George Karl compares Nikola Jokic to Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal

Players with 3+ 35-point games after turning 38:LeBron JamesMichael JordanKareem Abdul-JabbarKarl MaloneLeBron has been 38 for less than 10 days. pic.twitter.com/lpFefLGQxO

LeBron James last night:✅ 37 PTS✅ 8 REB✅ 7 AST✅ 14-28 FGJames has scored at least 25 points on 50% shooting from the field in each of his last 13 games, tying Shaquille O’Neal (2000-01) for the longest such streak in @Los Angeles Lakers history.More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

Three players have a chance to knock Steph out of the top spot this season:Nikola Jokic (currently +0.23),Kevin Durant (at +0.24), andSteph Curry 😂 (+0.26). pic.twitter.com/oZqTRHCVSe

Among duos with at least 500+ minutes played together, here are the top Net Ratings in the NBA:1. Joker + MPJ, +14.42. Curry + Looney, +14.03. Joker + AG, +13.94. Joker + Jamal, +13.95. Joker + KCP, +13.16. Jamal + KCP, +13.17. Ja + Konchar, +13.08. Brooks + Adams, +12.8 – 8:40 PM

The Nuggets start the game by forcing a shot clock violation. Nikola Jokic draws a foul on Denver’s first offensvie possession and opens the scoring with a couple of free throws. – 9:13 PM

This is probably a good game to work on some MPJ DHO actions with Joker. The Lakers have such small defenders, the goal for Denver should just be to run that action into an easy jumper every single time. – 9:20 PM

That was a FANTASTIC action between Joker, Vlatko, and MPJ just now that resulted in a layup for Joker.Denver’s getting whatever they want. – 9:26 PM

Great job by Vlatko to get Jokic the ball right back and in a spit he likes. He is such a fluid connector. – 9:26 PM

Jokic with 8 points and 4 assists already. He has accounted for 18 of Denver’s 22 points with 3:09 left in the 1st/ – 9:30 PM

Nuggets lead 29-23 after one quarter of play.Denver got loose on defense, but their offense is unbeatable right now.Jokic accounted for 21 of Denver’s 29 points in the first quarter between his 8 points and 5 assists. – 9:37 PM

After Q1: Nuggets 29, Lakers 23.Could be worse? Jokic has 8 points and 5 assists already. Lakers’ scoring leader is Thomas Bryant with 6. – 9:37 PM

Jokic came out with the Nuggets up 29-23.With him returning, the Nuggets lead 40-31.Denver was a +3 without Jokic on the floor. – 9:51 PM

Jesus Christ Jokic that pass to MPJ in the corner was going 95mph. Im amazed Porter wasn’t launched into the Lakers bench when he caught the pass. – 9:59 PM

What a freaking pass from Joker. He walked into a wide-open 3-pointer on the wing, only to whip it to the far corner where MPJ was waiting to drain it. That’s six assists in the first half. – 9:59 PM

Nikola Jokic has 11 assits in 18 minutes in the first half. My god.8 points5 rebounds11 assistsNuggets lead 62-48 over the Lakers. – 10:04 PM

HALFTIME: Nuggets 62, Lakers 48.Dam broke. The Lakers are missing key pieces and the scorers they have aren’t scoring very well. Thomas Bryant leads the Lakers with 10 points, 6 rebounds.Murray with 15 for Denver. Jokic had 11 first-half assists. – 10:04 PM

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Lakers 62-48:-Joker: 8-5-11, 2 shot attempts, 0 TOVs, thoroughly in his bag-Murray: 15 points, could’ve had more, got to the shots easily-MPJ: 10 points, +20 in his 18 minutes pic.twitter.com/iAZlp3vHTO

Jokic being 2-2 in this game with 12 assists and zero turnovers rules. Dude is just a human algorithm of processing basketball. – 10:33 PM

Jokic has 12 assists yet way too many Nuggets have called their own number in this 3rd quarter. – 10:37 PM

Anecdotally, it feels like Jokic should have 18 assists by now. He has been incredible and thrown some outrageous passes. – 10:38 PM

Nikola Jokic: 12 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds for his NBA-leading 11th triple-double of the season. He did it on four shots. – 11:09 PM

87 triple doubles for Nikola Jokic in his career and his 11th on the season.Dominated this game all while taking four shots. – 11:12 PM

I love that Jokic knew that pass from Murray was coming despite it being a no-look behind the back pass lol – 11:12 PM

That’s 11 straight wins in Denver and 13 of their last 16 overall.The #Nuggets are rolling.122-109 over the Lakers.Joker with his NBA-leading 11th triple-double and Jamal Murray with a season-high 34. – 11:22 PM

Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Lakers 122-109:-Joker: Perfect triple of 14-11-16 with 5/5, 1/1, 3/3 because he’s literally an angel sent from beyond-Murray: 34 points, season high, some great shots in 2nd halfNuggets improve to 27-13 and 17-3 at home. pic.twitter.com/LVYU19caMh

I asked Malone how Jokic manages to get so much velocity on his passes and he said:“He’s a big dude. It’s like Randy Johnson on the mound.” – 11:38 PM

Even when Nikola Jokic is surrounded by 3️⃣ defenders, he still manages to throw the most casual no-look pass 😄🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/LXwsXJoAkW

I catch myself saying it after every game: I’ve never seen a team score as easily as the Nuggets have this season. You can’t guard Nikola Jokic and you can’t guard Denver. You just have to hope they miss open shots. – 1:37 AM

Jokic became the 3⃣rd player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles with 100% shooting from the field 👏14 PTS11 REB16 AST (season-high)100% FG✅ Victory against Lakers pic.twitter.com/pJ3LpBMqQE

NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll!On the Nuggets win over the Lakers, from Jamal’s night, to Nikola’s perfect trip-dub, to the bench, to everything in between.Then, could Murray or Aaron Gordon join Joker in the All-Star game? If so, which one?

Nikola Jokic last night:✅ 14 PTS✅ 11 REB✅ 16 AST✅ 5-5 FG✅ 3-3 FTJokic is the fifth player in NBA history to record a “perfect” triple-double.He’s the first player to record at least 10p/10r/15a without missing a shot from the field.More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

NBA midseason media survey: 30 beat reporters/columnists from each market voted on various topics. The main predictions? The Celtics (57%) are favored to win the NBA title. Luka Doncic (43%) and Nikola Jokic (40%) will battle it out for regular-season MVP https://t.co/Wz16znra4E

Paolo Banchero made his 200th free throw of the season last night.Since the ABA-NBA merger, only two rookies have reached that mark in fewer games:27 — David Robinson32 — Bill Cartwright34 — Michael Jordan34 — Jerry Stackhouse34 — BancheroMore: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

