Bucks 39, Hawks 19: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Sources: Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley has drawn trade interest from the Bucks, Mavericks, Wizards, and others. More on Quickley’s trade value and improved play as a starter amid RJ Barrett’s injury on @Jorge Sierra

Herro, Lowry, Martin still out for Heat tomorrow against Milwaukee. Bam is probable. No league ruling yet on Dedmon. – 5:03 PM

Heat has ruled out Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks.Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) are questionable.Bam Adebayo and Haywood Highsmith are probable. – 5:03 PM

Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin out again for Heat for Thursday vs. visiting Bucks. But Bam Adebayo listed as probable. – 5:05 PM

Heat say Tyler Herro (Achilles), Kyle Lowry (knee) & Caleb Martin (quad) have all been ruled out of tomorrow night’s game vs the Bucks.Bam Adebayo (wrist) is listed as probable. – 5:05 PM

NEW: Heat still awaiting an NBA ruling on the Dewayne Dedmon situation miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the good and bad news on the Heat injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Bucks, and a look back at Jamal Cain’s big night as a big – 5:44 PM

Before tonight’s game, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters that Khris Middleton practiced yesterday, including significant 5-on-5 work.While the Herd did not come down to Atlanta, Budenholzer said the work he did would be comparable to one of those Herd practices. – 6:15 PM

Giannis and Jrue combined for 68 points to help lift the Bucks late in the 4th over the Hawks on October 29, 2022.⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/utJC8xIBpS

Aaron Holiday has played well recently, and the one thing you want is him playing next to a playmaker like Dejounte.Hawks will need Bogi’s playmaking to elevate the bench lineups. – 7:10 PM

Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo will start for the #Bucks tonight in Atlanta vs. the #Hawks

On the court, Trae Young & Clint Capela are out for the #Hawks vs. the #Bucks tonight.Off the court, Khris Middleton practiced in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Derrick Favors and Joe Ingles just caught up w/ each other before the National Anthem. Both played with each other in Utah for six seasons. – 7:40 PM

Update: The Spurs have sold 63,592 tickets for Friday’s Return to the Alamodome game against GWS, a figure that will set the NBA’s single-game attendance mark.Previous record was 62,046, set by Atlanta against Chicago at the Georgia Dome in 1998. – 7:45 PM

8-0 start for the Bucks. Hawks turned over the ball on their first possession. – 7:47 PM

The #Bucks not only make their first four shots of the game, but their first THREE three-pointers. They go up 11-0 on the #Hawks early. – 7:48 PM

The Bucks just scored on their first four possessions.– Antetokounmpo drive and finish– Connaughton 3– Connaughton 3– Holiday 3And the Bucks lead, 11-0, with 10:22 left in the first quarter. Timeout Hawks. – 7:48 PM

11-0 Bucks run to start the game. Giannis layup, followed by drive-and-kick threes to Connaughton x2 and Jrue Holiday (over his little brother). – 7:48 PM

Tonight would be a great night to 1) use John Collins a lot, 2) push the ball off misses b/c you don’t want MIL setting up their defense. Beat Lopez down the floor. – 7:54 PM

At this point, I’m convinced the more things Jrue Holiday has to do with the ball before shooting a 3, the better.Dribbles, stepbacks, pump fakes, pass fakes, whatever. He loves it all. – 7:54 PM

Bobby Portis & MarJon Beauchamp are first off the bench for the #Bucks – they lead the #Hawks 18-6. – 7:55 PM

With his first defensive board of the game, Bogdan Bogdanovic has pulled down his 1,000th career defensive rebound. – 7:59 PM

In one of their better shooting starts in a loonnngg time the #Bucks are up 23-13 on the #Hawks . They’re 5 for 9 from behind the three-point line. – 8:00 PM

After that 3-pointer by MarJon Beauchamp, the Bucks lead, 23-13, with 4:39 left in the first quarter.Beauchamp had pump-faked a 3 earlier and helped create a good drive for Grayson Allen, but he didn’t pass that one up. – 8:00 PM

You’re not going to believe this, but with Trae out, the Hawks passing has been significantly downgraded. – 8:01 PM

Bucks are 8-13 from three. They are using good process to get quality looks. – 8:04 PM

Six different #Bucks have hit threes and Milwaukee leads the #Hawks 39-19 after one in Atlanta. – 8:08 PM

1Q: Bucks 39, Hawks 19Hawks haven’t scored fewer than 20 points in an opening quarter since their loss to the Celtics on 11/16.The Bucks made 9 3-pointers in the quarter and ended 1Q on a 19-6 run. – 8:10 PM

