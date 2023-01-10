Mavericks 73, Clippers 85: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (23-18) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (21-21) at Crypto.com Arena

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 10, 2023

Dallas Mavericks 73, Los Angeles Clippers 85 (Q3 01:35)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brad Townsend @townbrad

What a nasty spill by Doncic, happened right in front of us, did a somersault over the first row of chairs and seemed to land on his shoulder, but he returned to the game and looks fine. Scary. – What a nasty spill by Doncic, happened right in front of us, did a somersault over the first row of chairs and seemed to land on his shoulder, but he returned to the game and looks fine. Scary. – 12:12 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Mavericks in bonus last 5:19 of third quarter. – Mavericks in bonus last 5:19 of third quarter. – 12:12 AM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Thankfully, Luka is OK. He took a tumble over the front row seats. – Thankfully, Luka is OK. He took a tumble over the front row seats. – 12:12 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Luka Doncic is doing everything, including diving for a looseball and falling over a courtside seat. Fans were worried after Luka landed on his back, but he got back up on his feet shortly afterwards. – Luka Doncic is doing everything, including diving for a looseball and falling over a courtside seat. Fans were worried after Luka landed on his back, but he got back up on his feet shortly afterwards. – 12:11 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ivica Zubac remains in foul trouble – Ivica Zubac remains in foul trouble – 12:07 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

T Lue burns a timeout 114 seconds into second half after Mavericks score on 3 of 4 possessions and Clippers score only 1 of 3 possessions.

LA lead down to 72-53. Mavericks packing the paint and are going to start reaching. The Mavs will foul you, but they can’t call everything… – T Lue burns a timeout 114 seconds into second half after Mavericks score on 3 of 4 possessions and Clippers score only 1 of 3 possessions.LA lead down to 72-53. Mavericks packing the paint and are going to start reaching. The Mavs will foul you, but they can’t call everything… – 12:01 AM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Mavs C Dwight Powell (right hip contusion) will not return. – Mavs C Dwight Powell (right hip contusion) will not return. – 11:57 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Dwight Powell (right hip contusion) will not return tonight against the Clippers. – Dwight Powell (right hip contusion) will not return tonight against the Clippers. – 11:56 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers lead could get wild if they start the 3rd quarter like they usually do (down 20 lol)

*and seriously, just stop putting Doncic/Wood on FT line. – Clippers lead could get wild if they start the 3rd quarter like they usually do (down 20 lol)*and seriously, just stop putting Doncic/Wood on FT line. – 11:51 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Slow start for bench, but Norman Powell (16), Robert Covington (7), and John Wall (5) all outscored Mavericks bench (4 points on 2/9 FGs) – Slow start for bench, but Norman Powell (16), Robert Covington (7), and John Wall (5) all outscored Mavericks bench (4 points on 2/9 FGs) – 11:48 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Not pretty in LA for Mavs as Clippers rip off a 19-5 run over the last 4:50 to end the half. 69-47 LA at half. Clips hit their last 7 shots. Their bench dominant outscoring Mavs bench 30-4. Powell w/16 (all in 2nd qtr). Hardaway 14 Luka 12 for Mavs.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nice first half for Clippers as they lead Mavericks 69-47 at halftime.

Only half better all season was when they led Hornets by 31 at halftime on the night the whole roster was healthy in December before the road trip.

Just good ass basketball by LA. 53.1% FGs, 12-2 AST-TO. – Nice first half for Clippers as they lead Mavericks 69-47 at halftime.Only half better all season was when they led Hornets by 31 at halftime on the night the whole roster was healthy in December before the road trip.Just good ass basketball by LA. 53.1% FGs, 12-2 AST-TO. – 11:43 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Halftime: Clippers 69, Mavericks 47

