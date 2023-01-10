Pistons 113, 76ers 145: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (11-32) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (15-15) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 10, 2023
Detroit Pistons 113, Philadelphia 76ers 145 (Q4 02:19)
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First career bucket for Jared Rhoden in his @NBA debut 🪣 pic.twitter.com/Q8agCpQrkl – 9:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: James Harden is top 2 in APG for 3 different franchises. pic.twitter.com/pKLNDOxBFW – 9:12 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
40 seconds of Jaden Springer greatness. 🐰🤩 pic.twitter.com/tsQVhCc97P – 9:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Harden tonight:
16 PTS
12 REB
15 AST
6-7 FG
Leading the league in assists. pic.twitter.com/ipe0Gb7wdI – 9:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid tonight:
36 PTS
11 REB
2 BLK
12-20 FG
+36
He only played 24 minutes. pic.twitter.com/1URcruok23 – 9:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are shorthanded, but they still left a lot of points on the table tonight. They only scored 14 points off of 17 Pacers turnovers. Philly has scored 22 points off of 11 Detroit’s turnovers. – 9:08 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
New GT Cut 2 PEs for PJ Tucker tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/TMDLl0Qwec – 8:56 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If Trez were your guy, wouldn’t you at least play Paul Reed when up 40? – 8:54 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Q3
🔹@Alec Burks: 16 PTS / 1 STL / 1 BLK
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 13 PTS / 4 AST / 1 STL
🔹@Hamidou Diallo: 12 PTS / 6 REB / 2 STL pic.twitter.com/QcHDJpLVM5 – 8:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: 76ers 107, Pistons 75. If you’re just tuning in, Detroit is without Stewart, Duren and Bogey. Obviously, Cade, Bagley and Livers still, too.
Diallo: 12p and 6r – 8:50 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 3rd quarter: #Sixers 107, #Pistons 75.
Burks: 16 pts, 2 rebs
Ivey: 13 pts, 2 rebs, 4 asts
Diallo: 12 pts, 6 rebs, 2 stls – 8:49 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
The @Philadelphia 76ers outscored the @Detroit Pistons 42-32 in the third quarter. The 76ers’ 42 points mark a new season-high for a single frame.
h/t @Stathead – 8:49 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Sixers are up by 35 on the #Pistons in the third quarter and now I’m wondering if we’ll see Jared Rhoden sometime in the fourth. – 8:47 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Barring disaster Joel Embiid is done for the night
He’s the first player in the @Basketball-Reference and @Stathead database to post a 35 & 10 game while playing half the game or less (he has 36 and 11 in 23:56) pic.twitter.com/xc0QccTnGY – 8:47 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden heads to the bench with 3 mins to play in Q3 and the @Philadelphia 76ers up by 38.
His line, in just 26 mins tonight:
16 PTS / 12 REB / 15 AST / 6-7 fg – 8:44 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Sixers are going to either need to call a timeout or intentionally foul a Pistons player to get Embiid out, because they’ve fouled him on every single possession since Harrell went to the scorer’s table – 8:42 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
This is @Philadelphia 76ers @James Harden‘s league-leading fifth game this season with at least 15 assists. No other @NBA player has more than three such games.
It’s the fourth season in his career he’s posted at least five games with 15-plus assists.
h/t @Stathead – 8:41 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat 63, Thunder 56, halftime
Jimmy Butler:
– First 14 for 14 first half from the foul line since James Harden (15 for 15) on Dec. 3, 2019 for Houston vs. San Antonio.
Heat:
– First 22 for 22 first half from the foul line since the Thunder did it on Dec. 22, 2013 vs. Toronto. – 8:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden with his second straight triple-double. The #Sixers PG is up to 16 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists. – 8:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Not much to say about this one. Pistons are just completely out-manned and out-matched – 8:39 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
Per @NBA Courtside: @Philadelphia 76ers @James Harden has passed Kyle Lowry for 25th on the All-Time assists list with 6,672. – 8:38 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
With 30 points and 10 rebounds tonight (midway through Q3!), @Joel Embiid has notched his 20th 30-plus point performance this season. – 8:38 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
mood when @James Harden records his 2nd consecutive triple-double. 💁 pic.twitter.com/JnEqV06Jg4 – 8:37 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Back-to-back triple-doubles against the Pistons for James Harden.
To Detroit’s credit, they made him wait until about halfway through the third quarter this time. #progress – 8:36 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Waiting for a Pistons free throw, Harden lightly stretched each hamstring, swapped places with Tucker, grabbed the board and notched another career triple double, then threw another dime to Embiid. And will now hopefully sit until OKC rolls through. – 8:36 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
With 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists (midway through Q3), James Harden has notched his 2nd consecutive triple-double. – 8:35 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden with his second consecutive triple-double against the Pistons. Can’t say he had to work too hard for either. – 8:34 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Harden at halftime:
11 PTS / 8 REB / 9 AST pic.twitter.com/GDXbxyhMbs – 8:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Sixers 65, Pistons 43. Sixers outscored Pistons 32-14 after the 9:34 mark of the 2nd. Detroit scrapped on defense, but is shooting 31.9% overall and has missed easy looks.
Burks: 8 points
Knox: 7 points
Diallo: 7 points – 8:08 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Jaden Springer should play basically the entire second half against this team lol – 8:08 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden and Tobias Harris combined to shoot 10 for 10 from the floor in the first half. Harden’s one assist, two rebounds away from another triple-double.
Joel Embiid’s got 22 points, seven rebounds.
Pistons shot 31.9% from the floor, didn’t grab any offensive boards. – 8:08 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Sixers 65, #Pistons 43.
Burks: 8 pts
Diallo: 7 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts
Knox: 7 pts
James Harden: 11 pts, 8 rebs, 9 asts
Joel Embiid: 22 pts, 7 rebs, 2 blks – 8:08 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden with another *nearly* first-half triple-double, for the second time in the last 3 days.
Harden at halftime:
11 PTS / 8 REB / 9 AST
👀 – 8:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 65, Pistons 43. Pistons shot just 31.9 percent and are getting outrebounded 32-14 (!). Embiid with 22 and 7. Harris with 14 on 6-of-6 shooting and 4 rebounds. Harden in triple-double territory again with 11-8-9. – 8:06 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A strong first half for the @Philadelphia 76ers, leading 65-43 going into halftime.
Embiid: 22 PTS / 7 REB / 2 BLK
Harris: 14 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST
Harden: 11 PTS / 8 REB / 9 AST
Maxey: 7 PTS / 2 AST – 8:06 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lead Detroit 65-43 at the half. Joel Embiid has 22 points and 7 rebounds. There are 24 more minutes scheduled of this. – 8:06 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
This is the 16th time this season @Philadelphia 76ers @Joel Embiid has scored a least 20 points in a half (22 points on 8-15 FG).
That’s fourth in the @NBA this season. Embiid is second in the League in points per game and leads the Eastern Conference.
h/t @Stathead – 8:05 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Not sure if I had a Nerlens Noel 3-pointer on my bingo card for this season, but here we are. – 8:02 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Nerlens Noel came into tonight with two made 3s in his NBA career.
He just pulled two in three possessions, knocking down one of them. – 7:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nerlens Noel 3 to stop the Pistons’ five-minute scoring drought? Sure. – 7:58 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers’ starters came back in up 42-29 about midway through the second and went on a quick 6-0 run. Shorthanded Pistons are now 9-of-36 from the floor and are getting outrebounded 27-11. Biggest blemish so far for the Sixers is 11 turnovers, but Detroit has not capitalized. – 7:56 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The extremely-shorthanded Pistons are down 19 with under five minutes left in the first half.
They’ve played pretty well defensively.
The offense, well, they’re getting the ball past halfcourt. – 7:56 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons cut the deficit to 4 early in the 2nd. Sixers have since scored 14 straight, and are up 47-29 midway through the quarter. Took a while for Philly to wake up, but they’re awake – 7:53 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Not something we’ve seen a ton this year but we have seen it from time to time since maybe Xmas… Embiid spotting up in a corner to space floor for Harden. Jo drives and draws a foul on his old buddy Noel. pic.twitter.com/dU3RRF8D6z – 7:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
This is the Pistons’ best defensive effort maybe all season and probably the worst they’ve looked on offense.
Makes sense, though, kind of. – 7:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons, somehow, are hanging in there. Hami is doing Hami things and giving some good energy off of the bench. Stole the ball from Tobias to set up an open 3 for Rodney in transition. Pistons currently down six – 7:44 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Doc says they play Trez cause of his rapport with Harden… but really seems to love playing Trez without Harden. pic.twitter.com/a8cZGQMn9n – 7:44 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s @PennMedicine Spotlight honorees, Tarik and Valerie! 👋 pic.twitter.com/AFcQ0VghA9 – 7:43 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Sixers 27, Pistons 20. Detroit shot 22.7%, but Philly turned the ball over seven times. Some scrappy Pistons defense and just sloppiness by the Sixers kept the deficit to single digits – 7:39 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 27, Pistons 20 at the end of the first. Sixers held Detroit to 5-of-22 from the floor and scored 11 fastbreak points. But the committed 7 turnovers. Harden with 7-5-5. Embiid with 9 and 3 in his return. Doc also already gone 10-deep in rotation with full roster available. – 7:38 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Sixers 27, #Pistons 20.
Burks: 4 pts, 1 stl
Hayes: 3 pts, 2 asts, 1 reb
Ivey: 3 pts, 2 rebs, 1 ast
Diallo: 3 pts, 3 rebs
Knox: 3 pts – 7:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: 76ers 27, Pistons 20.
Despite not having three starters, having every layup attempt stripped and Philly shooting 55 percent from the field … Detroit is still in it. – 7:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to record a 5 REB and 5 AST first quarter this season:
— Harden
— Luka
— Jokic
— Plumlee pic.twitter.com/gVvDDTz2Og – 7:38 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
not in our house. 🏠
some first quarter blocks. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Bflqayt28h – 7:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden in the 1st quarter:
7 PTS
5 REB
5 AST
3-3 FG
1-1 3P
Leading the league in 1st quarter APG. pic.twitter.com/nxvL5mC1cq – 7:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons are playing so weird that the 76ers are playing weird. – 7:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Thybulle with a crystal clear block on Burks. Called foul. No challenge by Doc. Maybe not a big deal tonight but I’m not sure the Sixers have a good challenge system going – 7:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are lucky to only be down six. Philly has turned the ball over five times already, which helps. And Niang just got called for a tech, giving Detroit a free throw after the break – 7:29 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A technical foul on George Niang, who wouldn’t let go of the fact that the referee completely bought Hamidou Diallo’s acting job to draw an offensive foul on Niang. – 7:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Philly is going to BS their way to halftime, aren’t they? Pistons about to get a chance at free points after a Niang tech. – 7:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I actually like Detroit’s strategy of just letting Embiid, who has missed a few games, to just shoot wide-open 3s. It’s worked so far. This game could easily be greater than a six-point deficit given how hard it has been for Detroit to score. – 7:24 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden is halfway to a triple-double in every category — with more than five minutes to go in the first quarter. He’s got 5 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists already. – 7:22 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
GO LONG! 🏈
vote @Joel Embiid and @James Harden for NBA All-Star: https://t.co/dy1hdG6pzF 🌟 pic.twitter.com/cEmUtc0wf3 – 7:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers cautioned against a slow start in facing the Pistons twice in a row. Not the case so far. Sixers are out to a quick 14-5 lead after Harden’s 3. They’ve made six of their seven shots and have eight fastbreak points. – 7:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
People automatically like to blame coaches for a lot of things, but I’m just not sure how you blame anyone but the players for Embiid’s transition bucket. He beat three guys down the floor. – 7:16 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Noel made that way harder than it needed to be, but he gets the reverse layup to go lol. He’s playing really well so far. He has a steal and he’s drawn an offensive foul on Embiid. – 7:15 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
We are 3 minutes, 18 seconds into this game and Harden is almost halfway to a double-double. – 7:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I’m very curious to see who gets the backup 5 minutes for the Pistons lol – 7:13 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
just a couple of two-sport athletes. ⚽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/KzOMFQJhSE – 7:07 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Nerlens Noel on the #Sixers before tonight’s game:
“I genuinely am happy for everybody here. From Joel to even… I’m proud of Sam Hinkie and what he was able to start. He doesn’t get enough credit for it. So yeah, just I’m proud of everybody that’s doing well here.” – 7:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG since Christmas:
39.1 — Luka
35.6 — Embiid
35.5 — LeBron
33.6 — Klay pic.twitter.com/zhbjDG2Yc2 – 6:58 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons announce Isaiah Stewart will miss tonight’s game with left shoulder soreness. Jalen Duren is also out with right ankle soreness, so Nerlens Noel will start at center.
