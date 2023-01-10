Pistons 113, 76ers 145: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (11-32) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (15-15) at Wells Fargo Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 10, 2023

Detroit Pistons 113, Philadelphia 76ers 145 (Q4 02:19)

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

First career bucket for Jared Rhoden in his @NBA debut 🪣

StatMuse @statmuse

Fun Fact: James Harden is top 2 in APG for 3 different franchises.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

This has been such a beat down. Philadelphia is shooting 60.5% compared to 41% for Detroit, they’re winning the rebounding battle 49-24, and they have 32 assists compared to 20 for Detroit. 9:11 PM This has been such a beat down. Philadelphia is shooting 60.5% compared to 41% for Detroit, they’re winning the rebounding battle 49-24, and they have 32 assists compared to 20 for Detroit. #Sixers

StatMuse @statmuse

Harden tonight:

16 PTS

12 REB

15 AST

6-7 FG

Harden tonight:
16 PTS
12 REB
15 AST
6-7 FG
Leading the league in assists.

StatMuse @statmuse

Embiid tonight:

36 PTS

11 REB

2 BLK

12-20 FG

+36

Embiid tonight:
36 PTS
11 REB
2 BLK
12-20 FG
+36
He only played 24 minutes.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

New GT Cut 2 PEs for PJ Tucker tonight 👀

Dave Early @DavidEarly

If Trez were your guy, wouldn’t you at least play Paul Reed when up 40? – If Trez were your guy, wouldn’t you at least play Paul Reed when up 40? – 8:54 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Jared Rhoden makes his Pistons debut early in the 4th – Jared Rhoden makes his Pistons debut early in the 4th – 8:53 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Furkan Korkmaz is in while Danuel House Jr. is set to check in 8:52 PM Furkan Korkmaz is in while Danuel House Jr. is set to check in #Sixers

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 3Q: 76ers 107, Pistons 75. If you’re just tuning in, Detroit is without Stewart, Duren and Bogey. Obviously, Cade, Bagley and Livers still, too.

Diallo: 12p and 6r – END OF 3Q: 76ers 107, Pistons 75. If you’re just tuning in, Detroit is without Stewart, Duren and Bogey. Obviously, Cade, Bagley and Livers still, too.Diallo: 12p and 6r – 8:50 PM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

Barring disaster Joel Embiid is done for the night

Barring disaster Joel Embiid is done for the night
He's the first player in the @Basketball-Reference and @Stathead database to post a 35 & 10 game while playing half the game or less (he has 36 and 11 in 23:56)

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

James Harden heads to the bench with 3 mins to play in Q3 and the

His line, in just 26 mins tonight:

16 PTS / 12 REB / 15 AST / 6-7 fg – James Harden heads to the bench with 3 mins to play in Q3 and the @Philadelphia 76ers up by 38.His line, in just 26 mins tonight:16 PTS / 12 REB / 15 AST / 6-7 fg – 8:44 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid exits at the 3:50 mark of the 3rd Q with 36 points and 11 rebounds and the Joel Embiid exits at the 3:50 mark of the 3rd Q with 36 points and 11 rebounds and the #Sixers up 99-58. That might be it for him in his return. – 8:43 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

The Sixers are going to either need to call a timeout or intentionally foul a Pistons player to get Embiid out, because they’ve fouled him on every single possession since Harrell went to the scorer’s table – The Sixers are going to either need to call a timeout or intentionally foul a Pistons player to get Embiid out, because they’ve fouled him on every single possession since Harrell went to the scorer’s table – 8:42 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

The Sixers are outrebounding the Pistons by 30.

30. – The Sixers are outrebounding the Pistons by 30.30. – 8:42 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Heat 63, Thunder 56, halftime

Jimmy Butler:

– First 14 for 14 first half from the foul line since James Harden (15 for 15) on Dec. 3, 2019 for Houston vs. San Antonio.

Heat:

Heat 63, Thunder 56, halftime
Jimmy Butler:
– First 14 for 14 first half from the foul line since James Harden (15 for 15) on Dec. 3, 2019 for Houston vs. San Antonio.
Heat:
– First 22 for 22 first half from the foul line since the Thunder did it on Dec. 22, 2013 vs. Toronto.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Harden with his second straight triple-double. The Harden with his second straight triple-double. The #Sixers PG is up to 16 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists. – 8:41 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Not much to say about this one. Pistons are just completely out-manned and out-matched – Not much to say about this one. Pistons are just completely out-manned and out-matched – 8:39 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

A triple double for Harden in just 23 min. – A triple double for Harden in just 23 min. – 8:36 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Back-to-back triple-doubles against the Pistons for James Harden.

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Waiting for a Pistons free throw, Harden lightly stretched each hamstring, swapped places with Tucker, grabbed the board and notched another career triple double, then threw another dime to Embiid. And will now hopefully sit until OKC rolls through. – Waiting for a Pistons free throw, Harden lightly stretched each hamstring, swapped places with Tucker, grabbed the board and notched another career triple double, then threw another dime to Embiid. And will now hopefully sit until OKC rolls through. – 8:36 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

With 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists (midway through Q3), James Harden has notched his 2nd consecutive triple-double. – With 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists (midway through Q3), James Harden has notched his 2nd consecutive triple-double. – 8:35 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden with another triple-double and Philadelphia has opened up an 86-56 lead with 6:23 to go in the 3Q. Joel Embiid has 28 and 10. 8:34 PM James Harden with another triple-double and Philadelphia has opened up an 86-56 lead with 6:23 to go in the 3Q. Joel Embiid has 28 and 10. #Sixers

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Harden at halftime:

11 PTS / 8 REB / 9 AST 8:09 PM Harden at halftime:11 PTS / 8 REB / 9 AST pic.twitter.com/GDXbxyhMbs

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Halftime: Sixers 65, Pistons 43. Sixers outscored Pistons 32-14 after the 9:34 mark of the 2nd. Detroit scrapped on defense, but is shooting 31.9% overall and has missed easy looks.

Burks: 8 points

Knox: 7 points

Diallo: 7 points – Halftime: Sixers 65, Pistons 43. Sixers outscored Pistons 32-14 after the 9:34 mark of the 2nd. Detroit scrapped on defense, but is shooting 31.9% overall and has missed easy looks.Burks: 8 pointsKnox: 7 pointsDiallo: 7 points – 8:08 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

James Harden and Tobias Harris combined to shoot 10 for 10 from the floor in the first half. Harden’s one assist, two rebounds away from another triple-double.

Joel Embiid’s got 22 points, seven rebounds.

Pistons shot 31.9% from the floor, didn’t grab any offensive boards. – James Harden and Tobias Harris combined to shoot 10 for 10 from the floor in the first half. Harden’s one assist, two rebounds away from another triple-double.Joel Embiid’s got 22 points, seven rebounds.Pistons shot 31.9% from the floor, didn’t grab any offensive boards. – 8:08 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Halftime:

Burks: 8 pts

Diallo: 7 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts

Knox: 7 pts

James Harden: 11 pts, 8 rebs, 9 asts

Joel Embiid: 22 pts, 7 rebs, 2 blks – Halftime: #Sixers 65, #Pistons 43.Burks: 8 ptsDiallo: 7 pts, 3 rebs, 2 astsKnox: 7 ptsJames Harden: 11 pts, 8 rebs, 9 astsJoel Embiid: 22 pts, 7 rebs, 2 blks – 8:08 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

James Harden with another *nearly* first-half triple-double, for the second time in the last 3 days.

Harden at halftime:

11 PTS / 8 REB / 9 AST

👀 – James Harden with another *nearly* first-half triple-double, for the second time in the last 3 days.Harden at halftime:11 PTS / 8 REB / 9 AST👀 – 8:07 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Halftime: Sixers 65, Pistons 43. Pistons shot just 31.9 percent and are getting outrebounded 32-14 (!). Embiid with 22 and 7. Harris with 14 on 6-of-6 shooting and 4 rebounds. Harden in triple-double territory again with 11-8-9. – Halftime: Sixers 65, Pistons 43. Pistons shot just 31.9 percent and are getting outrebounded 32-14 (!). Embiid with 22 and 7. Harris with 14 on 6-of-6 shooting and 4 rebounds. Harden in triple-double territory again with 11-8-9. – 8:06 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

A strong first half for the

Embiid: 22 PTS / 7 REB / 2 BLK

Harris: 14 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST

Harden: 11 PTS / 8 REB / 9 AST

Maxey: 7 PTS / 2 AST – A strong first half for the @Philadelphia 76ers , leading 65-43 going into halftime.Embiid: 22 PTS / 7 REB / 2 BLKHarris: 14 PTS / 4 REB / 2 ASTHarden: 11 PTS / 8 REB / 9 ASTMaxey: 7 PTS / 2 AST – 8:06 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers lead Detroit 65-43 at the half. Joel Embiid has 22 points and 7 rebounds. There are 24 more minutes scheduled of this. – Sixers lead Detroit 65-43 at the half. Joel Embiid has 22 points and 7 rebounds. There are 24 more minutes scheduled of this. – 8:06 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Nerlens Noel came into tonight with two made 3s in his NBA career.

He just pulled two in three possessions, knocking down one of them. – Nerlens Noel came into tonight with two made 3s in his NBA career.He just pulled two in three possessions, knocking down one of them. – 7:59 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers’ starters came back in up 42-29 about midway through the second and went on a quick 6-0 run. Shorthanded Pistons are now 9-of-36 from the floor and are getting outrebounded 27-11. Biggest blemish so far for the Sixers is 11 turnovers, but Detroit has not capitalized. – Sixers’ starters came back in up 42-29 about midway through the second and went on a quick 6-0 run. Shorthanded Pistons are now 9-of-36 from the floor and are getting outrebounded 27-11. Biggest blemish so far for the Sixers is 11 turnovers, but Detroit has not capitalized. – 7:56 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

The extremely-shorthanded Pistons are down 19 with under five minutes left in the first half.

They’ve played pretty well defensively.

The offense, well, they’re getting the ball past halfcourt. – The extremely-shorthanded Pistons are down 19 with under five minutes left in the first half.They’ve played pretty well defensively.The offense, well, they’re getting the ball past halfcourt. – 7:56 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons cut the deficit to 4 early in the 2nd. Sixers have since scored 14 straight, and are up 47-29 midway through the quarter. Took a while for Philly to wake up, but they’re awake – Pistons cut the deficit to 4 early in the 2nd. Sixers have since scored 14 straight, and are up 47-29 midway through the quarter. Took a while for Philly to wake up, but they’re awake – 7:53 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Not something we’ve seen a ton this year but we have seen it from time to time since maybe Xmas… Embiid spotting up in a corner to space floor for Harden. Jo drives and draws a foul on his old buddy Noel. 7:52 PM Not something we’ve seen a ton this year but we have seen it from time to time since maybe Xmas… Embiid spotting up in a corner to space floor for Harden. Jo drives and draws a foul on his old buddy Noel. pic.twitter.com/dU3RRF8D6z

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

This is the Pistons’ best defensive effort maybe all season and probably the worst they’ve looked on offense.

Makes sense, though, kind of. – This is the Pistons’ best defensive effort maybe all season and probably the worst they’ve looked on offense.Makes sense, though, kind of. – 7:45 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons, somehow, are hanging in there. Hami is doing Hami things and giving some good energy off of the bench. Stole the ball from Tobias to set up an open 3 for Rodney in transition. Pistons currently down six – Pistons, somehow, are hanging in there. Hami is doing Hami things and giving some good energy off of the bench. Stole the ball from Tobias to set up an open 3 for Rodney in transition. Pistons currently down six – 7:44 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Doc says they play Trez cause of his rapport with Harden… but really seems to love playing Trez without Harden. 7:44 PM Doc says they play Trez cause of his rapport with Harden… but really seems to love playing Trez without Harden. pic.twitter.com/a8cZGQMn9n

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Sixers 27, Pistons 20. Detroit shot 22.7%, but Philly turned the ball over seven times. Some scrappy Pistons defense and just sloppiness by the Sixers kept the deficit to single digits – End of 1: Sixers 27, Pistons 20. Detroit shot 22.7%, but Philly turned the ball over seven times. Some scrappy Pistons defense and just sloppiness by the Sixers kept the deficit to single digits – 7:39 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 27, Pistons 20 at the end of the first. Sixers held Detroit to 5-of-22 from the floor and scored 11 fastbreak points. But the committed 7 turnovers. Harden with 7-5-5. Embiid with 9 and 3 in his return. Doc also already gone 10-deep in rotation with full roster available. – Sixers 27, Pistons 20 at the end of the first. Sixers held Detroit to 5-of-22 from the floor and scored 11 fastbreak points. But the committed 7 turnovers. Harden with 7-5-5. Embiid with 9 and 3 in his return. Doc also already gone 10-deep in rotation with full roster available. – 7:38 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

End of the 1st quarter:

Burks: 4 pts, 1 stl

Hayes: 3 pts, 2 asts, 1 reb

Ivey: 3 pts, 2 rebs, 1 ast

Diallo: 3 pts, 3 rebs

Knox: 3 pts – End of the 1st quarter: #Sixers 27, #Pistons 20.Burks: 4 pts, 1 stlHayes: 3 pts, 2 asts, 1 rebIvey: 3 pts, 2 rebs, 1 astDiallo: 3 pts, 3 rebsKnox: 3 pts – 7:38 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: 76ers 27, Pistons 20.

Despite not having three starters, having every layup attempt stripped and Philly shooting 55 percent from the field … Detroit is still in it. – END OF 1Q: 76ers 27, Pistons 20.Despite not having three starters, having every layup attempt stripped and Philly shooting 55 percent from the field … Detroit is still in it. – 7:38 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players to record a 5 REB and 5 AST first quarter this season:

— Harden

— Luka

— Jokic

Players to record a 5 REB and 5 AST first quarter this season:
— Harden
— Luka
— Jokic
— Plumlee

StatMuse @statmuse

James Harden in the 1st quarter:

7 PTS

5 REB

5 AST

3-3 FG

1-1 3P

James Harden in the 1st quarter:
7 PTS
5 REB
5 AST
3-3 FG
1-1 3P
Leading the league in 1st quarter APG.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Thybulle with a crystal clear block on Burks. Called foul. No challenge by Doc. Maybe not a big deal tonight but I’m not sure the Sixers have a good challenge system going – Thybulle with a crystal clear block on Burks. Called foul. No challenge by Doc. Maybe not a big deal tonight but I’m not sure the Sixers have a good challenge system going – 7:34 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons are lucky to only be down six. Philly has turned the ball over five times already, which helps. And Niang just got called for a tech, giving Detroit a free throw after the break – Pistons are lucky to only be down six. Philly has turned the ball over five times already, which helps. And Niang just got called for a tech, giving Detroit a free throw after the break – 7:29 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

A technical foul on George Niang, who wouldn’t let go of the fact that the referee completely bought Hamidou Diallo’s acting job to draw an offensive foul on Niang. – A technical foul on George Niang, who wouldn’t let go of the fact that the referee completely bought Hamidou Diallo’s acting job to draw an offensive foul on Niang. – 7:28 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Hamidou Diallo just for away with the wildest flop I’ve ever seen. Georges Niang has now been called for a technical for arguing. 7:27 PM Hamidou Diallo just for away with the wildest flop I’ve ever seen. Georges Niang has now been called for a technical for arguing. #Sixers

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

I actually like Detroit’s strategy of just letting Embiid, who has missed a few games, to just shoot wide-open 3s. It’s worked so far. This game could easily be greater than a six-point deficit given how hard it has been for Detroit to score. – I actually like Detroit’s strategy of just letting Embiid, who has missed a few games, to just shoot wide-open 3s. It’s worked so far. This game could easily be greater than a six-point deficit given how hard it has been for Detroit to score. – 7:24 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden already at 5, 5, and 5 in this 1st quarter. Philadelphia leads it 21-15. 7:24 PM James Harden already at 5, 5, and 5 in this 1st quarter. Philadelphia leads it 21-15. #Sixers

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

James Harden is halfway to a triple-double in every category — with more than five minutes to go in the first quarter. He’s got 5 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists already. – James Harden is halfway to a triple-double in every category — with more than five minutes to go in the first quarter. He’s got 5 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists already. – 7:22 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers cautioned against a slow start in facing the Pistons twice in a row. Not the case so far. Sixers are out to a quick 14-5 lead after Harden’s 3. They’ve made six of their seven shots and have eight fastbreak points. – Doc Rivers cautioned against a slow start in facing the Pistons twice in a row. Not the case so far. Sixers are out to a quick 14-5 lead after Harden’s 3. They’ve made six of their seven shots and have eight fastbreak points. – 7:16 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Noel made that way harder than it needed to be, but he gets the reverse layup to go lol. He’s playing really well so far. He has a steal and he’s drawn an offensive foul on Embiid. – Noel made that way harder than it needed to be, but he gets the reverse layup to go lol. He’s playing really well so far. He has a steal and he’s drawn an offensive foul on Embiid. – 7:15 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

We are 3 minutes, 18 seconds into this game and Harden is almost halfway to a double-double. – We are 3 minutes, 18 seconds into this game and Harden is almost halfway to a double-double. – 7:15 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

7 PTS in 2 MINS for Tobi. 🤩 – 7 PTS in 2 MINS for Tobi. 🤩 – 7:14 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Nerlens Noel on the

“I genuinely am happy for everybody here. From Joel to even… I’m proud of Sam Hinkie and what he was able to start. He doesn’t get enough credit for it. So yeah, just I’m proud of everybody that’s doing well here.” – Nerlens Noel on the #Sixers before tonight’s game:“I genuinely am happy for everybody here. From Joel to even… I’m proud of Sam Hinkie and what he was able to start. He doesn’t get enough credit for it. So yeah, just I’m proud of everybody that’s doing well here.” – 7:06 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most PPG since Christmas:

39.1 — Luka

35.6 — Embiid

35.5 — LeBron

Most PPG since Christmas:
39.1 — Luka
35.6 — Embiid
35.5 — LeBron
33.6 — Klay

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons announce Isaiah Stewart will miss tonight’s game with left shoulder soreness. Jalen Duren is also out with right ankle soreness, so Nerlens Noel will start at center.

The center rotation is going to be interesting tonight – Pistons announce Isaiah Stewart will miss tonight’s game with left shoulder soreness. Jalen Duren is also out with right ankle soreness, so Nerlens Noel will start at center.The center rotation is going to be interesting tonight – 6:55 PM

Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR

Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder soreness) will not play tonight at Philadelphia. Nerlens Noel will start at center. – Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder soreness) will not play tonight at Philadelphia. Nerlens Noel will start at center. – 6:52 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Kevin Knox II and Nerlens Noel will make their first starts of the season for the Kevin Knox II and Nerlens Noel will make their first starts of the season for the #Pistons tonight alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey and Saddiq Bey. – 6:51 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Pistons center Nerlens Noel, a former Sixer, on Joel Embiid: “I don’t know why he’s not higher up there in the MVP votes. Somehow the media doesn’t show enough love, but you can see it every time he’s out there, he gives his all. ” – 6:49 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons starters: Hayes, Ivey, Bey, Knox and Noel.

Hearing Beef Stew, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, is a late scratch. – Pistons starters: Hayes, Ivey, Bey, Knox and Noel.Hearing Beef Stew, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, is a late scratch. – 6:48 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Isaiah Stewart is out for the 6:39 PM Isaiah Stewart is out for the #Pistons tonight as well. Nerlens Noel will start for Detroit with Saddiq Bey, Kevin Knox, Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes. #Sixers

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Detroit is starting Nerlens Noel tonight. Isaiah Stewart is out with left shoulder soreness. – Detroit is starting Nerlens Noel tonight. Isaiah Stewart is out with left shoulder soreness. – 6:38 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

De’Anthony Melton will come off the bench tonight for the first time since November 13 vs. Utah 6:32 PM De’Anthony Melton will come off the bench tonight for the first time since November 13 vs. Utah #Sixers

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Excuse the far away pics, but new Embiid hairstyle alert 6:17 PM Excuse the far away pics, but new Embiid hairstyle alert pic.twitter.com/2asbnqZBdb

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Joel Embiid, donning some braids, has taken the court for warmups. 6:17 PM Joel Embiid, donning some braids, has taken the court for warmups. pic.twitter.com/J9yx44cY0n

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Okay, diving deep on some potential trade candidates now, from Myles Turner, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Kuzma, Bojan Bogdanovic, John Collins, and others.

Okay, diving deep on some potential trade candidates now, from Myles Turner, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Kuzma, Bojan Bogdanovic, John Collins, and others.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Doc Rivers said he expects Joel Embiid to play tonight vs. the Doc Rivers said he expects Joel Embiid to play tonight vs. the #Pistons . – 5:41 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers was optimistic Joel Embiid will be able to play tonight, but will get official word after his pregame warm-up. He’s missed the past three games with foot soreness. – Doc Rivers was optimistic Joel Embiid will be able to play tonight, but will get official word after his pregame warm-up. He’s missed the past three games with foot soreness. – 5:25 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s playing status for tonight’s game: “Most likely yes.”

Said that Embiid went through shootaround today. – Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s playing status for tonight’s game: “Most likely yes.”Said that Embiid went through shootaround today. – 5:18 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid will “most likely” return tonight. – Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid will “most likely” return tonight. – 5:17 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid went through shootaround this morning and they expect him to play, but they don’t know yet 5:17 PM Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid went through shootaround this morning and they expect him to play, but they don’t know yet #Sixers

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is likely to play. – Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is likely to play. – 5:17 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

RJ Barrett has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Pacers. Knicks need to get better at MSG. They’re one of only six NBA teams with a losing record at home, joining bottom dwellers Houston, San Antonio, Detroit, Charlotte and Orlando. – RJ Barrett has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Pacers. Knicks need to get better at MSG. They’re one of only six NBA teams with a losing record at home, joining bottom dwellers Houston, San Antonio, Detroit, Charlotte and Orlando. – 4:31 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for Wednesday against Detroit with the left hip soreness that has bugging for the last few weeks. – Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for Wednesday against Detroit with the left hip soreness that has bugging for the last few weeks. – 4:21 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Minnesota

QUESTIONABLE

Edwards – Left Hip Soreness

OUT

Garza – Two-Way Contract

McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain

Minott – G League Assignment

Moore Jr. – G League Assignment

Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow's game at Detroit:
QUESTIONABLE
Edwards – Left Hip Soreness
OUT
Garza – Two-Way Contract
McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain
Minott – G League Assignment
Moore Jr. – G League Assignment
Towns – Right Calf Strain

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

New for ⁦ @YahooSports ⁩: James Harden is a supporting star to Joel Embiid. Sometimes, he wouldn't mind going back to the old days "I would love that, but not as much — if that makes sense." Can he rev it up?

Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard



#Lions GM Brad Holmes says "we still have work to do," but "we're just getting started."
Holmes said last year a foundation was laid, but after this year's finish, the "standard is set" in Detroit.