Wizards say they didn't offer Rui Hachimura for Jae Crowder

The Wizards did not offer a trade package centered around Hachimura for Crowder, said a team source who was granted anonymity so the source could speak freely. I believe the source because, as good as Crowder can be when he’s at his best, it would make no long-term sense for the Wizards to offer Hachimura for Crowder. No sense at all.
Source: Josh Robbins @ The Athletic
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Did the Washington Wizards offer Rui Hachimura to the Phoenix Suns for Jae Crowder? What does the future hold for Jordan Goodwin, the 24-year-old guard on a two-way deal? I dig into those topics and more in my newest piece for @The Athletic.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Did the Washington Wizards offer Rui Hachimura to the Phoenix Suns for Jae Crowder? What does the future hold for Jordan Goodwin, the 24-year-old guard on a two-way deal? I dig into those questions and more in my latest piece for @The Athletic.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No Chris Paul, Cam Payne, Devin Booker, Jae Crowder or Cam Johnson for the Suns today against the Cavs.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA has blocked 6’8″ Rui Hachimura’s jump shot and blocked 6’9″ Kyle Kuzma at the rim.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a point guard, just blocked 6’8″ forward Rui Hachimura’s jump shot.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Rui Hachimura working on his dribbling pic.twitter.com/dfqGKCkOk4 – 6:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin winning over Heat as they face opponent mulling Jae Crowder future. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat deadline at hand for Haywood Highsmith. – 3:16 PM
A smaller salary player, such as Jae Crowder, would seem to make sense on the surface, although Phoenix has stood its ground on Crowder, sources said, demanding a playoff-caliber player in return. If the Cavaliers had one available on the roster, this Cleveland discussion wouldn’t exist. The Cavs have never been linked to the disgruntled Suns forward, and Cleveland’s growing salary bill will further force the small-market Cavaliers to spend wisely on whichever extensions they do ultimately doll out to contributing rotation players. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 5, 2023
Crowder, remember, is seeking a multi-year extension along the lines of PJ Tucker’s recent three-year, $33 million deal with the Sixers. And LeVert, for example, never had true extension conversations this summer, sources said, after injury limited his availability to just 19 games following last February’s trade. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 5, 2023
According to someone who has spoken to the Heat’s front office, the Heat remains interested in Jae Crowder, but only in a buyout situation, barring Phoenix shockingly taking a bad contract off Miami’s hands, -via Miami Herald / January 4, 2023
There’s one other consideration: The Wizards like Hachimura, and team officials believe he’s progressing as a player. They also think Hachimura has room to improve further. I’ll take a deep dive into Hachimura’s development in an upcoming piece, but it’s fair to say he’s made some strides this season as a defender. -via The Athletic / January 9, 2023
Chase Hughes: Rui Hachimura over his last 5 games is averaging 21.4 ppg on 60.0% FG. pic.twitter.com/0yFopbrSWB -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / January 2, 2023
When it comes to Jae Crowder, three Eastern Conference teams — Milwaukee and Miami and those same Hawks — have been widely regarded as the veteran swingman’s most ardent suitors since it was announced in September that the 32-year-old would be away from the Suns until a trade partner could be found. Yet league sources say that the Wizards recently pursued Crowder with a deal structure (believed to feature Rui Hachimura) that the Suns rebuffed. Phoenix is said to be holding out for a certifiable starter in a Crowder deal. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 22, 2022
