Stephen Curry back against Suns after missing last 11 games

Kendra Andrews: As just reported on This Just In and NBA Today, Stephen Curry will return and start tonight against the Suns, sources tell ESPN. His minute load is still being decided.
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
I’ll be talking to @AmandaGuerraCBS on CBS Sports HQ Spotlight on @CBSSportsNet & @CBSSportsHQ at 4:15 ET to share some news and insights from around the NBA: Lakers latest, Trae drama, Curry’s return, Nets conundrum. – 3:45 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Steph Curry will reportedly start against the Suns tonight in his return from an 11-game layoff due to a shoulder injury.
Steph Curry will reportedly start against the Suns tonight in his return from an 11-game layoff due to a shoulder injury.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
As just reported on This Just In and NBA Today, Stephen Curry will return and start tonight against the Suns, sources tell ESPN. His minute load is still being decided. – 3:03 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Even as Warriors won 5 of their last 7, offense has been erratic, at times listless. Fourth quarter is a real issue. Who better to address this than Stephen Curry? nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 1:48 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis
BENCH
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
LeBron James
Lauri Markkanen
Devin Booker
Damian Lillard
ALTERNATES
Fox, Edwards, Ayton, Grant, McCollum pic.twitter.com/XfkGvDgY9P – 12:38 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Steph Curry ‘likely’ to return tonight against Suns
Steph Curry ‘likely’ to return tonight against Suns
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to Know: Durant out weeks, but Curry returns Tuesday nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/10/thr… – 8:48 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Among duos with at least 500+ minutes played together, here are the top Net Ratings in the NBA:
1. Joker + MPJ, +14.4
2. Curry + Looney, +14.0
3. Joker + AG, +13.9
4. Joker + Jamal, +13.9
5. Joker + KCP, +13.1
6. Jamal + KCP, +13.1
7. Ja + Konchar, +13.0
8. Brooks + Adams, +12.8 – 8:40 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Bills returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in their first game since Damar Hamlin’s injury, Steph Curry chimed in on Twitter with a reaction. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/08/war… – 8:00 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Three players have a chance to knock Steph out of the top spot this season:
Nikola Jokic (currently +0.23),
Kevin Durant (at +0.24), and
Steph Curry 😂 (+0.26). pic.twitter.com/oZqTRHCVSe – 7:17 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Stephen Curry listed as probable, likely to return Tuesday vs. Suns nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/09/ste… – 6:12 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is officially questionable for tomorrow, as of now. Seems like more of a precaution
Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala are probable. Wiseman, Kuminga and J. Green are all out – 5:54 PM
Steph Curry is officially questionable for tomorrow, as of now. Seems like more of a precaution
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Stephen Curry changed to questionable on the team’s injury report.
Andre Iguodala (injury management) and Klay Thompson (left knee soreness) are probable.
J. Green, Kumigna and Wiseman are still out for Tuesday’s game. mercurynews.com/2023/01/09/war… – 5:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Stephen Curry listed as probable to return on Tuesday vs. Suns
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 5:34 PM
Warriors’ Stephen Curry listed as probable to return on Tuesday vs. Suns
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry (left shoulder) is probable for Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. The Warriors are hopeful he will return sometime this week, if not tomorrow. – 5:09 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors star Steph Curry probable for Tuesday’s game mercurynews.com/2023/01/09/war… – 5:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Suns, per Warriors. The Warriors were hopeful he’d return by this weekend. – 5:07 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is now probable for tomorrow’s game against the Suns.
The Warriors’ hope was always to play this week, and there’s now a growing possibility he plays against the Suns – 5:07 PM
Steph Curry is now probable for tomorrow’s game against the Suns.
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steph Curry nearing a return to game action. He participated in a full scrimmage today during practice and got a nice workout in after practice.
#OneSleevedAssassin x @MeekMill pic.twitter.com/OisbtQz1q1 – 4:22 PM
Steph Curry nearing a return to game action. He participated in a full scrimmage today during practice and got a nice workout in after practice.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins we’re all participants in practice and scrimmages today, Steve Kerr says.
Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green were not. – 3:47 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green and James Wiseman didn’t practice today but everyone else, including Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, did, Kerr said. – 3:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson is good to go. He, Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala all practiced today
No Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman or JaMychal Green – 3:46 PM
Klay Thompson is good to go. He, Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala all practiced today
Niang has always been obsessed with the All-Star weekend. He can tell you what Rashard Lewis, Stephen Curry, Larry Bird or any other winner did to prevail in the three-point contest. “The three-point contest, obviously, if you’re an NBA fan, you’ve paid attention to it and watched it,” Niang said. “If you ever get a chance to be a part of that, it would be an honor.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 10, 2023
CJ Holmes: Stephen Curry (left shoulder) is probable for Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. The Warriors are hopeful he will return sometime this week, if not tomorrow. Jan. 13 was the target date Bob Myers mentioned last week. Steve Kerr confirmed it was realistic. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / January 9, 2023
CJ Holmes: Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green did not practice today. Klay Thompson practiced fully along with Stephen Curry. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / January 9, 2023
