Magic 40, Blazers 30: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (15-26) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (20-20) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 10, 2023

Orlando Magic 40, Portland Trail Blazers 30 (Q2 06:58)

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

A Nurkic 3 makes the score 40-30, Magic. Nurkic has 10 points and five rebounds. Anfernee Simons is 0 of 5 on 3s. – A Nurkic 3 makes the score 40-30, Magic. Nurkic has 10 points and five rebounds. Anfernee Simons is 0 of 5 on 3s. – 10:50 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Billups has a look on his face like he might be working on another halftime “pep talk” for Nurkic. – Billups has a look on his face like he might be working on another halftime “pep talk” for Nurkic. – 10:48 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Despite writing a whole feature on Gary Payton II being used as a screener last season ( Despite writing a whole feature on Gary Payton II being used as a screener last season ( es.pn/3GAW96O , ESPN+), I don’t think I really appreciated how good he’s become at it. His understanding of angles is impressive. – 10:46 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 1Q: Magic 33, Blazers 20.

Paolo Banchero: 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block. – End of 1Q: Magic 33, Blazers 20.Paolo Banchero: 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block. – 10:40 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

paolo banchero in the first quarter:

9 PTS

2 REB

2 AST

2 STL

1 BLK

+13 +/-

@SASsoftware x pic.twitter.com/mu8BIXPtnq – 10:39 PM paolo banchero in the first quarter:9 PTS2 REB2 AST2 STL1 BLK+13 +/-@SASsoftware x @Paolo Banchero

Sean Highkin @highkin

Blazers woke up in the second half of that quarter. Entirely coinciding with when GP2 checked in. – Blazers woke up in the second half of that quarter. Entirely coinciding with when GP2 checked in. – 10:37 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

can we get some 🔔🔔🔔 replies in the chat for jalen suggs pls – can we get some 🔔🔔🔔 replies in the chat for jalen suggs pls – 10:32 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Cole Anthony appears to have hurt his knee. – Cole Anthony appears to have hurt his knee. – 10:28 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Just in the two possessions GP2 has been on the floor you can feel the Blazers as a team playing harder on defense. – Just in the two possessions GP2 has been on the floor you can feel the Blazers as a team playing harder on defense. – 10:28 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Gary Payton II has entered the game with 4:03 to go in the first Q. – Gary Payton II has entered the game with 4:03 to go in the first Q. – 10:27 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

The Blazers have missed their first eight threes against the Magic and trail 26-12. Magic shooting 73.3% from the field. Banchero has 9 points. – The Blazers have missed their first eight threes against the Magic and trail 26-12. Magic shooting 73.3% from the field. Banchero has 9 points. – 10:26 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Paolo putting on a show in front of family and friends in Portland. – Paolo putting on a show in front of family and friends in Portland. – 10:25 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Gary Payton II coming in now. Blazers need SOME kind of juice. Maybe that will be it. – Gary Payton II coming in now. Blazers need SOME kind of juice. Maybe that will be it. – 10:25 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Damian Lillard subs out a little earlier than usual. Training staff looking at his right leg on the bench. He’s staying on the bench so doesn’t seem to be too serious. – Damian Lillard subs out a little earlier than usual. Training staff looking at his right leg on the bench. He’s staying on the bench so doesn’t seem to be too serious. – 10:25 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Outside of Paolo Banchero picking up 2 early fouls, an ideal start for the Magic against the Blazers in Portland.

The energy and focus is where it needs to be on the second night of a B2B. Magic leading 13-5 with 8:07 remaining in 1Q. – Outside of Paolo Banchero picking up 2 early fouls, an ideal start for the Magic against the Blazers in Portland.The energy and focus is where it needs to be on the second night of a B2B. Magic leading 13-5 with 8:07 remaining in 1Q. – 10:19 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers, shooting 22 percent, down 13-5 at the first timeout to the Magic, shooting 86 percent. – Blazers, shooting 22 percent, down 13-5 at the first timeout to the Magic, shooting 86 percent. – 10:18 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Paolo Banchero, playing in Portland in the closest he’s going to get to a homecoming until the NBA returns to Seattle, is flying around in the opening minutes as the Magic lead 9-2. – Paolo Banchero, playing in Portland in the closest he’s going to get to a homecoming until the NBA returns to Seattle, is flying around in the opening minutes as the Magic lead 9-2. – 10:15 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Banchero dunks and points to the large Seattle contingent sitting behind the Magic bench. – Banchero dunks and points to the large Seattle contingent sitting behind the Magic bench. – 10:13 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Big cheers for Seattle native Paolo Banchero in Magic player intros. – Big cheers for Seattle native Paolo Banchero in Magic player intros. – 10:06 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Gary Payton II will play tonight against Orlando, according to Chauncey Billups. – Gary Payton II will play tonight against Orlando, according to Chauncey Billups. – 8:18 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups says Gary Payton II is good to go tonight. – Chauncey Billups says Gary Payton II is good to go tonight. – 8:17 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Gary Payton II, who has missed the last three games with a right ankle sprain, is available for tonight’s game versus Orlando. – Gary Payton II, who has missed the last three games with a right ankle sprain, is available for tonight’s game versus Orlando. – 8:17 PM

