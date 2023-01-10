Knicks seeking two second-round picks for Cam Reddish

Michael Scotto: The Knicks are willing to part with Reddish for two second-round picks, league sources told HoopsHype. The Lakers, Bucks, and other teams have inquired about the asking price for Reddish, who was shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field before being benched, HoopsHype has learned.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Ian Begley: Tom Thibodeau was asked today about Cam Reddish getting DNPs on nights when other out-of-rotation players get fourth-quarter minutes late in blowouts. “We just want him to stay ready. It’s a coach’s decision,” Thibodeau said. -via Twitter @IanBegley / January 2, 2023
“I don’t have control over s–t. So I can’t do too much thinking [about my DNP status],” Cam Reddish, who was acquired by the Knicks for a first-round pick last season, said. “I’ll think myself into misery. You know how that goes. That’s just human nature. I just try to stay in the gym. Work out. And go from there.” -via New York Daily News / December 28, 2022
Reddish, a free agent after the season, said there’s been no communication from the Knicks about what’s needed to return to the rotation. “I’m going to be 1000% honest with you — you probably know more about that than me,” he said. “I have no idea. None.” -via New York Daily News / December 28, 2022
