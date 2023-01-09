Pelicans vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena
The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $6,154,662 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $8,941,650 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 9, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSWA
Away TV: Bally Sports NO
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
