Cavaliers 82, Jazz 88: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (26-15) play against the Utah Jazz (23-23) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 10, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers 82, Utah Jazz 88 (Q3 00:35)
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
no brakes 💨
📺 #CavsJazz on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/vHbykIY99A – 10:46 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝚒𝚝’𝚜 𝙳𝚞𝚗𝚔𝚎𝚛 𝙺𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚕𝚎𝚛 𝚝𝚒𝚖𝚎 ⏰
#TakeNote | @Walker Kessler pic.twitter.com/wcCtk5NoEU – 10:46 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell heading to the bench here with 3:53 left here in the third quarter. #Cavs are down 12 and haven’t gotten much from anyone other than him tonight. – 10:44 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Tough foul call on Walker Kessler there… I thought Mitchell created any body contact and that he was in a legal guarding position. Regardless, it’s his 4th, so he sits. – 10:42 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Does someone, anyone, want to help #Cavs Donovan Mitchell tonight? – 10:42 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been pretty fabulous tonight turning the corner against the @Cavs guards and getting to the rim with ease. – 10:39 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are taking it to the Cavs right now — 21-6 run and a 78-65 lead at the 4:23 mark 3Q. Utah is getting much easier looks right now than it did earlier in the game. – 10:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Jazz have outscored the #Cavs 23-10 here in the third quarter. Cleveland has missed 8 of its 13 shots this quarter. – 10:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
4:23 remaining in the third quarter: the Jazz lead the Cavaliers 78-65 – 10:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Jazz are starting to hit 3-pointers and all of a sudden the #Cavs are down by nine. – 10:36 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
The Finnisher with 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆 🇫🇮
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/dYntPF53BE – 10:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Good push by the Jazz and they lead Cleveland 69-63…6:52 remaining in the third quarter – 10:32 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
And #Cavs Caris LeVert started the second half in place of Isaac Okoro, who just checked in for Stevens. Some shuffling by J.B. Bickerstaff. – 10:27 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
It’s #Cavs Lamar Stevens opening up the second half in place of sick Jarrett Allen. – 10:25 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I did not see #Cavs center Jarrett Allen (illness) emerge from the locker room following halftime. Cavs are starting the second half with Mitchell, Garland, LeVert, Stevens, and Mobley. No Isaac Okoro to start this half, either. – 10:24 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
keeping you busy during our halftime break…VOTE⭐️ at https://t.co/5ybVzYY3rs!
@Donovan Mitchell | 25 PTS, 4 AST, 3 REB pic.twitter.com/Qqq8VuB5M7 – 10:22 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
MIA sets @NBA record by going 40-40 from FT line in 1 pt win vs OKC. Prior record was 39-39 by Utah in Dec 1982 and Ft. Wayne in Nov 1953. Jimmy Butler was 23-23, one shy of @Dirk Nowitzki in G1 of 2011 WCF and James Harden in Dec 2019. – 10:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Donovan Mitchell at half:
25 PTS
4 AST
4 3P
More points than he had in the first half of his 71-point game. pic.twitter.com/yCxx26ugG8 – 10:15 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
OKC sets @NBA record by going 40-40 from FT line in 1 pt win vs OKC. Prior record was 39-39 set by Utah in Dec 1982, and Ft. Wayne in Nov 1983. Jimmy Butler got 23-23 1 shy of @Dirk Nowitzki in G1 of 2011 WCF, & James Harden in Dec 2019 – 10:14 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
✨re𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘬able✨
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/gtDlL7ws5V – 10:13 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
dime to a dawg
@Lamar Stevens | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/TbiIPntzC3 – 10:10 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 55, Cavs 55. Donovan Mitchell putting on a show in his return to SLC — 25p on 6-13/4-10/9-9 shooting, plus 4a, 3r. Group effort from the depleted Jazz — Markkanen makes a couple late to get to 10p, Conley has 9, Clarkson and NAW 8 each. – 10:10 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs and Jazz are tied here at halftime at 55 a piece. Cavs shot 19 of 47 (40.4) from the field and 5 of 21 (23.8%) from 3.
