Magic 40, Blazers 30: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (15-26) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (20-20) at Moda Center
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 10, 2023
Orlando Magic 40, Portland Trail Blazers 30 (Q2 06:58)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
A Nurkic 3 makes the score 40-30, Magic. Nurkic has 10 points and five rebounds. Anfernee Simons is 0 of 5 on 3s. – 10:50 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Billups has a look on his face like he might be working on another halftime “pep talk” for Nurkic. – 10:48 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers committed 9 turnovers in the first quarter. Yikes. – 10:48 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Despite writing a whole feature on Gary Payton II being used as a screener last season (es.pn/3GAW96O, ESPN+), I don’t think I really appreciated how good he’s become at it. His understanding of angles is impressive. – 10:46 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 33, Portland 20
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/5pNzG62g73 – 10:46 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 33, Portland 20
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 33, Blazers 20.
Paolo Banchero: 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block. – 10:40 PM
End of 1Q: Magic 33, Blazers 20.
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
paolo banchero in the first quarter:
9 PTS
2 REB
2 AST
2 STL
1 BLK
+13 +/-
@SASsoftware x @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/mu8BIXPtnq – 10:39 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Magic 33, Blazers 20: end of first quarter. 6 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Damian Lillard. 5 points, 4 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. POR shooting 33 percent, ORL 54 percent. – 10:38 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers woke up in the second half of that quarter. Entirely coinciding with when GP2 checked in. – 10:37 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Just in the two possessions GP2 has been on the floor you can feel the Blazers as a team playing harder on defense. – 10:28 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Gary Payton II has entered the game with 4:03 to go in the first Q. – 10:27 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers have missed their first eight threes against the Magic and trail 26-12. Magic shooting 73.3% from the field. Banchero has 9 points. – 10:26 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Paolo putting on a show in front of family and friends in Portland. – 10:25 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Gary Payton II coming in now. Blazers need SOME kind of juice. Maybe that will be it. – 10:25 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard subs out a little earlier than usual. Training staff looking at his right leg on the bench. He’s staying on the bench so doesn’t seem to be too serious. – 10:25 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
A wonder of a bucket 🪄
⭐️ VOTE DAME: https://t.co/Ei3Zkqcfmc pic.twitter.com/txSSoZaUJg – 10:24 PM
A wonder of a bucket 🪄
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
defense to offense 🤌
@Wendell Carter Jr. + @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/EU4p3DoDxR – 10:21 PM
defense to offense 🤌
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Outside of Paolo Banchero picking up 2 early fouls, an ideal start for the Magic against the Blazers in Portland.
The energy and focus is where it needs to be on the second night of a B2B. Magic leading 13-5 with 8:07 remaining in 1Q. – 10:19 PM
Outside of Paolo Banchero picking up 2 early fouls, an ideal start for the Magic against the Blazers in Portland.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers, shooting 22 percent, down 13-5 at the first timeout to the Magic, shooting 86 percent. – 10:18 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic definitely came with a different defensive mindset tonight. – 10:18 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
flex on ’em
@Franz Wagner + @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/SuwiahAzvh – 10:15 PM
flex on ’em
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,253 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 10:15 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,253 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Paolo Banchero, playing in Portland in the closest he’s going to get to a homecoming until the NBA returns to Seattle, is flying around in the opening minutes as the Magic lead 9-2. – 10:15 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Banchero dunks and points to the large Seattle contingent sitting behind the Magic bench. – 10:13 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Big cheers for Seattle native Paolo Banchero in Magic player intros. – 10:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
did anyone order a starting 5? pic.twitter.com/gKeX49tW9C – 10:03 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Blazers Legend, @brookeolzendam ❤️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/pCqDjuHb7s – 9:43 PM
Blazers Legend, @brookeolzendam ❤️
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
shout to dell 🫶
@Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/HbfETwGO4V – 9:40 PM
shout to dell 🫶
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Orlando Magic
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/vQp9kuiV36 – 9:23 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Orlando Magic
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
