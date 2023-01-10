Cavaliers vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

January 10, 2023- by

By |

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $5,788,873 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $7,216,894 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 10, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-RM
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: KZNS / KSL / S: KTUB
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kevin O’Connor
@KevinOConnorNBA
The Ringer NBA Top 100 rankings have been updated. Some of the many notable risers & fallers:
📈
Kyrie Irving
James Harden
Donovan Mitchell
📉
Trae Young
Fred VanVleet
Deandre Ayton
Voted on by me, @J. Kyle Mann, @Rob Mahoney and @Michael Pina. We don’t agree on all of it either. – 4:20 AM

