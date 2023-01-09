Pelicans 100, Wizards 88: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (24-16) play against the Washington Wizards (23-23) at Capital One Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 9, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans 100, Washington Wizards 88 (Q4 11:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
work to do in Q4.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/PFX7wxhR7H – 8:56 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
That’s 3⃣! One more to close out!
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/ECtlGZvXHE – 8:54 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 100, Wizards 88
McCollum 32 pts (11-19 FG)
Valanciunas 20 pts, 9 rebs
Marshall 15 pts
Points in the paint
NOP: 58
WSH: 40 – 8:53 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards enter the 4th quarter down 100-88 to the Pelicans. Going to need a comeback to avoid their 3rd straight loss. – 8:53 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Wizards trail the Pelicans after 3.
#DCAboveAll 88
#Pelicans 100 – 8:53 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans were down 10-0 to start this game and have been pretty damn good ever since. – 8:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Trey Murphy: Flyer than the rest of ’em pic.twitter.com/dTh4FkpIDx – 8:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Loving what we’re seeing right here! pic.twitter.com/kc1cr28wCJ – 8:50 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Already looks like New Orleans and Memphis will be winning tonight so Denver will have to also take care of business to keep themselves in the 1st seed in the West. – 8:47 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ is up to 30 points and we’re not even done with the third 👀 pic.twitter.com/OL24FaFNlg – 8:47 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards are down 91-75 with 4 minutes left in the 3rd quarter, on pace to give up 135 points. – 8:47 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Dyson has Monte Morris in jail just now. Leads to a Trey Murphy steal and Larry Nance dunk on the other end.
Pels lead 91-75. – 8:45 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Great Dyson Daniels defense on Monte Morris leads to a Pels steal. New Orleans has opened up a 16-point lead. – 8:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
NAJI LOB ➡️ TREY SLAM: YESSSSSSIR pic.twitter.com/Dekyr5lpbJ – 8:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ back with anotha smooth reverse 😏 pic.twitter.com/3BRQ9PYEMI – 8:36 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Big BIG personal foul on Kyle Kuzma just seconds into the second half. That’s his 4th. With likely no Herb Jones for the rest of this game, danger exists of him catching fire, but not if he’s saddled with foul trouble. – 8:27 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Dyson Daniels starts 3Q in place of Herb Jones, who is doubtful to return with a right low back contusion – 8:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JV in that first half:
20 Pts | 7 Rebs
Doing what he does best pic.twitter.com/KCDymZqb92 – 8:24 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Herb Jones (right lower back contusion) is doubtful to return to tonight’s game, Pelicans say. – 8:22 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go trail Raptors 905 at the half 53-63.
Vernon Carey Jr leads the team with 12, Jordan Schakel with 9, and Jules Bernard has 8. – 8:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is doubtful to return to tonight’s game – 8:22 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📊 halftime numbers:
Kuz: 13 PTS, 4 REB
KP: 9 PTS, 3 REB
Monte: 8 PTS, 4 AST
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/EImenQpRtH – 8:13 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
New Orleans held Washington to 19 points in the second quarter. Have turned Wizards’ 10 turnovers into 18 points. – 8:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pelicans 68, Wizards 56
McCollum 22 pts
Valanciunas 20 pts (8-11 FG), 7 rebs
Marshall 10 pts
It’s been the CJ & JV show so far in DC. Wiz have no answer for those two guys. Pels also locked in on D, holding the Wiz to 19 in the 2nd quarter. – 8:11 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 68, Wizards 56
– CJ: 22p, 4r, 8/15 FG, 4/7 3P
– JV: 20p, 7r, 8/11 FG
– Naji: 10p, 2r
Pels: 52.1 FG%, 5/13 3P, 13/17 FT
Wizards: 57.5 FG%, 6/13 3P, 4/4 FT
Wizards: 10 TOs into 18 Pels pts
Pels: 4 TOs into 4 Wizards pts – 8:11 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Pelicans 68, Wizards 56. Pels started to run away in the second quarter.
Kuzma has a scoreless second after 13p in the first quarter.
Porzingis has 9p
Valanciunas has 20, McCollum has 22p – 8:11 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Spectacular first half performance by McCollum/Valanciunas gives the Pelicans a 68-56 halftime lead over the Wizards.
CJ:
22 points
4 rebounds
4 threes
JV:
20 points
7 rebounds
8-11 FGS – 8:10 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards trail the New Orleans Pelicans at the half.
#dcaboveall 56
#Pelicans 68
Kyle Kuzma leads the wizards with 13.
Cj McCollum leads all with 22. – 8:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Up at the half!