17 points for Kawhi Leonard on 5-7 shooting but 7 trips to the FT line. Norm Powell with 16 in 13 minutes. Clippers have cut out the 3-guard lineups, played its wings and have only two turnovers. – Halftime: Clippers 69, Mavericks 4717 points for Kawhi Leonard on 5-7 shooting but 7 trips to the FT line. Norm Powell with 16 in 13 minutes. Clippers have cut out the 3-guard lineups, played its wings and have only two turnovers. – 11:42 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Clippers lead 69-47 at the half. Tim has 14-3, Luka has 12-2-2. – Clippers lead 69-47 at the half. Tim has 14-3, Luka has 12-2-2. – 11:42 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Dwight Powell is questionable to return with a hip contusion. – Dwight Powell is questionable to return with a hip contusion. – 11:41 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Christian Wood is in foul trouble – Christian Wood is in foul trouble – 11:41 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

With the Clippers going full-on wingz due to foul trouble with their bigs, they have led Dallas by as many as 20 points. It’s one of their best halves of the season. – With the Clippers going full-on wingz due to foul trouble with their bigs, they have led Dallas by as many as 20 points. It’s one of their best halves of the season. – 11:38 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Really not used to this. Consistently good Clippers pace, even with low 3-point attempts and Mavericks getting 20 free throw attempts.

LA up 56-42 with 3:30 left in first half. They’re surviving the foul trouble of the centers. Morris is key: 12 points, 5/6 FGs. 2 fouls. – Really not used to this. Consistently good Clippers pace, even with low 3-point attempts and Mavericks getting 20 free throw attempts.LA up 56-42 with 3:30 left in first half. They’re surviving the foul trouble of the centers. Morris is key: 12 points, 5/6 FGs. 2 fouls. – 11:34 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue has said that the game that he felt like Kawhi turned the proverbial corner, from a physical standpoint, was the win vs. BOS in December. Tonight also feels like a milestone in that regard, with his much pace and quickness Kawhi is playing with. – Ty Lue has said that the game that he felt like Kawhi turned the proverbial corner, from a physical standpoint, was the win vs. BOS in December. Tonight also feels like a milestone in that regard, with his much pace and quickness Kawhi is playing with. – 11:33 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This lineup (Mann/Leonard/Wall/Morris Sr./Powell) has zero rim protection

(and before I can finish the tweet, RoCo gets Wall) – This lineup (Mann/Leonard/Wall/Morris Sr./Powell) has zero rim protection(and before I can finish the tweet, RoCo gets Wall) – 11:31 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Nico Batum goes to the bench as mad as I can recall seeing him. Not sure what precisely sparked it but it’s not often you see him that upset. – Nico Batum goes to the bench as mad as I can recall seeing him. Not sure what precisely sparked it but it’s not often you see him that upset. – 11:31 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Dwight Powell (right hip contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game in Los Angeles. – Dwight Powell (right hip contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game in Los Angeles. – 11:28 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers in bonus last 6:03 of first half – Clippers in bonus last 6:03 of first half – 11:28 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Technical foul on Ty Lue on the sideline.

Robert Covington checks out after 13 solid minutes. – Technical foul on Ty Lue on the sideline.Robert Covington checks out after 13 solid minutes. – 11:24 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Mavericks in bonus rest of first half.

Also… Tyronn Lue just got what I’m sure is his first technical foul of the season. – Mavericks in bonus rest of first half.Also… Tyronn Lue just got what I’m sure is his first technical foul of the season. – 11:24 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Merciful timeout by Jason Kidd. Clippers on the ugliest 9-2 run. How they didn’t lose the lead is a minor miracle, but speaks to how raggedy Mavericks are with Doncic (and THJ) both off floor.

LA up 42-33 with 7:44 left in first half.

That was … rough basketball mannnnnn – Merciful timeout by Jason Kidd. Clippers on the ugliest 9-2 run. How they didn’t lose the lead is a minor miracle, but speaks to how raggedy Mavericks are with Doncic (and THJ) both off floor.LA up 42-33 with 7:44 left in first half.That was … rough basketball mannnnnn – 11:20 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Moses Brown got an and-one after RoCo missed 3 FTs… but then he missed FT.