Donovan Mitchell is leading the Cavs with 25 pts, 4 assists and 3 rebounds. Darius Garland is the only other Cav in double figures with 10 pts. – 10:10 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs and the Jazz are tied at 55 here at halftime. Donovan Mitchell has a very efficient 25 points on just 12 shots. He’s gotten to the line nine times thus far. Darius Garland is the next highest scorer for the Cavs with 10 points. JA still questionable to return (illness). – 10:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🚨 Jumper Kessler beats the buzzer 🚨
#TakeNote | @Walker Kessler pic.twitter.com/OTEY7dLY5G – 10:10 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Halftime: Jazz and Cavs tied at 55
Donovan Mitchell’s got 25 points on 6/13 shooting. Markkanen leads the Jazz with 10 points. – 10:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First half done. The Jazz and Cavs are tied at 55-55….Mitchell with 25 and 4 assists and 3 rebounds in the first half. The Jazz get 10 and 4 from Lauri Markkanen – 10:09 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz and Cavs tied at 55 at the half. Fun half — Donovan Mitchell already has 25 points in his homecoming. But Jazz are staying close with more balanced scoring. – 10:09 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Lauri layin’ it 🆙
Lauri layin' it 🆙

#TakeNote
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Qjh5UogSAF – 10:09 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland grabbing his thumb and wincing again here at the end of the first half. – 10:08 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Garland was grabbing at his right thumb following that last shot attempt. – 10:08 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs have a lineup of Neto, Garland, Mitchell, LeVert, and Mobley right now. I don’t think this group has played together this season until now. – 10:07 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Walker Kessler’s first real jumper of the season he takes very confidently and knocks it down.
That shot would be HUGE for him in a few years. – 10:02 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
LaVine is ‘extremely happy’ for his former teammate’s success in Utah. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/09/100… – 10:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
you know the drill!
VOTE⭐️: https://t.co/0pfpVRrm1F pic.twitter.com/hURp4COEAS – 9:58 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Raul Neto checks into the game and also gets a loud ovation from fans here. – 9:57 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Really nice ovation for Raul Neto as he checks in here for the #Cavs. – 9:57 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell with another 3-pointer, his fourth. #Cavs back in front 41-40. Mitchell has 17. – 9:56 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Cavaliers look like a team that spent all last season guarding Lauri Markkanen in practice. – 9:55 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Kelly Olynyk is wearing a suit
Don’t worry still has skater shoes on – 9:53 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jarred Vanderbilt has been holding his elbow for the last play or two — looks like he’s in some pain. – 9:53 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jarred Vanderbilt holding his elbow — he’s been in significant pain a couple of times tonight. There I think it hurt his defense, so Hardy calls timeout. Remember, Jazz also missing Kelly Olynyk. – 9:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:52 remaining in the first half. The Jazz lead Cleveland 40-38 – 9:52 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
just a rook hypin’ up his vet 💜
#TakeNote | @Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/SXKvfYOkl7 – 9:52 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs going with some Kevin Love at the five minutes here. – 9:50 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs say Jarrett Allen is questionable to return with an illness. – 9:48 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jarrett Allen (illness) is questionable to return, per Cavs PR. – 9:48 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell receives touching video tribute, thunderous ovation in anticipated return to Utah
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/d… – 9:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gay and Jarred Vanderbilt are having an animated discussion after no one took Mobley off the screen, and he went down the lane untouched for a dunk. Hardy calls the Pop timeout with Utah’s lead ay 34-30, 10:07 remaining 2Q. – 9:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz begin the second quarter by allowing layups and throwing the ball into the crowd. So will Hardy takes time with Utah up 34-30….10:07 remaining in the first half – 9:45 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Vando’s got it 🫡
#TakeNote | @Jarred Vanderbilt pic.twitter.com/5xZx2dpDgT – 9:44 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rudy Gay and Jarred Vanderbilt look like they’re arguing about who was at fault for Mobley getting a wide open path to the basket and that argument makes me laugh – 9:44 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
There’s a fan here with a sign that has Jarred Vanderbilt’s head on a goat’s body and…
I’m sorry my guy. That’s not accurate. – 9:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Jazz are so short-handed tonight they’re even playing Simone Fontecchio – 9:42 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Walker’s loving it, we’re all loving it 🫶
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/4bNgvGBcwZ – 9:41 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The all-time NBA record for most free throws made in a game without a miss is 39 by the Utah Jazz in 1982.
