Spurs 54, Grizzlies 65: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (13-27) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (13-13) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 9, 2023
San Antonio Spurs 54, Memphis Grizzlies 65 (Q2 02:43)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Celtics don’t seem to realize they need to do the Spurs East thing each and every play. It doesn’t work if you make the right play only half the time. – 8:52 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
SAY THAT TWO TYMES. SAY THAT TYMES.
vote trip for all star 🗳 https://t.co/DNXlwKqCQW pic.twitter.com/x8E8VjjwPe – 8:52 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Already looks like New Orleans and Memphis will be winning tonight so Denver will have to also take care of business to keep themselves in the 1st seed in the West. – 8:47 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the gear shift. sheesh @Kennedy Chandler pic.twitter.com/eC0gzQGNT2 – 8:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Steve-O was impressed by that block sequence by JJJ.
“He got all of that s—.” – 8:47 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
The Jaren Jackson Jr. Borderline Comedic Two-Block Possession is becoming a thing. – 8:47 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
That possession needs to be on Jaren Jackson Jr’s Defensive Player of the Year reel. – 8:47 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Former Spurs draft pick Kennedy Chandler getting some first-half run for the Grizzlies. – 8:44 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
PULL UP WITH THE STICK 🔥
vote des ⭐️ https://t.co/DNXlwKqCQW pic.twitter.com/nMg2VdMQCD – 8:43 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
+10 after one.
10 assists from 8 different members.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/eQvtB418KM – 8:36 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Grizzlies by 10
MEM winning paint by 6 pic.twitter.com/HOqLOfr9HU – 8:35 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Grizzlies, who lead the league in paint points, had 20 in the first quarter. – 8:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
GET BUSY RIGHT QUICK @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/LILdvift30 – 8:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
we gettin the block party started early 🚫
vote trip 🗳 https://t.co/DNXlwKqCQW pic.twitter.com/h3hHT1NFNH – 8:17 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Memphis didn’t get to go through its regular pre-tip passing routine because referee Nick Buchert called the Grizzlies for delay of game even before they got on the floor. – 8:12 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
This would appear to be the first time Tre and Tyus Jones have started a game opposite one another in the NBA. – 8:09 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
big memphis slide 〽️
It’s time to rock.
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/lK6JBqZ5AW – 8:08 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Let’s Rock ‘n Roll 🤙 Join the DA tonight for a chance to win some Spurs Pay! 💵 https://t.co/t0QxPvjcPF pic.twitter.com/ChNwXsqwhC – 8:01 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Spurs vs Grizz:
Spurs starts Kieta Bates-Diop, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl, Romeo Langford, Tre Jones.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, JJJ, Steven Adams, Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane.
Morant sits for the second night.
Set your fantasy lineup accordingly – 7:53 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Jones, Langford, KBD, Sochan, Poeltl
Grizzlies: Jones*, Bane, Brooks, Jackson, Adams
* — This would seem to suggest Ja Morant remains out tonight. – 7:47 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Hey, @badunclep — They didn’t leave the same refs here to work tonight that worked last night. So, the new trio for calling the Spurs-Grizzlies is Courtney Kirkland, Nick Buchert and Sharae Mitchell.
That any better in your book? – 7:46 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starters 🆚 @San Antonio Spurs
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🐸 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/u1H0nmLVBX – 7:45 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
cozy jit.
@cintronworld | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/k1PRnnyYkU – 7:33 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
🗣 GO BIG or GO HOME!
Play Call Your Shot for a chance to win 🔟 Superbox tickets! https://t.co/8DKwFk1BRf pic.twitter.com/2GxrhM1oSU – 7:31 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @SportsBizClass Understanding the Cap Minutia of the Celtics/Spurs Vonleh Trade
sportsbusinessclassroom.com/understanding-… – 7:21 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs updated injury report for tonight in Memphis:
OUT
– Keldon Johnson (hamstring tightness)
– Devin Vassell (knee procedure)
AVAILABLE
– Jakob Poeltl (Achilles bursitis)
– Josh Richardson (stomach illness) – 6:58 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs updates injury report for tonight in Memphis:
OUT
– Keldon Johnson (hamstring tightness)
– Devin Vassell (knee procedure)
AVAILABLE
– Jakob Poeltl (Achilles bursitis)
– Josh Richardson (stomach illness) – 6:58 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
4 DAYS ‘TIL DOME ‼️
The court is here at the @Alamodome 🤩 Get your tickets to Friday’s game! https://t.co/e8QkzTZ13W
@Ticketmaster | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/Ef1KtVmelN – 6:52 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Gregg Popovich, as he left the podium at today’s pregame press conference before Grizzlies-Spurs: “You’ve got a helluva team. Enjoy it.” – 6:44 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Gregg Popovich to Memphis at the end of the press conference: “Have a good night everybody. You have a hell of a team. Enjoy it.” – 6:43 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on Taylor Jenkins, who was once an intern that got his start in San Antonio.
