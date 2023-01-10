Mavericks 73, Clippers 85: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (23-18) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (21-21) at Crypto.com Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 10, 2023
Dallas Mavericks 73, Los Angeles Clippers 85 (Q3 01:35)
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
📽 A beautiful sequence of basketball. pic.twitter.com/uWXYnitrNJ – 12:15 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
What a nasty spill by Doncic, happened right in front of us, did a somersault over the first row of chairs and seemed to land on his shoulder, but he returned to the game and looks fine. Scary. – 12:12 AM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Thankfully, Luka is OK. He took a tumble over the front row seats. – 12:12 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is in advanced talks to join the @SEMelbPhoenix as a co-owner in Australia’s @NBL, sources tell me.
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is in advanced talks to join the @SEMelbPhoenix as a co-owner in Australia’s @NBL, sources tell me.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Luka Doncic is doing everything, including diving for a looseball and falling over a courtside seat. Fans were worried after Luka landed on his back, but he got back up on his feet shortly afterwards. – 12:11 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue burns a timeout 114 seconds into second half after Mavericks score on 3 of 4 possessions and Clippers score only 1 of 3 possessions.
LA lead down to 72-53. Mavericks packing the paint and are going to start reaching. The Mavs will foul you, but they can’t call everything… – 12:01 AM
T Lue burns a timeout 114 seconds into second half after Mavericks score on 3 of 4 possessions and Clippers score only 1 of 3 possessions.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Dwight Powell (right hip contusion) will not return tonight against the Clippers. – 11:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead could get wild if they start the 3rd quarter like they usually do (down 20 lol)
Clippers lead could get wild if they start the 3rd quarter like they usually do (down 20 lol)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Slow start for bench, but Norman Powell (16), Robert Covington (7), and John Wall (5) all outscored Mavericks bench (4 points on 2/9 FGs) – 11:48 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Not pretty in LA for Mavs as Clippers rip off a 19-5 run over the last 4:50 to end the half. 69-47 LA at half. Clips hit their last 7 shots. Their bench dominant outscoring Mavs bench 30-4. Powell w/16 (all in 2nd qtr). Hardaway 14 Luka 12 for Mavs. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 11:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann is a game-high +27 in 22:37 first half minutes #AsPrescribed 💊 @TheAthletic
Terance Mann is a game-high +27 in 22:37 first half minutes #AsPrescribed 💊 @TheAthletic
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nice first half for Clippers as they lead Mavericks 69-47 at halftime.
Only half better all season was when they led Hornets by 31 at halftime on the night the whole roster was healthy in December before the road trip.
Nice first half for Clippers as they lead Mavericks 69-47 at halftime.
Only half better all season was when they led Hornets by 31 at halftime on the night the whole roster was healthy in December before the road trip.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Clippers 69, Mavericks 47
Halftime: Clippers 69, Mavericks 47
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
With the Clippers going full-on wingz due to foul trouble with their bigs, they have led Dallas by as many as 20 points. It’s one of their best halves of the season. – 11:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Really not used to this. Consistently good Clippers pace, even with low 3-point attempts and Mavericks getting 20 free throw attempts.
Really not used to this. Consistently good Clippers pace, even with low 3-point attempts and Mavericks getting 20 free throw attempts.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue has said that the game that he felt like Kawhi turned the proverbial corner, from a physical standpoint, was the win vs. BOS in December. Tonight also feels like a milestone in that regard, with his much pace and quickness Kawhi is playing with. – 11:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This lineup (Mann/Leonard/Wall/Morris Sr./Powell) has zero rim protection
This lineup (Mann/Leonard/Wall/Morris Sr./Powell) has zero rim protection
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nico Batum goes to the bench as mad as I can recall seeing him. Not sure what precisely sparked it but it’s not often you see him that upset. – 11:31 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Dwight Powell (right hip contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game in Los Angeles. – 11:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Technical foul on Ty Lue on the sideline.
Technical foul on Ty Lue on the sideline.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mavericks in bonus rest of first half.
Mavericks in bonus rest of first half.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Merciful timeout by Jason Kidd. Clippers on the ugliest 9-2 run. How they didn’t lose the lead is a minor miracle, but speaks to how raggedy Mavericks are with Doncic (and THJ) both off floor.
