Mavericks 73, Clippers 85: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Clippers initially ruled out Brandon Boston Jr. and Jason Preston while those two and Moussa Diabaté were preparing to beat the Birmingham Squadron last night.Boston and Preston are available to play tonight vs Mavericks. Diabaté will remain out on his two-way contract. – 6:01 PM

Per Craig Smith, Luka Tarlac will travel and is available at UCLA and USC this weekend.Utah’s freshman forward was cleared late last week before Oregon State, but has been getting his conditioning in order. – 8:19 PM

Well, at least one multibillionaire owner is here, talking to Nico Harrison while Jaden Hardy warms up. pic.twitter.com/Rj8QGh0JZn

Clippers will be using the same starters tonight vs. Dallas as vs. Atlanta, with Terance Mann in at guard. – 8:49 PM

A couple of nights ago in OKC, when Hardaway took sole responsibility for the loss in his opening statement to reporters, he also took similar accountability in the locker with teammates. “I think it’s a great thing,” Jason Kidd said, though he emphasized that it’s a team loss. – 9:04 PM

Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will be available for tonight’s game against the Clippers.Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain), Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) will all remain out. – 9:11 PM

Dallas’ Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) has been upgraded to available to play tonight in Los Angeles against the Clippers.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com

Damn. Dorian Finney-Smith told me that after the team arrived in OKC late Saturday and Nico Harrison and I exited the elevator on the same hotel floor, the remaining elevator full of players “got stuck for 15 minutes. They had to come pry the doors open.” It was the 13th floor. – 9:22 PM

Mavs Live starting now on BSSW. Mavs at Clippers will tip at 9:40 CST. Mavs will play the Clippers three times in the next 15 games. Clippers have lost 6 straight, their longest losing streak since a 9 gamer in November 2017. – 10:01 PM

Clippers coach Ty Lue on the team’s plan to defend Luka Doncic: “Keep him off balance as best as we can and go from there.” – 10:14 PM

Asked T Lue pregame about protecting his players against the Luka Doncic pnr/switch hunting, and how Clippers were able to erase the deficit (but not complete comeback) in November loss at Dallas. pic.twitter.com/PwdeQpjMTf

Norm Powell today mentioned that Dallas ranking second to last in pace belies how fast the offense executes in the halfcourt.“They say that numbers-wise they’re a slow team but when you’re playing them it doesn’t seem like that,” he said. – 10:21 PM

Every Clippers starter but Terance Mann has guarded Luka at some point already, within the 5-6 possessions. Batum is trying to throw off his rhythm by picking up Doncic full-court at times.Here’s the problem: Two fouls on Ivica Zubac in 3 minutes. – 10:45 PM

Doncic is 1-for-5 and Zubac had six points and two rebounnds — but also 2 fouls. – 10:47 PM

Make that 3 fouls on Zubac. Why was he still in the game? – 10:48 PM

Ivica Zubac has three fouls less than five minutes into the first quarter. Robert Covington takes his place. – 10:48 PM

LA up 12-6 vs Mavericks at first TV timeout.Nico Batum draws the Doncic assignment before switches.Mavericks looking to double Kawhi Leonard on catches.Mavericks score fewest paint points and are NBA’s worst rebounding team. We’ll see how LAC holds up without Zubac. – 10:52 PM

Mavericks in bonus last 5:50.Side note: No team is better at getting to the free throw line than the Mavericks. It’s more than just Luka. – 10:55 PM

Kawhi is playing *fast* tonight. Came across court to steal a Dallas pass and has gotten to his spots on the offensive end with burst. – 10:57 PM

Clippers up, 21-10, at the 4:51 mark in the first quarter. Kawhi with 9 points, Zubac with 6 points but also 3 fouls. – 10:57 PM

Kawhi Leonard is pulling the Mavs on a string so far. Kawhi has nearly many points (9) as the entire Dallas team so far (10). – 10:57 PM

Clippers got torched on Mavericks ATO that resulted in Powell roll dunk middle from Doncic.Clippers on 6-2 run after that to take 21-10 lead with 4:51 left in opening quarter. Pace of offense in half court is at an optimal level, which is hard to do vs slowpoke Mavericks. – 10:58 PM

Leonard is having a vintage Leonard night so far, big trouble for Mavs. He has 9 points, primarily guarded by Hardaway, and the Clips lead 21-10.On the other end, Mavs are 0-for-5 on 3s and look a little disorganized on offense. – 10:59 PM

