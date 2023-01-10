Thunder 88, Heat 87: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-22) play against the Miami Heat (20-20) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 10, 2023
Oklahoma City Thunder 88, Miami Heat 87 (Q3 00:34)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Thunder going 2-3 zone
Honestly a great adjustment from them
Makes it so much tougher for Jimmy – 9:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Man I just don’t know how Oladipo can just swipe the ball perfectly off a live dribble
Continues to do it – 9:16 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams has not looked like a rookie all season.
And he doesn’t look like a rookie in his first national TV game.
JDub has 10 points on 4-7 shooting and 4 assists, including a nuts missed lob turned mid-air-falling-out-of-bounds pass to the corner for a made 3. – 9:14 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Zai from downtown for the lead! 💦
@OGandE Power Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/1omiqwhdEV – 9:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’ve liked Max Strus inside the arc today
Not as much PnR, but more catch and attacks
They need it – 9:11 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Heat in this game currently have the 21st most free throws in a game without a miss in NBA history. – 9:08 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Nah man, JDub catching that failed lob pass and passing it to a corner Dort before his feet touched the ground is crazy athleticism – 9:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Fantastic job by Jalen Williams to have the body control to catch the lob and understand he is not going to be able to finish and pass out to Dort for 3. Amazing. – 9:08 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Finishing touch off the glass! pic.twitter.com/7w3yLX6EeS – 9:07 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
No Raptor has recorded a Gasol (<= 5 FGA, >= 5 AST, >= 5 REB) since Kyle Lowry in his plus-42 game vs. Denver right before the deadline in the Tampa season. Scottie Barnes has a chance tonight, but he needs two rebounds and can’t take another FGA.
BTW, the Raps are up by 2. – 9:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kenrich Williams is shooting 23-of-34 (68%) in his last five games. He’s 6-of-8 tonight with 13 points off the bench. – 9:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
A couple of nights ago in OKC, when Hardaway took sole responsibility for the loss in his opening statement to reporters, he also took similar accountability in the locker with teammates. “I think it’s a great thing,” Jason Kidd said, though he emphasized that it’s a team loss. – 9:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The offensive flow is slowly getting back to that level in this third quarter
Need a jolt back to more energy
Feel like Oladipo will be big here – 9:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey is just scrapping. Love to see that. OKC within two. – 9:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Quick perimeter ball movement 👌 pic.twitter.com/lvV5gAOiUw – 9:02 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey with a beautiful dish on that inbounds play. He has six points, seven rebounds and eight assists. – 8:59 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey on triple double watch.
Giddey has 6 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists early in the 3rd quarter. – 8:59 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Max up to 20 points 👌
3rd quarter underway on TNT 📺 pic.twitter.com/4g8aXvxHtC – 8:59 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey on triple double watch.
Giddey has points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists early in the 3rd quarter. – 8:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Thunder opens the second half with a small lineup. Spoelstra matches the Thunder by subbing in Jamal Cain for Orlando Robinson, who was just called for his fourth foul. – 8:56 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Stan Van Gundy on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “The best penetrator in the NBA.” – 8:55 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Kenrich Williams starts in place of Eugene Omoruyi for the beginning of the 2nd half – 8:55 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Miami’s Udonis Haslem is older than OKC starters Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams combined.
Haslem has been playing in the NBA longer than Giddey has been alive. – 8:54 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Why Krantz is no longer on Joe Rose’s WQAM show. And Dolphins, Heat, Marlins, NFL playoff, college football media news: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:43 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat 63, Thunder 56, halftime
Jimmy Butler:
– First 14 for 14 first half from the foul line since James Harden (15 for 15) on Dec. 3, 2019 for Houston vs. San Antonio.
Heat:
– First 22 for 22 first half from the foul line since the Thunder did it on Dec. 22, 2013 vs. Toronto. – 8:41 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Heat 63, Thunder 56
SGA – 17 points
Giddey – 4 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds
Kenrich – 8 points
Butler – 18 points
Strus – 15 points
Oladipo – 10 points – 8:39 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
shai gilgeous-alexander is chaotic smooth pic.twitter.com/L8XqkED3Kk – 8:39 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler hasn’t scored 30 points in a game since Dec. 10. One month later, he may need to have his first 30-pointer to lift these Heat past the Thunder. He’s got 18 at halftime as the Heat nurse a 63-56 lead. – 8:38 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
Per @NBA Courtside: @Philadelphia 76ers @James Harden has passed Kyle Lowry for 25th on the All-Time assists list with 6,672. – 8:38 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the half
17 points
3 assists
3 steals
SGA scored 15 points in the 2nd quarter.
He’s the NBA’s #1 leading 3rd quarter scorer… stay tuned. – 8:38 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
You are not going to win a lot of games when you turn the ball over 13 times in the first-half, and their star player has 14 first half free throws, but yet it is a seven point game entering OKC’s best quarter. – 8:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Heat 63, Thunder 56
– Heat playing tough down four starters
– Butler leads the Heat with 18
– SGA leads the Thunder with 17
– Fouls. Lots of fouls. – 8:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 63, Thunder 56. Jimmy Butler with 18 points on five field-goal attempts because of 14-of-14 shooting from the foul line. Heat shooting 22 of 22 from the free-throw line as a team.
Heat down to only eight available players after Dedmon’s ejection. – 8:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 11 in second period, take 63-56 lead into intermssion. Butler with 18 points (14 of 14 from foul line), Strus 15. Gilgeous-Alexander 17 for Thunder. – 8:37 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Waiting for a Pistons free throw, Harden lightly stretched each hamstring, swapped places with Tucker, grabbed the board and notched another career triple double, then threw another dime to Embiid. And will now hopefully sit until OKC rolls through. – 8:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No Dedmon and now Orlando Robinson third foul. So Heat move Jamal Cain (?) to center. – 8:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With his third steal just now, Jimmy Butler passed Norm Nixon for 100th on the NBA all-time list. – 8:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
By the way, Jimmy Butler is already 10 of 10 from the foul line. – 8:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort draws the offensive foul on National TV, hope they mention how good he is at that. – 8:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Aside from the antics, the Heat have clawed their way in good manner
Butler aggressive getting to the line
Strus’ early rim attempts flowed into a good shooting night
Orlando Robinson really doing a great job around the edges – 8:25 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Jimmy with the heads up play, Max ran right to his spot 👌 pic.twitter.com/Rp0W9csJB8 – 8:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA does a really good job at using his length to disrupt passing lanes – 8:23 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 2 points in 12 1st quarter minutes.
SGA has scored 7 points in 56 2nd quarter seconds. – 8:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Spo was really as shaken about those Dedmon zone possessions as I was LOL – 8:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As @Barry Jackson relayed off TNT broadcast, Dedmon got into a heated discussion with Heat staff and stormed off. He threw a Theragun on the court as he walked back to the locker room. – 8:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That is just an inexcusable, sloppy, turnover by Dort. Can not happen. – 8:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Brutal foul call on Dort. Just have to stay the course and keep this respectable heading into the third quarter where they make their money. – 8:20 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We’ve got a 44-36 lead with 6:34 left in the half.
Tune in on TNT 📺 pic.twitter.com/KjlsPEaxdj – 8:18 PM
Sergio Gonzalez @thatgonzalez
A Hard Knocks style show that is only Miami Heat timeout huddles would be an amazing show – 8:17 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Dedmon, who often is in a foul mood, had verbal, very heated confrontation with Caron Butler and Heat staff, per TNT. Was yelling at Spo too. Stormed off and threw something on court. – 8:16 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Udonis Haslem getting ready for some minutes now pic.twitter.com/hlfkj7CTHE – 8:16 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Precise paint penetration!
Our game never stops.
Vote Thunder: https://t.co/2FFNkzy5oU pic.twitter.com/EY4bPn1sYZ – 8:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. He seemed to throw something on the court. – 8:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dewayne Dedmon ejected for throwing a training device on the court. – 8:12 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Dewayne Dedmon just threw something onto the floor as he was headed back to the locker room. Not entirely sure what happened, but he’s been ejected.
