Keegan Murray hits the transition three.
Kings won draft night. It’s official. – 10:24 PM
Paolo Banchero gets stripped by Davion Mitchell and Keegan Murray hits the transition three.
Kings won draft night. It’s official. – 10:24 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic can’t get sucked into the Kings’ pace. Need to lock in and sharpen up things defensively, especially at the point of attack.
Kings lead 24-16 with 5:41 in the 1Q. – 10:23 PM
Magic can’t get sucked into the Kings’ pace. Need to lock in and sharpen up things defensively, especially at the point of attack.
Kings lead 24-16 with 5:41 in the 1Q. – 10:23 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Davion Mitchell strips Paolo Banchero and finds Keegan Murray for a transition 3. Kings up 24-16. – 10:23 PM
Davion Mitchell strips Paolo Banchero and finds Keegan Murray for a transition 3. Kings up 24-16. – 10:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell just ripped a ball away from Paolo Banchero. Leads to a transition 3-ball for Keegan Murray. All 5 starters have scored. Kings up 24-16. 7 assists on 10 made field goals. – 10:23 PM
Davion Mitchell just ripped a ball away from Paolo Banchero. Leads to a transition 3-ball for Keegan Murray. All 5 starters have scored. Kings up 24-16. 7 assists on 10 made field goals. – 10:23 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
franz wagner: elite finisher
@Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/kUxCB9CTAX – 10:23 PM
franz wagner: elite finisher
@Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/kUxCB9CTAX – 10:23 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Paulo Banchero gets stripped by Davion Mitchell and Keegan Murray hits the transition three.
Kings won draft night. It’s official. – 10:22 PM
Paulo Banchero gets stripped by Davion Mitchell and Keegan Murray hits the transition three.
Kings won draft night. It’s official. – 10:22 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
kelle throwing dots early 😮💨
@Markelle Fultz + @Gary Harris pic.twitter.com/zZKhfoo5zK – 10:15 PM
kelle throwing dots early 😮💨
@Markelle Fultz + @Gary Harris pic.twitter.com/zZKhfoo5zK – 10:15 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
What an overhead pass by Markelle to Gary for that 3-pointer.
Magic with an early 7-6 lead over the Kings. – 10:14 PM
What an overhead pass by Markelle to Gary for that 3-pointer.
Magic with an early 7-6 lead over the Kings. – 10:14 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Orlando’s first four possessions result in four points in the paint and a wide open 3-pointer. Mike Brown calls timeout. – 10:13 PM
Orlando’s first four possessions result in four points in the paint and a wide open 3-pointer. Mike Brown calls timeout. – 10:13 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,252 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 10:13 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,252 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 10:13 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Early Mike Brown timeout after a 7-6 Magic start. Just over 2 minutes in. – 10:13 PM
Early Mike Brown timeout after a 7-6 Magic start. Just over 2 minutes in. – 10:13 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
39 seconds after this Franz Wagner layup, Steve Kerr called timeout
Steve Kerr: “Patrick, you know what you did wrong?”
Patrick Baldwin Jr: “Yeah, Wagner goes right.”
Story: How a defensive mistake shows why the Warriors like PBJ so much https://t.co/8UhTVfEgrE pic.twitter.com/pH6Xh5rONb – 10:00 PM
39 seconds after this Franz Wagner layup, Steve Kerr called timeout
Steve Kerr: “Patrick, you know what you did wrong?”
Patrick Baldwin Jr: “Yeah, Wagner goes right.”
Story: How a defensive mistake shows why the Warriors like PBJ so much https://t.co/8UhTVfEgrE pic.twitter.com/pH6Xh5rONb – 10:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Davion leading to squad out 😤
@mybonney Tunnel Cam pic.twitter.com/jPgBtop7Z0 – 9:57 PM
Davion leading to squad out 😤
@mybonney Tunnel Cam pic.twitter.com/jPgBtop7Z0 – 9:57 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/1dia9cz9g8 – 9:43 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/1dia9cz9g8 – 9:43 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
KCP fighting through that screen helped him draw the foul after blowing up the action. That looked like the old Gary Harris blows up DHO play. – 9:27 PM
KCP fighting through that screen helped him draw the foul after blowing up the action. That looked like the old Gary Harris blows up DHO play. – 9:27 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings head coach Mike Brown concerned with how his team will answer his call for improved defensive presence against an Orlando team that scored a season high 78 points in the paint in their matchup back in November.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/YHPPQccxZs pic.twitter.com/7UhKuxKXDk – 9:24 PM
Kings head coach Mike Brown concerned with how his team will answer his call for improved defensive presence against an Orlando team that scored a season high 78 points in the paint in their matchup back in November.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/YHPPQccxZs pic.twitter.com/7UhKuxKXDk – 9:24 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Coach Jamahl Mosley’s midseason evaluation of the Magic (15-25) entering tonight’s matchup against the Kings.
Game No. 41 for Orlando. pic.twitter.com/U6Pv5eMbX9 – 9:20 PM
Coach Jamahl Mosley’s midseason evaluation of the Magic (15-25) entering tonight’s matchup against the Kings.
