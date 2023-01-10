Suns vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

January 10, 2023

By |

The Phoenix Suns play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Phoenix Suns are spending $8,438,470 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $9,668,705 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 10, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kevin O’Connor
@KevinOConnorNBA
The Ringer NBA Top 100 rankings have been updated. Some of the many notable risers & fallers:
📈
Kyrie Irving
James Harden
Donovan Mitchell
📉
Trae Young
Fred VanVleet
Deandre Ayton
Voted on by me, @J. Kyle Mann, @Rob Mahoney and @Michael Pina. We don’t agree on all of it either. – 4:20 AM
Chris Biderman
@TheWarriorsWire
After the Magic spoiled Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala’s return with an upset win over the Warriors at Chase Center, NBA Twitter chimed in with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…4:00 AM

