Otto Porter out for the season

Raptors announce Otto Porter Jr. has undergone season-ending surgery to repair a dislocation of his second toe on his right foot. Raptors highest-profile off-season acquisition played eight games this year. – 2:56 PM

Otto Porter Jr. has a player option for $6.3 million next summer. He can still be traded this year should Toronto need his contract in a bigger deal – 3:01 PM

