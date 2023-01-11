Bucks vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $6,918,696 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $7,934,607 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Away TV: Bally Sports WI

Home Radio: WZGC

Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!