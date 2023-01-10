Otto Porter out for the season

Marc Stein: The Raptors say Otto Porter Jr. has undergone season-ending surgery on his left foot.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
As you’ve seen, Otto Porter Jr. is done after season-ending surgery on his foot. – 3:05 PM
As you’ve seen, Otto Porter Jr. is done after season-ending surgery on his foot. – 3:05 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Otto Porter Jr. has a player option for $6.3 million next summer. He can still be traded this year should Toronto need his contract in a bigger deal – 3:01 PM
Otto Porter Jr. has a player option for $6.3 million next summer. He can still be traded this year should Toronto need his contract in a bigger deal – 3:01 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
It’s season-ending foot surgery for Otto Porter Jr the Raptors announced – 2:57 PM
It’s season-ending foot surgery for Otto Porter Jr the Raptors announced – 2:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Raptors announce Otto Porter has had season-ending surgery on his foot. Porter, Toronto’s tax MLE signing this offseason, played in eight games this season. – 2:57 PM
The Raptors announce Otto Porter has had season-ending surgery on his foot. Porter, Toronto’s tax MLE signing this offseason, played in eight games this season. – 2:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Raptors announce Otto Porter has had season-ending surgery on his foot. Porter, Toronto’s tax MLE signing this offseason, played in eight games this session. – 2:56 PM
The Raptors announce Otto Porter has had season-ending surgery on his foot. Porter, Toronto’s tax MLE signing this offseason, played in eight games this session. – 2:56 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors announce Otto Porter Jr. has undergone season-ending surgery to repair a dislocation of his second toe on his right foot. Raptors highest-profile off-season acquisition played eight games this year. – 2:56 PM
Raptors announce Otto Porter Jr. has undergone season-ending surgery to repair a dislocation of his second toe on his right foot. Raptors highest-profile off-season acquisition played eight games this year. – 2:56 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Otto Porter Jr. Is out for the year having undergone season-ending foot surgery – 2:51 PM
Otto Porter Jr. Is out for the year having undergone season-ending foot surgery – 2:51 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Otto Porter Jr. has undergone season-ending surgery on his left foot. – 2:48 PM
Otto Porter Jr. has undergone season-ending surgery on his left foot. – 2:48 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Otto Porter Jr. has undergone season-ending surgery on his left foot. – 2:48 PM
Otto Porter Jr. has undergone season-ending surgery on his left foot. – 2:48 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Raptors say Otto Porter, Jr. has undergone season-ending surgery on his left foot. pic.twitter.com/hoA4vVktg3 – 2:48 PM
The Raptors say Otto Porter, Jr. has undergone season-ending surgery on his left foot. pic.twitter.com/hoA4vVktg3 – 2:48 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Raptors say Otto Porter Jr. has undergone season-ending surgery on his left foot. – 2:48 PM
The Raptors say Otto Porter Jr. has undergone season-ending surgery on his left foot. – 2:48 PM
More on this storyline
Ryan Wolstat: Raptors say Otto Porter is done for the season. Woof. “This was a tough decision for Otto, he had hoped to avoid surgery, but ultimately a decision had to be made to ensure his long-term health.” Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster said “We look forward to his healthy recovery” -via Twitter @WolstatSun / January 10, 2023
Aaron Rose: Nick Nurse asked if Otto Porter Jr. is making progress: “He is not. He is not.” -via Twitter @AaronBenRose / January 3, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.