Bulls 59, Wizards 46: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (19-22) play against the Washington Wizards (24-24) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 11, 2023
Chicago Bulls 59, Washington Wizards 46 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
⚪️⚪️🔴🔴
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby dialed in from deep!
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards trail the Chicago Bulls at halftime.
#DcABoveAll 46
#BullsNation 59
Kyle Kuzma and Anthony Gil each lead the team with 12.
Zach Lavine leads all scorers with 19. – 8:10 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls finish the first half on a 19-6 run to take a 59-46 lead over the Wizards into the half.
LaVine and Vooch combine for 29 points as they attempt to absorb the absence of DeMar DeRozan. – 8:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards go into halftime down 59-46 to the Bulls. Kumza and Gill lead the team with 12 pts apiece, but 9 TOs and 1-9 3PT have been two problem areas for the Wiz. – 8:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls use the 2nd quarter to remind Washington that they are still the Wizards … Up 13 at the half, get the buses warmed up! – 8:08 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 59, Wizards 46 at half
LaVine 19 pts
Vucevic 10 pts, 6 rebs, 3 assists
White 9 pts; 3-4 from 3
Williams 2 pts, 1-4 FGs
Bulls 55.6 FG%
Kuzma 12 pts – 8:08 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Look at these defensive rotations from the Bulls tonight. pic.twitter.com/LLy3Thnghm – 8:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
AG reached a season-high in the first half with 12 early points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/D8nLS5L7Vm – 8:04 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls go on a 15-4 run to take their first double digit lead of the game.
Up 55-44 on the Wizards with three minutes remaining in the first half. – 8:01 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Not saying the Bulls definitely will lose this game. But they will lose this game if they keep fouling at the rate they are and allowing offensive rebounds.
The Bulls have 12 fouls in 17 minutes. Washington has attempted 16 free throws to Chicago’s two. – 7:53 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Corey Kispert with a heating pad on his sore lower back and staying loose on the stationary bike while out of the game – 7:48 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Andre Drummond has 4 fouls in 3 minutes so far tonight against the Wizards. – 7:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
3-point shooter fouled alert
And Drummond now has 4 fouls in 3 minutes – 7:46 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Andre Drummond picks up a charge foul after a Wizards challenge, which overturns the originally called blocking foul on Kuzma. – 7:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. burns challenge in 2nd quarter and wins. Drummond has 3 fouls in 2 minutes. – 7:45 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Update: The Spurs have sold 63,592 tickets for Friday’s Return to the Alamodome game against GWS, a figure that will set the NBA’s single-game attendance mark.
Previous record was 62,046, set by Atlanta against Chicago at the Georgia Dome in 1998. – 7:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Vooch with the poster!
@Nikola Vucevic | @NBCBulls pic.twitter.com/j4SKboKLNz – 7:38 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Strong finish to the quarter!
@Plus500 | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/NQ2ND8kri8 – 7:38 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🔴⚪️⚪️⚪️
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/J3cK2F2B8z – 7:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bulls lead the Wizards 29-25 at the end of the 1st quarter. Kuzma and Gibson lead the Wizards, each with 7 pts. – 7:36 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
After one-quarter of play, the Washington Wizards trail the Chicago Bulls.
#DcAboveAll 25
#BullsNation 29
Taj Gibson and Kyle Kuzma each lead the team with 7 points. – 7:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine meets his “man that dude is fast” quota with that sprint to close the opening quarter.
Layup was likely a half-second too late, but still a fun flash of his fully returned athleticism. – 7:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford out with injuries and Taj Gibson on the bench, Wes Unseld Jr. turned to jack of all trades Anthony Gill to play center over the final 4 minutes, 19 seconds of the first quarter. Versatility is one of the reasons Gill is valuable. – 7:36 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
That LaVine layup at 1st quarter buzzer is under review and methinks it will be waved off. – 7:35 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Gorgeous feed from Dragić to feed Vooch on that dunk. Rinse and repeat, that should be there all night. – 7:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Flight 8 slicing through the defense!
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSBulls pic.twitter.com/juBHMz1ZxE – 7:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Possible revenge game brewing as Taj Gibson (7 pts) leads all scorers 8 minutes into Wizards-Bulls. – 7:27 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
If you’re in the neighborhood and want to check out some bad basketball, plenty of good sections available here at the Capital One Arena. Damn Wizards fans, pretend like you care! – 7:22 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
During Wizards-Bulls timeout on the jumbotron, @ItsBrittWaters plays Never Have I Ever with players
Kristaps Porzingis asked if he’s ever peed in the pool and he’s like, “yeah, who hasn’t” 😂 – 7:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Caruso sparks the break
@Alex Caruso | @NBCSBulls pic.twitter.com/BwVz2hlBKR – 7:21 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wizards getting everything at the rim early. All 8 points in paint and Taj Gibson drew foul at rim but missed two FTs. – 7:16 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
First few defensive rotations by the Bulls have been sluggish tonight. Feels like each player is either a step off his mark or a step late coming off the help side. – 7:14 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Taj Gibson starting in a Bulls game, Marcin Gortat in the building, it’s 2014 all over again! – 7:12 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC into the starting line-up!
