Hornets 97, Raptors 99: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (11-30) play against the Toronto Raptors (23-23) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 10, 2023
Charlotte Hornets 97, Toronto Raptors 99 (Q4 10:58)
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
TERRY HIMZIER
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally
#NBAAllStar | https://t.co/J9QbgXkLqU pic.twitter.com/CcKcSSkOk4 – 9:15 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 96-94 going into the fourth, Siakam has 24 pts on 13 FGAs
Charlotte shooting 58.5 per cent – 9:14 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
There has been an element of Terry Rozier hitting nutty shots, but the Raps are allowing the Hornets to shoot 58.5%. Rough.
Anyway, they’re up 96-94 going into the fourth. – 9:14 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
REVERSE REVERSE
@Mason Plumlee | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/WMuSuawybu – 9:10 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Charlotte’s shooting 60 per cent from the field
Raptors still ahead 2 but they sure haven’t been good – 9:05 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go lead the Raptors 905 94-85 at the end of 3 quarters.
Makur Maker and Quenton Jackson each lead the team with 19 points. – 9:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
No Raptor has recorded a Gasol (<= 5 FGA, >= 5 AST, >= 5 REB) since Kyle Lowry in his plus-42 game vs. Denver right before the deadline in the Tampa season. Scottie Barnes has a chance tonight, but he needs two rebounds and can’t take another FGA.
BTW, the Raps are up by 2. – 9:05 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
terry rozier you gotta be kidding me this man been shooting 40% from the field and 31% from three coming into this game
11-for-14 tonight – 9:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Spun his way into this one 😵💫
@LaMelo Ball | #LetsFly
#NBAAllStar | https://t.co/J9QbgXkLqU pic.twitter.com/s1LJ4urIkj – 9:02 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors have 21 assists on 28 baskets in about 26 minutes
Season high for assists is 32 – 8:50 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat 63, Thunder 56, halftime
Jimmy Butler:
– First 14 for 14 first half from the foul line since James Harden (15 for 15) on Dec. 3, 2019 for Houston vs. San Antonio.
Heat:
– First 22 for 22 first half from the foul line since the Thunder did it on Dec. 22, 2013 vs. Toronto. – 8:41 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
The @Charlotte Hornets recorded 22 assists in the first half tonight at Toronto, equaling a season high for any half.
@LaMelo Ball dished eight assists, the most by a Hornet in any half this season.
#LetsFly – 8:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Catch and release 😏
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally
#NBAAllStar | https://t.co/J9QbgXkLqU pic.twitter.com/t4lIlhr4hN – 8:36 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors lead Charlotte 72-66. Toronto 10-of-20 from deep with 20 assists on 27 made FG. Siakam with 18 and Achiuwa with 11 off the bench. Hornets are 10-of-21 from deep with 22 assists on 27 made FGs. Ball with 13&8. Fun game. – 8:36 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors had 29 bench points in the first half. That’s more than they totalled in 23 of their first 40 games, including each of their last 5. They combined for 29 bench points in THREE games last week. – 8:35 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 72-66 on Hornets after 2
Hurry back for the halftime warmups because you never know – 8:32 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 72-66 on Hornets. They should probably play defence at some point, just to be sure. Siakam has 18, Boucher and Achiuwa combine for 20. – 8:32 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go lead the Raptors 905 at halftime, 65-55.
Quenton Jackson leads the team with 15. Makur Maker and Devon Dotson each have 9.
Go-Go shot 54.8% in the half. Capital City also has 38 paint points. – 8:24 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
i thought precious might’ve got hurt blocking lamelo but no he just needed to pick up his lost headband – 8:23 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
It sure didn’t start out great but Raptors just got 5 1/2 good enough minutes out of Trent and 4 subs – 8:20 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
If Gary Trent Jr. continues to play with this lineup he should be eligible for 6MOY – 8:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
HE’S HOT 🥵 PJ Washington with three 3’s 🔥
@PJ Washington | @HornetsOnBally
#NBAAllStar | https://t.co/J9QbgXkLqU pic.twitter.com/NNC2SPQXbQ – 8:18 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Back to back 🪣‘s by the rook @kolokojunior1 pic.twitter.com/mYeoj1Q3QV – 8:18 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I believe Nick Nurse might be on the verge of shooting Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher into the sun. – 8:08 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Siakam has 14 and the Raptors lead Charlotte 35-34 after 1Q. The Hornets and Raptors rank 29th and 30th in 3pt % but are a combined 10/17. – 8:06 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 35-34 after a defence-free quarter, which is kinda the norm for a nondescript Tuesday game in January for two teams currently in the lottery – 8:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors got a near perfect 1st quarter from Pascal Siakam (14 points on 6-7 FG) and hit 6 of their 9 3-point attempts, but only lead by 1. That’s what happens when you let the other guys shoot 67% (14-for-21). – 8:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps lead 35-34 after a quarter, with Juancho Hernangomez the best player on the floor according to my totally subjective rankings. – 8:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Juancho’s made a great cut for a layup, had a heads-up weak side blocked shot and just drilled a corner3 – 8:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
TeamWORK 😤
@PJ Washington x @Terry Rozier x @Jalen McDaniels | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/LfY7j1ybMP – 8:01 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
SSS ALUM in the building tonight @JColeNC ✨ pic.twitter.com/oGFoljT62S – 8:01 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go lead the Raptors 905 after 1 quarter of play 40-27.
• Quenton Jackson, Devon Dotson, Vernon Carey Jr, and Makur Maker each lead the team with 7 points. – 7:57 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
J Cole appears to be here tonight sitting courtside across from the Raptors bench – 7:55 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
P off to a strong start @Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/H0cpUGnPjf – 7:54 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Hornets came in as the NBA’s second-worst shooting team. So, naturally, they’ve hit 10 of their first 11 shots and have 25 points in 6 minutes. Yikes, Raptors defence. – 7:52 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Defensive stopper Christian Koloko being called in with the score 25-24 through 6 minutes. – 7:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
WELCOME TO THE BALL GAME
@LaMelo Ball | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/vN9HoIgb0s – 7:50 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raps have held the Hornets to 7-of-8 shooting so far. Toronto is 6-of-10. Combined the two worst three-point shooting teams in the NBA are connecting on 7-of-9 threes. Game is tied 17-17 after 4:32 of 1Q. – 7:49 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I’m thinking the Hornets making seven of the first eight shots would cause some Raptors consternation
But Toronto’s knocking down 3s like the Pretend Raptors and it’s 17-17 at first timeout – 7:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Fred Van Vleet and OG Anunoby totally blow a switch, then there’s no help at the rim as LaMelo Ball rolls in for a dunk. Those are 2 veteran guys who have played together for 6 years. Raps have way too many breakdowns like that this year. – 7:43 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
PJ Washington has met the 41-game starter criteria.
His Qualifying Offer in the offseason is now locked in at $8,486,620.
The Charlotte forward is the first player of the 2019 Draft class (first-round picks who did not sign an extension) to reach the criteria. – 7:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Coming 🔜 Your Hornets take on the Raptors!
📍 – Toronto, ON
🆚 – @Toronto Raptors
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/7Ub9AdZkK3 – 7:36 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Yawn
Same old, same old for the Raptors, models of roster consistency that they are
VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Barnes start against the Hornets – 7:09 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Your daily reminder to VOTE PASCAL FOR ALL-STAR 🗣️
➡️➡️➡️ https://t.co/C9G3CCMvYZ pic.twitter.com/onftqd5EDW – 7:07 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Raptors are accepting applications for the Wayne and Theresa Embry Fellowship. fellowship.raptors.com – 7:07 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The usuals start for the Raptors. Ball, Rozier, McDaniels, Washington and Plumlee for Charlotte. – 6:55 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First five guys. ✔️
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/c3ZgvvD7tI – 6:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at TOR 1/10:
Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) has been downgraded to out. – 6:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at TOR
Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/feWS9p8AeT – 6:35 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nick Nurse says Otto Porter saw multiple specialists before he and the team landed on surgery as the best long-term option. – 5:48 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Former Bull Otto Porter Jr. out for the season ( Raptors) with left foot surgery. Wishing him the best. – 5:40 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Trying to run through the Toronto Raptors’ decision-making at the deadline, and explaining why this is such a critical month for the franchise’s future team-building with @Danny Leroux . youtu.be/p2gI30p_iFo – 5:28 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Raptors Otto Porter out for season following surgery on left foot nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/10/rap… – 5:01 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Pacers. Knicks need to get better at MSG. They’re one of only six NBA teams with a losing record at home, joining bottom dwellers Houston, San Antonio, Detroit, Charlotte and Orlando. – 4:31 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
A quick one on the end of Otto Porter Jr.’s season that barely ever began: theathletic.com/4078147/2023/0… – 3:52 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Tough news for Porter (and the Raptors)…
If healthy…I truly believe Otto would’ve been a key piece for Toronto this season — a veteran 3pt shooter, who can defend…fresh off a championship with Golden State pic.twitter.com/sOeGjOvDki – 3:44 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Tim Bontemps on the KD injury and his piece on Toronto’s coming dilemma. Then @Dave McMenamin on the Lakers trade options, his sit-down with LeBron, and LeBron approaching the all-time scoring record:
Apple: apple.co/3VXyMdj
Spotify: spoti.fi/3IEV0hs – 3:41 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Toronto has until January 15 to apply for a Disabled Player Exception for Otto Porter Jr.
The exception would be worth $3M (50% of his current salary).
The approval process will focus on if the season ending left foot surgery would sideline Porter Jr. until mid-June. – 3:22 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
As you’ve seen, Otto Porter Jr. is done after season-ending surgery on his foot. – 3:05 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Otto Porter Jr. has a player option for $6.3 million next summer. He can still be traded this year should Toronto need his contract in a bigger deal – 3:01 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Tonight’s game against the #76ers marks the start of the 10th set of back-to-back games for the #Pistons, which concludes tomorrow against Minnesota.
They have 3 back-to-backs left: Charlotte/Phoenix on Feb. 3/4; Indiana/Washington on March 13/14; & Miami/Brooklyn on April 4/5. – 2:58 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
It’s season-ending foot surgery for Otto Porter Jr the Raptors announced – 2:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Raptors announce Otto Porter has had season-ending surgery on his foot. Porter, Toronto’s tax MLE signing this offseason, played in eight games this season. – 2:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Raptors announce Otto Porter has had season-ending surgery on his foot. Porter, Toronto’s tax MLE signing this offseason, played in eight games this session. – 2:56 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors announce Otto Porter Jr. has undergone season-ending surgery to repair a dislocation of his second toe on his right foot. Raptors highest-profile off-season acquisition played eight games this year. – 2:56 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors say Otto Porter is done for the season. Woof. “This was a tough decision for Otto, he had hoped to avoid surgery, but ultimately a decision had to be made to ensure his long-term health.” Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster said “We look forward to his healthy recovery” – 2:51 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Otto Porter Jr. Is out for the year having undergone season-ending foot surgery – 2:51 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Otto Porter Jr. has undergone season-ending surgery on his left foot. – 2:48 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Otto Porter Jr. has undergone season-ending surgery on his left foot. – 2:48 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Raptors say Otto Porter, Jr. has undergone season-ending surgery on his left foot. pic.twitter.com/hoA4vVktg3 – 2:48 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Raptors say Otto Porter Jr. has undergone season-ending surgery on his left foot. – 2:48 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Hornets coach Steve Clifford before last game “For me, this is the best I’ve seen (Myles) Turner play…”
… then Turner was strong at both ends.
The difference in the game: Pacers winning final minute.
A look back:
fieldhousefiles.com/p/running-thou… – 1:51 PM
