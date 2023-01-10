Suns one of several teams interested in trading for Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels

The Rally: “There’s been increasing interest in Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels around the league as a potential trade candidate… Sources tell me that the Suns have emerged as a team with interest in (Jalen) McDaniels, among several others in recent weeks.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on teams showing interest in the Charlotte Hornets forward.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Suns and several other teams are expressing interest in Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels as the trade deadline approaches, per @Shams Charania.
I recently spoke with McDaniels about his career-year, the keys to being a great role player and much more: basketballnews.com/stories/hornet… – 12:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Tim Hardaway Jr.? Bojan Bogdanovic? Jalen McDaniels? With the trade deadline one month away, #Cavs are on the hunt for a wing upgrade. It’s the NBA’s worst kept secret, perhaps the biggest hole for any contender. But what is realistic and what isn’t?
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/t… – 11:35 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
According to @Shams Charania several teams are interested in trading for Hornets Forward Jalen McDaniels.
Full analysis and my thoughts on the report here:
si.com/nba/hornets/ne… – 10:19 AM
More on this storyline
This came out of nowhere, with McDaniels earning just $1.5 million this year trading him for a player of any quality or experience would be a challenge. It’s not a surprise teams would be interested in McDaniels, Jalen has emerged as one of the few bright spots of this season. A versatile forward who can play and guard multiple positions, stretch the floor and attack closeouts, who wouldn’t want to add him to a playoff rotation? The reason I’m surprised is that Charlotte seem willing to discuss him openly on the trade market, in my opinion he is an integral part of this young core and could be a starting forward next season. -via Sports Illustrated / January 10, 2023
It’s important to understand the wording of the report from Shams, it states other teams are interested in McDaniels, it doesn’t mention once that Charlotte are actively looking to trade him. Kupchak wouldn’t be doing due diligence if he didn’t explore every potential deal, especially with players on expiring contracts. Jalen is a West coast kit through and through, maybe he has signalled to the team he won’t return in Free agency already? Possible, but I seriously doubt it. Jalen has always appeared to be a happy camper in Charlotte, he’s well liked by his teammates, he gets consistent playing time and has improved year on year. -via Sports Illustrated / January 10, 2023
Numbers for Jalen McDaniels are up across the board — he’s averaging nine points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and nailing 34.8% of his shots beyond the 3-point line — and his confidence level is at an all-time high. “It feels great because I really know I’m not supposed to be here,” McDaniels said. “Statistics for the second-round, 52nd pick, 54th pick or whatever it was is like, ‘Not supposed to be here, out the league second year.’ That’s what the statistics say. So it’s just me being an underdog. Even in high school I wasn’t recruited like that until my last year. I just know how this goes, I feel like I’ve always got to take the long route every time I do something. When I got drafted …” -via Charlotte Observer / November 30, 2022
