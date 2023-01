Magic 40, Blazers 30: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

RJ Barrett has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Pacers. Knicks need to get better at MSG. They’re one of only six NBA teams with a losing record at home, joining bottom dwellers Houston, San Antonio, Detroit, Charlotte and Orlando. – 4:31 PM

If Tre Jones must face Ja Morant tomorrow, it will be a reprieve from Monday when he squared off vs. an amalgam of MJ, Magic and Zeus: His older brother Tyus.“In my eyes, he’s been the best player in the world since I was a little kid.” expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 4:39 PM

Even after losing 7 of 9, @Portland Trail Blazers are still in a virtual tie for 8th in the West, a half-game out of 6th. Ten of their next 11 games are at home, starting tonight vs. Orlando. Here’s my guess: they win 7 of the 10 home games coming up & climb a bit in the standings

Have to say that Orlando Robinson vs. Eugene Omoruyi is what initially drew me to this game. – 7:35 PM

High usage for Max Strus here earlyHaywood Highsmith with a bit of the dirty workOrlando Robinson a bit of a target in middle of floorHe’s so fundamentally sound – 7:35 PM

Gary Payton II, who has missed the last three games with a right ankle sprain, is available for tonight’s game versus Orlando. – 8:17 PM

Aside from the antics, the Heat have clawed their way in good mannerButler aggressive getting to the lineStrus’ early rim attempts flowed into a good shooting nightOrlando Robinson really doing a great job around the edges – 8:25 PM

Thunder opens the second half with a small lineup. Spoelstra matches the Thunder by subbing in Jamal Cain for Orlando Robinson, who was just called for his fourth foul. – 8:56 PM

Paolo Banchero, playing in Portland in the closest he’s going to get to a homecoming until the NBA returns to Seattle, is flying around in the opening minutes as the Magic lead 9-2. – 10:15 PM

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,253 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory

Outside of Paolo Banchero picking up 2 early fouls, an ideal start for the Magic against the Blazers in Portland.The energy and focus is where it needs to be on the second night of a B2B. Magic leading 13-5 with 8:07 remaining in 1Q. – 10:19 PM

Damian Lillard subs out a little earlier than usual. Training staff looking at his right leg on the bench. He’s staying on the bench so doesn’t seem to be too serious. – 10:25 PM

Gary Payton II coming in now. Blazers need SOME kind of juice. Maybe that will be it. – 10:25 PM

The Blazers have missed their first eight threes against the Magic and trail 26-12. Magic shooting 73.3% from the field. Banchero has 9 points. – 10:26 PM

Gary Payton II has entered the game with 4:03 to go in the first Q. – 10:27 PM

Just in the two possessions GP2 has been on the floor you can feel the Blazers as a team playing harder on defense. – 10:28 PM

Blazers woke up in the second half of that quarter. Entirely coinciding with when GP2 checked in. – 10:37 PM

Despite writing a whole feature on Gary Payton II being used as a screener last season ( es.pn/3GAW96O , ESPN+), I don’t think I really appreciated how good he’s become at it. His understanding of angles is impressive. – 10:46 PM

Billups has a look on his face like he might be working on another halftime “pep talk” for Nurkic. – 10:48 PM

A Nurkic 3 makes the score 40-30, Magic. Nurkic has 10 points and five rebounds. Anfernee Simons is 0 of 5 on 3s. – 10:50 PM

