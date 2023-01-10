Suns 50, Warriors 36: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (20-21) play against the Golden State Warriors (20-20) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 10, 2023
Phoenix Suns 50, Golden State Warriors 36 (Q2 05:10)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns limiting #Warriors to 36.8% shooting so far. Up 14 as Bridges gets steal, transition bucket. – 10:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns don’t have a point guard and look at the way the ball is moving. This is the standard we talked about a few weeks ago with getting back to their brand of basketball. Much better the last 4 games and the best effort yet tonight. – 10:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors still haven’t taken one free throw
Damion Lee is 6-for-6 from the line – 10:49 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Scoring leaders right now
Klay Thompson: 14 points
Damion Lee: 13 points – 10:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Curry (left shoulder) 1-of-5 from 3 (2-of-9 FGs) as he’s playing in his first game since Dec. 14. #Suns #Warriors #NBA – 10:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Pretty terrific effort from the Suns so far. That hasn’t been their problem the last few games, but the execution and shot-making has been there tonight too. Ball moving well – 10:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie steal on Curry.
#Suns don’t covert off turnover as Biyombo misses inside.
#Warriors other way, Wiggins follow.
Okogie gets 3 answer. #Suns up 10. – 10:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Washington Jr. pullup 3 after #Warriors scored on other end
Has 9. Damion Lee 10.
Highly aggressive. #Suns up 38-31. – 10:39 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins and Poole airballed midrange jumpers from nearly the same spot – 10:38 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Man on 🔥
Klay with four threes in the first quarter
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Damion Lee with 8 first quarter points.
Damion Lee with 8 first quarter points.
10-0 run to end the first.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson scores 14 points, knocking down four 3s in the opening quarter.
Warriors down 31-26 after allowing the Suns to go on 10-0 run to close out the first. – 10:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Yesterday was the one-year anniversary of Klay Thompson’s return
Tonight in the first quarter
11 minutes
14 points
5-for-9 from the field
4-for-6 from deep – 10:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Washington takes the bait on giving the Warriors the last shot, misses a tough floater with 8 secs left but then a tip out results in him getting an open corner 3 he makes at the end of the quarter.
Basketball gods looking out for him there. – 10:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson scored 14 points in the first quarter went 4-of-6 from deep. No other Warriors has scored more than five (Curry).
Suns lead the Warriors 31-26. – 10:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 31-26 vs. the Suns after the first quarter
Steph Curry played 6 minutes and scored 5 points while going 2-for-5 from the field and 1-for-3 on threes – 10:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 31, GSW 26
Lee: 8 Pts, 3-3 FG
Bridges: 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-6 FG
Saric: 5 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast
Thompson: 14 Pts, 4-6 3P
Suns close 1Q on 10-0 run – 10:32 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors give up 31 first-quarter points to the missing-4-starters Suns. – 10:31 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Doesn’t seem like Damion Lee is going to miss tonight. Seems he rarely misses ever anymore – 10:29 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Klay’s got four threes in the first quarter 👀
Klay's got four threes in the first quarter 👀
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Mikal jam. 👀
Mikal jam. 👀
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Deebo’s LOVIN’ it!
Deebo's LOVIN' it!
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ball is finding Saric and he’s being aggressive with really smart passes and drives. Great to see him back playing this way. – 10:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Damion Lee 3.
DiVincenzo 3 answer.
#Suns down 23-21.
Timeout Phoenix 2:44 left in 1st. – 10:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Stephen Curry presents his brother-in-law Damion Lee his #Warriors #NBA championship ring before game. #Suns #DubNation pic.twitter.com/6Ei5g0HpEA – 10:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
You know Damion Lee wanted that first one back on the Warriors court for the first time – 10:24 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
And with that shot, Damion Lee is now shooting 138% from 3 this season for the Suns – 10:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Damion Lee bringing wife and child to the court as he hugs #Warriors team owner Joe Lacob on his way. #Suns #DubNation pic.twitter.com/jOMWhDx4pj – 10:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saric drive, off glass, two. Fouled. #Suns up 13-12 with 6:16 left in 1st. #Warriors – 10:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nice competitive start for the shorthanded Suns again tonight. Four of five starters have scored already – 10:16 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steph
Klay
Draymond
Iguodala
All on the court together again. Ya love to see it. – 10:16 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Stephen got the board
Stephen got the bucket
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/EVQIZQsfId – 10:14 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry, Green, Thompson and Iguodala are on the court together for the first time since the final moments of Game 6 in the Finals – 10:14 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andre Iguodala is the first Warrior off the bench, just like Saturday night. – 10:14 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry started 0-2 from distance, but just knocked down his first 3-pointer of the night from the top of the key. Warriors trail 9-6 three minutes in. – 10:13 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Forever a Warrior 💙
Congrats @Damion Lee on receiving your championship ring 💍 pic.twitter.com/OEzIw3KTZD – 10:12 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Quick SPLASH to start things off.
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/FtYtCsBJ1E – 10:11 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Welcome back to Warriors Ground, @Damion Lee 👋 pic.twitter.com/5bDn07fx9O – 10:07 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
GO TIME.
