Suns 50, Warriors 36: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (20-21) play against the Golden State Warriors (20-20) at Chase Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 10, 2023

Phoenix Suns 50, Golden State Warriors 36 (Q2 05:10)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns don’t have a point guard and look at the way the ball is moving. This is the standard we talked about a few weeks ago with getting back to their brand of basketball. Much better the last 4 games and the best effort yet tonight. – Suns don’t have a point guard and look at the way the ball is moving. This is the standard we talked about a few weeks ago with getting back to their brand of basketball. Much better the last 4 games and the best effort yet tonight. – 10:50 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Warriors getting worked on both ends – Warriors getting worked on both ends – 10:49 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors still haven’t taken one free throw

Damion Lee is 6-for-6 from the line – The Warriors still haven’t taken one free throwDamion Lee is 6-for-6 from the line – 10:49 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Free throw attempts

D. Lee 6

Warriors 0 – Free throw attemptsD. Lee 6Warriors 0 – 10:48 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Scoring leaders right now

Klay Thompson: 14 points

Damion Lee: 13 points – Scoring leaders right nowKlay Thompson: 14 pointsDamion Lee: 13 points – 10:46 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Pretty terrific effort from the Suns so far. That hasn’t been their problem the last few games, but the execution and shot-making has been there tonight too. Ball moving well – Pretty terrific effort from the Suns so far. That hasn’t been their problem the last few games, but the execution and shot-making has been there tonight too. Ball moving well – 10:44 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Wiggins and Poole airballed midrange jumpers from nearly the same spot – Wiggins and Poole airballed midrange jumpers from nearly the same spot – 10:38 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Damion Lee with 8 first quarter points.

10-0 run to end the first. 10:35 PM Damion Lee with 8 first quarter points.10-0 run to end the first. pic.twitter.com/vM9xIxs9Lc

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Klay Thompson scores 14 points, knocking down four 3s in the opening quarter.

Warriors down 31-26 after allowing the Suns to go on 10-0 run to close out the first. – Klay Thompson scores 14 points, knocking down four 3s in the opening quarter.Warriors down 31-26 after allowing the Suns to go on 10-0 run to close out the first. – 10:34 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Yesterday was the one-year anniversary of Klay Thompson’s return

Tonight in the first quarter

11 minutes

14 points

5-for-9 from the field

4-for-6 from deep – Yesterday was the one-year anniversary of Klay Thompson’s returnTonight in the first quarter11 minutes14 points5-for-9 from the field4-for-6 from deep – 10:33 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Washington takes the bait on giving the Warriors the last shot, misses a tough floater with 8 secs left but then a tip out results in him getting an open corner 3 he makes at the end of the quarter.

Basketball gods looking out for him there. – Washington takes the bait on giving the Warriors the last shot, misses a tough floater with 8 secs left but then a tip out results in him getting an open corner 3 he makes at the end of the quarter.Basketball gods looking out for him there. – 10:33 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Klay Thompson scored 14 points in the first quarter went 4-of-6 from deep. No other Warriors has scored more than five (Curry).

Suns lead the Warriors 31-26. – Klay Thompson scored 14 points in the first quarter went 4-of-6 from deep. No other Warriors has scored more than five (Curry).Suns lead the Warriors 31-26. – 10:32 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors down 31-26 vs. the Suns after the first quarter

Steph Curry played 6 minutes and scored 5 points while going 2-for-5 from the field and 1-for-3 on threes – Warriors down 31-26 vs. the Suns after the first quarterSteph Curry played 6 minutes and scored 5 points while going 2-for-5 from the field and 1-for-3 on threes – 10:32 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 31, GSW 26

Lee: 8 Pts, 3-3 FG

Bridges: 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-6 FG

Saric: 5 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast

Thompson: 14 Pts, 4-6 3P

Suns close 1Q on 10-0 run – End of 1Q: PHX 31, GSW 26Lee: 8 Pts, 3-3 FGBridges: 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-6 FGSaric: 5 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 AstThompson: 14 Pts, 4-6 3PSuns close 1Q on 10-0 run – 10:32 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Warriors give up 31 first-quarter points to the missing-4-starters Suns. – Warriors give up 31 first-quarter points to the missing-4-starters Suns. – 10:31 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Doesn’t seem like Damion Lee is going to miss tonight. Seems he rarely misses ever anymore – Doesn’t seem like Damion Lee is going to miss tonight. Seems he rarely misses ever anymore – 10:29 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Klay’s got four threes in the first quarter 👀

