Jordan Clarkson on Donovan Mitchell: 'He's a real, real superstar'

Your former teammate Donovan Mitchell returns as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers to play in Salt Lake City against the Jazz for the first time on Tuesday. What do you think about the return of your friend and old teammate? Jordan Clarkson: Donny is coming. That’s my guy man, always. Always show love to him. We talked a lot. He is a cool and down to Earth kid and he’s really starting to embrace that. He’s a real, real superstar, honestly. Seeing him go through all that so young is really crazy to me. I never had that experience. I saw Kobe, and LeBron, and them when they were older and understood a lot of things. And Donny’s kind of understanding it and really coming into his own as a man.
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
NBA Math @NBA_Math
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
DeMar DeRozan
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
BENCH
Jaylen Brown
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Kyrie Irving
Trae Young
ALTERNATES
Harden, Garland, Butler, Porzingis, Brunson pic.twitter.com/SH60DCt6Oc – 12:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Tonight is the night. #Cavs Donovan Mitchell walks back into Vivint Arena, only as a member of the opposition this time. What do his teammates expect from him?
“Aggressive Don. Seventy-one Don”
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell went to a high school b-ball game in Cle in Dec., something he’d also done in Utah. There, it was just the start of his impact on the community.
“He really was in sync with what was going on in Salt Lake and wanting to help kids.”
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Ringer NBA Top 100 rankings have been updated. Some of the many notable risers & fallers:
📈
Kyrie Irving
James Harden
Donovan Mitchell
📉
Trae Young
Fred VanVleet
Deandre Ayton
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Joe Ingles predicts cheers for Donovan Mitchell on Tuesday in his return to Utah for what he did on the court and the community.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Heck, let’s do a poll. Question of the Day:
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell has been named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers’ LeBron James and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell have just been named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jordan Clarkson was ready to fight against the entire Grizzlies squad 👀
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
In a boxing match have to like Desmond Bane’s weight over Jordan Clarkson.
BUT, Clarkson’s reach has to be at least +6-8 inches due to Bane’s alligator arms.
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant to the Jazz bench:
“All y’all can get it.”
“I’m with all that.”
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I believe Jordan Clarkson just committed the first “eclipse” three-point defense in @Utah Jazz history.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is in Salt Lake City. Do you aspire to make your first NBA All-Star appearance in your home arena? Jordan Clarkson: I’m playing to that caliber, making plays, trying to help my team win. I ain’t never been one to chase awards and accolades or nothing. I just kind of let the game speak for itself. If it happens, it happens, but definitely going to have to keep winning more games. It’s not really on my mind. Not at all really. But I come out here, try to perform every night, give our team a chance to win. That’s all I’m really worried about. -via Andscape / January 10, 2023
What did you learn from Kobe work ethic-wise and off the court? Jordan Clarkson: In those last two years when it was almost over and he made his farewell tour or whatever it was, he was still the first dude in the gym, weight room, and getting up shots. Sometimes he’d be like, ‘Man, were you at?’ He did a whole practice and a whole film session before we practiced. And then coming in there changing stuff on the film game plan. Just being around all that early [former Laker Julius Randle] could attest to that, [former Laker] D’Angelo [Russell] as well, that’s helped us in our career tremendously. He pushed us too. -via Andscape / January 10, 2023
Jordan Clarkson: I think D-Lo got on a podcast and talked about a [Lakers game we had] in Portland. I think it was Dame [Lillard] and C.J. [McCollum] went crazy on us, and Kobe went off on a 30-, 40-minute rant on us. About us being young guys, and how those dudes were really taking control of what they got, and what they were doing. So, till this day all that stuff still stands for me. -via Andscape / January 10, 2023
While he lived in Salt Lake, Mitchell tried to not only move among the people but help them. He’s doing the same in Cleveland. That’s why he hopes his impact in Utah is defined by more than his three All-Star Games and 39 playoff appearances and all the highs and lows that came with those. As Mitchell returns to Utah on Tuesday for the first time since the blockbuster trade in September that brought him to Cleveland, he is unsure what the response will be from Jazz fans. “I hope it’s cheers,” Mitchell said following the Cavs win over the Suns in Phoenix. “He’s a guy that everybody everywhere he goes, people love him,” said Raul Neto, a teammate of Mitchell’s on both the Jazz and now Cavs. -via The Athletic / January 10, 2023
Mitchell’s mother, Nicole, was also heavily involved. She gave Kearns High School boxes of spiral notebooks and other school supplies they handed out to students. And as part of the work with his foundation, Mitchell gave Adidas backpacks to kids at the high school during an assembly. “Being able to do that, kind of show my face there, especially in a state that doesn’t have as many people that look like myself, that was big,” Mitchell said. “Just like the look you see in kids’ eyes when you see the look of shock, that you’re actually at this place. And that’s what made me want to keep going. … The teachers were telling me, I’ve never seen our kids produce at a high level, like focus, attention, at a high level during the assembly and then post-assembly.” -via The Athletic / January 10, 2023
There is, or there should be, mutual appreciation between Mitchell and Jazz fans. I’m not sure there is mutual love. “I don’t know. We did a lot of great things there. We did not accomplish our main goal. I don’t know what the response is going to be, and I am hopeful there will be cheers,” Mitchell told reporters after the Cavaliers’ game in Phoenix on Jan. 8. “Like I said, I had a lot of positives despite not winning a championship. That is not easy and only one team does it. “At the end of the day, we played well, and we had great groups of coaches. For me, it is just to get another win on the road. I understand there is going to be a lot of stuff going on but we just have to win as a group.” -via The Athletic / January 10, 2023