GO TIME.
GO TIME.
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/324kauAEAB – 10:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Damion Lee before ring presentation. #Suns #Warriors pic.twitter.com/WKdYuGBjiv – 10:03 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Bills returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in their first game since Damar Hamlin’s injury, Steph Curry chimed in on Twitter with a reaction. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/08/war… – 10:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns #Warriors starting lineups and injury status. pic.twitter.com/IFpoDmBkLP – 9:56 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/xeHW9vF5DZ – 9:53 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry averages 7.8 points in the fourth quarter in only 6.8 minutes
In the 11 games he missed, the Warriors were 29th in fourth-quarter points and dead last in fourth-quarter field goal percentage nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“That’s part of what drives you. When people look at your team and they doubt you or they say you don’t have this or have that, it’s like yeah, I want to.”
Pause. Head nod.
“Yeah, that’s exactly what I want to do. I just can’t say it.” Monty Williams on competitive drive. #Suns pic.twitter.com/yGNtehvE2l – 9:40 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry returns in the “BANG!” Curry 2 Retro 👀👀
Stephen Curry returns in the "BANG!" Curry 2 Retro 👀👀
The original 2016 PEs worn when @Stephen Curry drained a game winner in OKC will be releasing on February 24th 🗓️
Golden State Warriors @warriors
These five are back on the floor together.
These five are back on the floor together.
Let's get it.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
These five are back on the floor together.
These five are back on the floor together.
Let's get it,
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Courtside from Chase Center
Talked about Steph Curry’s return, as well as what it means for Klay Thompson and the rest of the Warriors pic.twitter.com/44QOVBIeAD – 9:35 PM
Courtside from Chase Center
Talked about Steph Curry’s return, as well as what it means for Klay Thompson and the rest of the Warriors pic.twitter.com/44QOVBIeAD – 9:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Tonight will be special. I’m really excited to see him get his ring and to hear the ovation that he gets because he played a key role for us last year not only on the court, but just his character, his commitment to the team.” Steve Kerr on Damion Lee. #Suns #Warriors #DubNation pic.twitter.com/KGZQ4PdVoN – 9:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Let’s talk Suns-Warriors, because why the hell not. The @PHNX_Suns pregame show starts now!
https://t.co/oSujKaZALy pic.twitter.com/tRnnIMrizb – 9:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Four things that stood out from Steph Curry’s absence
Jordan Poole’s Ups and Downs
Still Klay
Ty Jerome Steps Up
Fourth-Quarter Offense Crumbles nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:29 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
He’s baaaaaack
He's baaaaaack
& rockin' the Curry 2 "Bang Bang" PE Retro ⚡️
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They’ve beaten us twice in Phoenix this year, both times pretty badly, but I don’t think that had much of an impact on our psyche. We’re the defending champs. Our guys know what we’re capable of. I have a lot of respect for Phoenix.” Steve Kerr. #Suns #Warriors pic.twitter.com/KKLaY9esuK – 9:25 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
30’s back.
30's back.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Deandre Ayton (ankle) Landry Shamet (hip) Cam Johnson (knee) OUT, Torrey Craig (ankle) AVAILABLE at #Warriors; Stephen Curry (shoulder) BACK.
Chris Paul (hip) Cameron Payne (foot) Devin Booker (groin) not with team to start 4-game road trip. https://t.co/CefyQhBXv8 pic.twitter.com/90AuD3bB6P – 9:14 PM
#Suns update: Deandre Ayton (ankle) Landry Shamet (hip) Cam Johnson (knee) OUT, Torrey Craig (ankle) AVAILABLE at #Warriors; Stephen Curry (shoulder) BACK.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Deandre Ayton (ankle) Landry Shamet (hip) Cam Johnson (knee) OUT, Torrey Craig (ankle) AVAILABLE at Warriors; Stephen Curry (shoulder) BACK.
Chris Paul (hip) Cameron Payne (foot) Devin Booker (groin) not with team to start 4-game road trip. bit.ly/3vUsukb – 9:11 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Pregame shenanigans are back
Pregame shenanigans are back
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry looks just fine before his return pic.twitter.com/qmB5liW4Uw – 9:06 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Mr. From the Logo
Mr. From the Logo
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Andre Iguodala warms up in the @SourPatchKids Curry 1 Flotro 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xo9n4TQlm6 – 8:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
If Duane Washington Jr. gets the start tonight, every #Suns player who has played this season will have started. – 8:54 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Focused on 🏀
Focused on 🏀
Golden State Warriors @warriors
“Yeah Tim”
"Yeah Tim"
Congrats on receiving National Sports Media Association 2022 California Sportscaster of the Year
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Suns have Ayton, Shamet, Paul, Payne and Booker out Vs Warriors tonight. – 8:38 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
I’ll be talking about Steph Curry’s return and having Klay Thompson back on Warriors Pregame Live around 6:15 from Chase Center
Tap in! – 8:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Predictions for Steph Curry’s first game back tonight? pic.twitter.com/qsFtGD51Db – 8:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins played 19 minutes in his first game back after missing 15 straight
Will be interesting to see how much Steph Curry plays tonight after missing the last 11 games – 8:26 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
There will be an update on JaMychal Green’s status on Thursday, Warriors say. He’s been recovering from a right lower leg infection. – 8:26 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Stephen Curry is available to play and will start tonight against the Phoenix Suns.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors’ 11-game nightmare is over.
