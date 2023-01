Alec Burks drawing trade interest

Anthony Davis scored 38 and grabbed 16 rebounds, his first stretch with consecutive 30-point games since last February. Russell Westbrook had 12 assists and, along with Davis, was one of six Lakers with at least 10 points. “He’s been a monster,” Austin Reaves said of Davis. Alec Burks led Detroit with 23, and Bogdanovic scored 20 . Playing for the first time since they beat the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Lakers and coach Darvin Ham spoke frequently about using the time off to get back to defending the way they did in the first few weeks of the season. -via Los Angeles Times / November 19, 2022