The Heat are down to eight players now. – 8:12 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
KRich sneaks through the backdoor for the jam! pic.twitter.com/tQSFF5ldFf – 8:11 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
One of the best things about the Thunder on national TV tonight isn’t just introducing some to all the young talent, but also showing off what a fun style of basketball they play. – 8:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC is playing their brand of basketball this quarter and it has paid dividends. – 8:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Victor Oladipo bail out bucket
The off-ball screening all thrown off, so he flows into a step back three – 8:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
This is a game where the Heat need a player or two with irrational offensive confidence. Victor Oladipo is such a player. – 8:07 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Whoa, what a great pass by Josh Giddey and cut by Kenrich Williams. Love to see that. – 8:07 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander every time he touches the ball vs the Heat: pic.twitter.com/fLQlbVfXBW – 8:06 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat survive the non-Butler minutes, with their lead going from eight to five without him. Score 31 points in the first quarter with all nine rotation players on the board. Butler with eight, Strus with nine. – 8:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Heat 31, Thunder 26
Waters III: 6 points
Giddey: 4 points, 5 rebounds
Strus: 9 points
Butler: 8 points – 8:01 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC’s leading scorer after the 1st quarter on TNT:
Lindy Waters with 6 points… on 1 shot. – 8:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
31 point 1st quarter
Max Strus lead the way with 9 points, but his initiation to get to the rim was most noticeable
Minor things needed without main group
Still 1 for 7 from three…not a great formula in this type of game – 8:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 31, Thunder 26. Jimmy Butler with eight points, two rebounds and two assists. Max Strus with nine points. Heat already with 20 paint points. – 8:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 31, Thunder 26 after one. Strus 9, Butler 8 for Heat, who are without Adebayo, Herro, Lowry, Martin. – 8:00 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Current Thunder lineup on the floor:
SGA
Mann
Joe
Waters III
Muscala pic.twitter.com/41VKqL4fwB – 7:58 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lindy Waters III is really living up to his New Year Resolution to “Ball out” and he told me the headband was squeezing his head too much, now I believe him. Much better without it. – 7:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler sits, Dedmon enters for Robinson
Let’s see how Oladipo-Vincent-Strus carry the offense here – 7:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Man Victor Oladipo is looking smooth offensively
That fadeaway, the handle
Really tough – 7:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has settled into its 2-3 zone with Oladipo and Cain at the top. – 7:51 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC’s first 6 minutes without Isaiah Joe: no 3s
OKC’s first 21 seconds with Isaiah Joe: Joe 3 – 7:51 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Zai enters and makes a splash! 💦 pic.twitter.com/740GmOpatP – 7:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kenrich Williams continues to be really good on the offensive end. OKC taking what the zone gives them, and Kenny makes them pay. – 7:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Isaiah Joe splashes a three, Darius Bazley first up off the bench with the celebration. Good to see him still engaged in these games. Good to see Joe still splashing. Yes, I am drinking coffee so I am taking credit for this. – 7:48 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
*Tre Mann hits sick stepback 3*
Brian Anderson: “Some say Mann has a special set of feet”
Me: pic.twitter.com/DmmuMMhbMd – 7:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has started 0-for-3 and missed the front end of his free throw pair. Heat are doing a great job crowding SGA and playing physical. SGA might be forcing it just a tad as well. – 7:47 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The @NBAonTNT referenced “The Dorture Chamber.”
Somebody on the TNT staff getting paid to read through Thunder Twitter comments. – 7:43 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Off and running vs. OKC 💨
Got an early 13-6 lead, tune in on TNT 📺 pic.twitter.com/F5vuZPTfiv – 7:40 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
All five members of the Miami’s make-shift starting lineup have scored in the first 3 1/2 minutes. Heat lead the Thunder 13-6, OKC calls timeout. – 7:38 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Gene finds JDub for the early slam 🔨 pic.twitter.com/HXolxaUUJH – 7:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Short-handed Heat opens the game with a 13-6 run. All five Heat starters have scored. – 7:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder fans who are watching the TNT game at a non-OKC bar/restaurant:
“You see, the Thunder have two guys called Jalen/Jaylin Williams, but we call one of them JDub and the other JWill…” pic.twitter.com/rnV5LXvAO4 – 7:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
High usage for Max Strus here early
Haywood Highsmith with a bit of the dirty work
Orlando Robinson a bit of a target in middle of floor
He’s so fundamentally sound – 7:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The first Thunder player to score on national television in three calendar years: Eugene Omoruyi. – 7:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Have to say that Orlando Robinson vs. Eugene Omoruyi is what initially drew me to this game. – 7:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Eugene Omoruyi scores the first points for the Thunder back on National Television as we all expected. Great pass from Josh Giddey. – 7:34 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The nostalgia continues. #HEAT35
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/jHn4gCZ8el – 7:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Watching a Thunder game with that TNT music just hits me right in the feels. We back. – 7:32 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Eugene Omoruyi is starting at center tonight. He’ll jump at midcourt. – 7:32 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Heat have one starter tonight making more than $2 million this season. – 7:31 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Charles Barkley has been Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s biggest stan all season.
