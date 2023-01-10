Cavaliers 82, Jazz 88: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (26-15) play against the Utah Jazz (23-23) at Vivint Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 10, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers 82, Utah Jazz 88 (Q3 00:35)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Donovan Mitchell heading to the bench here with 3:53 left here in the third quarter. Donovan Mitchell heading to the bench here with 3:53 left here in the third quarter. #Cavs are down 12 and haven’t gotten much from anyone other than him tonight. – 10:44 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Tough foul call on Walker Kessler there… I thought Mitchell created any body contact and that he was in a legal guarding position. Regardless, it’s his 4th, so he sits. – Tough foul call on Walker Kessler there… I thought Mitchell created any body contact and that he was in a legal guarding position. Regardless, it’s his 4th, so he sits. – 10:42 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been pretty fabulous tonight turning the corner against the @Cavs guards and getting to the rim with ease. – Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been pretty fabulous tonight turning the corner against the @Cavs guards and getting to the rim with ease. – 10:39 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz are taking it to the Cavs right now — 21-6 run and a 78-65 lead at the 4:23 mark 3Q. Utah is getting much easier looks right now than it did earlier in the game. – Jazz are taking it to the Cavs right now — 21-6 run and a 78-65 lead at the 4:23 mark 3Q. Utah is getting much easier looks right now than it did earlier in the game. – 10:39 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Jazz have outscored the Jazz have outscored the #Cavs 23-10 here in the third quarter. Cleveland has missed 8 of its 13 shots this quarter. – 10:39 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

4:23 remaining in the third quarter: the Jazz lead the Cavaliers 78-65 – 4:23 remaining in the third quarter: the Jazz lead the Cavaliers 78-65 – 10:38 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz have broken this open a bit – The Jazz have broken this open a bit – 10:37 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Jazz are starting to hit 3-pointers and all of a sudden the Jazz are starting to hit 3-pointers and all of a sudden the #Cavs are down by nine. – 10:36 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Good push by the Jazz and they lead Cleveland 69-63…6:52 remaining in the third quarter – Good push by the Jazz and they lead Cleveland 69-63…6:52 remaining in the third quarter – 10:32 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

That’s just a superb pick and roll read by Garland – That’s just a superb pick and roll read by Garland – 10:31 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

I did not see I did not see #Cavs center Jarrett Allen (illness) emerge from the locker room following halftime. Cavs are starting the second half with Mitchell, Garland, LeVert, Stevens, and Mobley. No Isaac Okoro to start this half, either. – 10:24 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

MIA sets MIA sets @NBA record by going 40-40 from FT line in 1 pt win vs OKC. Prior record was 39-39 by Utah in Dec 1982 and Ft. Wayne in Nov 1953. Jimmy Butler was 23-23, one shy of @Dirk Nowitzki in G1 of 2011 WCF and James Harden in Dec 2019. – 10:16 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Donovan Mitchell at half:

25 PTS

4 AST

4 3P

More points than he had in the first half of his 71-point game. 10:15 PM Donovan Mitchell at half:25 PTS4 AST4 3PMore points than he had in the first half of his 71-point game. pic.twitter.com/yCxx26ugG8

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

OKC sets OKC sets @NBA record by going 40-40 from FT line in 1 pt win vs OKC. Prior record was 39-39 set by Utah in Dec 1982, and Ft. Wayne in Nov 1983. Jimmy Butler got 23-23 1 shy of @Dirk Nowitzki in G1 of 2011 WCF, & James Harden in Dec 2019 – 10:14 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

HALFTIME: Jazz 55, Cavs 55. Donovan Mitchell putting on a show in his return to SLC — 25p on 6-13/4-10/9-9 shooting, plus 4a, 3r. Group effort from the depleted Jazz — Markkanen makes a couple late to get to 10p, Conley has 9, Clarkson and NAW 8 each. – HALFTIME: Jazz 55, Cavs 55. Donovan Mitchell putting on a show in his return to SLC — 25p on 6-13/4-10/9-9 shooting, plus 4a, 3r. Group effort from the depleted Jazz — Markkanen makes a couple late to get to 10p, Conley has 9, Clarkson and NAW 8 each. – 10:10 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso



Donovan Mitchell is leading the Cavs with 25 pts, 4 assists and 3 rebounds. Darius Garland is the only other Cav in double figures with 10 pts. – #Cavs and Jazz are tied here at halftime at 55 a piece. Cavs shot 19 of 47 (40.4) from the field and 5 of 21 (23.8%) from 3.Donovan Mitchell is leading the Cavs with 25 pts, 4 assists and 3 rebounds. Darius Garland is the only other Cav in double figures with 10 pts. – 10:10 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs and the Jazz are tied at 55 here at halftime. Donovan Mitchell has a very efficient 25 points on just 12 shots. He’s gotten to the line nine times thus far. Darius Garland is the next highest scorer for the Cavs with 10 points. JA still questionable to return (illness). – 10:10 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Halftime: Jazz and Cavs tied at 55

Donovan Mitchell’s got 25 points on 6/13 shooting. Markkanen leads the Jazz with 10 points. – Halftime: Jazz and Cavs tied at 55Donovan Mitchell’s got 25 points on 6/13 shooting. Markkanen leads the Jazz with 10 points. – 10:10 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

First half done. The Jazz and Cavs are tied at 55-55….Mitchell with 25 and 4 assists and 3 rebounds in the first half. The Jazz get 10 and 4 from Lauri Markkanen – First half done. The Jazz and Cavs are tied at 55-55….Mitchell with 25 and 4 assists and 3 rebounds in the first half. The Jazz get 10 and 4 from Lauri Markkanen – 10:09 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz and Cavs tied at 55 at the half. Fun half — Donovan Mitchell already has 25 points in his homecoming. But Jazz are staying close with more balanced scoring. – Jazz and Cavs tied at 55 at the half. Fun half — Donovan Mitchell already has 25 points in his homecoming. But Jazz are staying close with more balanced scoring. – 10:09 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Garland was grabbing at his right thumb following that last shot attempt. – Garland was grabbing at his right thumb following that last shot attempt. – 10:08 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Walker Kessler uncorking a deep midrange jumper from the side. – Walker Kessler uncorking a deep midrange jumper from the side. – 10:03 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Walker Kessler’s first real jumper of the season he takes very confidently and knocks it down.

That shot would be HUGE for him in a few years. – Walker Kessler’s first real jumper of the season he takes very confidently and knocks it down.That shot would be HUGE for him in a few years. – 10:02 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Really nice ovation for Raul Neto as he checks in here for the Really nice ovation for Raul Neto as he checks in here for the #Cavs . – 9:57 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

The Cavaliers look like a team that spent all last season guarding Lauri Markkanen in practice. – The Cavaliers look like a team that spent all last season guarding Lauri Markkanen in practice. – 9:55 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Kelly Olynyk is wearing a suit

Don’t worry still has skater shoes on – Kelly Olynyk is wearing a suitDon’t worry still has skater shoes on – 9:53 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jarred Vanderbilt has been holding his elbow for the last play or two — looks like he’s in some pain. – Jarred Vanderbilt has been holding his elbow for the last play or two — looks like he’s in some pain. – 9:53 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jarred Vanderbilt holding his elbow — he’s been in significant pain a couple of times tonight. There I think it hurt his defense, so Hardy calls timeout. Remember, Jazz also missing Kelly Olynyk. – Jarred Vanderbilt holding his elbow — he’s been in significant pain a couple of times tonight. There I think it hurt his defense, so Hardy calls timeout. Remember, Jazz also missing Kelly Olynyk. – 9:53 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