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/3DqIFs8kKK – 8:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jonas slam, Larry steal, & a CJ 3: we hoopin’ out here! pic.twitter.com/elXjV2sJqY – 8:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Pelicans won the 2nd quarter 33-19, leaving the Wizards down 68-56 going into halftime.
McCollum (22 pts) and Valanciunas (20 pts) have been problems so far. – 8:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas combine for 42 first-half points. CJ’s hit four 3s. JV is feasting in the paint. Pels have a 12-point lead. – 8:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
C.J. McCollum vs. Jordan Goodwin has been a fun game within the game to watch. On this play, McCollum got the best of him but you can see the creativity it took to counter Goodwin’s defense. pic.twitter.com/ZfIxVyfS3W – 8:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“That is tough” – AD
CJ’s just different 😀 pic.twitter.com/FHOCQBC3sf – 8:02 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Herb Jones subs out and is walking back to the locker room after that fall. – 7:57 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Herb Jones took a nasty fall on that last drive, but he’ll stay in the game. Looks a little stiff walking around tho. – 7:56 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
After one-quarter of play, the Capital City Go-Go trail Raptors 905, 26-23.
Vernon Carey Jr leads the team with 6 points. – 7:56 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
There’s something very funny about the 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis seeing a double team from the 6-foot-1* Devonte Graham and the 6-foot* Jose Alvarado.
*Allegedly – 7:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“Right Play Tae” – Garrett Temple. pic.twitter.com/YI3ZIyXajS – 7:51 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija looks like he jammed a finger on his left hand after missing a layup, getting attention from the Wizards training staff on the bench.
He signals to Wes Unseld Jr. thumbs up that he is ok to come back in. – 7:49 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma: “I gave him the ball.”😂
I mean, he’s not wrong. pic.twitter.com/Q7ablWdyzy – 7:49 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jonas Valanciunas is killing Gafford inside. He’s got 14 already. Pels feeding him early and often. – 7:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Naji with the “sharp” cut and the great finish 😏
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/fRViIwJCmY – 7:47 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ in that 1st quarter:
16 Pts
2 3PM
60% from the field 👀 pic.twitter.com/Oi6fj6vv4R – 7:45 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma says the magic word after he disagreed with an offensive foul call and gets a technical foul. – 7:44 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
up 2 after 1.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/2UPuhSJ602 – 7:42 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KUUUUUUZ 🔥
13 points in Q1 for @Kyle Kuzma. pic.twitter.com/TcH7e9H7mc – 7:41 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Down by 2 to end the first
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/e5LMUL5Uwu – 7:39 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Kyle Kuzma hit 3 of 4 triples on the move in the first quarter. He is shooting 33.7% from deep on the season. Those fireworks should be ending soon.
Pelicans trail Wizards 37-35. CJ McCollum had 16 points and Jonas Valanciunas with 6. – 7:39 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans are seeking their first win in Washington since Jan. 1, 2011. Willie Green played on that New Orleans team and scored five points in 20 minutes in that game – 7:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Wizards 37, Pelicans 35
McCollum 16 pts
Valanciunas 6 pts
Jones 4 pts
Pels shot 59 percent in the 1st but only had 5 assists on 13 buckets. Gotta get the ball moving a bit more and cut down on the open-court turnovers. – 7:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kyle Kumza scored 13 points during the first quarter. Two of his three 3-pointers came on stepbacks. Washington leads New Orleans 37-35 going into the second quarter. – 7:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Whole lotta offense in the 1st quarter. It’s 37-35 Wizards over the Pelicans. Wiz shooting 65.2%, Pels at 59.1%.
Kuzma has 13 pts, McCollum with 16 already. – 7:38 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
After one-quarter of play, the Washington Wizards lead the New Orleans Pelicans after 1.
#DCAboveAll 37
#Pelicans 35
Kyle Kuzma leads the team with 13. – 7:38 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kuzma has three very nice three-pointers in the first quarter and the Wizards lead the Pelicans 37-35.
Kuzma: 13p
McCollum: 16p – 7:37 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
soarin’ higher than the pelicans ⬆️
flight of the week x @NATCA ✈️ pic.twitter.com/o73YigKV5R – 7:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jose steal + CJ bucket = perfect combo 👍 pic.twitter.com/RUwXXwzW1k – 7:35 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
CJ McCollum on a heater here in D.C. — 14 points in the first eight minutes. – 7:30 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels got in a 10-0 hole. They now lead by 4. CJ McCollum up to 14 points. Herb Jones has done a nice job on Porzingis. – 7:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ’s too cold with it tbh 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/igNOwZLltp – 7:30 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum is ON one. 12 straight points. Pelicans have grabbed a 22-20 lead over the Wizards. – 7:30 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Wizards went up 10-0 to start the game.
