Stephen Curry likely to return on Tuesday

CJ Holmes: Stephen Curry (left shoulder) is probable for Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. The Warriors are hopeful he will return sometime this week, if not tomorrow. Jan. 13 was the target date Bob Myers mentioned last week. Steve Kerr confirmed it was realistic.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Stephen Curry changed to questionable on the team’s injury report.
Andre Iguodala (injury management) and Klay Thompson (left knee soreness) are probable.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Stephen Curry listed as probable to return on Tuesday vs. Suns
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry (left shoulder) is probable for Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. The Warriors are hopeful he will return sometime this week, if not tomorrow. – 5:09 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Suns, per Warriors. The Warriors were hopeful he’d return by this weekend. – 5:07 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is now probable for tomorrow’s game against the Suns.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry (left shoulder) is probable for Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. The Warriors are hopeful he will return sometime this week, if not tomorrow. Jan. 13 was the target date Bob Myers mentioned last week. Steve Kerr confirmed it was realistic. – 5:07 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steph Curry nearing a return to game action. He participated in a full scrimmage today during practice and got a nice workout in after practice.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins we’re all participants in practice and scrimmages today, Steve Kerr says.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green and James Wiseman didn’t practice today but everyone else, including Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, did, Kerr said. – 3:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson is good to go. He, Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala all practiced today
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
James Harden in 2015-16:
29.0 PPG
7.5 APG
6.1 RPG
1.7 STL
59.8% TS
Games Missed: 0
Team Record: 0.500
Missed all 3 All-NBA teams
Stephen Curry this year:
30.0 PPG
6.8 APG
6.6 RPG
1.0 STL
66.8% TS
Games Missed: 14 (so far)
Team Record: 0.500
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Bills returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in their first game since Damar Hamlin’s injury, Steph Curry chimed in on Twitter with a reaction. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/08/war… – 10:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest TS% by a player with 20+ PPG in a season:
68.7 — Jokic this season
67.5 — Curry in 2018
67.3 — Durant this season
66.9 — Curry in 2016
66.9 — Markkanen this season
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Sonya & Steph Curry locked in watching Cam Brink and Stanford seal a win over Cal today in Berkeley pic.twitter.com/xayQXfSiJE – 10:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 4+ threes per game this season:
— Steph Curry
— Klay Thompson
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Timeout Jacque Vaughn. Heat lead the Nets 97-96 with 3:31 left. Seth Curry up to 12 points and has heated up since KD went out. They need it. Wonder if we see a little more T.J. Warren for offense. – 8:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I’m not sure why Seth Curry is so hesitant to shoot the ball when he’s open.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry pump fakes on quite a bit of corner threes where it seems like he has room to shoot. – 6:40 PM
