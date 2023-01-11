Bucks 39, Hawks 19: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (26-14) play against the Atlanta Hawks (21-21) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks 39, Atlanta Hawks 19 (Q2 12:00)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

1Q: Bucks 39, Hawks 19

Hawks haven’t scored fewer than 20 points in an opening quarter since their loss to the Celtics on 11/16.

The Bucks made 9 3-pointers in the quarter and ended 1Q on a 19-6 run. – 1Q: Bucks 39, Hawks 19Hawks haven’t scored fewer than 20 points in an opening quarter since their loss to the Celtics on 11/16.The Bucks made 9 3-pointers in the quarter and ended 1Q on a 19-6 run. – 8:10 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Bucks have a +27 three point differential against the Hawks after ONE quarter – Bucks have a +27 three point differential against the Hawks after ONE quarter – 8:09 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Just a brutal offensive 1Q from the Hawks, who trail, 39-19. – Just a brutal offensive 1Q from the Hawks, who trail, 39-19. – 8:09 PM

Trey Kerby @treykerby

9 threes, 11 assists on 15 makes in the first quarter. Bucks are cooking. – 9 threes, 11 assists on 15 makes in the first quarter. Bucks are cooking. – 8:09 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Bucks have burned the Hawks on 4-straight 3s, they’ve made 8 in the 1Q. Hawks trail 32-17. – Bucks have burned the Hawks on 4-straight 3s, they’ve made 8 in the 1Q. Hawks trail 32-17. – 8:05 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Bucks are 8-13 from three. They are using good process to get quality looks. – Bucks are 8-13 from three. They are using good process to get quality looks. – 8:04 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

You’re not going to believe this, but with Trae out, the Hawks passing has been significantly downgraded. – You’re not going to believe this, but with Trae out, the Hawks passing has been significantly downgraded. – 8:01 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After that 3-pointer by MarJon Beauchamp, the Bucks lead, 23-13, with 4:39 left in the first quarter.

Beauchamp had pump-faked a 3 earlier and helped create a good drive for Grayson Allen, but he didn’t pass that one up. – After that 3-pointer by MarJon Beauchamp, the Bucks lead, 23-13, with 4:39 left in the first quarter.Beauchamp had pump-faked a 3 earlier and helped create a good drive for Grayson Allen, but he didn’t pass that one up. – 8:00 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

In one of their better shooting starts in a loonnngg time the In one of their better shooting starts in a loonnngg time the #Bucks are up 23-13 on the #Hawks . They’re 5 for 9 from behind the three-point line. – 8:00 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his first defensive board of the game, Bogdan Bogdanovic has pulled down his 1,000th career defensive rebound. – With his first defensive board of the game, Bogdan Bogdanovic has pulled down his 1,000th career defensive rebound. – 7:59 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

At this point, I’m convinced the more things Jrue Holiday has to do with the ball before shooting a 3, the better.

Dribbles, stepbacks, pump fakes, pass fakes, whatever. He loves it all. – At this point, I’m convinced the more things Jrue Holiday has to do with the ball before shooting a 3, the better.Dribbles, stepbacks, pump fakes, pass fakes, whatever. He loves it all. – 7:54 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Tonight would be a great night to 1) use John Collins a lot, 2) push the ball off misses b/c you don’t want MIL setting up their defense. Beat Lopez down the floor. – Tonight would be a great night to 1) use John Collins a lot, 2) push the ball off misses b/c you don’t want MIL setting up their defense. Beat Lopez down the floor. – 7:54 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons, down six, just missed two free throws, an open middy and a layup. – Pistons, down six, just missed two free throws, an open middy and a layup. – 7:50 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

11-0 Bucks run to start the game. Giannis layup, followed by drive-and-kick threes to Connaughton x2 and Jrue Holiday (over his little brother). – 11-0 Bucks run to start the game. Giannis layup, followed by drive-and-kick threes to Connaughton x2 and Jrue Holiday (over his little brother). – 7:48 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks just scored on their first four possessions.

– Antetokounmpo drive and finish

– Connaughton 3

– Connaughton 3

– Holiday 3

And the Bucks lead, 11-0, with 10:22 left in the first quarter. Timeout Hawks. – The Bucks just scored on their first four possessions.– Antetokounmpo drive and finish– Connaughton 3– Connaughton 3– Holiday 3And the Bucks lead, 11-0, with 10:22 left in the first quarter. Timeout Hawks. – 7:48 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

8-0 start for the Bucks. Hawks turned over the ball on their first possession. – 8-0 start for the Bucks. Hawks turned over the ball on their first possession. – 7:47 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo gets to the rim and scores tonight’s first bucket. – Giannis Antetokounmpo gets to the rim and scores tonight’s first bucket. – 7:46 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Derrick Favors and Joe Ingles just caught up w/ each other before the National Anthem. Both played with each other in Utah for six seasons. – Derrick Favors and Joe Ingles just caught up w/ each other before the National Anthem. Both played with each other in Utah for six seasons. – 7:40 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

On the court, Trae Young & Clint Capela are out for the

Off the court, Khris Middleton practiced in Atlanta on Tuesday.

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 7:35 PM On the court, Trae Young & Clint Capela are out for the #Hawks vs. the #Bucks tonight.Off the court, Khris Middleton practiced in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo will start for the 7:10 PM Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo will start for the #Bucks tonight in Atlanta vs. the #Hawks

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Aaron Holiday has played well recently, and the one thing you want is him playing next to a playmaker like Dejounte.

Hawks will need Bogi’s playmaking to elevate the bench lineups. – Aaron Holiday has played well recently, and the one thing you want is him playing next to a playmaker like Dejounte.Hawks will need Bogi’s playmaking to elevate the bench lineups. – 7:10 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks are starting Aaron Holiday.

He’ll be alongside Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu and John Collins. – Hawks are starting Aaron Holiday.He’ll be alongside Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu and John Collins. – 7:07 PM

Trey Kerby @treykerby

Have seen multiple Thanasis Antetokounmpo jerseys at State Farm Arena. – Have seen multiple Thanasis Antetokounmpo jerseys at State Farm Arena. – 7:06 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Before tonight’s game, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters that Khris Middleton practiced yesterday, including significant 5-on-5 work.

While the Herd did not come down to Atlanta, Budenholzer said the work he did would be comparable to one of those Herd practices. – Before tonight’s game, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters that Khris Middleton practiced yesterday, including significant 5-on-5 work.While the Herd did not come down to Atlanta, Budenholzer said the work he did would be comparable to one of those Herd practices. – 6:15 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Pregame and halftime festivities for the annual Martin Luther King Day Hawks game: 3:12 PM Pregame and halftime festivities for the annual Martin Luther King Day Hawks game: pic.twitter.com/6woJwuhhgY

