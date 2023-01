Kevin Durant expected to miss four weeks

Kevin Durant has another sprained MCL — but not all sprains are created equal, with both sources close to the situation and leading orthopedic specialists telling The Post this one isn’t as severe as the one that torpedoed the Nets’ last season. After Durant underwent an MRI exam and thorough examination Monday, the Nets proclaimed he would be revaluated in two weeks. That transparent timeline — plus sources close to the situation saying the injury isn’t as bad as the sprains that cost him a month in 2017 and six weeks a year ago — were taken as auspicious. -via New York Post / January 10, 2023