Bench is in hell. Wall/Powell/Covington/Brown 4/13 FGs, 0/4 FTs. – Moses Brown got an and-one after RoCo missed 3 FTs… but then he missed FT.Bench is in hell. Wall/Powell/Covington/Brown 4/13 FGs, 0/4 FTs. – 11:17 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Robert Covington got knocked in the head and stayed down on the court for a minute but remains in the game for the Clippers. – Robert Covington got knocked in the head and stayed down on the court for a minute but remains in the game for the Clippers. – 11:13 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Reggie Jackson, on the bench, acknowledges fans who call out to him. – Reggie Jackson, on the bench, acknowledges fans who call out to him. – 11:13 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

LA leads Mavericks 31-25 through one quarter of play. Full first quarter played by Doncic and THJ. Full first quarter for Morris Sr., heavy minutes for Mann, Leonard, Batum.

Clippers shot 50%, had 5:1 assist-TO ratio, outrebounded Mavs 11-8. Leonard/Morris with 21 combined. – LA leads Mavericks 31-25 through one quarter of play. Full first quarter played by Doncic and THJ. Full first quarter for Morris Sr., heavy minutes for Mann, Leonard, Batum.Clippers shot 50%, had 5:1 assist-TO ratio, outrebounded Mavs 11-8. Leonard/Morris with 21 combined. – 11:09 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Clippers lead the Mavs, 31-25, after the first quarter. Luka has 8-2-2, Tim has 6-2. – Clippers lead the Mavs, 31-25, after the first quarter. Luka has 8-2-2, Tim has 6-2. – 11:08 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers 31, Mavericks 25 after one quarter.

No 3-guard lineup so far…Clippers have led by as many as 11. Only 1 turnover for LAC, and 2 for Dallas. Kawhi with 11 points. – Clippers 31, Mavericks 25 after one quarter.No 3-guard lineup so far…Clippers have led by as many as 11. Only 1 turnover for LAC, and 2 for Dallas. Kawhi with 11 points. – 11:07 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Since this all-wings lineup took the floor after Zubac’s foul trouble, they outscored Dallas 19-12 over the last six minutes. Very productive lineup. – Since this all-wings lineup took the floor after Zubac’s foul trouble, they outscored Dallas 19-12 over the last six minutes. Very productive lineup. – 11:03 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Leonard is having a vintage Leonard night so far, big trouble for Mavs. He has 9 points, primarily guarded by Hardaway, and the Clips lead 21-10.

On the other end, Mavs are 0-for-5 on 3s and look a little disorganized on offense. – Leonard is having a vintage Leonard night so far, big trouble for Mavs. He has 9 points, primarily guarded by Hardaway, and the Clips lead 21-10.On the other end, Mavs are 0-for-5 on 3s and look a little disorganized on offense. – 10:59 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers got torched on Mavericks ATO that resulted in Powell roll dunk middle from Doncic.

Clippers on 6-2 run after that to take 21-10 lead with 4:51 left in opening quarter. Pace of offense in half court is at an optimal level, which is hard to do vs slowpoke Mavericks. – Clippers got torched on Mavericks ATO that resulted in Powell roll dunk middle from Doncic.Clippers on 6-2 run after that to take 21-10 lead with 4:51 left in opening quarter. Pace of offense in half court is at an optimal level, which is hard to do vs slowpoke Mavericks. – 10:58 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Kawhi Leonard is pulling the Mavs on a string so far. Kawhi has nearly many points (9) as the entire Dallas team so far (10). – Kawhi Leonard is pulling the Mavs on a string so far. Kawhi has nearly many points (9) as the entire Dallas team so far (10). – 10:57 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Clippers up, 21-10, at the 4:51 mark in the first quarter. Kawhi with 9 points, Zubac with 6 points but also 3 fouls. – Clippers up, 21-10, at the 4:51 mark in the first quarter. Kawhi with 9 points, Zubac with 6 points but also 3 fouls. – 10:57 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Kawhi is playing *fast* tonight. Came across court to steal a Dallas pass and has gotten to his spots on the offensive end with burst. – Kawhi is playing *fast* tonight. Came across court to steal a Dallas pass and has gotten to his spots on the offensive end with burst. – 10:57 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Mavericks in bonus last 5:50.

Side note: No team is better at getting to the free throw line than the Mavericks. It’s more than just Luka. – Mavericks in bonus last 5:50.Side note: No team is better at getting to the free throw line than the Mavericks. It’s more than just Luka. – 10:55 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

LA up 12-6 vs Mavericks at first TV timeout.

Nico Batum draws the Doncic assignment before switches.

Mavericks looking to double Kawhi Leonard on catches.

Mavericks score fewest paint points and are NBA’s worst rebounding team. We’ll see how LAC holds up without Zubac. – LA up 12-6 vs Mavericks at first TV timeout.Nico Batum draws the Doncic assignment before switches.Mavericks looking to double Kawhi Leonard on catches.Mavericks score fewest paint points and are NBA’s worst rebounding team. We’ll see how LAC holds up without Zubac. – 10:52 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ivica Zubac has three fouls less than five minutes into the first quarter. Robert Covington takes his place. – Ivica Zubac has three fouls less than five minutes into the first quarter. Robert Covington takes his place. – 10:48 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

3 fouls on Ivica Zubac, all drawn by Doncic.

Robert Covington coming in for him. – 3 fouls on Ivica Zubac, all drawn by Doncic.Robert Covington coming in for him. – 10:48 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Make that 3 fouls on Zubac. Why was he still in the game? – Make that 3 fouls on Zubac. Why was he still in the game? – 10:48 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic is 1-for-5 and Zubac had six points and two rebounnds — but also 2 fouls. – Doncic is 1-for-5 and Zubac had six points and two rebounnds — but also 2 fouls. – 10:47 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Every Clippers starter but Terance Mann has guarded Luka at some point already, within the 5-6 possessions. Batum is trying to throw off his rhythm by picking up Doncic full-court at times.

Here’s the problem: Two fouls on Ivica Zubac in 3 minutes. – Every Clippers starter but Terance Mann has guarded Luka at some point already, within the 5-6 possessions. Batum is trying to throw off his rhythm by picking up Doncic full-court at times.Here’s the problem: Two fouls on Ivica Zubac in 3 minutes. – 10:45 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Two Ivica Zubac fouls in 5 seconds drawn by Luka Doncic. – Two Ivica Zubac fouls in 5 seconds drawn by Luka Doncic. – 10:44 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Norm Powell today mentioned that Dallas ranking second to last in pace belies how fast the offense executes in the halfcourt.

“They say that numbers-wise they’re a slow team but when you’re playing them it doesn’t seem like that,” he said. – Norm Powell today mentioned that Dallas ranking second to last in pace belies how fast the offense executes in the halfcourt.“They say that numbers-wise they’re a slow team but when you’re playing them it doesn’t seem like that,” he said. – 10:21 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Asked T Lue pregame about protecting his players against the Luka Doncic pnr/switch hunting, and how Clippers were able to erase the deficit (but not complete comeback) in November loss at Dallas.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clippers coach Ty Lue on the team’s plan to defend Luka Doncic: “Keep him off balance as best as we can and go from there.” – Clippers coach Ty Lue on the team’s plan to defend Luka Doncic: “Keep him off balance as best as we can and go from there.” – 10:14 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

LAC-DAL starters:

LAC

Marcus Morris Sr.

