Alec Burks drawing trade interest

Michael Scotto: Pistons guard Alec Burks has drawn interest on the trade market from several playoff-caliber teams, league sources told HoopsHype. The 31-year-old veteran has averaged 14 points on a career-high 46.4 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from beyond the arc. Next season, Burks has a $10.49 million team option, which the Pistons are expected to exercise if he remains with the team past the trade deadline, given his strong play and veteran presence.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New notebook: Despite Detroit’s struggles, Hamidou Diallo has been a bright spot on the #Pistons‘ bench. Also, information on Alec Burks’ upgraded flagrant foul and the team’s latest injury updates. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 6:58 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey is not happy about that travel call on Burks, which essentially took away three points. – 3:52 PM
More on this storyline
In addition to the other names that have been attached to the Lakers, some others to watch that are expected to be available are Jae Crowder, Eric Gordon, Alec Burks, Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr., Josh Richardson and Jakob Poeltl, according to those sources. -via The Athletic / December 23, 2022
Veteran role players Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks are also trade candidates to watch closer to the deadline. Noel isn’t expected to finish the season with Detroit, HoopsHype has learned. Burks has gotten off to a torrid start since returning to the lineup and is expected to draw interest from playoff-caliber teams closer to the trade deadline. -via HoopsHype / November 21, 2022
Anthony Davis scored 38 and grabbed 16 rebounds, his first stretch with consecutive 30-point games since last February. Russell Westbrook had 12 assists and, along with Davis, was one of six Lakers with at least 10 points. “He’s been a monster,” Austin Reaves said of Davis. Alec Burks led Detroit with 23, and Bogdanovic scored 20. Playing for the first time since they beat the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Lakers and coach Darvin Ham spoke frequently about using the time off to get back to defending the way they did in the first few weeks of the season. -via Los Angeles Times / November 19, 2022
