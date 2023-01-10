Magic vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center
The Orlando Magic are spending $8,176,137 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $7,934,442 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 10, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@TheWarriorsWire
After the Magic spoiled Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala’s return with an upset win over the Warriors at Chase Center, NBA Twitter chimed in with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 AM
@DeuceMason
So, @momoragan NEEDED this win in a bad way.
We went over the higgggghs and lows of the Kings win against Orlando
🔊: https://t.co/UMXIk0QGQ7
📺:https://t.co/SCXVhYJL2j pic.twitter.com/Sef4wRtrGw – 3:37 AM
@SeanCunningham
Kevin Huerter on the Kings setting a franchise record with 23 successful 3-pointers, Harrison Barnes with the season scoring high, defensive improvements & a much needed lopsided 136-111 victory over the Orlando Magic. pic.twitter.com/eCTEc0FcXs – 3:00 AM
@SeanCunningham
Harrison Barnes with his season scoring high in victory over the Orlando Magic, discusses the blowout victory, the franchise record for 3-pointers made, Chimezie Metu’s impact and the attention to defense.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/Q6l1PY09jI pic.twitter.com/5JMWo5IJfF – 2:48 AM
@SeanCunningham
A season scoring high for Harrison Barnes, matching a season high in assists and a franchise record in 3-pointers is cool, but Kings coach Mike Brown is giddy over the defensive effort following blowout of the Magic.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/S0DDvxWxzH pic.twitter.com/Y6B8HWpcJk – 2:42 AM