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Kawhi Leonard

Terance Mann

DAL

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Christian Wood

Dwight Powell

Spencer Dinwiddie

Luka Doncic – LAC-DAL starters:LACMarcus Morris Sr.Nicolas BatumIvica ZubacKawhi LeonardTerance MannDALTim Hardaway Jr.Christian WoodDwight PowellSpencer DinwiddieLuka Doncic – 10:03 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Mavs Live starting now on BSSW. Mavs at Clippers will tip at 9:40 CST. Mavs will play the Clippers three times in the next 15 games. Clippers have lost 6 straight, their longest losing streak since a 9 gamer in November 2017. – Mavs Live starting now on BSSW. Mavs at Clippers will tip at 9:40 CST. Mavs will play the Clippers three times in the next 15 games. Clippers have lost 6 straight, their longest losing streak since a 9 gamer in November 2017. – 10:01 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Damn. Dorian Finney-Smith told me that after the team arrived in OKC late Saturday and Nico Harrison and I exited the elevator on the same hotel floor, the remaining elevator full of players “got stuck for 15 minutes. They had to come pry the doors open.” It was the 13th floor. – Damn. Dorian Finney-Smith told me that after the team arrived in OKC late Saturday and Nico Harrison and I exited the elevator on the same hotel floor, the remaining elevator full of players “got stuck for 15 minutes. They had to come pry the doors open.” It was the 13th floor. – 9:22 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Bertans banked in a shot from midcourt. Big game coming? – Bertans banked in a shot from midcourt. Big game coming? – 9:12 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Dallas’ Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) has been upgraded to available to play tonight in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

Dallas' Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) has been upgraded to available to play tonight in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will be available for tonight’s game against the Clippers.

Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain), Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) will all remain out. – Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will be available for tonight’s game against the Clippers.Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain), Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) will all remain out. – 9:11 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

A couple of nights ago in OKC, when Hardaway took sole responsibility for the loss in his opening statement to reporters, he also took similar accountability in the locker with teammates. “I think it’s a great thing,” Jason Kidd said, though he emphasized that it’s a team loss. – A couple of nights ago in OKC, when Hardaway took sole responsibility for the loss in his opening statement to reporters, he also took similar accountability in the locker with teammates. “I think it’s a great thing,” Jason Kidd said, though he emphasized that it’s a team loss. – 9:04 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic is playing tonight against the Clippers. – Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic is playing tonight against the Clippers. – 9:01 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Same starters as Sunday for the Clippers. – Same starters as Sunday for the Clippers. – 8:57 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Terance Mann, Kawhi Leonard, Nic Batum, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac will start again for the Clippers. – Terance Mann, Kawhi Leonard, Nic Batum, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac will start again for the Clippers. – 8:50 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers will be using the same starters tonight vs. Dallas as vs. Atlanta, with Terance Mann in at guard. – Clippers will be using the same starters tonight vs. Dallas as vs. Atlanta, with Terance Mann in at guard. – 8:49 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Some of Kawhi Leonard's pre-game workout ahead of the Clippers' game tonight vs the Mavs

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Well, at least one multibillionaire owner is here, talking to Nico Harrison while Jaden Hardy warms up.

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Brandon Boston and Jason Preston have been upgraded to available for the Clippers game against Dallas. – Brandon Boston and Jason Preston have been upgraded to available for the Clippers game against Dallas. – 6:18 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Brandon Boston Jr. and Jason Preston are available to play tonight for the Clippers. They previously were listed as out on G League assignment. – Brandon Boston Jr. and Jason Preston are available to play tonight for the Clippers. They previously were listed as out on G League assignment. – 6:02 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers initially ruled out Brandon Boston Jr. and Jason Preston while those two and Moussa Diabaté were preparing to beat the Birmingham Squadron last night.

Boston and Preston are available to play tonight vs Mavericks. Diabaté will remain out on his two-way contract. – Clippers initially ruled out Brandon Boston Jr. and Jason Preston while those two and Moussa Diabaté were preparing to beat the Birmingham Squadron last night.Boston and Preston are available to play tonight vs Mavericks. Diabaté will remain out on his two-way contract. – 6:01 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tonight’s officials for Mavericks at LA

– Bill Kennedy

– Jacyn Goble

– John Butler – Tonight’s officials for Mavericks at LA– Bill Kennedy– Jacyn Goble– John Butler – 5:52 PM