Bummer he’s not on the TNT broadcast tonight.
Ah well, Chuck will get a few OKC games next season. – 7:27 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tonight’s starting 🖐
📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/VrhchjrBju – 7:27 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
From downtown 🔥
Thunder tips off in t-minus 15 minutes on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/L3cCLWzalF – 7:15 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Come watch some ball! We’ll start with OKC-MIA at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Get ready 👇
1) Hit this link: https://t.co/YZRY4k5ijW
2) Sign up for a free @WatchPlayback account
3) Login with your TV/sub provider: YouTube, DIRECTV, NBA League Pass, etc. pic.twitter.com/63m83FAlf7 – 7:14 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝The ball has energy and we’ve been able to figure that out lately.❞
@NickAGallo spoke to @zai_joe1 on transferring over the Thunder’s offensive rhythm and more leading into tonight’s match up at Miami. pic.twitter.com/Pc9hAxBGZV – 7:10 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The intro to Thunder vs Heat on @NBAonTNT:
“OKC hasn’t been on national TV since the 2020 Bubble. SGA is the reason we’re here tonight.” – 7:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith and Orlando Robinson tonight.
Reserves: Victor Oladipo, Jamal Cain, Dewayne Dedmon and Udonis Haslem.
Adebayo, Herro, Lowry, Martin, Jovic, D. Robinson and Yurtseven out vs. Thunder. – 7:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With four starters out, Heat opening tonight with:
Orlando Robinson
Haywood Highsmith
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Gabe Vincent
Reserves: Victor Oladipo, Jamal Cain, Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem.
(No Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Yurtseven, D. Robinson, Jovic.) – 7:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
POV: it’s 2003 and you’re watching Caron Butler warmup pregame (5/5 3PM btw) pic.twitter.com/EgFREQoWIC – 6:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Turnovers again at the center of the Heat’s defensive success: “This group, this team, for us to really be our best version defensively, we have to be extremely disruptive.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the Heat will be without four starters tonight vs. Thunder – 6:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
OKC head coach Mark Daigneault on facing the Heat tonight:
Noted the first matchup had no Butler with Herro/Bam playing. Now it’s complete opposite
“Certainly defensively, that’s what pops when you watch that team play…It’s extremely challenging to play against.” – 6:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle sprain) is on the trip, but he’s still not considered “day-to-day” Mark Daigneault said. Longer-term than that, for what it’s worth. – 6:04 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder begins its East coast swing at Miami. OKC will look to remain inside its core fundamentals of offense against a tough Heat defense.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/cKMIINki2v – 5:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says feeling is that Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo injuries are day-to-day issues. “They’re young, so hopefully they heal fast,” Spoelstra said. – 5:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Lowry’s status:
“His knee was a little bit sore at the end of the road trip, and he’ll be day to day.”
On Herro:
“He kinda jammed and tweaked his ankle. He’s made progress in the last 24 hours.”
On Bam:
Uses the word “relief” when it comes to the outcome – 5:50 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder begins its East coast swing at Miami. OKC will look to remain within its core fundamentals its offense against a tough Heat defense.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/OvkKL7wZhT – 5:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro “jammed and tweaked his ankle” and has made process. Similarly, said “relief” with Bam Adebayo progress with wrist. Both are out. – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says Lowry’s knee has been sore and will be day-to-day going forward. – 5:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Udonis Haslem (Achilles) only remaining player to have game status determined. Everyone else either in or out. – 5:44 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Caught up with Udonis Haslem after Heat shootaround about his 2010-11 recovery from a Lisfranc injury, the same injury sidelining Chet Holmgren.
