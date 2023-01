Marcus Morris fined by NBA

Clippers starters tonight:Nicolas BatumTerance MannKawhi LeonardMarcus MorrisIvica ZubacAnd Reggie Jackson? No, he’s not hurt. He will come off the bench. – 8:53 PM

Reggie Jackson comes in for Marcus Morris Sr. Clippers now have second unit in of Wall, Jackson, Powell, Moses Brown to go with Kawhi. – 9:24 PM

And Norman Powell puts the Clippers up 80-79 after the Hawks turned over the ball then Marcus Morris buries a 3. – 10:39 PM

Clippers up 87-85 at start of fourth thanks to a 35-19 third quarter advantage. Clippers held Hawks to 33.3% shooting in the third. Marcus Morris scored 11 in the third. – 10:48 PM

Reggie Jackson hasn’t played in the second half. He played eight minutes in the first half. Ty Lue currently has Norm Powell, Kawhi Leonard, Nic Batum, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac in for the final five minutes. – 11:07 PM

NBA fined Marcus Morris Sr. $15,000 for inappropriate language toward an official at end of the Minnesota loss last week. – 12:51 PM

