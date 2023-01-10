Kevin Durant's knee injury not as bad as last year's?

Kevin Durant has another sprained MCL — but not all sprains are created equal, with both sources close to the situation and leading orthopedic specialists telling The Post this one isn’t as severe as the one that torpedoed the Nets’ last season. After Durant underwent an MRI exam and thorough examination Monday, the Nets proclaimed he would be revaluated in two weeks. That transparent timeline — plus sources close to the situation saying the injury isn’t as bad as the sprains that cost him a month in 2017 and six weeks a year ago — were taken as auspicious.
Source: New York Post
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to Know: Durant out weeks, but Curry returns Tuesday nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/10/thr… – 8:48 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Despite Kevin Durant injury, no change in #NBA championship odds. #Nets are +550, second behind #Celtics at +360 – 8:41 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Top orthopedic specialists tell the Post Kevin Durant’s knee injury not as serious as last year’s #nets nypost.com/2023/01/09/kev… via @nypostsports – 9:45 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris on KD’s MCL injury: “Obviously [it changes] a lot. He’s a focal point for us, offensively, defensively he’s been an elite rim protector this year. He guards the best players. (It’d) be obviously a massive blow for us.” #Nets nypost.com/2023/01/09/kev… via @nypostsports – 8:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving on #Nets: “Our strategy [changes]. Its pretty clear that KD & me are predominantly most of the offense. But we have incredible shooters & talented players around us; now it shapes into all-around offense & guys being ready” nypost.com/2023/01/09/kev… via @nypostsports – 8:07 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Can he keep the good vibes going?”
With Kevin Durant out, @TermineRadio wonders if Kyrie can keep the Nets afloat? pic.twitter.com/o7tFVHvayQ – 7:28 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Three players have a chance to knock Steph out of the top spot this season:
Nikola Jokic (currently +0.23),
Kevin Durant (at +0.24), and
Steph Curry 😂 (+0.26). pic.twitter.com/oZqTRHCVSe – 7:17 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Can the Nets Survive Without KD? Orlando Magic thoughts; News; Mailbag with @Danny Leroux. Join us! https://t.co/XSgwN6Csyi pic.twitter.com/0H2BAdC88Y – 6:49 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Some eye-opening stats on the Nets’ 21-4 stretch and Kevin Durant’s key role in the team’s off-the-charts shot making and strong performance in close games in my look at how the Nets adjust without him for the next month or so: es.pn/3jTPm0i (ESPN+) – 6:10 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Not a fun way to look at the league, and you never want to celebrate injuries, but Kevin Durant missing the next month of basketball could improve the Jazz last first round pick via the Royce O’Neale trade.
Jazz receive worst of HOU/PHI/BKN pick this summer. – 5:18 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Joined The NBA Today to talk how the Kevin Durant injury impacts the roster.
Plus some college football with @Chiney Ogwumike
youtu.be/FFCv7AonMxQ
via @YouTube – 4:44 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: KD expected to be sidelined for month – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The last time Kevin Durant sprained his MCL, the Nets season went downhill. “We know we’re in some deep shit,” Durant said last February while hurt. Can the Nets avoid stepping in it again? Story: theathletic.com/4073605/2023/0… – 4:22 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
There are 8 players in the NBA who’ve already scored 1,000 points this year.
Three of them will be on the floor at the Garden tonight…
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are “optimistic” Kevin Durant’s knee injury will sideline him for less than a month.
My latest on the injury and how Brooklyn can make due without KD following a historic hot streak: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-broo… – 2:18 PM
The Nets are “optimistic” Kevin Durant’s knee injury will sideline him for less than a month.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets: Kevin Durant to be re-evaluated in two weeks sportando.basketball/en/nets-kevin-… – 2:01 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD diagnosed with sprain of right MCL nets say. Will be reevaluated again in two weeks. – 1:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jacque Vaughn & Kyrie Irving are two of several reasons to believe this Nets team can weather Kevin Durant’s absence better than last year’s club. Nets went 5-17 while Durant was out last year due to MCL injury: pic.twitter.com/WNKsqItxIh – 1:41 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kevin Durant out for at least 2 weeks with MCL sprain
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:12 PM
Kevin Durant out for at least 2 weeks with MCL sprain
StatMuse @statmuse
KD this season:
29.7 PPG
6.7 RPG
5.3 APG
55.9 FG%
37.6 3P%
93.4 FT%
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kevin Durant sustained an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee, per the Brooklyn Nets. He has been having an MVP-caliber season and has become the model for how to successfully return from an Achilles tear. Wishing him a very speedy recovery. – 12:46 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Kevin Durant: Since the 2005-06 NBA season, the average lost time for a G1 MCL sprain is 18 days (~6.2 games). – 12:31 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets’ Durant out at least 2 weeks with sprained right knee (from @AP) apnews.com/article/2c4cf7… – 12:28 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant out minimum of two weeks with MCL sprain in right knee nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/09/kev… – 12:28 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The latest @washingtonpost NBA ‘Post Up’ newsletter is out!
– Will Kevin Durant’s knee sprain sink the Nets again?
– @Ava Wallace on Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks, plus the best from @PostSports, NBA Reddit & NBA Twitter
– Sign up here: wapo.st/postup – 12:27 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
How many games could Kevin Durant miss?
