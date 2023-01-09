Marcus Morris fined by NBA

Ohm Youngmisuk: NBA fined Marcus Morris Sr. $15,000 for inappropriate language toward an official at end of the Minnesota loss last week.
Source: Twitter @NotoriousOHM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
NBA announces that Marcus Morris Sr. has been fined $15,000 for “directing inappropriate language toward a game official” at the end of the Jan. 6 loss at Minnesota. – 12:59 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Marcus Morris Sr. has been fined $15,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, per the NBA. – 12:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
NBA fined Marcus Morris Sr. $15,000 for inappropriate language toward an official at end of the Minnesota loss last week. – 12:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Reggie Jackson hasn’t played in the second half. He played eight minutes in the first half. Ty Lue currently has Norm Powell, Kawhi Leonard, Nic Batum, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac in for the final five minutes. – 11:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bonus awareness was huge for Clippers in third quarter. Made 9/10 FTs. Helped also that Marcus Morris Sr. made 3 3s. – 10:49 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers up 87-85 at start of fourth thanks to a 35-19 third quarter advantage. Clippers held Hawks to 33.3% shooting in the third. Marcus Morris scored 11 in the third. – 10:48 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
And Norman Powell puts the Clippers up 80-79 after the Hawks turned over the ball then Marcus Morris buries a 3. – 10:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Reggie Jackson comes in for Marcus Morris Sr. Clippers now have second unit in of Wall, Jackson, Powell, Moses Brown to go with Kawhi. – 9:24 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers starters tonight:
Nicolas Batum
Terance Mann
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris
Ivica Zubac
And Reggie Jackson? No, he’s not hurt. He will come off the bench. – 8:53 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers starting Terance Mann over Reggie Jackson tonight:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Kawhi Leonard
Terance Mann
ATL
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okungwu
Dejounte Murray
Trae Young – 8:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are going without a traditional point guard.
Terance Mann, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac.
The “I can’t remember” is always a hint – 8:33 PM
When you look at this team, I always look at your midrange game. I don’t know if you realize this — you’ve got star midrange qualities… last year, you were one of the few guys to attempt four midrange shots a game. That’s a star shot in today’s NBA, and you hit that shot at a high clip, mid-high 40s. How do you do that? I know that’s part of your work, but when you think about where that shot is, that’s a special place for anybody. Let alone on this team. What do you think about that? Marcus Morris: Honestly, I don’t really too much pay attention to it, man. Because I’ve always — not even this year — if you go back and look at previous years, other teams I’ve played for, I’ve always gotten my midrange pretty good. I’m just a guy that like, I’ve had the capability to do a lot of things on the court. But I’m really trying to do like, for the most part, whatever the team needs. -via The Athletic / December 23, 2022
Marcus Morris: So with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George out, then my midrange shot becomes my dominant shot. I try to get to that. And if they’re playing, I try to space the floor and shoot a ton of 3s. So it’s just natural. I’ve always played the midrange down in college. I’ve always been a midrange player. And I just so happen to find a team that allows me to play my game. -via The Athletic / December 23, 2022