The Heat are currently 35-35. – 9:41 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first quarter, Jazz lead the #Cavs 31-24. Cavs shot 8 of 23 (34.8%) from the field and 3 of 10 (30%) from 3.
Donovan Mitchell has an early 12 points. He’s the only Cav in double figures. – 9:40 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Utah closed the quarter on a 15-2 run to take a 31-24 lead.
Rudy Gay has 7 points in three minutes to lead the Jazz. – 9:40 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Jazz 31-24 after the first quarter. Mitchell has 12 for Cleveland and Darius Garland has six. The offense hasn’t been great so far here. The bench unit for the Cavs really struggled. – 9:40 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 31, Cavs 24. Utah closes on a 15-2 run to take control. Rudy Gay with an incredibly energetic and efficient 7p, 2r, 1s for Utah. Donovan Mitchell 12p, 2a, 1r for Cleveland. – 9:40 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 31-24 after 1Q. Terrific quarter from the Jazz, especially the second unit. Rudy Gay is the Jazz’s leading scorer! – 9:40 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Ochai Agbaji hasn’t scored but he’s had some very nice awareness plays in the first quarter.
Filling space well defensively, pushing the ball forward, not forcing anything.
Really good non-scoring growth. – 9:39 PM
Ochai Agbaji hasn’t scored but he’s had some very nice awareness plays in the first quarter.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz lead Cleveland 31-24 at the end of the first quarter. Utah was terrific in the last five minutes – 9:39 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Walker’s loving it, we’re all loving it 🫶
#TakeNothe pic.twitter.com/7sSf2QN4el – 9:39 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell’s video tribute before the game. I hope the video captured the warm welcome from Utah fans as it played. pic.twitter.com/E3Xgrest0j – 9:38 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
from the perimeter 🎯
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/yuV5DHDB9j – 9:37 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
13-0 run from the Jazz… Cavaliers are putting Mobley in next opportunity. – 9:37 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs offense has gotten cold after a nice Donovan Mitchell-fueled start. Jazz are on an 11-0 run to take a 27-22 lead. – 9:36 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
it’s the spin after the bucket for us ☮️
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/n910wkhTPa – 9:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
3:40 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Cavs 22-19 – 9:31 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
That’s 2 fouls on Kessler at the 4:23 mark 1Q. In comes Vando, as the Jazz go very small. – 9:28 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
ALL NET 👌
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/YOgJAPvv3j – 9:27 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell has made three 3s and went to the line once after being fouled shooting one. He’s up to 12 already. – 9:25 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Full Donovan Mitchell tribute video, introduction, and reaction in return to Salt Lake City:
https://t.co/VXMYohmjMk pic.twitter.com/M9srB5oSmb – 9:23 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
light the 𝒇𝒍𝒂𝒎𝒆 🕯️
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/XWqxjpWrtj – 9:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
This Cavs defense has been pretty suffocating early. Jazz *are* shooting 5-11 and have only 1 turnover, but so many possessions are going to the end of the shot clock. Cleveland leads 15-13 at the 6:35 mark. Donovan Mitchell with 9p on 2-3 from 3, 3-3 FTs. – 9:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell has nine early points and the Cavs lead Utah 15-13….6:35 remaining in the first quarter – 9:21 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell up to nine quick points. All of his attempts have been 3-pointers so far. #Cavs lead 15-13 with 6:35 left in the first quarter. – 9:21 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Donovan Mitchell got a standing ovation from the Utah crowd in his first game back since being traded from the Jazz 👏 pic.twitter.com/PTr9TI9S7V – 9:20 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Jazz honored #Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell with a tribute video and he received a nice ovation when announced as a starter tonight. pic.twitter.com/PEdb9jMWe0 – 9:16 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Something special in the air.
