Immanuel Quickley drawing trade interest from Bucks, Mavericks, Wizards, more

Michael Scotto: Another Knicks player whose name has circulated in the rumor mill this season is Immanuel Quickley. Several teams, including the Bucks, Mavericks, Wizards, and others, have expressed interest in Quickley, league sources told HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jrue Holiday had 10 points in final 2:23 to lift MIL to win at NYK tonight. He missed 9 of first 11 shots but hit final 3 shots to help end NYK 4-game W streak. J. Brunson (44 pts, 50% shooting) & I. Quickley (23 pts, 9-14) carried NYK on off night for J. Randle (9-29 shooting) – 10:14 PM
Jrue Holiday had 10 points in final 2:23 to lift MIL to win at NYK tonight. He missed 9 of first 11 shots but hit final 3 shots to help end NYK 4-game W streak. J. Brunson (44 pts, 50% shooting) & I. Quickley (23 pts, 9-14) carried NYK on off night for J. Randle (9-29 shooting) – 10:14 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This has turned into a heck of a game. Jalen Brunson is now up to 32 points after hitting a 3 when Brook Lopez hesitated to step out on a switch, and New York leads 94-92 with 4:18 to go.
Brunson, Julius Randle (24) and Immanuel Quickley (23) have scored 79 of NY’s 94 points. – 9:40 PM
This has turned into a heck of a game. Jalen Brunson is now up to 32 points after hitting a 3 when Brook Lopez hesitated to step out on a switch, and New York leads 94-92 with 4:18 to go.
Brunson, Julius Randle (24) and Immanuel Quickley (23) have scored 79 of NY’s 94 points. – 9:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Lead cut from 17 to 5 entering the fourth quarter. Thibs goes with Obi, Quickley, McBride, Robinson and Fournier and Toppin get his first points since December 7 to start the fourth – a corner three. – 9:27 PM
Lead cut from 17 to 5 entering the fourth quarter. Thibs goes with Obi, Quickley, McBride, Robinson and Fournier and Toppin get his first points since December 7 to start the fourth – a corner three. – 9:27 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Bucks outscore NYK 20-8 in final 5 minutes of the 3rd to cut Knicks’ lead to 5 entering the 4th. Knicks have forced 13 MIL turnovers & have 16 off rebounds, part of the reason they have a lead despite shooting 34% from floor. Immanuel Quickley has 23 pts on 9-for-12 shooting. – 9:26 PM
Bucks outscore NYK 20-8 in final 5 minutes of the 3rd to cut Knicks’ lead to 5 entering the 4th. Knicks have forced 13 MIL turnovers & have 16 off rebounds, part of the reason they have a lead despite shooting 34% from floor. Immanuel Quickley has 23 pts on 9-for-12 shooting. – 9:26 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, MIL: Knicks are crowding Giannis Antetokounmpo at the rim & making his life miserable. They have built a 62-51 lead at the 8:19 mark of Q3. Julius Randle is shooting 6/21 from the field but Jalen Brunson and Immanuel Quickley each have 20. Giannis is only Buck w/10+ PTS. – 9:02 PM
Timeout, MIL: Knicks are crowding Giannis Antetokounmpo at the rim & making his life miserable. They have built a 62-51 lead at the 8:19 mark of Q3. Julius Randle is shooting 6/21 from the field but Jalen Brunson and Immanuel Quickley each have 20. Giannis is only Buck w/10+ PTS. – 9:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Eight of the nine #Bucks who played scored in the first half. The #Knicks were led by Jalen Brunson (20) and Immanuel Quickley (15). – 8:46 PM
Eight of the nine #Bucks who played scored in the first half. The #Knicks were led by Jalen Brunson (20) and Immanuel Quickley (15). – 8:46 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Milwaukee tried Jrue Holiday on Randle for a few possessions and Randle took him to the post incessantly. Honestly didn’t hate the strategy from the Bucks. Those were tough shots from Randle. But seemed to get him going a bit and Bucks put Holiday back on Quickley after. – 8:21 PM
Milwaukee tried Jrue Holiday on Randle for a few possessions and Randle took him to the post incessantly. Honestly didn’t hate the strategy from the Bucks. Those were tough shots from Randle. But seemed to get him going a bit and Bucks put Holiday back on Quickley after. – 8:21 PM
More on this storyline
Steve Popper: Monty Williams throwing flowers at the Knicks: “Julius is playing at an all-star level. Quickley’s like Jamal Crawford in so many ways, can just get it going. Grimes Is just a tough dude on both ends of the floor. He can guard, he can shoot.” -via Twitter @StevePopper / January 2, 2023
As The Athletic’s Fred Katz recently expanded upon, New York has been discussing trade scenarios around several players, including Derrick Rose, Quickley, Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier, an aspect that does not phase Rose. “The team is keeping communications open with me: When they told me I don’t think that they want to move me like that, they know that I have a lot left, and they love my connection and relationship that I have with all of the players on the team,” Rose said. “I’m not in the locker room trying to f— up the vibe of the team by having a messed up attitude like that. I’ve had so many lives in the NBA that now I’m in the position where I can sit back, teach the young guys, and if Thibs needs me, I can catch a rhythm and play the way I want to.” -via The Athletic / December 20, 2022
The Knicks, along with the Lakers and Rockets, have been described by league personnel as one of the more active teams in early trade conversations. New York has made plenty of its roster available for discussion, particularly Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish and Immanuel Quickley, sources said. The Knicks are working with Reddish’s representatives to find him a new home, and there have indeed been conversations about rerouting him and Fournier to Los Angeles, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 15, 2022
Main Rumors, Trade, Immanuel Quickley, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.