6:52 remaining in the first half. The Jazz lead Cleveland 40-38 – 6:52 remaining in the first half. The Jazz lead Cleveland 40-38 – 9:52 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Jarrett Allen (illness) is questionable to return, per Cavs PR. – Jarrett Allen (illness) is questionable to return, per Cavs PR. – 9:48 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Rudy Gay and Jarred Vanderbilt are having an animated discussion after no one took Mobley off the screen, and he went down the lane untouched for a dunk. Hardy calls the Pop timeout with Utah’s lead ay 34-30, 10:07 remaining 2Q. – Rudy Gay and Jarred Vanderbilt are having an animated discussion after no one took Mobley off the screen, and he went down the lane untouched for a dunk. Hardy calls the Pop timeout with Utah’s lead ay 34-30, 10:07 remaining 2Q. – 9:45 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz begin the second quarter by allowing layups and throwing the ball into the crowd. So will Hardy takes time with Utah up 34-30….10:07 remaining in the first half – The Jazz begin the second quarter by allowing layups and throwing the ball into the crowd. So will Hardy takes time with Utah up 34-30….10:07 remaining in the first half – 9:45 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Rudy Gay and Jarred Vanderbilt look like they’re arguing about who was at fault for Mobley getting a wide open path to the basket and that argument makes me laugh – Rudy Gay and Jarred Vanderbilt look like they’re arguing about who was at fault for Mobley getting a wide open path to the basket and that argument makes me laugh – 9:44 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

There’s a fan here with a sign that has Jarred Vanderbilt’s head on a goat’s body and…

I’m sorry my guy. That’s not accurate. – There’s a fan here with a sign that has Jarred Vanderbilt’s head on a goat’s body and…I’m sorry my guy. That’s not accurate. – 9:42 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

The Jazz are so short-handed tonight they’re even playing Simone Fontecchio – The Jazz are so short-handed tonight they’re even playing Simone Fontecchio – 9:42 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

The all-time NBA record for most free throws made in a game without a miss is 39 by the Utah Jazz in 1982.

The Heat are currently 35-35. – The all-time NBA record for most free throws made in a game without a miss is 39 by the Utah Jazz in 1982.The Heat are currently 35-35. – 9:41 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the first quarter, Jazz lead the

Donovan Mitchell has an early 12 points. He’s the only Cav in double figures. – At the end of the first quarter, Jazz lead the #Cavs 31-24. Cavs shot 8 of 23 (34.8%) from the field and 3 of 10 (30%) from 3.Donovan Mitchell has an early 12 points. He’s the only Cav in double figures. – 9:40 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Utah closed the quarter on a 15-2 run to take a 31-24 lead.

Rudy Gay has 7 points in three minutes to lead the Jazz. – Utah closed the quarter on a 15-2 run to take a 31-24 lead.Rudy Gay has 7 points in three minutes to lead the Jazz. – 9:40 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs trail the Jazz 31-24 after the first quarter. Mitchell has 12 for Cleveland and Darius Garland has six. The offense hasn’t been great so far here. The bench unit for the Cavs really struggled. – 9:40 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 1Q: Jazz 31, Cavs 24. Utah closes on a 15-2 run to take control. Rudy Gay with an incredibly energetic and efficient 7p, 2r, 1s for Utah. Donovan Mitchell 12p, 2a, 1r for Cleveland. – End 1Q: Jazz 31, Cavs 24. Utah closes on a 15-2 run to take control. Rudy Gay with an incredibly energetic and efficient 7p, 2r, 1s for Utah. Donovan Mitchell 12p, 2a, 1r for Cleveland. – 9:40 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz up 31-24 after 1Q. Terrific quarter from the Jazz, especially the second unit. Rudy Gay is the Jazz’s leading scorer! – Jazz up 31-24 after 1Q. Terrific quarter from the Jazz, especially the second unit. Rudy Gay is the Jazz’s leading scorer! – 9:40 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Ochai Agbaji hasn’t scored but he’s had some very nice awareness plays in the first quarter.

Filling space well defensively, pushing the ball forward, not forcing anything.

