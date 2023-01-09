Spurs 54, Grizzlies 65: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (13-27) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (13-13) at FedExForum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 9, 2023

San Antonio Spurs 54, Memphis Grizzlies 65 (Q2 02:43)

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

The Celtics don’t seem to realize they need to do the Spurs East thing each and every play. It doesn’t work if you make the right play only half the time. – The Celtics don’t seem to realize they need to do the Spurs East thing each and every play. It doesn’t work if you make the right play only half the time. – 8:52 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Already looks like New Orleans and Memphis will be winning tonight so Denver will have to also take care of business to keep themselves in the 1st seed in the West. – Already looks like New Orleans and Memphis will be winning tonight so Denver will have to also take care of business to keep themselves in the 1st seed in the West. – 8:47 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Steve-O was impressed by that block sequence by JJJ.

“He got all of that s—.” – Steve-O was impressed by that block sequence by JJJ.“He got all of that s—.” – 8:47 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

The Jaren Jackson Jr. Borderline Comedic Two-Block Possession is becoming a thing. – The Jaren Jackson Jr. Borderline Comedic Two-Block Possession is becoming a thing. – 8:47 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

That possession needs to be on Jaren Jackson Jr’s Defensive Player of the Year reel. – That possession needs to be on Jaren Jackson Jr’s Defensive Player of the Year reel. – 8:47 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Former Spurs draft pick Kennedy Chandler getting some first-half run for the Grizzlies. – Former Spurs draft pick Kennedy Chandler getting some first-half run for the Grizzlies. – 8:44 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

1Q: Grizzlies by 10

MEM winning paint by 6 8:35 PM 1Q: Grizzlies by 10MEM winning paint by 6 pic.twitter.com/HOqLOfr9HU

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Grizzlies, who lead the league in paint points, had 20 in the first quarter. – The Grizzlies, who lead the league in paint points, had 20 in the first quarter. – 8:35 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Make that 11 straight games with multiple blocks for JJJ – Make that 11 straight games with multiple blocks for JJJ – 8:14 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Memphis didn’t get to go through its regular pre-tip passing routine because referee Nick Buchert called the Grizzlies for delay of game even before they got on the floor. – Memphis didn’t get to go through its regular pre-tip passing routine because referee Nick Buchert called the Grizzlies for delay of game even before they got on the floor. – 8:12 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

This would appear to be the first time Tre and Tyus Jones have started a game opposite one another in the NBA. – This would appear to be the first time Tre and Tyus Jones have started a game opposite one another in the NBA. – 8:09 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Here are your starters for Spurs vs Grizz:

Spurs starts Kieta Bates-Diop, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl, Romeo Langford, Tre Jones.

Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, JJJ, Steven Adams, Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane.

Morant sits for the second night.

Set your fantasy lineup accordingly – Here are your starters for Spurs vs Grizz:Spurs starts Kieta Bates-Diop, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl, Romeo Langford, Tre Jones.Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, JJJ, Steven Adams, Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane.Morant sits for the second night.Set your fantasy lineup accordingly – 7:53 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs: Jones, Langford, KBD, Sochan, Poeltl

Grizzlies: Jones*, Bane, Brooks, Jackson, Adams

* — This would seem to suggest Ja Morant remains out tonight. – Spurs: Jones, Langford, KBD, Sochan, PoeltlGrizzlies: Jones*, Bane, Brooks, Jackson, Adams* — This would seem to suggest Ja Morant remains out tonight. – 7:47 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Hey,

That any better in your book? – Hey, @badunclep — They didn’t leave the same refs here to work tonight that worked last night. So, the new trio for calling the Spurs-Grizzlies is Courtney Kirkland, Nick Buchert and Sharae Mitchell.That any better in your book? – 7:46 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs updated injury report for tonight in Memphis:

OUT

– Keldon Johnson (hamstring tightness)

– Devin Vassell (knee procedure)

AVAILABLE

– Jakob Poeltl (Achilles bursitis)

– Josh Richardson (stomach illness) – Spurs updated injury report for tonight in Memphis:OUT– Keldon Johnson (hamstring tightness)– Devin Vassell (knee procedure)AVAILABLE– Jakob Poeltl (Achilles bursitis)– Josh Richardson (stomach illness) – 6:58 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Gregg Popovich, as he left the podium at today’s pregame press conference before Grizzlies-Spurs: “You’ve got a helluva team. Enjoy it.” – Gregg Popovich, as he left the podium at today’s pregame press conference before Grizzlies-Spurs: “You’ve got a helluva team. Enjoy it.” – 6:44 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Gregg Popovich to Memphis at the end of the press conference: “Have a good night everybody. You have a hell of a team. Enjoy it.” – Gregg Popovich to Memphis at the end of the press conference: “Have a good night everybody. You have a hell of a team. Enjoy it.” – 6:43 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on Taylor Jenkins, who was once an intern that got his start in San Antonio.

