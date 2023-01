Stephen Curry back against Suns after missing last 11 games

Niang has always been obsessed with the All-Star weekend. He can tell you what Rashard Lewis, Stephen Curry, Larry Bird or any other winner did to prevail in the three-point contest. “The three-point contest, obviously, if you’re an NBA fan, you’ve paid attention to it and watched it,” Niang said. “If you ever get a chance to be a part of that, it would be an honor.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 10, 2023