It’s currently 24-20 Pels who are on a 10-0 run of their own right now.
CJ McCollum with 14 points in the first quarter. – 7:30 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Started in a 7-0 hole, the Pelicans have now closed the gap to 14-12. Jonas Valanciunas beating up Daniel Gafford has been super effective, so too has Herb Jones frustrating Kristaps Porzingis. Can’t drive past Herb and doesn’t look comfortable trying to shoot over Jones’ length. – 7:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Naji gets us started!
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/1ixd60yVfT – 7:22 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Glad to hear that Willie Green was talking to the team about entry passes to Jonas Valanciunas. That has to get better for the team to score without Zion or BI – 7:21 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) is AVAILABLE to play tonight at Washington – 6:51 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Let’s get it.
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/hn4RDJ1a8f – 6:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
lookin’ to bounce back 😤
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/ofdDyFyYOG – 6:42 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Naji hoopin’ in his hometown tonight … love to see it 🫡 pic.twitter.com/3lELWLu2V2 – 6:30 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: Are Commanders fans all in again after Sam Howell’s promising debut Sunday in Washington’s rout of the Cowboys? Is the rookie QB the guy? And who should decide if he’s the guy? In @TheAthletic:
bit.ly/3Zj7vVD – 6:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight’s starting 5 from home 🖐️
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/jUfBagrJcQ – 6:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Hour away from hoopin’ in the Nation’s Capital 😁
⏰: 6 pm
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/ay5KwgBubK – 6:00 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green said Brandon Ingram has not been able to go through a full practice yet. Said they’re “hopeful” he will be able to practice on this trip. – 5:37 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Larry Nance (right shoulder soreness) will work out pregame before team sees if he can go, Willie Green says.
Green also said Brandon Ingram hasn’t gone through a full practice yet but they are hopeful that happens on this trip.
Pels will practice in Boston tomorrow. – 5:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says he’s “hopeful” Brandon Ingram will be able to go thru a full practice at some point during this road trip. – 5:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:32 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Here at Capital One Arena the Washington Wizards have “I voted for” buttons. #DCAboveAll
• Bradley Beal
• Kyle Kuzma
• Kristaps Porzingis pic.twitter.com/iD8x8ITgIc – 5:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first home fits of 2023 🏠
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/kvvJAUExVz – 5:24 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans, with Bradley Beal out:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 5:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Fresh fits in Naji’s City
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/QSKk69mvuM – 5:11 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The culture is changing in New Orleans. The roster is changing in Dallas. Thirty-four thoughts for 34 points in Luka’s latest triple-double, with a special shoutout to @Jason Lloyd @The Athletic theathletic.com/4067774/2023/0… – 5:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Answer 5 questions with your predictions for your chance to win!
📲 https://t.co/QhtgzfpM1X
#Pelicans | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/5XGNI4ekJK – 3:57 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
If the Pelicans wish to stop their recent slide, winning the first 12 minutes against the Wizards may dramatically increase those odds.
New Orleans is 1-7 in road games when trailing at the end of the first quarter but 5-4 when leading. https://t.co/CB51Z2GpX1 pic.twitter.com/mTX5HXpGGs – 3:51 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jose Alvarado ranks 1st in steals and 2nd in deflections on the NBA’s 5th-ranked defense. New Orleans’ defensive rating is 105.7 when he plays. Rises to 112.6 when he sits. The rare sub-6-foot defensive game changer. – 3:50 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
your daily reminder to VOTE @Kristaps Porzingis, @Kyle Kuzma, and @Bradley Beal for All-Star 🌟
#NBAAllStar | @MichelobULTRA – 3:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Delon Wright ranks near the top of the NBA in deflections per game and the Wizards have their lowest def rtg with him on the floor.
The latest Chasing Stats (@ITCadre) pic.twitter.com/3vE40C6DFr – 1:40 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
ICYMI: From Saturday… only at @HeavyOnSports
🏀 NBA execs on whether the Pelicans be true contenders?
🏀 Will Minnesota ever be able to make the Gobert-Towns combination work?
🏀 Celtic archeology: A couple of fun notes from a long ago trip
bit.ly/3QjFN7f – 1:29 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Commanders fan: you’re all in again, aren’t you? You’re all about Sam Howell! Washington’s rookie QB put some promising tape out on Sunday in the Commanders’ rout of the Cowboys. Is he the guy? And who should decide if he’s the guy? In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3Zj7vVD – 1:04 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
the bigs are key tonight vs. the Big Easy 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/BuKmFpwzn6 – 1:00 PM