LA up 42-33 with 7:44 left in first half.
Merciful timeout by Jason Kidd. Clippers on the ugliest 9-2 run. How they didn’t lose the lead is a minor miracle, but speaks to how raggedy Mavericks are with Doncic (and THJ) both off floor.
LA up 42-33 with 7:44 left in first half.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Moses Brown got an and-one after RoCo missed 3 FTs… but then he missed FT.
Moses Brown got an and-one after RoCo missed 3 FTs… but then he missed FT.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Robert Covington got knocked in the head and stayed down on the court for a minute but remains in the game for the Clippers. – 11:13 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Reggie Jackson, on the bench, acknowledges fans who call out to him. – 11:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA leads Mavericks 31-25 through one quarter of play. Full first quarter played by Doncic and THJ. Full first quarter for Morris Sr., heavy minutes for Mann, Leonard, Batum.
LA leads Mavericks 31-25 through one quarter of play. Full first quarter played by Doncic and THJ. Full first quarter for Morris Sr., heavy minutes for Mann, Leonard, Batum.
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Clippers lead the Mavs, 31-25, after the first quarter. Luka has 8-2-2, Tim has 6-2. – 11:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers 31, Mavericks 25 after one quarter.
Clippers 31, Mavericks 25 after one quarter.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Since this all-wings lineup took the floor after Zubac’s foul trouble, they outscored Dallas 19-12 over the last six minutes. Very productive lineup. – 11:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Leonard is having a vintage Leonard night so far, big trouble for Mavs. He has 9 points, primarily guarded by Hardaway, and the Clips lead 21-10.
Leonard is having a vintage Leonard night so far, big trouble for Mavs. He has 9 points, primarily guarded by Hardaway, and the Clips lead 21-10.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers got torched on Mavericks ATO that resulted in Powell roll dunk middle from Doncic.
Clippers got torched on Mavericks ATO that resulted in Powell roll dunk middle from Doncic.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard is pulling the Mavs on a string so far. Kawhi has nearly many points (9) as the entire Dallas team so far (10). – 10:57 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers up, 21-10, at the 4:51 mark in the first quarter. Kawhi with 9 points, Zubac with 6 points but also 3 fouls. – 10:57 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi is playing *fast* tonight. Came across court to steal a Dallas pass and has gotten to his spots on the offensive end with burst. – 10:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mavericks in bonus last 5:50.
Mavericks in bonus last 5:50.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA up 12-6 vs Mavericks at first TV timeout.
Nico Batum draws the Doncic assignment before switches.
Mavericks looking to double Kawhi Leonard on catches.
LA up 12-6 vs Mavericks at first TV timeout.
Nico Batum draws the Doncic assignment before switches.
Mavericks looking to double Kawhi Leonard on catches.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ivica Zubac has three fouls less than five minutes into the first quarter. Robert Covington takes his place. – 10:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
3 fouls on Ivica Zubac, all drawn by Doncic.
3 fouls on Ivica Zubac, all drawn by Doncic.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic is 1-for-5 and Zubac had six points and two rebounnds — but also 2 fouls. – 10:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Every Clippers starter but Terance Mann has guarded Luka at some point already, within the 5-6 possessions. Batum is trying to throw off his rhythm by picking up Doncic full-court at times.
Every Clippers starter but Terance Mann has guarded Luka at some point already, within the 5-6 possessions. Batum is trying to throw off his rhythm by picking up Doncic full-court at times.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Dallas
1️⃣ » @Terance Mann
2️⃣ » @Nicolas Batum
3️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Dallas
1️⃣ » @Terance Mann
2️⃣ » @Nicolas Batum
3️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norm Powell today mentioned that Dallas ranking second to last in pace belies how fast the offense executes in the halfcourt.
Norm Powell today mentioned that Dallas ranking second to last in pace belies how fast the offense executes in the halfcourt.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked T Lue pregame about protecting his players against the Luka Doncic pnr/switch hunting, and how Clippers were able to erase the deficit (but not complete comeback) in November loss at Dallas. pic.twitter.com/PwdeQpjMTf – 10:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on the team’s plan to defend Luka Doncic: “Keep him off balance as best as we can and go from there.” – 10:14 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Almost time for tonight’s matchup.
Almost time for tonight’s matchup.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Wood Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
LAC starters: Batum, Morris, Zubac, Leonard, Mann
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Wood Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
LAC starters: Batum, Morris, Zubac, Leonard, Mann
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-DAL starters:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Kawhi Leonard
Terance Mann
DAL
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Christian Wood
Dwight Powell
Spencer Dinwiddie
LAC-DAL starters:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Kawhi Leonard
Terance Mann
DAL
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Christian Wood
Dwight Powell
Spencer Dinwiddie
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs Live starting now on BSSW. Mavs at Clippers will tip at 9:40 CST. Mavs will play the Clippers three times in the next 15 games. Clippers have lost 6 straight, their longest losing streak since a 9 gamer in November 2017. – 10:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Best fans in the world 🤳
Best fans in the world 🤳
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Boss man of the people 🙌
Boss man of the people 🙌
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Damn. Dorian Finney-Smith told me that after the team arrived in OKC late Saturday and Nico Harrison and I exited the elevator on the same hotel floor, the remaining elevator full of players “got stuck for 15 minutes. They had to come pry the doors open.” It was the 13th floor. – 9:22 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Dallas’ Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) has been upgraded to available to play tonight in Los Angeles against the Clippers.
Dallas’ Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) has been upgraded to available to play tonight in Los Angeles against the Clippers.
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will be available for tonight’s game against the Clippers.
Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will be available for tonight’s game against the Clippers.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
A couple of nights ago in OKC, when Hardaway took sole responsibility for the loss in his opening statement to reporters, he also took similar accountability in the locker with teammates. “I think it’s a great thing,” Jason Kidd said, though he emphasized that it’s a team loss. – 9:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luka is in. T Mann is starting. Let’s go back pic.twitter.com/84umkFsypx – 9:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic is playing tonight against the Clippers. – 9:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Ty Lue on the challenge of defending Doncic. pic.twitter.com/1AVvfZoQNw – 8:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Terance Mann, Kawhi Leonard, Nic Batum, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac will start again for the Clippers. – 8:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers will be using the same starters tonight vs. Dallas as vs. Atlanta, with Terance Mann in at guard. – 8:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Some of Kawhi Leonard’s pre-game workout ahead of the Clippers’ game tonight vs the Mavs pic.twitter.com/V1IzaoVaGX – 8:40 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Well, at least one multibillionaire owner is here, talking to Nico Harrison while Jaden Hardy warms up. pic.twitter.com/Rj8QGh0JZn – 8:38 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Per Craig Smith, Luka Tarlac will travel and is available at UCLA and USC this weekend.
Per Craig Smith, Luka Tarlac will travel and is available at UCLA and USC this weekend.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Current Thunder lineup on the floor:
SGA
Mann
Joe
Waters III
Current Thunder lineup on the floor:
SGA
Mann
Joe
Waters III
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
*Tre Mann hits sick stepback 3*
Me: pic.twitter.com/DmmuMMhbMd – 7:47 PM
*Tre Mann hits sick stepback 3*
Brian Anderson: “Some say Mann has a special set of feet”
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to record a 5 REB and 5 AST first quarter this season:
— Harden
— Luka
— Jokic
Players to record a 5 REB and 5 AST first quarter this season:
— Harden
— Luka
— Jokic
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG since Christmas:
39.1 — Luka
35.6 — Embiid
35.5 — LeBron
Most PPG since Christmas:
39.1 — Luka
35.6 — Embiid
35.5 — LeBron
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Brandon Boston and Jason Preston have been upgraded to available for the Clippers game against Dallas. – 6:18 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Brandon Boston Jr. and Jason Preston are available to play tonight for the Clippers. They previously were listed as out on G League assignment. – 6:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers initially ruled out Brandon Boston Jr. and Jason Preston while those two and Moussa Diabaté were preparing to beat the Birmingham Squadron last night.
Clippers initially ruled out Brandon Boston Jr. and Jason Preston while those two and Moussa Diabaté were preparing to beat the Birmingham Squadron last night.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight’s officials for Mavericks at LA
– Bill Kennedy
– Jacyn Goble
Tonight’s officials for Mavericks at LA
– Bill Kennedy
– Jacyn Goble
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Joe working the two-man game with Mike Wilks. And Tre Mann getting loose. pic.twitter.com/mtp2Sd6zUc – 5:27 PM