If 2 weeks: 6 games
If 3 weeks: 9 games
If 4 weeks: 12 games
If until the All-Star break: 18 games
Let’s hope for the smaller numbers. – 12:23 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant diagnosed with MCL sprain, will be reevaluated in 2 weeks: ‘We don’t have time for any excuses,’ Kyrie says. nj.com/nets/2023/01/k… – 12:10 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant diagnosed with same injury that crushed #Nets last season nypost.com/2023/01/09/kev… via @nypostsports – 12:07 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
The news on KD suggests a low grade MCL sprain without meniscus involvement. Great to hear. – 11:53 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
So as expected, Kevin Durant will miss time with an MCL injury.
It appears the timeline will be shorter than last season’s 6-week absence, which would be a major sigh of relief for Brooklyn. – 11:53 AM
So as expected, Kevin Durant will miss time with an MCL injury.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant injury update: Nets star has sprained MCL in right knee, will be re-evaluated in two weeks
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 11:52 AM
Kevin Durant injury update: Nets star has sprained MCL in right knee, will be re-evaluated in two weeks
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee, Nets say. Team says he will be reevaluated in two weeks. – 11:51 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets say Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee.
He will be reevaluated in two weeks. – 11:50 AM
The Nets say Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant sprained his MCL on January 15 of last season and didn’t return until March 3.
The #Nets – who’d been 27-15 at that point – went just 5-16 in his absence, including dropping 11 straight games. #NBA – 11:49 AM
Kevin Durant sprained his MCL on January 15 of last season and didn’t return until March 3.
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
According to @Brooklyn Nets: Kevin Durant has an isolated MCL sprain in his right knee &will be reevaluated in 2 weeks. ~While #Nets have depth & play like a cohesive unit now, it’s still a huge loss,in midst of this run, 2nd in East & KD avg 29.7 ppg-6th in NBA~Playing MVP level. – 11:48 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD has an isolated MCL sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to the Nets. – 11:44 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain on his right knee last night versus the Heat and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 11:44 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain last night versus the Heat and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 11:43 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Per Nets, Kevin Durant has an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee. He’ll be out for two weeks before being reevaluated. – 11:43 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain on his right knee last night versus the Bulls and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 11:42 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Here’s the Nets release on Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/dNtQulLj6y – 11:42 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sprained right MCL for Kevin Durant, per the Brooklyn Nets. He’ll be reevaluated in two weeks. – 11:42 AM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
It’s an isolated MCL sprain for Durant. Will be evaluated again in two weeks. #Nets – 11:42 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets forward Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee. The injury occurred during the third quarter of last night’s game at Miami. Durant will be reevaluated in two weeks. #nba – 11:42 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Isolated MCL sprain of the right knee for Kevin Durant. Nets say he will be reevaluated in two weeks. – 11:42 AM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Nets forward Kevin Durant diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, per team. – 11:41 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Kevin Durant suffered a isolated MCL sprain in his right knee, the team says. Durant will be reevaluated in two weeks. – 11:41 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say Kevin Durant will be re-evaluated in two weeks after being diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee. – 11:41 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nets say Kevin Durant suffered an “isolated MCL sprain” in his right knee and will be reevaluated in two weeks. – 11:41 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee. He will be reevaluated in two weeks, Nets say. pic.twitter.com/Uj8Z0rac6a – 11:41 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kevin Durant will re-evaluated in two weeks with an MCL sprain, team says. – 11:41 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant has an MCL sprain of the right knee and will be reevaluated in 2 weeks, Nets say. – 11:41 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets say Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee. The injury occurred during the third quarter of last night’s game at Miami. Durant will be reevaluated in two weeks. – 11:41 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain in right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 11:40 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant has an MCL sprain of the right knee and will be reevaluated I. 2 weeks, Nets say. – 11:40 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s 102-101 loss to Nets: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Butler off at finish.
2. New Adebayo injury concern.
3. Altered lineup with Martin out.
4. Durant departs.
5. Spoelstra congratulates Dolphins. – 9:24 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro on Victor Oladipo last night:
“I tell him when I’m playing off the ball, it helps me a lot when he’s in the game. They’re so focused on me, but when Vic comes in it gives another threat.”
Just look at this rim pressure by Vic and how he pulls KD off Tyler: pic.twitter.com/ADUDPbsuoM – 9:01 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest TS% by a player with 20+ PPG in a season:
68.7 — Jokic this season
67.5 — Curry in 2018
67.3 — Durant this season
66.9 — Curry in 2016
66.9 — Markkanen this season
66.8 — Curry this season pic.twitter.com/0GgCVVJttq – 8:25 AM
More on this storyline
Dr. Daniel Kharrazi of Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles told The Post that Durant’s experience with the injury and rehab practices should help him. The former orthopedic consultant to the Lakers concurred the injury seems less severe than the earlier two. “Frankly when I saw the replay of the injury, I thought it was a higher grade, but the fact that they’ve said two weeks revaluation tells me that they’re suspecting that this should hopefully heal pretty quickly,” Kharrazi told The Post. -via New York Post / January 10, 2023
“The timeline of them saying revaluated in two weeks tells me it’s Grade 1 or 2. Most of those are pretty quick recovery, 1 or 2 is two-to-four weeks, Grade 2 or 3 is generally six weeks … but my suspicion is this is a Grade 1 or 2, and that’s why they’re saying be evaluated in two weeks.” -via New York Post / January 10, 2023
Brian Lewis: Not all MCL injuries are created equal. The #Nets have not said which Grade Kevin Durant’s injury is – ie, Grade 1, Grade 2, etc. – but a source close to the situation confirmed it is not as severe as the one he suffered last season that kept him out from Jan. 15 to March 3. #NBA -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / January 9, 2023