With Steph Curry back tonight against the Suns, I wrote about four things that stood out from his absence nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:21 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors have their starting five back for the first time since Dec. 5: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green & Kevon Looney.
Kerr says Curry won’t play too heavy of a minute load but doesn’t have a specific number in mind for how many minutes he’ll play – 8:20 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors starters tonight vs. Suns:
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury update: Deandre Ayton (ankle) OUT, Torrey Craig (ankle) AVAILABLE, Landry Shamet (hip) QUESTIONABLE. #Warriors – 8:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Suns
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Haven’t been together since early December, but still the best plus/minus five-man unit in the NBA: +132 in 278 minutes. – 8:18 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry will start tonight against the Suns, Steve Kerr confirms. He won’t be on a hard minutes restriction, but isn’t expected to see a heavy workload.
Klay Thompson is also available. The Warriors have all five starters healthy. – 8:18 PM
Stephen Curry will start tonight against the Suns, Steve Kerr confirms. He won’t be on a hard minutes restriction, but isn’t expected to see a heavy workload.
Klay Thompson is also available. The Warriors have all five starters healthy. – 8:18 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors starting 5: Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
It’s been awhile – 8:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Stephen Curry (shoulder) IN and will start, #Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirms. #Suns – 8:17 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is officially back
Warriors starters vs. the Suns
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond
Looney
Tonight is the first time the Warriors have had that starting five since Dec. 2 – 8:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Let’s rock.
Let's rock.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire celebrates the brilliance of Stephen Curry with a photo gallery of his 50-point games. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/stephe… – 8:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Damion Lee back in San Francisco where he will receive his championship ring from #Warriors.
His brother-in-law Stephen Curry is set to make ring presentation right before the game. #Suns pic.twitter.com/9EEVokmkjw – 7:59 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
On site.
On site.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson (knee) OUT tonight, but doing pregame work. #Suns pic.twitter.com/N6PRuR6eUW – 7:48 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Suns
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors Assign Guard Ryan Rollins To Santa Cruz
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns’ darkest stretch is Duane Washington Jr.’s opportunity to shine – https://t.co/dqirXrAptz via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/qszi0pzJXR – 7:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG since Christmas:
39.1 — Luka
35.6 — Embiid
35.5 — LeBron
33.6 — Klay pic.twitter.com/zhbjDG2Yc2 – 6:58 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bones, Bruce Brown, and Zeke Nnaji are all considered PROBABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Phoenix Suns, whose injury report hasn’t come in yet.
Generally, when guys are probable like this, it means they’re sore & got treatment on something, which requires team to list them. – 6:56 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson was a late scratch on Saturday night against the Magic due to left knee soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/07/war… – 6:10 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Looks like Steph isn’t the only member of the Curry clan making a return tonight. pic.twitter.com/UJh3mp4P3N – 6:08 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing 11 games, Steph Curry will reportedly make his return on Tuesday and start against the Suns. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/10/rep… – 5:55 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors star Steph Curry is expected to start tonight vs. Suns, a source confirmed. mercurynews.com/2023/01/10/war… – 5:44 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bruce Brown (right thumb sprain) is probable to play tomorrow vs. Suns. That’s good news after it looked like he hurt it in last night’s 4th quarter. Bones Hyland (left thigh contusion), Zeke Nnaji (right knee contusion) are also probable. – 5:41 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Home or away, always in the gym.
Home or away, always in the gym.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Bruce Brown (right thumb sprain), Bones Hyland (left thigh contusion) and Zeke Nnaji (right knee contusion) are all listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against Phoenix. Jeff Green, Peyton Watson and Collin Gillespie remain out. – 5:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns All-Star Devin Booker voted second-best shooting guard this season on NBA.com survey
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Referees for tonight’s Warriors-Suns game
Scott Foster
Karl Lane
Matt Myers – 4:34 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Caught up with a familiar face Tuesday morning in Oakland.
Damion Lee told me the Championship Team groupchat is still very much active.
Really fun sit-down. Will link the full interview when it’s up online. pic.twitter.com/xpRdnctE73 – 4:10 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Caught up with a familiar face Tuesday morning in Oakland.
Great sit down with Damion Lee on adjusting to his role in Phoenix, spending 48 hours with LarryO in Louisville, Steph presenting him w his ring, the Championship group text.
Will link the full interview when it’s up. pic.twitter.com/357OMlZQe8 – 4:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Golden State’s eight-time All-Star point guard has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s contest against the Phoenix Suns. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/09/inj… – 4:00 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors Radio Voice Tim Roye Named National Sports Media Association 2022 California Sportscaster of the Year:
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.