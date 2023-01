Jordan Clarkson on Donovan Mitchell: 'He's a real, real superstar'

Your former teammate Donovan Mitchell returns as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers to play in Salt Lake City against the Jazz for the first time on Tuesday. What do you think about the return of your friend and old teammate? Jordan Clarkson: Donny is coming. That’s my guy man, always. Always show love to him. We talked a lot. He is a cool and down to Earth kid and he’s really starting to embrace that. He’s a real, real superstar, honestly. Seeing him go through all that so young is really crazy to me. I never had that experience. I saw Kobe, and LeBron, and them when they were older and understood a lot of things. And Donny’s kind of understanding it and really coming into his own as a man.Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape