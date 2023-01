Jonathan Isaac will play with Magic's G League affiliate on Wednesday

But Isaac said Monday was his first time playing five-on-five with his Orlando teammates as part of a practice. “Definitely a hurdle that was just like relief,” Isaac added after Wednesday morning’s shootaround. “As practice was coming to a close I’m just like ‘yes’. I took another step forward and want to keep doing that.” Isaac, who missed the previous two seasons and has been sidelined for more than 28 months, alluded to needing more time to work on his conditioning and responding to practices. “Definitely the days we play and go hard, there’s definitely that piece of being able to recuperate,” Isaac said. “I feel good and hopefully we get this thing rolling pretty soon.” -via Orlando Sentinel / January 4, 2023