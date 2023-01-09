Multiple teams preparing for potential LeBron James trade request

The notion of any NBA team fortunate enough to employ LeBron James, the most dominant player of the past 20 years, considering peddling his services in a trade sounds ludicrous. But if circumstances around James’ current team, the Lakers, continue on their current path, that could be the next step for James. According to executives around the league, multiple teams are at least preparing for the possibility that James will seek to force a trade this summer as he, having just turned 38, looks to finish his career in a winning environment. And unlike this past offseason, in which teams were blindsided by the trade demand lodged by star forward Kevin Durant on the eve of free agency, front offices around the NBA will be prepared for James’ potential move.
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) are PROBABLE for Denver game Monday night and
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
A stat I find fascinating: Cleaning the Glass says LeBron and Russ have a plus-7.5 net rating on the court together this season, which is good.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Earlier today, @TheAthletic‘s journalist Sam Amick release an article with his walk-and-talk chat with LeBron James.
The superstar player did not agree with what was written 👀
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron on Lakers likely standing pat: ‘Y’all know what the f*** should be happening’ nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/08/leb… – 2:05 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
We’ve known for a few years that LeBron James would be positioned to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer this season. I couldn’t imagine he’d be hunting down Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in a Ferrari instead of the horse & buggy every other 38 year old or 20-year vet would be using. – 1:35 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
LeBron is 38 and this was his closeout from one corner to the opposite corner in crunch time last night. pic.twitter.com/x1SFdnUWtS – 12:50 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
On the Lowe Post podcast, @Zach Lowe and I talk Lakers at the 37 minute mark.
⭐️Winners of 5 in a row
⭐️1 game in the loss column behind #6 LAC
⭐️37 minutes and 37 points for LeBron on the 2nd night of a back-to-back vs. Sac
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox furious after LeBron James scores 37 in Lakers’ controversial win over Kings
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In the four games he’s played since he celebrated his 38th birthday, LeBron James is averaging 38 points per game.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LeBron James last night:
Sam Amick @sam_amick
LeBron James to @TheAthletic on the Lakers’ roster plans: “Y’all know what the f*** should be happening.”
More here on his waning patience, how his greatness is forcing this conversation, and why he deserves more help
Cleveland Cavaliers Eastern Conference exec: “That is the most likely thing, if he wants it all to end on a good note. Go back to Cleveland one last time. It is a good team, you can win, and it is where it all started. No one’s going to hate him for going to Cleveland again. The trick is getting the numbers to match up, if you could do something with Kevin Love’s contract, that could be the key.” -via Heavy.com / January 9, 2023
Golden State Warriors Western Conference executive: “If there is a bidding war going on at some point, the Warriors are in a great position because they can give you the young guys—(James) Wiseman or (Jonathan) Kuminga or (Moses) Moody, or (Pat) Baldwin, whoever the Lakers want. But you have to add either (Jordan) Poole or (Andrew) Wiggins, and that’s not easy. But if they want to win now, you can give up Poole if you are getting back LeBron, right? If they keep Draymond (Green) and come back with Steph (Curry), Klay Thompson, Draymond and LeBron, that would be a fun, fun team to watch.” -via Heavy.com / January 9, 2023
Jovan Buha: The Lakers list LeBron James and Russell Westbrook as probable tomorrow in Denver. Troy Brown Jr. is questionable. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / January 9, 2023
