Suns one of several teams interested in trading for Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels

Numbers for Jalen McDaniels are up across the board — he’s averaging nine points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and nailing 34.8% of his shots beyond the 3-point line — and his confidence level is at an all-time high. “It feels great because I really know I’m not supposed to be here,” McDaniels said. “Statistics for the second-round, 52nd pick, 54th pick or whatever it was is like, ‘Not supposed to be here, out the league second year.’ That’s what the statistics say. So it’s just me being an underdog. Even in high school I wasn’t recruited like that until my last year. I just know how this goes, I feel like I’ve always got to take the long route every time I do something. When I got drafted …” -via Charlotte Observer / November 30, 2022