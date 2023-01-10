George Karl compares Nikola Jokic to Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal

George Karl: I’ve been watching Jokic for six seasons now. I think the best thing I can say about him is I still have no idea how I would cover him. The two other times I’ve felt that was against Michael and Shaq.
Source: Twitter @CoachKarl22
Source: Twitter @CoachKarl22
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Talking Jokic/Melo on today’s show
youtube.com/watch?v=5gDptG… – 4:00 PM
Talking Jokic/Melo on today’s show
youtube.com/watch?v=5gDptG… – 4:00 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Paolo Banchero made his 200th free throw of the season last night.
Since the ABA-NBA merger, only two rookies have reached that mark in fewer games:
27 — David Robinson
32 — Bill Cartwright
34 — Michael Jordan
34 — Jerry Stackhouse
34 — Banchero
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 1:03 PM
Paolo Banchero made his 200th free throw of the season last night.
Since the ABA-NBA merger, only two rookies have reached that mark in fewer games:
27 — David Robinson
32 — Bill Cartwright
34 — Michael Jordan
34 — Jerry Stackhouse
34 — Banchero
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 1:03 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis
BENCH
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
LeBron James
Lauri Markkanen
Devin Booker
Damian Lillard
ALTERNATES
Fox, Edwards, Ayton, Grant, McCollum pic.twitter.com/XfkGvDgY9P – 12:38 PM
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis
BENCH
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
LeBron James
Lauri Markkanen
Devin Booker
Damian Lillard
ALTERNATES
Fox, Edwards, Ayton, Grant, McCollum pic.twitter.com/XfkGvDgY9P – 12:38 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Nikola Jokic blew my mind with this pass pic.twitter.com/VBhoy2jZPb – 12:29 PM
Nikola Jokic blew my mind with this pass pic.twitter.com/VBhoy2jZPb – 12:29 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
How Nikola Jokic made more NBA history with unique triple-double in Nuggets’ win vs. Lakers
cbssports.com/nba/news/how-n… – 11:51 AM
How Nikola Jokic made more NBA history with unique triple-double in Nuggets’ win vs. Lakers
cbssports.com/nba/news/how-n… – 11:51 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA midseason media survey: 30 beat reporters/columnists from each market voted on various topics. The main predictions? The Celtics (57%) are favored to win the NBA title. Luka Doncic (43%) and Nikola Jokic (40%) will battle it out for regular-season MVP https://t.co/Wz16znra4E pic.twitter.com/DYwbq92j3n – 11:17 AM
NBA midseason media survey: 30 beat reporters/columnists from each market voted on various topics. The main predictions? The Celtics (57%) are favored to win the NBA title. Luka Doncic (43%) and Nikola Jokic (40%) will battle it out for regular-season MVP https://t.co/Wz16znra4E pic.twitter.com/DYwbq92j3n – 11:17 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 14 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 16 AST
✅ 5-5 FG
✅ 3-3 FT
Jokic is the fifth player in NBA history to record a “perfect” triple-double.
He’s the first player to record at least 10p/10r/15a without missing a shot from the field.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 8:51 AM
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 14 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 16 AST
✅ 5-5 FG
✅ 3-3 FT
Jokic is the fifth player in NBA history to record a “perfect” triple-double.
He’s the first player to record at least 10p/10r/15a without missing a shot from the field.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 8:51 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Good Morning It’s Basketball: Nikola Jokic is (almost) perfect ziller.substack.com/p/nikola-jokic… – 8:36 AM
Good Morning It’s Basketball: Nikola Jokic is (almost) perfect ziller.substack.com/p/nikola-jokic… – 8:36 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis leads the Bucks at the Garden, another unique triple-double from Jokic #NBA eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:02 AM
Giannis leads the Bucks at the Garden, another unique triple-double from Jokic #NBA eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:02 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo tried his Nikola Jokic impression 😮😂
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/9mcvygXXXO – 4:31 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo tried his Nikola Jokic impression 😮😂
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/9mcvygXXXO – 4:31 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll!
On the Nuggets win over the Lakers, from Jamal’s night, to Nikola’s perfect trip-dub, to the bench, to everything in between.
Then, could Murray or Aaron Gordon join Joker in the All-Star game? If so, which one?
https://t.co/Kmls0Bw5YL pic.twitter.com/IgNs1m78uW – 3:50 AM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll!
On the Nuggets win over the Lakers, from Jamal’s night, to Nikola’s perfect trip-dub, to the bench, to everything in between.
Then, could Murray or Aaron Gordon join Joker in the All-Star game? If so, which one?
https://t.co/Kmls0Bw5YL pic.twitter.com/IgNs1m78uW – 3:50 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic became the 3⃣rd player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles while shooting 100% from the field 👏
14 PTS
11 REB
16 AST (season-high)
100% FG
✅ Victory against Lakers pic.twitter.com/LkRbzj11eA – 2:13 AM
Nikola Jokic became the 3⃣rd player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles while shooting 100% from the field 👏
14 PTS
11 REB
16 AST (season-high)
100% FG
✅ Victory against Lakers pic.twitter.com/LkRbzj11eA – 2:13 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jokic became the 3⃣rd player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles with 100% shooting from the field 👏
14 PTS
11 REB
16 AST (season-high)
100% FG
✅ Victory against Lakers pic.twitter.com/pJ3LpBMqQE – 2:10 AM
Jokic became the 3⃣rd player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles with 100% shooting from the field 👏
14 PTS
11 REB
16 AST (season-high)
100% FG
✅ Victory against Lakers pic.twitter.com/pJ3LpBMqQE – 2:10 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
I catch myself saying it after every game: I’ve never seen a team score as easily as the Nuggets have this season. You can’t guard Nikola Jokic and you can’t guard Denver. You just have to hope they miss open shots. – 1:37 AM
I catch myself saying it after every game: I’ve never seen a team score as easily as the Nuggets have this season. You can’t guard Nikola Jokic and you can’t guard Denver. You just have to hope they miss open shots. – 1:37 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Even when Nikola Jokic is surrounded by 3️⃣ defenders, he still manages to throw the most casual no-look pass 😄
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/LXwsXJoAkW – 1:00 AM
Even when Nikola Jokic is surrounded by 3️⃣ defenders, he still manages to throw the most casual no-look pass 😄
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/LXwsXJoAkW – 1:00 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
History for Nikola Jokic 📈
He is the 3rd player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles with 100% shooting. pic.twitter.com/2Qjes4Hp4m – 12:04 AM
History for Nikola Jokic 📈
He is the 3rd player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles with 100% shooting. pic.twitter.com/2Qjes4Hp4m – 12:04 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I asked Malone how Jokic manages to get so much velocity on his passes and he said:
“He’s a big dude. It’s like Randy Johnson on the mound.” – 11:38 PM
I asked Malone how Jokic manages to get so much velocity on his passes and he said:
“He’s a big dude. It’s like Randy Johnson on the mound.” – 11:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic tonight:
14 PTS
11 REB
16 AST
5-5 FG
1-1 3P
Ties Draymond Green for the most triple-double on 100 FG% and 100 3P%. pic.twitter.com/qGQ0wBol9G – 11:25 PM
Jokic tonight:
14 PTS
11 REB
16 AST
5-5 FG
1-1 3P
Ties Draymond Green for the most triple-double on 100 FG% and 100 3P%. pic.twitter.com/qGQ0wBol9G – 11:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Lakers 122-109:
-Joker: Perfect triple of 14-11-16 with 5/5, 1/1, 3/3 because he’s literally an angel sent from beyond
-Murray: 34 points, season high, some great shots in 2nd half
Nuggets improve to 27-13 and 17-3 at home. pic.twitter.com/LVYU19caMh – 11:24 PM
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Lakers 122-109:
-Joker: Perfect triple of 14-11-16 with 5/5, 1/1, 3/3 because he’s literally an angel sent from beyond
-Murray: 34 points, season high, some great shots in 2nd half
Nuggets improve to 27-13 and 17-3 at home. pic.twitter.com/LVYU19caMh – 11:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That’s 11 straight wins in Denver and 13 of their last 16 overall.
The #Nuggets are rolling.
122-109 over the Lakers.
Joker with his NBA-leading 11th triple-double and Jamal Murray with a season-high 34. – 11:22 PM
That’s 11 straight wins in Denver and 13 of their last 16 overall.
The #Nuggets are rolling.
122-109 over the Lakers.
Joker with his NBA-leading 11th triple-double and Jamal Murray with a season-high 34. – 11:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic with a perfect triple-double tonight: 14 points on 5-5 shooting, 11 rebounds, 16 assists – 11:20 PM
Nikola Jokic with a perfect triple-double tonight: 14 points on 5-5 shooting, 11 rebounds, 16 assists – 11:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I love that Jokic knew that pass from Murray was coming despite it being a no-look behind the back pass lol – 11:12 PM
I love that Jokic knew that pass from Murray was coming despite it being a no-look behind the back pass lol – 11:12 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
87 triple doubles for Nikola Jokic in his career and his 11th on the season.
Dominated this game all while taking four shots. – 11:12 PM
87 triple doubles for Nikola Jokic in his career and his 11th on the season.
Dominated this game all while taking four shots. – 11:12 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
There is Nikola Jokic’s triple double.
12 points
10 rebounds
14 assists
4-4 FG
1-1 3ptFG
3-3 FT – 11:10 PM
There is Nikola Jokic’s triple double.
12 points
10 rebounds
14 assists
4-4 FG
1-1 3ptFG
3-3 FT – 11:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic: 12 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds for his NBA-leading 11th triple-double of the season. He did it on four shots. – 11:09 PM
Nikola Jokic: 12 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds for his NBA-leading 11th triple-double of the season. He did it on four shots. – 11:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets up a game-high 20 points. Jamal Murray’s sitting on 26, and Bruce Brown’s got 15 off the bench. Joker is sitting a rebound away from his 11th triple-double of the season. Will we see him again? – 10:52 PM
#Nuggets up a game-high 20 points. Jamal Murray’s sitting on 26, and Bruce Brown’s got 15 off the bench. Joker is sitting a rebound away from his 11th triple-double of the season. Will we see him again? – 10:52 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Anecdotally, it feels like Jokic should have 18 assists by now. He has been incredible and thrown some outrageous passes. – 10:38 PM
Anecdotally, it feels like Jokic should have 18 assists by now. He has been incredible and thrown some outrageous passes. – 10:38 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic has 12 assists yet way too many Nuggets have called their own number in this 3rd quarter. – 10:37 PM
Jokic has 12 assists yet way too many Nuggets have called their own number in this 3rd quarter. – 10:37 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Jokic being 2-2 in this game with 12 assists and zero turnovers rules. Dude is just a human algorithm of processing basketball. – 10:33 PM
Jokic being 2-2 in this game with 12 assists and zero turnovers rules. Dude is just a human algorithm of processing basketball. – 10:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Lakers 62-48:
-Joker: 8-5-11, 2 shot attempts, 0 TOVs, thoroughly in his bag
-Murray: 15 points, could’ve had more, got to the shots easily
-MPJ: 10 points, +20 in his 18 minutes pic.twitter.com/iAZlp3vHTO – 10:07 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Lakers 62-48:
-Joker: 8-5-11, 2 shot attempts, 0 TOVs, thoroughly in his bag
-Murray: 15 points, could’ve had more, got to the shots easily
-MPJ: 10 points, +20 in his 18 minutes pic.twitter.com/iAZlp3vHTO – 10:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets up 62-48 at the break, shooting 9-of-25 from 3-point range. That’s 25 (!) 3-point looks.
Murray with game-high 15 and three 3-pointers, Joker with 8 points and 11 (!) assists. – 10:05 PM
#Nuggets up 62-48 at the break, shooting 9-of-25 from 3-point range. That’s 25 (!) 3-point looks.
Murray with game-high 15 and three 3-pointers, Joker with 8 points and 11 (!) assists. – 10:05 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic has 11 assits in 18 minutes in the first half. My god.
8 points
5 rebounds
11 assists
Nuggets lead 62-48 over the Lakers. – 10:04 PM
Nikola Jokic has 11 assits in 18 minutes in the first half. My god.
8 points
5 rebounds
11 assists
Nuggets lead 62-48 over the Lakers. – 10:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
What a freaking pass from Joker. He walked into a wide-open 3-pointer on the wing, only to whip it to the far corner where MPJ was waiting to drain it. That’s six assists in the first half. – 9:59 PM
What a freaking pass from Joker. He walked into a wide-open 3-pointer on the wing, only to whip it to the far corner where MPJ was waiting to drain it. That’s six assists in the first half. – 9:59 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jesus Christ Jokic that pass to MPJ in the corner was going 95mph. Im amazed Porter wasn’t launched into the Lakers bench when he caught the pass. – 9:59 PM
Jesus Christ Jokic that pass to MPJ in the corner was going 95mph. Im amazed Porter wasn’t launched into the Lakers bench when he caught the pass. – 9:59 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic came out with the Nuggets up 29-23.
With him returning, the Nuggets lead 40-31.
Denver was a +3 without Jokic on the floor. – 9:51 PM
Jokic came out with the Nuggets up 29-23.
With him returning, the Nuggets lead 40-31.
Denver was a +3 without Jokic on the floor. – 9:51 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets take 29-23 lead after one. Lakers shoot just 43% from the field. Joker with game-high 8, and Bruce Brown doing BB things off the bench. The ultimate utility man. – 9:37 PM
#Nuggets take 29-23 lead after one. Lakers shoot just 43% from the field. Joker with game-high 8, and Bruce Brown doing BB things off the bench. The ultimate utility man. – 9:37 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets lead 29-23 after one quarter of play.
Denver got loose on defense, but their offense is unbeatable right now.
Jokic accounted for 21 of Denver’s 29 points in the first quarter between his 8 points and 5 assists. – 9:37 PM
Nuggets lead 29-23 after one quarter of play.
Denver got loose on defense, but their offense is unbeatable right now.
Jokic accounted for 21 of Denver’s 29 points in the first quarter between his 8 points and 5 assists. – 9:37 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic with 8 points and 4 assists already. He has accounted for 18 of Denver’s 22 points with 3:09 left in the 1st/ – 9:30 PM
Jokic with 8 points and 4 assists already. He has accounted for 18 of Denver’s 22 points with 3:09 left in the 1st/ – 9:30 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Great job by Vlatko to get Jokic the ball right back and in a spit he likes. He is such a fluid connector. – 9:26 PM
Great job by Vlatko to get Jokic the ball right back and in a spit he likes. He is such a fluid connector. – 9:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
That was a FANTASTIC action between Joker, Vlatko, and MPJ just now that resulted in a layup for Joker.
Denver’s getting whatever they want. – 9:26 PM
That was a FANTASTIC action between Joker, Vlatko, and MPJ just now that resulted in a layup for Joker.
Denver’s getting whatever they want. – 9:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This is probably a good game to work on some MPJ DHO actions with Joker. The Lakers have such small defenders, the goal for Denver should just be to run that action into an easy jumper every single time. – 9:20 PM
This is probably a good game to work on some MPJ DHO actions with Joker. The Lakers have such small defenders, the goal for Denver should just be to run that action into an easy jumper every single time. – 9:20 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets start the game by forcing a shot clock violation. Nikola Jokic draws a foul on Denver’s first offensvie possession and opens the scoring with a couple of free throws. – 9:13 PM
The Nuggets start the game by forcing a shot clock violation. Nikola Jokic draws a foul on Denver’s first offensvie possession and opens the scoring with a couple of free throws. – 9:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Among duos with at least 500+ minutes played together, here are the top Net Ratings in the NBA:
1. Joker + MPJ, +14.4
2. Curry + Looney, +14.0
3. Joker + AG, +13.9
4. Joker + Jamal, +13.9
5. Joker + KCP, +13.1
6. Jamal + KCP, +13.1
7. Ja + Konchar, +13.0
8. Brooks + Adams, +12.8 – 8:40 PM
Among duos with at least 500+ minutes played together, here are the top Net Ratings in the NBA:
1. Joker + MPJ, +14.4
2. Curry + Looney, +14.0
3. Joker + AG, +13.9
4. Joker + Jamal, +13.9
5. Joker + KCP, +13.1
6. Jamal + KCP, +13.1
7. Ja + Konchar, +13.0
8. Brooks + Adams, +12.8 – 8:40 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
As expected, the Nuggets starters are the same:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:34 PM
As expected, the Nuggets starters are the same:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Lakers:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:34 PM
Nuggets starters vs. Lakers:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:34 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Three players have a chance to knock Steph out of the top spot this season:
Nikola Jokic (currently +0.23),
Kevin Durant (at +0.24), and
Steph Curry 😂 (+0.26). pic.twitter.com/oZqTRHCVSe – 7:17 PM
Three players have a chance to knock Steph out of the top spot this season:
Nikola Jokic (currently +0.23),
Kevin Durant (at +0.24), and
Steph Curry 😂 (+0.26). pic.twitter.com/oZqTRHCVSe – 7:17 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“And Michael Jordan took that personally.”
@ScottHanson is a legend pic.twitter.com/aNjCuZ6ZBR – 2:51 PM
“And Michael Jordan took that personally.”
@ScottHanson is a legend pic.twitter.com/aNjCuZ6ZBR – 2:51 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LeBron James last night:
✅ 37 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 7 AST
✅ 14-28 FG
James has scored at least 25 points on 50% shooting from the field in each of his last 13 games, tying Shaquille O’Neal (2000-01) for the longest such streak in @Los Angeles Lakers history.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:05 AM
LeBron James last night:
✅ 37 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 7 AST
✅ 14-28 FG
James has scored at least 25 points on 50% shooting from the field in each of his last 13 games, tying Shaquille O’Neal (2000-01) for the longest such streak in @Los Angeles Lakers history.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:05 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 3+ 35-point games after turning 38:
LeBron James
Michael Jordan
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Karl Malone
LeBron has been 38 for less than 10 days. pic.twitter.com/lpFefLGQxO – 1:00 AM
Players with 3+ 35-point games after turning 38:
LeBron James
Michael Jordan
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Karl Malone
LeBron has been 38 for less than 10 days. pic.twitter.com/lpFefLGQxO – 1:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a 38+ year old:
38.0 — LeBron James
[gap]
25.0 — John Havlicek
21.2 — Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/jApwJj4EFj – 12:53 AM
Most PPG by a 38+ year old:
38.0 — LeBron James
[gap]
25.0 — John Havlicek
21.2 — Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/jApwJj4EFj – 12:53 AM
More on this storyline
StatMuse: Jokic this season: 1st in PER 1st in +/- 1st in VORP 1st in WS Advanced stat MVP. pic.twitter.com/3j0Qfibp6U -via Twitter @statmuse / January 10, 2023
Adam Mares: Nikola Jokic secures his 2nd career triple-double on 100% FG shooting. It’s only been done 12 times in NBA history. Jokic (2x), Draymond (2x) and Wilt (3x) are the only to do it on multiple occasions. -via Twitter @Adam_Mares / January 10, 2023
Michael Singer: Michael Porter Jr: “I think Nikola could probably win the next five MVPs.” -via Twitter @msinger / January 8, 2023
James Edwards III: Talked to Bojan Bogdanovic after the game tonight about him becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer from Croatia after his performance in Minny on Saturday. Here’s what he had to say: “It’s big time for me because we’ve had some really, really great players in the league. Toni Kukoc won a couple of rings with MJ in Chicago. We had Drazen Petrovic, who played a couple seasons. Dino Radja was big in Boston, so it’s always a great accomplishment from where I came from and started to play basketball. It’s just big.” -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / January 3, 2023
Jorge Sierra: Players to average 45-plus points on 59-plus percent shooting in a five-game span since the ABA-NBA merger: Michael Jordan (1990) Luka Doncic (2022) -via Twitter @hoopshype / January 1, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.