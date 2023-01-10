Dewayne Dedmon ejected for throwing object on the court

Anthony Chiang: Dewayne Dedmon ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. He seemed to throw something on the court.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 63, Thunder 56. Jimmy Butler with 18 points on five field-goal attempts because of 14-of-14 shooting from the foul line. Heat shooting 22 of 22 from the free-throw line as a team.
Heat down to only eight available players after Dedmon’s ejection. – 8:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No Dedmon and now Orlando Robinson third foul. So Heat move Jamal Cain (?) to center. – 8:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Spo was really as shaken about those Dedmon zone possessions as I was LOL – 8:21 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Dedmon, who often is in a foul mood, had verbal, very heated confrontation with Caron Butler and Heat staff, per TNT. Was yelling at Spo too. Stormed off and threw something on court. – 8:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. He seemed to throw something on the court. – 8:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dewayne Dedmon ejected for throwing a training device on the court. – 8:12 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Dewayne Dedmon just threw something onto the floor as he was headed back to the locker room. Not entirely sure what happened, but he’s been ejected.
The Heat are down to eight players now. – 8:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler sits, Dedmon enters for Robinson
Let’s see how Oladipo-Vincent-Strus carry the offense here – 7:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith and Orlando Robinson tonight.
Reserves: Victor Oladipo, Jamal Cain, Dewayne Dedmon and Udonis Haslem.
Adebayo, Herro, Lowry, Martin, Jovic, D. Robinson and Yurtseven out vs. Thunder. – 7:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With four starters out, Heat opening tonight with:
Orlando Robinson
Haywood Highsmith
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Gabe Vincent
Reserves: Victor Oladipo, Jamal Cain, Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem.
(No Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Yurtseven, D. Robinson, Jovic.) – 7:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent upgraded to available by Heat, so it looks like they will have nine vs. Thunder, one above the NBA’s required minimum. – 5:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent have been upgraded to available. Udonis Haslem remains questionable.
Adebayo, Herro, Lowry, Martin, Jovic, D. Robinson and Yurtseven out tonight vs. Thunder. – 5:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
So we’re looking at a possible Heat rotation of:
STARTERS
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Haywood Highsmith
Orlando Robinson
BENCH
Udonis Haslem
Victor Oladipo
Dewayne Dedmon
Jamal Cain – 11:53 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Grading on a curve: Miami Heat midseason report card, from Bam Adebayo to Dewayne Dedmon. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… How is has gone for the entire Heat roster to this stage . . . based on expectations. – 9:11 AM
Anthony Chiang: As @Barry Jackson relayed off TNT broadcast, Dedmon got into a heated discussion with Heat staff and stormed off. He threw a Theragun on the court as he walked back to the locker room. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / January 10, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent, Dewayne Dedmon and Udonis Haslem have all been upgraded to available for tonight’s game vs. Lakers. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / January 4, 2023