Since this all-wings lineup took the floor after Zubac’s foul trouble, they outscored Dallas 19-12 over the last six minutes. Very productive lineup. – 11:03 PM

Clippers 31, Mavericks 25 after one quarter.No 3-guard lineup so far…Clippers have led by as many as 11. Only 1 turnover for LAC, and 2 for Dallas. Kawhi with 11 points. – 11:07 PM

LA leads Mavericks 31-25 through one quarter of play. Full first quarter played by Doncic and THJ. Full first quarter for Morris Sr., heavy minutes for Mann, Leonard, Batum.Clippers shot 50%, had 5:1 assist-TO ratio, outrebounded Mavs 11-8. Leonard/Morris with 21 combined. – 11:09 PM

Robert Covington got knocked in the head and stayed down on the court for a minute but remains in the game for the Clippers. – 11:13 PM

Moses Brown got an and-one after RoCo missed 3 FTs… but then he missed FT.Bench is in hell. Wall/Powell/Covington/Brown 4/13 FGs, 0/4 FTs. – 11:17 PM

Merciful timeout by Jason Kidd. Clippers on the ugliest 9-2 run. How they didn’t lose the lead is a minor miracle, but speaks to how raggedy Mavericks are with Doncic (and THJ) both off floor.LA up 42-33 with 7:44 left in first half.That was … rough basketball mannnnnn – 11:20 PM

Mavericks in bonus rest of first half.Also… Tyronn Lue just got what I’m sure is his first technical foul of the season. – 11:24 PM

Nico Batum goes to the bench as mad as I can recall seeing him. Not sure what precisely sparked it but it’s not often you see him that upset. – 11:31 PM

This lineup (Mann/Leonard/Wall/Morris Sr./Powell) has zero rim protection(and before I can finish the tweet, RoCo gets Wall) – 11:31 PM

Ty Lue has said that the game that he felt like Kawhi turned the proverbial corner, from a physical standpoint, was the win vs. BOS in December. Tonight also feels like a milestone in that regard, with his much pace and quickness Kawhi is playing with. – 11:33 PM

Really not used to this. Consistently good Clippers pace, even with low 3-point attempts and Mavericks getting 20 free throw attempts.LA up 56-42 with 3:30 left in first half. They’re surviving the foul trouble of the centers. Morris is key: 12 points, 5/6 FGs. 2 fouls. – 11:34 PM

With the Clippers going full-on wingz due to foul trouble with their bigs, they have led Dallas by as many as 20 points. It’s one of their best halves of the season. – 11:38 PM

Halftime: Clippers 69, Mavericks 4717 points for Kawhi Leonard on 5-7 shooting but 7 trips to the FT line. Norm Powell with 16 in 13 minutes. Clippers have cut out the 3-guard lineups, played its wings and have only two turnovers. – 11:42 PM

Nice first half for Clippers as they lead Mavericks 69-47 at halftime.Only half better all season was when they led Hornets by 31 at halftime on the night the whole roster was healthy in December before the road trip.Just good ass basketball by LA. 53.1% FGs, 12-2 AST-TO. – 11:43 PM

Not pretty in LA for Mavs as Clippers rip off a 19-5 run over the last 4:50 to end the half. 69-47 LA at half. Clips hit their last 7 shots. Their bench dominant outscoring Mavs bench 30-4. Powell w/16 (all in 2nd qtr). Hardaway 14 Luka 12 for Mavs. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak

Clippers lead could get wild if they start the 3rd quarter like they usually do (down 20 lol)*and seriously, just stop putting Doncic/Wood on FT line. – 11:51 PM

T Lue burns a timeout 114 seconds into second half after Mavericks score on 3 of 4 possessions and Clippers score only 1 of 3 possessions.LA lead down to 72-53. Mavericks packing the paint and are going to start reaching. The Mavs will foul you, but they can’t call everything… – 12:01 AM

Luka Doncic is doing everything, including diving for a looseball and falling over a courtside seat. Fans were worried after Luka landed on his back, but he got back up on his feet shortly afterwards. – 12:11 AM

Thankfully, Luka is OK. He took a tumble over the front row seats. – 12:12 AM

What a nasty spill by Doncic, happened right in front of us, did a somersault over the first row of chairs and seemed to land on his shoulder, but he returned to the game and looks fine. Scary. – 12:12 AM