Not all Lisfranc recoveries are equal, but Haslem had great perspective for what Holmgren is going through: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 5:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent upgraded to available by Heat, so it looks like they will have nine vs. Thunder, one above the NBA’s required minimum. – 5:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat shorthanded again as four starters out vs. Thunder. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat midseason report card: See grades for Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and every Heat player. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Did Heat’s Jimmy Butler make statement by playing in attack mode? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat midseason report card: See grades for Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and every Heat player. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent have been upgraded to available. Udonis Haslem remains questionable.
Adebayo, Herro, Lowry, Martin, Jovic, D. Robinson and Yurtseven out tonight vs. Thunder. – 5:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Joe from the logo, just about. pic.twitter.com/FqM9XQTKvk – 5:31 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh 6-pack of media notes, including why Zach Krantz is no longer on Joe Rose’s WQAM show; Marlins make broadcast decisions; Dolphins, NFL playoff TV news; Heat due for rare Saturday afternoon ABC game; interesting college football hire, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:28 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Joe working the two-man game with Mike Wilks. And Tre Mann getting loose. pic.twitter.com/mtp2Sd6zUc – 5:27 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
If you look at OKC coach Mark Daigneault:
-Young and unproven
-First head coach job was in G-League
-Only one year as NBA asst, promoted internally
-Innovative, builds strong relationships, holds everyone accountable
It’s very similar to #Rockets assistant Mahmoud Abdelfattah. pic.twitter.com/2rEYgjqmgB – 5:24 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 88 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss some impressive stats on Josh Giddey in the Useful or Useless stats segment.
Listen to the ep here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #Basketball #NBA #stats pic.twitter.com/1PDLQaZO8G – 5:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder are third in the NBA in pace, something that Sam Presti and Mark Daigneault have preached about since Mark Daigneault arrived here was building a team with a ton of playmakers that can get out and run. The plan is coming together. – 3:58 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Kyle Lowry (left knee discomfort) has also been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Thunder. – 3:52 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#OKCvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (left knee discomfort) has also been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Thunder. – 3:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I think Jimmy Butler gets some calls tonight off a bunch of attacks after last game’s ending…
Plus get in on the taco Tuesday deals
Use promo code “five” on @PrizePicks when first signing up: pic.twitter.com/QP6BgZUhmh – 3:13 PM
I think Jimmy Butler gets some calls tonight off a bunch of attacks after last game’s ending…
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Tonight’s game against the #76ers marks the start of the 10th set of back-to-back games for the #Pistons, which concludes tomorrow against Minnesota.
They have 3 back-to-backs left: Charlotte/Phoenix on Feb. 3/4; Indiana/Washington on March 13/14; & Miami/Brooklyn on April 4/5. – 2:58 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
South Beach hoops!
🆚 Miami Heat
📍 FTX Arena
⏰ 6:30PM CT
📺 @NBAonTNT
📻 @sportsanimal
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/OeiAbm98vL – 2:51 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
OGs know the song at the start of a voicemail is key 💯 #HEAT35 pic.twitter.com/ycuxUhe7HY – 2:48 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
OGs know the song at the start of a voicemail is key 💯 pic.twitter.com/tiCBBpCD0y – 2:46 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
There were 9 rookies with votes for biggest draft day steal in the NBA media survey.
Jalen Williams was not one of them.
Jalen Williams ranks among rookies:
Scoring: #6
Rebounds: #12
Assists: #4
Steals: #4
Blocks: #8
TS%: #5
Jalen Williams was drafted #12. pic.twitter.com/bdRjdqAnb5 – 2:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The NBA Media Midseason survey has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2nd, behind Lauri Markkanen for Most Improved player. Lauri got 53% of the vote, SGA got 33%. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned a vote for the clutch player of the year award.
nba.com/news/2023-nba-… – 2:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 All-Star voting returns on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are impressive
🏀 Darius Bazley to the Dunk Contest?
🏀 Previewing the Heat game
🏀 Andre Roberson talk
🏀 Mailbag
#ThunderUp:
https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/9pJCEExR3P – 2:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Turnovers at center of Heat defense’s success: “That’s a big part of our identity. This group, this team, for us to really be our best version defensively, we have to be extremely disruptive.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, four Heat starters out tonight vs. Thunder. Yes, four. – 2:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tried something a bit different at midseason, grading the Heat player-by-player based on expectations. With that in mind, thoughts? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:52 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.