Really good non-scoring growth. – Ochai Agbaji hasn’t scored but he’s had some very nice awareness plays in the first quarter.Filling space well defensively, pushing the ball forward, not forcing anything.Really good non-scoring growth. – 9:39 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz lead Cleveland 31-24 at the end of the first quarter. Utah was terrific in the last five minutes – The Jazz lead Cleveland 31-24 at the end of the first quarter. Utah was terrific in the last five minutes – 9:39 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell’s video tribute before the game. I hope the video captured the warm welcome from Utah fans as it played. 9:38 PM #Cavs Donovan Mitchell’s video tribute before the game. I hope the video captured the warm welcome from Utah fans as it played. pic.twitter.com/E3Xgrest0j

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

13-0 run for the Jazz. Great push on both ends of the floor – 13-0 run for the Jazz. Great push on both ends of the floor – 9:37 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

13-0 run from the Jazz… Cavaliers are putting Mobley in next opportunity. – 13-0 run from the Jazz… Cavaliers are putting Mobley in next opportunity. – 9:37 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

3:40 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Cavs 22-19 – 3:40 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Cavs 22-19 – 9:31 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

That’s 2 fouls on Kessler at the 4:23 mark 1Q. In comes Vando, as the Jazz go very small. – That’s 2 fouls on Kessler at the 4:23 mark 1Q. In comes Vando, as the Jazz go very small. – 9:28 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Donovan Mitchell might score more than 71 points tonight – Donovan Mitchell might score more than 71 points tonight – 9:26 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Donovan Mitchell has made three 3s and went to the line once after being fouled shooting one. He’s up to 12 already. – Donovan Mitchell has made three 3s and went to the line once after being fouled shooting one. He’s up to 12 already. – 9:25 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Full Donovan Mitchell tribute video, introduction, and reaction in return to Salt Lake City:

https://t.co/VXMYohmjMk pic.twitter.com/M9srB5oSmb – 9:23 PM Full Donovan Mitchell tribute video, introduction, and reaction in return to Salt Lake City:

Eric Walden @tribjazz

This Cavs defense has been pretty suffocating early. Jazz *are* shooting 5-11 and have only 1 turnover, but so many possessions are going to the end of the shot clock. Cleveland leads 15-13 at the 6:35 mark. Donovan Mitchell with 9p on 2-3 from 3, 3-3 FTs. – This Cavs defense has been pretty suffocating early. Jazz *are* shooting 5-11 and have only 1 turnover, but so many possessions are going to the end of the shot clock. Cleveland leads 15-13 at the 6:35 mark. Donovan Mitchell with 9p on 2-3 from 3, 3-3 FTs. – 9:22 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell has nine early points and the Cavs lead Utah 15-13….6:35 remaining in the first quarter – Donovan Mitchell has nine early points and the Cavs lead Utah 15-13….6:35 remaining in the first quarter – 9:21 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Donovan Mitchell up to nine quick points. All of his attempts have been 3-pointers so far. Donovan Mitchell up to nine quick points. All of his attempts have been 3-pointers so far. #Cavs lead 15-13 with 6:35 left in the first quarter. – 9:21 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Donovan Mitchell got a standing ovation from the Utah crowd in his first game back since being traded from the Jazz 👏 9:20 PM Donovan Mitchell got a standing ovation from the Utah crowd in his first game back since being traded from the Jazz 👏 pic.twitter.com/PTr9TI9S7V

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Jazz honored #Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell with a tribute video and he received a nice ovation when announced as a starter tonight. 9:16 PM Jazz honored #Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell with a tribute video and he received a nice ovation when announced as a starter tonight. pic.twitter.com/PEdb9jMWe0

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Interesting to see the Jazz have Malik Beasley open up on Evan Mobley offensively. – Interesting to see the Jazz have Malik Beasley open up on Evan Mobley offensively. – 9:14 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

We were lucky to have Donovan Mitchell on the Utah Jazz for five years – We were lucky to have Donovan Mitchell on the Utah Jazz for five years – 9:14 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Donovan Mitchell’s first shot back in Utah is a made 3-pointer from the wing. – Donovan Mitchell’s first shot back in Utah is a made 3-pointer from the wing. – 9:14 PM

Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin

Warm welcome back for Donovan Mitchell in SLC and a lottttttt of Utah #45 jerseys in the crowd. 9:12 PM Warm welcome back for Donovan Mitchell in SLC and a lottttttt of Utah #45 jerseys in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/p0TzM8dRJq

Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin

Warm welcome back for Donovan Mitchell in SLC and a lottttttt of Utah #45 jerseys in the crowd. 9:12 PM Warm welcome back for Donovan Mitchell in SLC and a lottttttt of Utah #45 jerseys in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/8e9szuSpvG

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Pregame video tribute to Donovan Mitchell at tonight’s Jazz-Cavs game in Salt Lake City 9:10 PM Pregame video tribute to Donovan Mitchell at tonight’s Jazz-Cavs game in Salt Lake City pic.twitter.com/aEk0jdEa21

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Vast majority of crowd gives Donovan Mitchell a huge cheer as he’s welcomed back. 9:10 PM Vast majority of crowd gives Donovan Mitchell a huge cheer as he’s welcomed back. pic.twitter.com/6Cn7gn4p0M

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Tons of applause and cheers for Tons of applause and cheers for #Cavs Donovan Mitchell as they played a tribute video, and as he was introduced in the starting lineup. – 9:09 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Just a thunderous ovation for the still beloved Just a thunderous ovation for the still beloved #Cavs Donovan Mitchell here in Utah tonight. Couldn’t even hear the P.A. Announcer’s exact intro because the fans erupted with applause. – 9:09 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Very warm reception here in Utah for Donovan Mitchell. – Very warm reception here in Utah for Donovan Mitchell. – 9:09 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Good showing by the jazz crowd….well deserved ovation for Mitchell – Good showing by the jazz crowd….well deserved ovation for Mitchell – 9:09 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz fans’ reaction to the Utah return of Donovan Mitchell — overwhelmingly cheers. 9:08 PM Jazz fans’ reaction to the Utah return of Donovan Mitchell — overwhelmingly cheers. pic.twitter.com/9AMIzWFYPs

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

The Jazz crowd was incredible just now. Huge cheers. If there were boos, I couldn’t hear them. – The Jazz crowd was incredible just now. Huge cheers. If there were boos, I couldn’t hear them. – 9:08 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Huuuuuuuuuge cheers for Donovan Mitchell in pregame intros. Couldn’t hear boos, if there were any. – Huuuuuuuuuge cheers for Donovan Mitchell in pregame intros. Couldn’t hear boos, if there were any. – 9:08 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers onto the floor here at Vivint Arena. Promptly sprinted right at two ball boys that have been here over the years.

Jazz v. Cavs tip off in moments

Tune in and join me and Ron on 8:59 PM Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers onto the floor here at Vivint Arena. Promptly sprinted right at two ball boys that have been here over the years.Jazz v. Cavs tip off in momentsTune in and join me and Ron on @KSLSportsZone

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz starters: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler. – Jazz starters: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler. – 8:35 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

After his warmup, #Cavs Donovan Mitchell stopped to sign a number of jerseys. This section of fans cheered for him as he started to walk off the floor. 8:29 PM After his warmup, #Cavs Donovan Mitchell stopped to sign a number of jerseys. This section of fans cheered for him as he started to walk off the floor. pic.twitter.com/xdnDLUjxNn

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell stops to sign lots of autographs after his pregame workout. 8:27 PM #Cavs Donovan Mitchell stops to sign lots of autographs after his pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/WY1QZLbDfA

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Anxious fans swarming Donovan Mitchell to get their jerseys signed.

#TakeNote | @kslsports 8:24 PM Anxious fans swarming Donovan Mitchell to get their jerseys signed.#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/JBcXMKSWea

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell out here warming up in Utah before making his return to Salt Lake tonight. 8:13 PM #Cavs Donovan Mitchell out here warming up in Utah before making his return to Salt Lake tonight. pic.twitter.com/wRQ54prkNv

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs guard Ricky Rubio is said to be “really close” to a return. Here he is getting some conditioning work in before tonight’s game. 8:12 PM #Cavs guard Ricky Rubio is said to be “really close” to a return. Here he is getting some conditioning work in before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/PAlpJBj37z