📺 #CavsJazz on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/jsyImbUxZi – 9:15 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Interesting to see the Jazz have Malik Beasley open up on Evan Mobley offensively. – 9:14 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
We were lucky to have Donovan Mitchell on the Utah Jazz for five years – 9:14 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell hits a 3 for Cleveland’s first points of the game. – 9:14 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell’s first shot back in Utah is a made 3-pointer from the wing. – 9:14 PM
Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin
Warm welcome back for Donovan Mitchell in SLC and a lottttttt of Utah #45 jerseys in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/p0TzM8dRJq – 9:12 PM
Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin
Warm welcome back for Donovan Mitchell in SLC and a lottttttt of Utah #45 jerseys in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/8e9szuSpvG – 9:12 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ball is up. #Cavs and Jazz are underway here in Salt Lake City. – 9:12 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell gets a huge ovation from @Utah Jazz fans before their matchup with the @Cleveland Cavaliers.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/8agncsuV44 – 9:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Pregame video tribute to Donovan Mitchell at tonight’s Jazz-Cavs game in Salt Lake City pic.twitter.com/aEk0jdEa21 – 9:10 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Vast majority of crowd gives Donovan Mitchell a huge cheer as he’s welcomed back. pic.twitter.com/6Cn7gn4p0M – 9:10 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Tons of applause and cheers for #Cavs Donovan Mitchell as they played a tribute video, and as he was introduced in the starting lineup. – 9:09 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Just a thunderous ovation for the still beloved #Cavs Donovan Mitchell here in Utah tonight. Couldn’t even hear the P.A. Announcer’s exact intro because the fans erupted with applause. – 9:09 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Good showing by the jazz crowd….well deserved ovation for Mitchell – 9:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz fans’ reaction to the Utah return of Donovan Mitchell — overwhelmingly cheers. pic.twitter.com/9AMIzWFYPs – 9:08 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The Jazz crowd was incredible just now. Huge cheers. If there were boos, I couldn’t hear them. – 9:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Huuuuuuuuuge cheers for Donovan Mitchell in pregame intros. Couldn’t hear boos, if there were any. – 9:08 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Welcome back, @Donovan Mitchell. All love 🖤

#TakeNote
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Fwtot6Z7tA – 9:07 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
♪ 𝗠𝗶𝗸𝗲 ♪ 𝗝𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗮𝗻 ♪ 𝙈𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙠 ♪ 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗶 ♪ 𝙒𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙚𝙧 ♪
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/Cew2I6Zya2 – 9:02 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
GAMETIME IN UTAH!
Come join us on @BallySportsCLE! pic.twitter.com/PC3RWQJRZI – 9:02 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers onto the floor here at Vivint Arena. Promptly sprinted right at two ball boys that have been here over the years.
