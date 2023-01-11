Bucks 39, Hawks 19: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (26-14) play against the Atlanta Hawks (21-21) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks 39, Atlanta Hawks 19 (Q2 12:00)
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Bucks 39, Hawks 19
Hawks haven’t scored fewer than 20 points in an opening quarter since their loss to the Celtics on 11/16.
The Bucks made 9 3-pointers in the quarter and ended 1Q on a 19-6 run. – 8:10 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Bucks have a +27 three point differential against the Hawks after ONE quarter – 8:09 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
9 threes, 11 assists on 15 makes in the first quarter. Bucks are cooking. – 8:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Six different #Bucks have hit threes and Milwaukee leads the #Hawks 39-19 after one in Atlanta. – 8:08 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bucks have burned the Hawks on 4-straight 3s, they’ve made 8 in the 1Q. Hawks trail 32-17. – 8:05 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Bucks are 8-13 from three. They are using good process to get quality looks. – 8:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
You’re not going to believe this, but with Trae out, the Hawks passing has been significantly downgraded. – 8:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
In one of their better shooting starts in a loonnngg time the #Bucks are up 23-13 on the #Hawks. They’re 5 for 9 from behind the three-point line. – 8:00 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first defensive board of the game, Bogdan Bogdanovic has pulled down his 1,000th career defensive rebound. – 7:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis & MarJon Beauchamp are first off the bench for the #Bucks – they lead the #Hawks 18-6. – 7:55 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Tonight would be a great night to 1) use John Collins a lot, 2) push the ball off misses b/c you don’t want MIL setting up their defense. Beat Lopez down the floor. – 7:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
11-0 Bucks run to start the game. Giannis layup, followed by drive-and-kick threes to Connaughton x2 and Jrue Holiday (over his little brother). – 7:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks not only make their first four shots of the game, but their first THREE three-pointers. They go up 11-0 on the #Hawks early. – 7:48 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
8-0 start for the Bucks. Hawks turned over the ball on their first possession. – 7:47 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Derrick Favors and Joe Ingles just caught up w/ each other before the National Anthem. Both played with each other in Utah for six seasons. – 7:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo will start for the #Bucks tonight in Atlanta vs. the #Hawks – 7:10 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Aaron Holiday has played well recently, and the one thing you want is him playing next to a playmaker like Dejounte.
Hawks will need Bogi’s playmaking to elevate the bench lineups. – 7:10 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are starting Aaron Holiday.
He’ll be alongside Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu and John Collins. – 7:07 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Have seen multiple Thanasis Antetokounmpo jerseys at State Farm Arena. – 7:06 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight’s Hawks-Bucks starters pic.twitter.com/jLWwQj84iY – 7:05 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis recorded his 14th game of the season with 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists on Monday.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/fCxnwkzEVn – 6:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks all-star Khris Middleton practiced 5-on-5 with his teammates yesterday in Atlanta, and went through shootaround today.
“It’s the next ramp-up step,” he said. “It went well.” – 6:36 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis and Jrue combined for 68 points to help lift the Bucks late in the 4th over the Hawks on October 29, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/utJC8xIBpS – 6:22 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Before tonight’s game, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters that Khris Middleton practiced yesterday, including significant 5-on-5 work.
While the Herd did not come down to Atlanta, Budenholzer said the work he did would be comparable to one of those Herd practices. – 6:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat still awaiting an NBA ruling on the Dewayne Dedmon situation miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the good and bad news on the Heat injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Bucks, and a look back at Jamal Cain’s big night as a big – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Thursday vs. visiting Bucks:
Out: Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven.
Questionable: Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem.
Probable: Bam Adebayo, Haywood Highsmith. – 5:07 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Tyler Herro (Achilles), Kyle Lowry (knee) & Caleb Martin (quad) have all been ruled out of tomorrow night’s game vs the Bucks.
Bam Adebayo (wrist) is listed as probable. – 5:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin out again for Heat for Thursday vs. visiting Bucks. But Bam Adebayo listed as probable. – 5:05 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MILvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (Achilles), Kyle Lowry (knee) & Caleb Martin (quad) have all been ruled out of tomorrow night’s game vs the Bucks.
Bam Adebayo (wrist) is listed as probable. – 5:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has ruled out Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks.
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) are questionable.
Bam Adebayo and Haywood Highsmith are probable. – 5:03 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Herro, Lowry, Martin still out for Heat tomorrow against Milwaukee. Bam is probable. No league ruling yet on Dedmon. – 5:03 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Herro, Lowry and Martin still out for tomorrow vs. Milwaukee. Adebayo probable. – 5:03 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 3 steals by halftime?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/NvQfhKACUt – 3:37 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Pregame and halftime festivities for the annual Martin Luther King Day Hawks game: pic.twitter.com/6woJwuhhgY – 3:12 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
enter to win our @PlanetFitness prize pack that includes two lower level tickets to our game against the Bucks on Friday, January 27, a one year Planet Fitness membership and MORE!
ENTER: https://t.co/PpxHPSzvtJ
#sweepstakes (rules: https://t.co/QaFxCn0zYY) pic.twitter.com/jNd2LfKWGE – 2:39 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis for #NBAAllStar captain!! #WallpaperWednesday
Vote https://t.co/cn8ocOnTmv pic.twitter.com/IoYn2fjs1d – 2:31 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley has drawn trade interest from the Bucks, Mavericks, Wizards, and others. More on Quickley’s trade value and improved play as a starter amid RJ Barrett’s injury on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 1:56 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks’ Trae Young to miss Wednesday’s action vs. Bucks ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 1:49 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks’ Derrick Favors ‘ready to go’ after signing 10-day contract ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 1:43 PM