» Warriors.com/DubTheVote – 10:27 PM Klay’s got four threes in the first quarter 👀

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Ball is finding Saric and he’s being aggressive with really smart passes and drives. Great to see him back playing this way. – Ball is finding Saric and he’s being aggressive with really smart passes and drives. Great to see him back playing this way. – 10:25 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Stephen Curry presents his brother-in-law Damion Lee his #Warriors #NBA championship ring before game. #Suns #DubNation 10:24 PM Stephen Curry presents his brother-in-law Damion Lee his #Warriors #NBA championship ring before game. #Suns #DubNation pic.twitter.com/6Ei5g0HpEA

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

You know Damion Lee wanted that first one back on the Warriors court for the first time – You know Damion Lee wanted that first one back on the Warriors court for the first time – 10:24 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

And with that shot, Damion Lee is now shooting 138% from 3 this season for the Suns – And with that shot, Damion Lee is now shooting 138% from 3 this season for the Suns – 10:23 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Damion Lee bringing wife and child to the court as he hugs #Warriors team owner Joe Lacob on his way. #Suns #DubNation 10:20 PM Damion Lee bringing wife and child to the court as he hugs #Warriors team owner Joe Lacob on his way. #Suns #DubNation pic.twitter.com/jOMWhDx4pj

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Dario Saric is your new midrange king – Dario Saric is your new midrange king – 10:17 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Nice competitive start for the shorthanded Suns again tonight. Four of five starters have scored already – Nice competitive start for the shorthanded Suns again tonight. Four of five starters have scored already – 10:16 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Steph

Klay

Draymond

Iguodala

All on the court together again. Ya love to see it. – StephKlayDraymondIguodalaAll on the court together again. Ya love to see it. – 10:16 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry, Green, Thompson and Iguodala are on the court together for the first time since the final moments of Game 6 in the Finals – Curry, Green, Thompson and Iguodala are on the court together for the first time since the final moments of Game 6 in the Finals – 10:14 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Andre Iguodala is the first Warrior off the bench, just like Saturday night. – Andre Iguodala is the first Warrior off the bench, just like Saturday night. – 10:14 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Curry started 0-2 from distance, but just knocked down his first 3-pointer of the night from the top of the key. Warriors trail 9-6 three minutes in. – Curry started 0-2 from distance, but just knocked down his first 3-pointer of the night from the top of the key. Warriors trail 9-6 three minutes in. – 10:13 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Unreal. Kenny misses both, Aaron Wiggins makes a winning play with the rebound but turned it over, and what else, Jimmy with an and-one. – Unreal. Kenny misses both, Aaron Wiggins makes a winning play with the rebound but turned it over, and what else, Jimmy with an and-one. – 10:01 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After the Bills returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in their first game since Damar Hamlin’s injury, Steph Curry chimed in on Twitter with a reaction. 10:00 PM After the Bills returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in their first game since Damar Hamlin’s injury, Steph Curry chimed in on Twitter with a reaction. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/08/war…

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph Curry averages 7.8 points in the fourth quarter in only 6.8 minutes

In the 11 games he missed, the Warriors were 29th in fourth-quarter points and dead last in fourth-quarter field goal percentage 9:48 PM Steph Curry averages 7.8 points in the fourth quarter in only 6.8 minutesIn the 11 games he missed, the Warriors were 29th in fourth-quarter points and dead last in fourth-quarter field goal percentage nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“That’s part of what drives you. When people look at your team and they doubt you or they say you don’t have this or have that, it’s like yeah, I want to.”

Pause. Head nod.

“Yeah, that’s exactly what I want to do. I just can’t say it.” Monty Williams on competitive drive. #Suns 9:40 PM “That’s part of what drives you. When people look at your team and they doubt you or they say you don’t have this or have that, it’s like yeah, I want to.”Pause. Head nod.“Yeah, that’s exactly what I want to do. I just can’t say it.” Monty Williams on competitive drive. #Suns pic.twitter.com/yGNtehvE2l

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Stephen Curry returns in the “BANG!” Curry 2 Retro 👀👀

The original 2016 PEs worn when 9:38 PM Stephen Curry returns in the “BANG!” Curry 2 Retro 👀👀The original 2016 PEs worn when @Stephen Curry drained a game winner in OKC will be releasing on February 24th 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/Rxv7OhUO0E

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Courtside from Chase Center

Talked about Steph Curry’s return, as well as what it means for Klay Thompson and the rest of the Warriors 9:35 PM Courtside from Chase CenterTalked about Steph Curry’s return, as well as what it means for Klay Thompson and the rest of the Warriors pic.twitter.com/44QOVBIeAD

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Tonight will be special. I’m really excited to see him get his ring and to hear the ovation that he gets because he played a key role for us last year not only on the court, but just his character, his commitment to the team.” Steve Kerr on Damion Lee. #Suns #Warriors #DubNation 9:31 PM “Tonight will be special. I’m really excited to see him get his ring and to hear the ovation that he gets because he played a key role for us last year not only on the court, but just his character, his commitment to the team.” Steve Kerr on Damion Lee. #Suns #Warriors #DubNation pic.twitter.com/KGZQ4PdVoN

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Let’s talk Suns-Warriors, because why the hell not. The @PHNX_Suns pregame show starts now!

https://t.co/oSujKaZALy pic.twitter.com/tRnnIMrizb – 9:30 PM Let’s talk Suns-Warriors, because why the hell not. The @PHNX_Suns pregame show starts now!

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Four things that stood out from Steph Curry’s absence

Jordan Poole’s Ups and Downs

Still Klay

Ty Jerome Steps Up

Fourth-Quarter Offense Crumbles 9:29 PM Four things that stood out from Steph Curry’s absenceJordan Poole’s Ups and DownsStill KlayTy Jerome Steps UpFourth-Quarter Offense Crumbles nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“They’ve beaten us twice in Phoenix this year, both times pretty badly, but I don’t think that had much of an impact on our psyche. We’re the defending champs. Our guys know what we’re capable of. I have a lot of respect for Phoenix.” Steve Kerr. #Suns #Warriors 9:25 PM “They’ve beaten us twice in Phoenix this year, both times pretty badly, but I don’t think that had much of an impact on our psyche. We’re the defending champs. Our guys know what we’re capable of. I have a lot of respect for Phoenix.” Steve Kerr. #Suns #Warriors pic.twitter.com/KKLaY9esuK

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

#0 been on UVA since Ty Jerome was there – #0 been on UVA since Ty Jerome was there – 9:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns update: Deandre Ayton (ankle) Landry Shamet (hip) Cam Johnson (knee) OUT, Torrey Craig (ankle) AVAILABLE at #Warriors; Stephen Curry (shoulder) BACK.

Chris Paul (hip) Cameron Payne (foot) Devin Booker (groin) not with team to start 4-game road trip. pic.twitter.com/90AuD3bB6P – 9:14 PM #Suns update: Deandre Ayton (ankle) Landry Shamet (hip) Cam Johnson (knee) OUT, Torrey Craig (ankle) AVAILABLE at #Warriors; Stephen Curry (shoulder) BACK.Chris Paul (hip) Cameron Payne (foot) Devin Booker (groin) not with team to start 4-game road trip. https://t.co/CefyQhBXv8

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin



Chris Paul (hip) Cameron Payne (foot) Devin Booker (groin) not with team to start 4-game road trip. 9:11 PM #Suns update: Deandre Ayton (ankle) Landry Shamet (hip) Cam Johnson (knee) OUT, Torrey Craig (ankle) AVAILABLE at Warriors; Stephen Curry (shoulder) BACK.Chris Paul (hip) Cameron Payne (foot) Devin Booker (groin) not with team to start 4-game road trip. bit.ly/3vUsukb

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph Curry looks just fine before his return 9:06 PM Steph Curry looks just fine before his return pic.twitter.com/qmB5liW4Uw

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Andre Iguodala warms up in the @SourPatchKids Curry 1 Flotro 👀 8:58 PM Andre Iguodala warms up in the @SourPatchKids Curry 1 Flotro 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xo9n4TQlm6

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

If Duane Washington Jr. gets the start tonight, every If Duane Washington Jr. gets the start tonight, every #Suns player who has played this season will have started. – 8:54 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

“Yeah Tim”

Congrats on receiving National Sports Media Association 2022 California Sportscaster of the Year 8:39 PM “Yeah Tim”Congrats on receiving National Sports Media Association 2022 California Sportscaster of the Year pic.twitter.com/yL4Azpcpki

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

The Suns have Ayton, Shamet, Paul, Payne and Booker out Vs Warriors tonight. – The Suns have Ayton, Shamet, Paul, Payne and Booker out Vs Warriors tonight. – 8:38 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

I’ll be talking about Steph Curry’s return and having Klay Thompson back on Warriors Pregame Live around 6:15 from Chase Center

Tap in! – I’ll be talking about Steph Curry’s return and having Klay Thompson back on Warriors Pregame Live around 6:15 from Chase CenterTap in! – 8:35 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Andrew Wiggins played 19 minutes in his first game back after missing 15 straight

Will be interesting to see how much Steph Curry plays tonight after missing the last 11 games – Andrew Wiggins played 19 minutes in his first game back after missing 15 straightWill be interesting to see how much Steph Curry plays tonight after missing the last 11 games – 8:26 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

There will be an update on JaMychal Green’s status on Thursday, Warriors say. He’s been recovering from a right lower leg infection. – There will be an update on JaMychal Green’s status on Thursday, Warriors say. He’s been recovering from a right lower leg infection. – 8:26 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Stephen Curry is available to play and will start tonight against the Phoenix Suns. 8:23 PM Stephen Curry is available to play and will start tonight against the Phoenix Suns. pic.twitter.com/abcJoVzzUO

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors’ 11-game nightmare is over.

With Steph Curry back tonight against the Suns, I wrote about four things that stood out from his absence 8:21 PM The Warriors’ 11-game nightmare is over.With Steph Curry back tonight against the Suns, I wrote about four things that stood out from his absence nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

The Warriors have their starting five back for the first time since Dec. 5: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green & Kevon Looney.

Kerr says Curry won’t play too heavy of a minute load but doesn’t have a specific number in mind for how many minutes he’ll play – The Warriors have their starting five back for the first time since Dec. 5: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green & Kevon Looney.Kerr says Curry won’t play too heavy of a minute load but doesn’t have a specific number in mind for how many minutes he’ll play – 8:20 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Warriors starters tonight vs. Suns:

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney – Warriors starters tonight vs. Suns:Steph CurryKlay ThompsonAndrew WigginsDraymond GreenKevon Looney – 8:20 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors starters tonight vs Suns

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney

Haven’t been together since early December, but still the best plus/minus five-man unit in the NBA: +132 in 278 minutes. – Warriors starters tonight vs SunsSteph CurryKlay ThompsonAndrew WigginsDraymond GreenKevon LooneyHaven’t been together since early December, but still the best plus/minus five-man unit in the NBA: +132 in 278 minutes. – 8:18 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry will start tonight against the Suns, Steve Kerr confirms. He won’t be on a hard minutes restriction, but isn’t expected to see a heavy workload.

Klay Thompson is also available. The Warriors have all five starters healthy. – Stephen Curry will start tonight against the Suns, Steve Kerr confirms. He won’t be on a hard minutes restriction, but isn’t expected to see a heavy workload.Klay Thompson is also available. The Warriors have all five starters healthy. – 8:18 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph Curry is officially back

Warriors starters vs. the Suns

Steph

Klay

Wiggins

Draymond

Looney

Tonight is the first time the Warriors have had that starting five since Dec. 2 – Steph Curry is officially backWarriors starters vs. the SunsStephKlayWigginsDraymondLooneyTonight is the first time the Warriors have had that starting five since Dec. 2 – 8:17 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Warriors Wire celebrates the brilliance of Stephen Curry with a photo gallery of his 50-point games. 8:00 PM Warriors Wire celebrates the brilliance of Stephen Curry with a photo gallery of his 50-point games. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/stephe…

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Damion Lee back in San Francisco where he will receive his championship ring from #Warriors.

