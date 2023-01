Spurs 54, Grizzlies 65: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

enter to win floor seats when you sign up to learn more about your home loan options with @OrionFCU #FindYourHomeCourt | click the link below⤵️ – 2:25 PM

New episode of The Stock Report is live!Stock Up: Lakers, Knicks, GrizzliesStock Down: Clippers, Suns, the MVP race

The San Antonio Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies will play against each other two straight games. The first games is tonight. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-grizzlie…

During the last home game, Xavier Tillman Sr. played 21 minutes and travelled 1.60 miles at an average of 4.36 MPH.#FedExPlayerTracker | @Xavier Tillman

“I like playing basketball and I like being around. But some day it’s going to end and who knows? I’m just enjoying my time here while I can.”On the Spurs’ waived-and-re-signed Gorgui Dieng, who is now taking life 10 days at a time. expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 3:33 PM

Big day for UTSA as ⁦@JudgePeterSakai⁩ helps officially open the state-of-the-art Data Science School in downtown San Antonio with former Judge Wolff, Mayor Nirenberg and UTSA President Taylor Eighmy. pic.twitter.com/ciJWWAjBrZ

Updated Spurs injury report: Keldon Johnson remains out, Jakob Poeltl is available and, in a new addition, Josh Richardson is questionable with an illness. – 6:06 PM

Per Spurs, Poeltl and Richardson are available tonight @ Memphis.Vassell, Keldon, and Barlow are out – 6:14 PM

Steven Adams will play tonight. Jake LaRavia is available.Ja Morant is a game time decision. Just soreness with the back-to-backs according to Jenkins. – 6:19 PM

Taylor Jenkins said “hopefully some time next week” Brandon Clarke should be good to go. He said BC is dealing with lingering soreness, and the team wants to be careful with his hip. – 6:27 PM

I’m Orlando Jenkins said they hoped to get Brandon Clarke back on this homestand but now the target is next week. He said it’s nothing alarming just a hip thing they want to be careful with. – 6:27 PM

In Orlando Jenkins said they hoped to get Brandon Clarke back on this homestand but now the target is next week. He said it’s nothing alarming just a hip thing they want to be careful with. – 6:28 PM

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on Taylor Jenkins, who was once an intern that got his start in San Antonio.“From the time he came in until now, I think he’s a star.” – 6:43 PM

Gregg Popovich to Memphis at the end of the press conference: “Have a good night everybody. You have a hell of a team. Enjoy it.” – 6:43 PM

4 DAYS ‘TIL DOME ‼️The court is here at the @Alamodome 🤩 Get your tickets to Friday’s game! https://t.co/e8QkzTZ13W @Ticketmaster | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/Ef1KtVmelN

Hey, @badunclep — They didn’t leave the same refs here to work tonight that worked last night. So, the new trio for calling the Spurs-Grizzlies is Courtney Kirkland, Nick Buchert and Sharae Mitchell.That any better in your book? – 7:46 PM

Here are your starters for Spurs vs Grizz:Spurs starts Kieta Bates-Diop, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl, Romeo Langford, Tre Jones.Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, JJJ, Steven Adams, Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane.Morant sits for the second night.Set your fantasy lineup accordingly – 7:53 PM

This would appear to be the first time Tre and Tyus Jones have started a game opposite one another in the NBA. – 8:09 PM

Memphis didn’t get to go through its regular pre-tip passing routine because referee Nick Buchert called the Grizzlies for delay of game even before they got on the floor. – 8:12 PM

The Grizzlies, who lead the league in paint points, had 20 in the first quarter. – 8:35 PM

That possession needs to be on Jaren Jackson Jr’s Defensive Player of the Year reel. – 8:47 PM

Steve-O was impressed by that block sequence by JJJ.“He got all of that s—.” – 8:47 PM

Already looks like New Orleans and Memphis will be winning tonight so Denver will have to also take care of business to keep themselves in the 1st seed in the West. – 8:47 PM

SAY THAT TWO TYMES. SAY THAT TYMES.vote trip for all star 🗳 https://t.co/DNXlwKqCQW

The Celtics don’t seem to realize they need to do the Spurs East thing each and every play. It doesn’t work if you make the right play only half the time. – 8:52 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.