Game No. 41 for Orlando. pic.twitter.com/U6Pv5eMbX9 – 9:20 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
make sure the grills match the fit 🔥💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/tiLnW7eaf9 – 9:13 PM
make sure the grills match the fit 🔥💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/tiLnW7eaf9 – 9:13 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
I’m already sleepy and the Magic don’t tip for another hour-plus #washed – 8:57 PM
I’m already sleepy and the Magic don’t tip for another hour-plus #washed – 8:57 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“He’s made remarkable improvement.”
Coach Brown on how Keegan has responded to his challenge to impact the game outside of shooting 👑 pic.twitter.com/J62ZPI7qAU – 8:52 PM
“He’s made remarkable improvement.”
Coach Brown on how Keegan has responded to his challenge to impact the game outside of shooting 👑 pic.twitter.com/J62ZPI7qAU – 8:52 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says he’s kinda rooting for underdog TCU in tonight’s national championship game.
He says: “Sorry, Georgia fans. I don’t have a Twitter account that y’all know of.” 😂 – 8:48 PM
Kings coach Mike Brown says he’s kinda rooting for underdog TCU in tonight’s national championship game.
He says: “Sorry, Georgia fans. I don’t have a Twitter account that y’all know of.” 😂 – 8:48 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown’s response to De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis being outside the top 10 in fan voting for the All-Star Game:
“Them fans don’t know what they’re talking about.” – 8:45 PM
Kings coach Mike Brown’s response to De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis being outside the top 10 in fan voting for the All-Star Game:
“Them fans don’t know what they’re talking about.” – 8:45 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers are listing Gary Payton II as probable for tomorrow vs. Orlando. Of course, he was also listed as probable before the Toronto game and ended up not playing. So we’ll see. – 8:14 PM
Blazers are listing Gary Payton II as probable for tomorrow vs. Orlando. Of course, he was also listed as probable before the Toronto game and ended up not playing. So we’ll see. – 8:14 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
INJURY REPORT 1/10 @Portland Trail Blazers vs. ORL:
OUT
Little (R Femoral Head Impaction Fracture)
Winslow (L Ankle Sprain)
PROBABLE
Nurkic (Non-Covid Illness)
Payton II (R Ankle Sprain) – 8:13 PM
INJURY REPORT 1/10 @Portland Trail Blazers vs. ORL:
OUT
Little (R Femoral Head Impaction Fracture)
Winslow (L Ankle Sprain)
PROBABLE
Nurkic (Non-Covid Illness)
Payton II (R Ankle Sprain) – 8:13 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma says the magic word after he disagreed with an offensive foul call and gets a technical foul. – 7:44 PM
Kyle Kuzma says the magic word after he disagreed with an offensive foul call and gets a technical foul. – 7:44 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Sacramento Republic FC dropped their full 2023 USL regular season schedule:
First match is March 11th @ El Paso Locomotive FC
Home opener March 18th vs Charleston Battery
17 home matches including 2 during Cal State Fair – 6:54 PM
The Sacramento Republic FC dropped their full 2023 USL regular season schedule:
First match is March 11th @ El Paso Locomotive FC
Home opener March 18th vs Charleston Battery
17 home matches including 2 during Cal State Fair – 6:54 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Can the Nets Survive Without KD? Orlando Magic thoughts; News; Mailbag with @Danny Leroux. Join us! https://t.co/XSgwN6Csyi pic.twitter.com/0H2BAdC88Y – 6:49 PM
New Dunc’d On Prime: Can the Nets Survive Without KD? Orlando Magic thoughts; News; Mailbag with @Danny Leroux. Join us! https://t.co/XSgwN6Csyi pic.twitter.com/0H2BAdC88Y – 6:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Magic duo tonight:
Franz Paolo
20.1 PPG 21.4 PPG
3.9 RPG 6.7 RPG
3.5 APG 3.9 APG
Top __ under 25 duo. pic.twitter.com/9F0DCYY9OD – 6:38 PM
Magic duo tonight:
Franz Paolo
20.1 PPG 21.4 PPG
3.9 RPG 6.7 RPG
3.5 APG 3.9 APG
Top __ under 25 duo. pic.twitter.com/9F0DCYY9OD – 6:38 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
In Orlando Jenkins said they hoped to get Brandon Clarke back on this homestand but now the target is next week. He said it’s nothing alarming just a hip thing they want to be careful with. – 6:28 PM
In Orlando Jenkins said they hoped to get Brandon Clarke back on this homestand but now the target is next week. He said it’s nothing alarming just a hip thing they want to be careful with. – 6:28 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I’m Orlando Jenkins said they hoped to get Brandon Clarke back on this homestand but now the target is next week. He said it’s nothing alarming just a hip thing they want to be careful with. – 6:27 PM
I’m Orlando Jenkins said they hoped to get Brandon Clarke back on this homestand but now the target is next week. He said it’s nothing alarming just a hip thing they want to be careful with. – 6:27 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Really would like to see a refocused Sacramento Kings team winning by a comfortable margin tonight. – 4:42 PM
Really would like to see a refocused Sacramento Kings team winning by a comfortable margin tonight. – 4:42 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s Bol Bol clears health and safety protocols, rejoining Orlando tomorrow: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 4:19 PM
Magic’s Bol Bol clears health and safety protocols, rejoining Orlando tomorrow: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 4:19 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson was a late scratch on Saturday night against the Magic due to left knee soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/07/war… – 4:00 PM
Klay Thompson was a late scratch on Saturday night against the Magic due to left knee soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/07/war… – 4:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.