Magic 40, Blazers 30: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

January 10, 2023

Game streams

The Orlando Magic (15-26) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (20-20) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 10, 2023

Orlando Magic 40, Portland Trail Blazers 30 (Q2 06:58)

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
A Nurkic 3 makes the score 40-30, Magic. Nurkic has 10 points and five rebounds. Anfernee Simons is 0 of 5 on 3s. – 10:50 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Billups has a look on his face like he might be working on another halftime “pep talk” for Nurkic. – 10:48 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers committed 9 turnovers in the first quarter. Yikes. – 10:48 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Despite writing a whole feature on Gary Payton II being used as a screener last season (es.pn/3GAW96O, ESPN+), I don’t think I really appreciated how good he’s become at it. His understanding of angles is impressive. – 10:46 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 33, Portland 20
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/5pNzG62g7310:46 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 33, Blazers 20.
Paolo Banchero: 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block. – 10:40 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
paolo banchero in the first quarter:
9 PTS
2 REB
2 AST
2 STL
1 BLK
+13 +/-
@SASsoftware x @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/mu8BIXPtnq10:39 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Magic 33, Blazers 20: end of first quarter. 6 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Damian Lillard. 5 points, 4 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. POR shooting 33 percent, ORL 54 percent. – 10:38 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers woke up in the second half of that quarter. Entirely coinciding with when GP2 checked in. – 10:37 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
can we get some 🔔🔔🔔 replies in the chat for jalen suggs pls – 10:32 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Cole Anthony appears to have hurt his knee. – 10:28 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Just in the two possessions GP2 has been on the floor you can feel the Blazers as a team playing harder on defense. – 10:28 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Gary Payton II has entered the game with 4:03 to go in the first Q. – 10:27 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers have missed their first eight threes against the Magic and trail 26-12. Magic shooting 73.3% from the field. Banchero has 9 points. – 10:26 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Paolo putting on a show in front of family and friends in Portland. – 10:25 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Gary Payton II coming in now. Blazers need SOME kind of juice. Maybe that will be it. – 10:25 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard subs out a little earlier than usual. Training staff looking at his right leg on the bench. He’s staying on the bench so doesn’t seem to be too serious. – 10:25 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Outside of Paolo Banchero picking up 2 early fouls, an ideal start for the Magic against the Blazers in Portland.
The energy and focus is where it needs to be on the second night of a B2B. Magic leading 13-5 with 8:07 remaining in 1Q. – 10:19 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers, shooting 22 percent, down 13-5 at the first timeout to the Magic, shooting 86 percent. – 10:18 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic definitely came with a different defensive mindset tonight. – 10:18 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,253 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether10:15 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Paolo Banchero, playing in Portland in the closest he’s going to get to a homecoming until the NBA returns to Seattle, is flying around in the opening minutes as the Magic lead 9-2. – 10:15 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Banchero dunks and points to the large Seattle contingent sitting behind the Magic bench. – 10:13 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Big cheers for Seattle native Paolo Banchero in Magic player intros. – 10:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Blazers Legend, @brookeolzendam ❤️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/pCqDjuHb7s9:43 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity  vs. @Orlando Magic
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/vQp9kuiV369:23 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
smell that? we cooked up some fresh fits pic.twitter.com/HdFC5bqAx18:24 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Gary Payton II will play tonight against Orlando, according to Chauncey Billups. – 8:18 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Gary Payton II is good to go tonight. – 8:17 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Gary Payton II, who has missed the last three games with a right ankle sprain, is available for tonight’s game versus Orlando. – 8:17 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
PRESS RELEASE FROM @BallySportsFL:
Tomorrow’s @LakelandMagic game to now air on BALLY SPORTS SUN
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/1drMaF7scE7:08 PM

Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Even after losing 7 of 9, @Portland Trail Blazers are still in a virtual tie for 8th in the West, a half-game out of 6th. Ten of their next 11 games are at home, starting tonight vs. Orlando. Here’s my guess: they win 7 of the 10 home games coming up & climb a bit in the standings
#RipCity7:00 PM
