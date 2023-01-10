Jonathan Isaac will play with Magic's G League affiliate on Wednesday

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: After missing two and a half seasons rehabilitating a severe left knee injury, Orlando Magic F Jonathan Isaac will play a game for the franchise’s G League affiliate on Wednesday, a step toward an NBA return that’s expected to come in near future.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Orlando Magic F Jonathan Isaac playing G League games and nearing NBA return after 2-plus seasons: tinyurl.com/4whymdmh – 3:00 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: After missing two and a half seasons rehabilitating a severe left knee injury, Orlando Magic F Jonathan Isaac will play a game for the franchise’s G League affiliate on Wednesday, a step toward an NBA return that’s expected to come in near future. – 2:55 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Orlando Magic has ruled out Bol Bol (health and safety protocols), R.J. Hampton (G League), Kevon Harris (G League), Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Chuma Okeke (knee) for Monday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 8:34 PM
The Magic haven’t put a timetable on Jonathan Isaac’s recovery at any point and he said he doesn’t have a timeframe he’s targeting to get back by. “I’m going to say no,” Isaac responded when asked if there’s a timeframe he’s targeted. I do feel really good. Hopefully, we hope this thing rolling really soon. “Over the next few days, we’re going to continue to get the conditioning where it needs to be. In my mind, I feel really good about where I’m at.” -via Orlando Sentinel / January 4, 2023
But Isaac said Monday was his first time playing five-on-five with his Orlando teammates as part of a practice. “Definitely a hurdle that was just like relief,” Isaac added after Wednesday morning’s shootaround. “As practice was coming to a close I’m just like ‘yes’. I took another step forward and want to keep doing that.” Isaac, who missed the previous two seasons and has been sidelined for more than 28 months, alluded to needing more time to work on his conditioning and responding to practices. “Definitely the days we play and go hard, there’s definitely that piece of being able to recuperate,” Isaac said. “I feel good and hopefully we get this thing rolling pretty soon.” -via Orlando Sentinel / January 4, 2023
Cody Taylor: Jonathan Isaac says he feels good and is still adjusting and recuperating after a hard practice. His practice on Monday was the first time he was able to go 5-on-5 with this team in practice. I asked if he has a sense of when he could return: pic.twitter.com/MyiwdTgWha -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / January 4, 2023
