Bucks vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena
The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $6,918,696 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $7,934,607 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!