His brother-in-law Stephen Curry is set to make ring presentation right before the game. #Suns 7:59 PM Damion Lee back in San Francisco where he will receive his championship ring from #Warriors.His brother-in-law Stephen Curry is set to make ring presentation right before the game. #Suns pic.twitter.com/9EEVokmkjw

StatMuse @statmuse

Most PPG since Christmas:

39.1 — Luka

35.6 — Embiid

35.5 — LeBron

33.6 — Klay 6:58 PM Most PPG since Christmas:39.1 — Luka35.6 — Embiid35.5 — LeBron33.6 — Klay pic.twitter.com/zhbjDG2Yc2

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Bones, Bruce Brown, and Zeke Nnaji are all considered PROBABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Phoenix Suns, whose injury report hasn’t come in yet.

Generally, when guys are probable like this, it means they’re sore & got treatment on something, which requires team to list them. – Bones, Bruce Brown, and Zeke Nnaji are all considered PROBABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Phoenix Suns, whose injury report hasn’t come in yet.Generally, when guys are probable like this, it means they’re sore & got treatment on something, which requires team to list them. – 6:56 PM

Jae Crowder @CJC9BOSS

WHEN THE WINDOWS CLOSE ITS FUNNY HOW THE ENERGY SHIFT..!! – WHEN THE WINDOWS CLOSE ITS FUNNY HOW THE ENERGY SHIFT..!! – 6:23 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Klay Thompson was a late scratch on Saturday night against the Magic due to left knee soreness. 6:10 PM Klay Thompson was a late scratch on Saturday night against the Magic due to left knee soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/07/war…

Rod Boone @rodboone

Looks like Steph isn’t the only member of the Curry clan making a return tonight. 6:08 PM Looks like Steph isn’t the only member of the Curry clan making a return tonight. pic.twitter.com/UJh3mp4P3N

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After missing 11 games, Steph Curry will reportedly make his return on Tuesday and start against the Suns. 5:55 PM After missing 11 games, Steph Curry will reportedly make his return on Tuesday and start against the Suns. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/10/rep…

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Warriors star Steph Curry is expected to start tonight vs. Suns, a source confirmed. 5:44 PM Warriors star Steph Curry is expected to start tonight vs. Suns, a source confirmed. mercurynews.com/2023/01/10/war…

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Bruce Brown (right thumb sprain) is probable to play tomorrow vs. Suns. That’s good news after it looked like he hurt it in last night’s 4th quarter. Bones Hyland (left thigh contusion), Zeke Nnaji (right knee contusion) are also probable. – Bruce Brown (right thumb sprain) is probable to play tomorrow vs. Suns. That’s good news after it looked like he hurt it in last night’s 4th quarter. Bones Hyland (left thigh contusion), Zeke Nnaji (right knee contusion) are also probable. – 5:41 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Bruce Brown (right thumb sprain), Bones Hyland (left thigh contusion) and Zeke Nnaji (right knee contusion) are all listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against Phoenix. Jeff Green, Peyton Watson and Collin Gillespie remain out. – Bruce Brown (right thumb sprain), Bones Hyland (left thigh contusion) and Zeke Nnaji (right knee contusion) are all listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against Phoenix. Jeff Green, Peyton Watson and Collin Gillespie remain out. – 5:16 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Referees for tonight’s Warriors-Suns game

Scott Foster

Karl Lane

Matt Myers – Referees for tonight’s Warriors-Suns gameScott FosterKarl LaneMatt Myers – 4:34 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Caught up with a familiar face Tuesday morning in Oakland.

Damion Lee told me the Championship Team groupchat is still very much active.

Really fun sit-down. Will link the full interview when it’s up online. 4:10 PM Caught up with a familiar face Tuesday morning in Oakland.Damion Lee told me the Championship Team groupchat is still very much active.Really fun sit-down. Will link the full interview when it’s up online. pic.twitter.com/xpRdnctE73

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Caught up with a familiar face Tuesday morning in Oakland.

Great sit down with Damion Lee on adjusting to his role in Phoenix, spending 48 hours with LarryO in Louisville, Steph presenting him w his ring, the Championship group text.

Will link the full interview when it’s up. 4:04 PM Caught up with a familiar face Tuesday morning in Oakland.Great sit down with Damion Lee on adjusting to his role in Phoenix, spending 48 hours with LarryO in Louisville, Steph presenting him w his ring, the Championship group text.Will link the full interview when it’s up. pic.twitter.com/357OMlZQe8

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Golden State’s eight-time All-Star point guard has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s contest against the Phoenix Suns. 4:00 PM Golden State’s eight-time All-Star point guard has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s contest against the Phoenix Suns. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/09/inj…