Jazz v. Cavs tip off in moments
Tune in and join me and Ron on @KSLSportsZone – 8:59 PM
Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers onto the floor here at Vivint Arena. Promptly sprinted right at two ball boys that have been here over the years.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
walk-ins but make it a movie 🎥
#VivintCam | @vivintarena pic.twitter.com/Pxl0rCSLQE – 8:39 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz-Cavs starting lineups:
Beasley, Markkanen, Kessler, Clarkson, Conley
Okoro, Mobley; Allen, Mitchell, Garland – 8:36 PM
Jazz-Cavs starting lineups:
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz starters: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler. – 8:35 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
After his warmup, #Cavs Donovan Mitchell stopped to sign a number of jerseys. This section of fans cheered for him as he started to walk off the floor. pic.twitter.com/xdnDLUjxNn – 8:29 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell stops to sign lots of autographs after his pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/WY1QZLbDfA – 8:27 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Anxious fans swarming Donovan Mitchell to get their jerseys signed.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/JBcXMKSWea – 8:24 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell is somewhere down there signing autographs. pic.twitter.com/OBSnaAXbuj – 8:21 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight here in Utah: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 8:19 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight in Utah. – 8:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Starting 🖐️ in Salt Lake City! #LetEmKnow
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell out here warming up in Utah before making his return to Salt Lake tonight. pic.twitter.com/wRQ54prkNv – 8:13 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs guard Ricky Rubio is said to be “really close” to a return. Here he is getting some conditioning work in before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/PAlpJBj37z – 8:12 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell going through warmups tonight. A decent number of 45 jerseys in attendance for those that arrived early here. pic.twitter.com/4QPcLGhUYC – 8:06 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Not much of a reaction from the early arrivees as Donovan Mitchell comes out for warmups. He’s immediately greeted by Justin Zanik. pic.twitter.com/4qp6ihQ70p – 8:05 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Not much of a reaction from the early arrivees as Donovan Mitchell cones out for warmups. He’s immediately greeted by Justin Zanik. pic.twitter.com/iRnxtetGYP – 8:03 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell retakes the floor at @vivintarena for the first time as a member of the @Cleveland Cavaliers.
#TakeNote @kslsports pic.twitter.com/N4rMMawmme – 8:02 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Big hug for Donovan Mitchell in pregame warmups from Jordan Clarkson. – 8:01 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are sticking with their new starting lineup tonight against the Jazz, sources tell @clevelanddotcom.
Darius Garland. Donovan Mitchell. Isaac Okoro. Evan Mobley. Jarrett Allen. – 7:59 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell’s family is in Utah to see him take on the Jazz tonight.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 7:56 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Bad Moon Rising just started playing as Utah basketball practice ended at the facility.
My brain just broke for a second. – 7:23 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Will Hardy on Walker Kessler: I expect a lot from him. And that’s because I believe he can get so much better and has a lot to offer. At this point in time, he would probably describe me as a complete pain in his ass. – 7:22 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Will Hardy says the Jazz are anticipating Kelly Olynyk’s ankle injury to be longer than day-to-day. – 7:19 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
De’Anthony Melton will come off the bench tonight for the first time since November 13 vs. Utah #Sixers – 6:32 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I’m thrilled the Jazz are wearing their throwback uniforms tonight. Super excited to see what that court looks like in person and I’m glad I can shield my eyes from their usual threads. – 5:42 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I think it’s awesome that Donovan Mitchell goes out of his way to show up to high school basketball games. Even cooler that he got his teammates to join him. @Kelsey Russo did some great digging on this story theathletic.com/4075199/2023/0… – 4:47 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
“I think it should be overwhelmingly just a positive, warm vibe from everybody… He’s meant so much to so many different people and changed so many different lives.”
@Mike Conley shares his thoughts on the return of a familiar face tonight 🕷
#ShootaroundInterviews | @zionsbank – 4:07 PM
“I think it should be overwhelmingly just a positive, warm vibe from everybody… He’s meant so much to so many different people and changed so many different lives.”
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
The Cavaliers, currently with the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference and a gaping hole at small forward, are on the hunt for a two-way wing upgrade as the trade deadline approaches. But their pursuit is tricky. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/t… – 3:35 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell has had a number of ‘firsts’ this year as a member of the #Cavs. They’ve been preparing him for what promises to be an emotional night tonight, the first time he plays in Utah as a visitor. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/jan/… – 3:09 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Asked #Cavs Donovan Mitchell yesterday, ahead of his return, if he was worried about backlash from his comments about Utah:
“I wanted to continuously show there is stuff that needs to be changed. I’m proud I said that. I speak for people that don’t have that voice.” – 3:05 PM
Asked #Cavs Donovan Mitchell yesterday, ahead of his return, if he was worried about backlash from his comments about Utah:
