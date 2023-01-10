Hornets vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

January 10, 2023

By |

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $11,177,477 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $8,651,040 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 10, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: TSN
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: Sportsnet 590
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

Kevin O’Connor
@KevinOConnorNBA
The Ringer NBA Top 100 rankings have been updated. Some of the many notable risers & fallers:
📈
Kyrie Irving
James Harden
Donovan Mitchell
📉
Trae Young
Fred VanVleet
Deandre Ayton
Voted on by me, @J. Kyle Mann, @Rob Mahoney and @Michael Pina. We don’t agree on all of it either. – 4:20 AM