The center rotation is going to be interesting tonight – 6:55 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons say Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder soreness) will not play tonight vs. #Sixers. – 6:53 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder soreness) will not play tonight at Philadelphia. Nerlens Noel will start at center. – 6:52 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Kevin Knox II and Nerlens Noel will make their first starts of the season for the #Pistons tonight alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey and Saddiq Bey. – 6:51 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Pistons center Nerlens Noel, a former Sixer, on Joel Embiid: “I don’t know why he’s not higher up there in the MVP votes. Somehow the media doesn’t show enough love, but you can see it every time he’s out there, he gives his all. ” – 6:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Hayes, Ivey, Bey, Knox and Noel.
Hearing Beef Stew, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, is a late scratch. – 6:48 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Isaiah Stewart is now OUT tonight for the #Pistons. Nerlens Noel will start against Joel Embiid #Sixers – 6:39 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Detroit is starting Nerlens Noel tonight. Isaiah Stewart is out with left shoulder soreness. – 6:38 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
De’Anthony Melton will come off the bench tonight for the first time since November 13 vs. Utah #Sixers – 6:32 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Good @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker have been upgraded to available tonight vs. DET.
😁 – 6:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
today’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/IqSeVOZyC1 – 6:31 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid running through his warmup before Sixers-Pistons: pic.twitter.com/Nw9ldxngm0 – 6:18 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Excuse the far away pics, but new Embiid hairstyle alert pic.twitter.com/2asbnqZBdb – 6:17 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid, donning some braids, has taken the court for warmups. pic.twitter.com/J9yx44cY0n – 6:17 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Anthony Edwards (left hip soreness) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the #Pistons. – 6:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/SAndge0U8e – 5:55 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
honoring our North Philly heritage in ✌️days.
@cryptocom | https://t.co/DsOmj9Qyec pic.twitter.com/AuSb3s6fTP – 5:53 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Okay, diving deep on some potential trade candidates now, from Myles Turner, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Kuzma, Bojan Bogdanovic, John Collins, and others.
youtu.be/p2gI30p_iFo – 5:49 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
STORY: Detroit #Lions GM Brad Holmes backs Jared Goff. “I do think that Jared has proven to everybody that he is the starting quarterback for us,” Holmes said. espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… – 5:43 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers said he expects Joel Embiid to play tonight vs. the #Pistons. – 5:41 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📍Philadelphia, PA
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/GEYJLKnT8v – 5:38 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers was optimistic Joel Embiid will be able to play tonight, but will get official word after his pregame warm-up. He’s missed the past three games with foot soreness. – 5:25 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s playing status for tonight’s game: “Most likely yes.”
Said that Embiid went through shootaround today. – 5:18 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Detroit Demons. 😈
Road Trip Recap pres. by @Kia pic.twitter.com/xSvcXcBfbB – 5:06 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Pacers. Knicks need to get better at MSG. They’re one of only six NBA teams with a losing record at home, joining bottom dwellers Houston, San Antonio, Detroit, Charlotte and Orlando. – 4:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for Wednesday against Detroit with the left hip soreness that has bugging for the last few weeks. – 4:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Detroit:
QUESTIONABLE
Edwards – Left Hip Soreness
OUT
Garza – Two-Way Contract
McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain
Minott – G League Assignment
Moore Jr. – G League Assignment
Towns – Right Calf Strain – 4:20 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: James Harden is a supporting star to Joel Embiid. Sometimes, he wouldn’t mind going back to the old days “I would love that, but not as much — if that makes sense.” Can he rev it up? sports.yahoo.com/james-hardens-… – 3:42 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
#Lions GM Brad Holmes says “we still have work to do,” but “we’re just getting started.”
Holmes said last year a foundation was laid, but after this year’s finish, the “standard is set” in Detroit. – 3:05 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Tonight’s game against the #76ers marks the start of the 10th set of back-to-back games for the #Pistons, which concludes tomorrow against Minnesota.
They have 3 back-to-backs left: Charlotte/Phoenix on Feb. 3/4; Indiana/Washington on March 13/14; & Miami/Brooklyn on April 4/5. – 2:58 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons two-way guard Jared Rhoden is available for tonight’s game against the #Sixers. It’s his first call-up from the @MotorCityCruise since he was signed on Dec. 26. – 2:46 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
DAWGS.
@Acronis | #BlockOfTheWeek pic.twitter.com/odcBED50Fo – 2:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/uCzXAGZst7 – 2:01 PM
