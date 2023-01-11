Brook Lopez wants to stay with Bucks long-term

“I love it here,” Lopez told HoopsHype when asked about his long-term future after the Bucks defeated the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday. “I’m so thankful for the opportunity the Bucks gave me five years ago to come here and be a part of something special. We’ve had a great time. I can’t imagine being anywhere else.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA midseason awards: Brook Lopez Defensive Player of the Year nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/10/nba… – 1:02 PM
NBA midseason awards: Brook Lopez Defensive Player of the Year nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/10/nba… – 1:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Brook Lopez: “In my opinion, and Jrue would probably agree, Defensive Player of the Year.”
Jrue Holiday: “100 percent.” – 11:12 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Brook Lopez: “In my opinion, and Jrue would probably agree, Defensive Player of the Year.”
Jrue Holiday: “100 percent.” – 11:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This has turned into a heck of a game. Jalen Brunson is now up to 32 points after hitting a 3 when Brook Lopez hesitated to step out on a switch, and New York leads 94-92 with 4:18 to go.
Brunson, Julius Randle (24) and Immanuel Quickley (23) have scored 79 of NY’s 94 points. – 9:40 PM
This has turned into a heck of a game. Jalen Brunson is now up to 32 points after hitting a 3 when Brook Lopez hesitated to step out on a switch, and New York leads 94-92 with 4:18 to go.
Brunson, Julius Randle (24) and Immanuel Quickley (23) have scored 79 of NY’s 94 points. – 9:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
MarJon Beauchamp in with Jevon Carter/Joe Ingles/Bobby Portis/Brook Lopez for the #Bucks – 8:00 PM
MarJon Beauchamp in with Jevon Carter/Joe Ingles/Bobby Portis/Brook Lopez for the #Bucks – 8:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Joe Ingles checks in to join Brook Lopez, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis on the court for the #Bucks – 7:54 PM
Joe Ingles checks in to join Brook Lopez, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis on the court for the #Bucks – 7:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez will start for the #Bucks vs. the #Knicks – 7:14 PM
Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez will start for the #Bucks vs. the #Knicks – 7:14 PM
More on this storyline
“In my opinion, and probably Jrue’s, he’s the Defensive Player of the Year,” Antetokounmpo said as Jrue Holiday interjected, saying, “100 percent.” “No doubt,” Antetokounmpo continued. “He’s 34 years old. It’s insane how he’s playing right now. We need him to play this way for 60 more games.” -via HoopsHype / January 11, 2023
“It’s definitely a goal of mine,” Lopez told HoopsHype when asked about his Defensive Player of the Year candidacy. “Obviously, I’m a team-first player who wants the team to be successful. We want to win a championship. That’s our main goal. It definitely would be a personal point of pride for me, and it’s a goal for myself.” -via HoopsHype / January 11, 2023
Michael Scotto: I asked Giannis Antetokounmpo what Brook Lopez has meant to the Bucks. Giannis: “In my opinion, and probably Jrue’s, Defensive Player of the Year.” Jrue Holiday: “100 percent.” Giannis: “No doubt. He’s 34 years old. It’s insane how he’s playing right now.” Full video below. pic.twitter.com/9LiI8FY9l2 -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / January 10, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.