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Donovan Mitchell going through warmups tonight. A decent number of 45 jerseys in attendance for those that arrived early here. 8:06 PM Donovan Mitchell going through warmups tonight. A decent number of 45 jerseys in attendance for those that arrived early here. pic.twitter.com/4QPcLGhUYC

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Not much of a reaction from the early arrivees as Donovan Mitchell comes out for warmups. He’s immediately greeted by Justin Zanik. 8:05 PM Not much of a reaction from the early arrivees as Donovan Mitchell comes out for warmups. He’s immediately greeted by Justin Zanik. pic.twitter.com/4qp6ihQ70p

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Not much of a reaction from the early arrivees as Donovan Mitchell cones out for warmups. He’s immediately greeted by Justin Zanik. 8:03 PM Not much of a reaction from the early arrivees as Donovan Mitchell cones out for warmups. He’s immediately greeted by Justin Zanik. pic.twitter.com/iRnxtetGYP

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Big hug for Donovan Mitchell in pregame warmups from Jordan Clarkson. – Big hug for Donovan Mitchell in pregame warmups from Jordan Clarkson. – 8:01 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Donovan Mitchell’s family is in Utah to see him take on the Jazz tonight.

#TakeNote | @kslsports – 7:56 PM Donovan Mitchell’s family is in Utah to see him take on the Jazz tonight.

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Bad Moon Rising just started playing as Utah basketball practice ended at the facility.

My brain just broke for a second. – Bad Moon Rising just started playing as Utah basketball practice ended at the facility.My brain just broke for a second. – 7:23 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Will Hardy on Walker Kessler: I expect a lot from him. And that’s because I believe he can get so much better and has a lot to offer. At this point in time, he would probably describe me as a complete pain in his ass. – Will Hardy on Walker Kessler: I expect a lot from him. And that’s because I believe he can get so much better and has a lot to offer. At this point in time, he would probably describe me as a complete pain in his ass. – 7:22 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Will Hardy says the Jazz are anticipating Kelly Olynyk’s ankle injury to be longer than day-to-day. – Will Hardy says the Jazz are anticipating Kelly Olynyk’s ankle injury to be longer than day-to-day. – 7:19 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

De’Anthony Melton will come off the bench tonight for the first time since November 13 vs. Utah 6:32 PM De’Anthony Melton will come off the bench tonight for the first time since November 13 vs. Utah #Sixers

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

I’m thrilled the Jazz are wearing their throwback uniforms tonight. Super excited to see what that court looks like in person and I’m glad I can shield my eyes from their usual threads. – I’m thrilled the Jazz are wearing their throwback uniforms tonight. Super excited to see what that court looks like in person and I’m glad I can shield my eyes from their usual threads. – 5:42 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

I think it’s awesome that Donovan Mitchell goes out of his way to show up to high school basketball games. Even cooler that he got his teammates to join him. 4:47 PM I think it’s awesome that Donovan Mitchell goes out of his way to show up to high school basketball games. Even cooler that he got his teammates to join him. @Kelsey Russo did some great digging on this story theathletic.com/4075199/2023/0…

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

“I think it should be overwhelmingly just a positive, warm vibe from everybody… He’s meant so much to so many different people and changed so many different lives.”



“I think it should be overwhelmingly just a positive, warm vibe from everybody… He’s meant so much to so many different people and changed so many different lives.” @Mike Conley shares his thoughts on the return of a familiar face tonight 🕷 #ShootaroundInterviews | @zionsbank – 4:07 PM

Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider

The Cavaliers, currently with the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference and a gaping hole at small forward, are on the hunt for a two-way wing upgrade as the trade deadline approaches. But their pursuit is tricky. 3:35 PM The Cavaliers, currently with the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference and a gaping hole at small forward, are on the hunt for a two-way wing upgrade as the trade deadline approaches. But their pursuit is tricky. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/t…

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Donovan Mitchell has had a number of ‘firsts’ this year as a member of the 3:09 PM Donovan Mitchell has had a number of ‘firsts’ this year as a member of the #Cavs . They’ve been preparing him for what promises to be an emotional night tonight, the first time he plays in Utah as a visitor. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/jan/…