Mavericks vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Mavericks vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Mavericks vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 10, 2023- by

By |

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $7,336,244 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $9,157,165 per win

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 10, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home