Pelicans 100, Wizards 88: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (24-16) play against the Washington Wizards (23-23) at Capital One Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 9, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans 100, Washington Wizards 88 (Q4 11:14)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 3rd: Pelicans 100, Wizards 88

McCollum 32 pts (11-19 FG)

Valanciunas 20 pts, 9 rebs

Marshall 15 pts

Points in the paint

NOP: 58

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Dyson has Monte Morris in jail just now. Leads to a Trey Murphy steal and Larry Nance dunk on the other end.

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

JV in that first half:

20 Pts | 7 Rebs

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Capital City Go-Go trail Raptors 905 at the half 53-63.

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

📊 halftime numbers:

Kuz: 13 PTS, 4 REB

KP: 9 PTS, 3 REB

Monte: 8 PTS, 4 AST

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of 1st half: Pelicans 68, Wizards 56

McCollum 22 pts

Valanciunas 20 pts (8-11 FG), 7 rebs

Marshall 10 pts

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Pelicans 68, Wizards 56

– CJ: 22p, 4r, 8/15 FG, 4/7 3P

– JV: 20p, 7r, 8/11 FG

– Naji: 10p, 2r

Pels: 52.1 FG%, 5/13 3P, 13/17 FT

Wizards: 57.5 FG%, 6/13 3P, 4/4 FT

Wizards: 10 TOs into 18 Pels pts

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Halftime: Pelicans 68, Wizards 56. Pels started to run away in the second quarter.

Kuzma has a scoreless second after 13p in the first quarter.

Porzingis has 9p

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Spectacular first half performance by McCollum/Valanciunas gives the Pelicans a 68-56 halftime lead over the Wizards.

CJ:

22 points

4 rebounds

4 threes

JV:

20 points

7 rebounds

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Washington Wizards trail the New Orleans Pelicans at the half.





Kyle Kuzma leads the wizards with 13.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Pelicans won the 2nd quarter 33-19, leaving the Wizards down 68-56 going into halftime.

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

After one-quarter of play, the Capital City Go-Go trail Raptors 905, 26-23.

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

There’s something very funny about the 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis seeing a double team from the 6-foot-1* Devonte Graham and the 6-foot* Jose Alvarado.

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija looks like he jammed a finger on his left hand after missing a layup, getting attention from the Wizards training staff on the bench.

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Kyle Kuzma hit 3 of 4 triples on the move in the first quarter. He is shooting 33.7% from deep on the season. Those fireworks should be ending soon.

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Wizards 37, Pelicans 35

McCollum 16 pts

Valanciunas 6 pts

Jones 4 pts

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Whole lotta offense in the 1st quarter. It’s 37-35 Wizards over the Pelicans. Wiz shooting 65.2%, Pels at 59.1%.

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

After one-quarter of play, the Washington Wizards lead the New Orleans Pelicans after 1.





Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Kuzma has three very nice three-pointers in the first quarter and the Wizards lead the Pelicans 37-35.

Kuzma: 13p

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

soarin’ higher than the pelicans ⬆️

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

It’s currently 24-20 Pels who are on a 10-0 run of their own right now.

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Not related to the Pelicans:

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Naji Marshall

Herb Jones

Trey Murphy

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Naji Marshall

Trey Murphy

Jonas Valanciunas – Starters:CJ McCollumHerb JonesNaji MarshallTrey MurphyJonas Valanciunas – 6:49 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Larry Nance (right shoulder soreness) will work out pregame before team sees if he can go, Willie Green says.

Green also said Brandon Ingram hasn’t gone through a full practice yet but they are hopeful that happens on this trip.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Here at Capital One Arena the Washington Wizards have “I voted for” buttons. #DCAboveAll

• Bradley Beal

• Kyle Kuzma

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans, with Bradley Beal out:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Corey Kispert

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Kristaps Porziņģis

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

If the Pelicans wish to stop their recent slide, winning the first 12 minutes against the Wizards may dramatically increase those odds.

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Delon Wright ranks near the top of the NBA in deflections per game and the Wizards have their lowest def rtg with him on the floor.

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

ICYMI: From Saturday… only at

🏀 NBA execs on whether the Pelicans be true contenders?

🏀 Will Minnesota ever be able to make the Gobert-Towns combination work?

🏀 Celtic archeology: A couple of fun notes from a long ago trip