“From the time he came in until now, I think he’s a star.” – Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on Taylor Jenkins, who was once an intern that got his start in San Antonio.“From the time he came in until now, I think he’s a star.” – 6:43 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

I’m Orlando Jenkins said they hoped to get Brandon Clarke back on this homestand but now the target is next week. He said it’s nothing alarming just a hip thing they want to be careful with. – I’m Orlando Jenkins said they hoped to get Brandon Clarke back on this homestand but now the target is next week. He said it’s nothing alarming just a hip thing they want to be careful with. – 6:27 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Taylor Jenkins said “hopefully some time next week” Brandon Clarke should be good to go. He said BC is dealing with lingering soreness, and the team wants to be careful with his hip. – Taylor Jenkins said “hopefully some time next week” Brandon Clarke should be good to go. He said BC is dealing with lingering soreness, and the team wants to be careful with his hip. – 6:27 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Per Taylor Jenkins, Steven Adams and Jake LaRavia will be active tonight. Ja Morant remains a gametime decision. – Per Taylor Jenkins, Steven Adams and Jake LaRavia will be active tonight. Ja Morant remains a gametime decision. – 6:20 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Steven Adams will play tonight. Jake LaRavia is available.

Ja Morant is a game time decision. Just soreness with the back-to-backs according to Jenkins. – Steven Adams will play tonight. Jake LaRavia is available.Ja Morant is a game time decision. Just soreness with the back-to-backs according to Jenkins. – 6:19 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Ja Morant remains a game-time decision for tonight, per Memphis coach Ja Morant. – Ja Morant remains a game-time decision for tonight, per Memphis coach Ja Morant. – 6:19 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Steven Adams and Jake LaRavia are good to go today. Ja Morant is a gametime decision. – Steven Adams and Jake LaRavia are good to go today. Ja Morant is a gametime decision. – 6:19 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Per Spurs, Poeltl and Richardson are available tonight @ Memphis.

Vassell, Keldon, and Barlow are out – Per Spurs, Poeltl and Richardson are available tonight @ Memphis.Vassell, Keldon, and Barlow are out – 6:14 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Updated Spurs injury report: Keldon Johnson remains out, Jakob Poeltl is available and, in a new addition, Josh Richardson is questionable with an illness. – Updated Spurs injury report: Keldon Johnson remains out, Jakob Poeltl is available and, in a new addition, Josh Richardson is questionable with an illness. – 6:06 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Jim Lefko @jimlefko

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The last time the Spurs came to FedExForum…

pic.twitter.com/RnbG6dxqFu – 4:06 PM The last time the Spurs came to FedExForum…

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Spurs update injury report for tonight against Memphis:

Keldon Johnson OUT

Josh Richardson QUESTIONABLE

Jakob Poeltl AVAILABLE – Spurs update injury report for tonight against Memphis:Keldon Johnson OUTJosh Richardson QUESTIONABLEJakob Poeltl AVAILABLE – 4:00 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

“I like playing basketball and I like being around. But some day it’s going to end and who knows? I’m just enjoying my time here while I can.”

On the Spurs’ waived-and-re-signed Gorgui Dieng, who is now taking life 10 days at a time.

“I like playing basketball and I like being around. But some day it’s going to end and who knows? I’m just enjoying my time here while I can.”On the Spurs’ waived-and-re-signed Gorgui Dieng, who is now taking life 10 days at a time. expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 3:33 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

During the last home game, Xavier Tillman Sr. played 21 minutes and travelled 1.60 miles at an average of 4.36 MPH.

#FedExPlayerTracker | pic.twitter.com/uMwyJJitB8 – 3:27 PM During the last home game, Xavier Tillman Sr. played 21 minutes and travelled 1.60 miles at an average of 4.36 MPH.#FedExPlayerTracker | @Xavier Tillman

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

