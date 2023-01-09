Pelicans vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Pelicans vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Pelicans vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 9, 2023- by

By |

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $6,154,662 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $8,941,650 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 9, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSWA
Away TV: Bally Sports NO
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Nightmare week for Clippers, obviously.
We’ll see where things are this time next week. It’ll be their first without travel since the beginning of last month’s home stand that featured Celtics, Timberwolves, Suns, Wizards, Hornets. – 2:05 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home