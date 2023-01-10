Cavaliers hesitant to trade for Tim Hardaway Jr?

Michael Scotto: The Dallas Mavericks have made Tim Hardaway Jr. available according to Marc Stein, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in him according to Chris Fedor. Cleveland is open to upgrading the wing position via the trade market. However, Hardaway Jr. is owed $34.1 million the following two seasons, which gives Cleveland hesitancy, HoopsHype has learned. In addition, there’s also a belief Caris LeVert is a better overall player than Hardaway Jr.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Report that the #DallasMavericks have offered Tim Hardaway Jr to the #ClevelandCavaliers for Levert are not surprising. What would be surprising is if the Cavs didn’t hang up on them. #NBA – 8:54 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
“I take full responsibility for this loss,” Tim Hardaway Jr. said. “This all falls on me.” He said it’s no excuse that Mavs were on the second half of a back-to-back — and without Doncic. – 9:49 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dinwiddie, Bullock, Hardaway, Wood and Powell will be the Maverick starters. – 7:00 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, Wood, Powell, Hardaway, Dinwiddie.
OKC starters: Dort, J. Williams, K. Williams, Giddey, SGA.
6:10 Tip @971TheFreak – 6:37 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic
NO starters: Murphy, Marshall, Valenciunas, Jones, Alvarado.
7:10 tip @971TheFreak – 7:36 PM
More on this storyline
League sources have reaffirmed to me that Hardaway is indeed available and that it’s essentially up to the Cavaliers if they are prepared to take on the two years and $34.1 million left on Hardaway’s contract beyond this season. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 9, 2023
Chris Fedor: The Cavs believe this player is available. And my sources are telling me that he could be had. It’s again at the right price. And it’s a little bit tricky, because he’s on a team that’s fourth place currently in the Western Conference… Tim Hardaway Jr is somebody that the Cavs have been watching. And they’ve been keeping an eye on. And I think if the Cavs had their choice, it would be very, very close. And they’re not going to have their choice. It doesn’t work that way. But if they had their choice, it would be between Bojan (Bogdanovic) and Tim Hardaway Jr. -via Spotify / January 8, 2023
Trailing by 11 points at the break, the Dallas Mavericks built a safer double-digit advantage of their own in the third period and went on to the 124-115 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. Logging his second NBA Christmas Day appearance, Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic went for 32 points, nine assists, nine rebounds, and two steals over 39 minutes. Providing the necessary scoring help, Christian Wood poured in 30 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 of his 26 points in the second half. -via EuroHoops.net / December 25, 2022
