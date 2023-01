Multiple teams preparing for potential LeBron James trade request

The notion of any NBA team fortunate enough to employ LeBron James, the most dominant player of the past 20 years, considering peddling his services in a trade sounds ludicrous. But if circumstances around James’ current team, the Lakers, continue on their current path, that could be the next step for James. According to executives around the league, multiple teams are at least preparing for the possibility that James will seek to force a trade this summer as he, having just turned 38, looks to finish his career in a winning environment. And unlike this past offseason, in which teams were blindsided by the trade demand lodged by star forward Kevin Durant on the eve of free agency, front offices around the NBA will be prepared for James’ potential move.Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com