@Plus500 | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/fwEvWCOD47 – 7:12 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Lot of absences tonight for Bulls at Wizards. So of course, something crazy will happen tonight. pic.twitter.com/75H92PHxqU – 7:08 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A chorus from Takoma Academy just sang the national anthem prior to tonight’s Bulls-Wizards game here in D.C. That was one of the best renditions of the anthem I’ve heard in years. A lot of care and skill went into it. – 7:07 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Capital City Go-Go have traded former Wizards two-way player Jordan Schakel for center Trevion Williams (Purdue) from the Santa Cruz Warriors – 7:06 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Capital City Go-Go have traded for Wizards two-way player Jordan Schakel for center Trevion Williams (Purdue) from the Santa Cruz Warriors – 7:04 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
about that time ⏰
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/UWXP7sGIiV – 6:54 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tonight Bulls Radio is in D. C. @Chicago Bulls @Washington Wizards @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network We are live ! pic.twitter.com/CQU1xMmZEV – 6:54 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ready to work.
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/IsPTQjgfK6 – 6:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight’s @MedStarHealth starting 5 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ThmYVEct3z – 6:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters tonight in Washington.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/Q1ExsgS8GB – 6:31 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan misses 1st game of season with quad strain
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 6:18 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Somehow we’re already halfway through the NBA season — and that means it’s time for a midseason report card for the Chicago Bulls.
Here’s what went well and what needs work from the first 41 games:
chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 6:11 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Injury Update: DeMar DeRozan is OUT for tonight’s game against Washington. pic.twitter.com/JKuxiyBTCG – 5:53 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Corey Kispert (lower back soreness) went through his usual pre-game workout routine and looked good so I would expect he’s available for Wizards vs. Bulls – 5:52 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Hoody season in DC.
@Patrick Williams | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/WgibJHjliE – 5:35 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
DeMar DeRozan officially out for tonight’s game, per Billy Donovan. The quad has betrayed him. It’s his first missed game of the year. pic.twitter.com/906xOBGYlK – 5:31 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan is out vs. Wizards. It’s his first missed game of the season. – 5:31 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan (right quad) is out tonight at Washington, Billy Donovan says. – 5:31 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Wes Unseld Jr says despite the Wizards being down-bodies, he doesn’t want to feel like the Chicago Bulls outworked them. He says winning the hustle plays will be necessary to win this game. – 5:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
pullin’ up 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/54CfRjNiXe – 5:24 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Beal, Porzingis, Gafford All OUT vs Bulls . Kispert game time decision 5:45 pre CT @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls @Washington Wizards – 5:05 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards will be down at least two starters tonight against Chicago. Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain) and Kristaps Porzingis (rib) are OUT, team says.
Corey Kispert (low back) is a game-time decision. – 5:02 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain) and Kristaps Porziņģis (right rib contusion) will not play tonight against the Bulls, the Wizards announced. The status of Corey Kispert (lower back soreness) will be decided closer to tipoff. – 5:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Zach LaVine, Immanuel Quickley, character of NYK roster, Cam Reddish & more on this week’s Mailbag. Thanks to @DylanBacker_, @tripleMwassup, @JohanPe46828726, @KNYT_Hoops, @hopefulmetsfan & @DarkSteve590 for the questions! Full mailbag here: sny.tv/video/ian-begl… – 5:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Illumi-Cowley Council has met, and after much deliberation has officially put the Wizards on bum-team alert. Print it! – 4:20 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Ep. 8 of “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
• Training camp as a rookie with the Wizards
• How Sheed knew the Lakers would be fine
• What it’s like to be the headliner of a blockbuster trade (Gobert)
• Midwest road trips in January
📺 https://t.co/UuwxYJmnXx pic.twitter.com/zmeONjuTN3 – 4:05 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls still listing DeMar DeRozan as doubtful, but Dr. Vooch has ruled him out tonight. #trustDrVooch – 4:00 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Vucevic, who played nine seasons in Orlando, is an unrestricted free agent this summer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/11/nik… – 2:40 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley has drawn trade interest from the Bucks, Mavericks, Wizards, and others. More on Quickley’s trade value and improved play as a starter amid RJ Barrett’s injury on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 1:56 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan has been downgraded to doubtful for tonight’s game against the Wizards in D.C.
More info on his right quad strain, which he had been quietly managing since late December: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 1:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls have downgraded DeMar DeRozan to doubtful vs. Wizards. DeRozan hasn’t missed a game this season and quad strain isn’t being classified as long-term issue as of now. – 1:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
keep your eyes on these versatile forwards at COA tonight.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/9hYKiI6Yh1 – 1:00 PM
