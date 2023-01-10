Cavaliers vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $5,788,873 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $7,216,894 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 10, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ATTSN-RM

Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Home Radio: KZNS / KSL / S: KTUB

Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