“From the time he came in until now, I think he’s a star.” – 6:43 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
In Orlando Jenkins said they hoped to get Brandon Clarke back on this homestand but now the target is next week. He said it’s nothing alarming just a hip thing they want to be careful with. – 6:28 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I’m Orlando Jenkins said they hoped to get Brandon Clarke back on this homestand but now the target is next week. He said it’s nothing alarming just a hip thing they want to be careful with. – 6:27 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said “hopefully some time next week” Brandon Clarke should be good to go. He said BC is dealing with lingering soreness, and the team wants to be careful with his hip. – 6:27 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Per Taylor Jenkins, Steven Adams and Jake LaRavia will be active tonight. Ja Morant remains a gametime decision. – 6:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Steven Adams will play tonight. Jake LaRavia is available.
Ja Morant is a game time decision. Just soreness with the back-to-backs according to Jenkins. – 6:19 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Ja Morant remains a game-time decision for tonight, per Memphis coach Ja Morant. – 6:19 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steven Adams and Jake LaRavia are good to go today. Ja Morant is a gametime decision. – 6:19 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Per Spurs, Poeltl and Richardson are available tonight @ Memphis.
Vassell, Keldon, and Barlow are out – 6:14 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Updated Spurs injury report: Keldon Johnson remains out, Jakob Poeltl is available and, in a new addition, Josh Richardson is questionable with an illness. – 6:06 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
⏳ On track to break the all-time NBA attendance record!
Don’t miss this historic game — the largest #Spurs50 anniversary celebration! 🎟: https://t.co/e8QkzTZ13W pic.twitter.com/JylJexEQ35 – 5:32 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
⏳ On track to break the all-time NBA attendance record!
Don’t miss this historic game — the largest #Spurs50 Anniversary celebration!🎟: https://t.co/e8QkzTZyTu pic.twitter.com/Oi8sSv0A75 – 5:15 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Big day for UTSA as @JudgePeterSakai helps officially open the state-of-the-art Data Science School in downtown San Antonio with former Judge Wolff, Mayor Nirenberg and UTSA President Taylor Eighmy. pic.twitter.com/ciJWWAjBrZ – 4:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The last time the Spurs came to FedExForum…
pic.twitter.com/RnbG6dxqFu – 4:06 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs update injury report for tonight against Memphis:
Keldon Johnson OUT
Josh Richardson QUESTIONABLE
Jakob Poeltl AVAILABLE – 4:00 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“I like playing basketball and I like being around. But some day it’s going to end and who knows? I’m just enjoying my time here while I can.”
On the Spurs’ waived-and-re-signed Gorgui Dieng, who is now taking life 10 days at a time.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 3:33 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, Xavier Tillman Sr. played 21 minutes and travelled 1.60 miles at an average of 4.36 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Xavier Tillman pic.twitter.com/uMwyJJitB8 – 3:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Longest active win streak:
6 — Grizzlies
5 — Lakers
4 — Timberwolves, Knicks pic.twitter.com/TxOOY4f4bA – 3:16 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies will play against each other two straight games. The first games is tonight. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-grizzlie… – 3:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New episode of The Stock Report is live!
Stock Up: Lakers, Knicks, Grizzlies
Stock Down: Clippers, Suns, the MVP race
youtube.com/watch?v=zilNvB… – 2:33 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
enter to win floor seats when you sign up to learn more about your home loan options with @OrionFCU
#FindYourHomeCourt | click the link below⤵️ – 2:25 PM
