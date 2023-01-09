Magic vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Orlando Magic are spending $8,176,137 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $6,740,662 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday January 9, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSCA

Away TV: Bally Sports Florida

Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!