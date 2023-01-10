Magic vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The Orlando Magic are spending $8,176,137 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $7,934,442 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 10, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Away TV: Bally Sports Florida

Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620

Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

