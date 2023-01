Bulls 59, Wizards 46: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Bulls have downgraded DeMar DeRozan to doubtful vs. Wizards. DeRozan hasn’t missed a game this season and quad strain isn’t being classified as long-term issue as of now. – 1:35 PM

DeMar DeRozan has been downgraded to doubtful for tonight’s game against the Wizards in D.C.More info on his right quad strain, which he had been quietly managing since late December: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c…

The Illumi-Cowley Council has met, and after much deliberation has officially put the Wizards on bum-team alert. Print it! – 4:20 PM

Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain) and Kristaps Porziņģis (right rib contusion) will not play tonight against the Bulls, the Wizards announced. The status of Corey Kispert (lower back soreness) will be decided closer to tipoff. – 5:01 PM

The Wizards will be down at least two starters tonight against Chicago. Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain) and Kristaps Porzingis (rib) are OUT, team says.Corey Kispert (low back) is a game-time decision. – 5:02 PM

Coach Wes Unseld Jr says despite the Wizards being down-bodies, he doesn’t want to feel like the Chicago Bulls outworked them. He says winning the hustle plays will be necessary to win this game. – 5:30 PM

DeMar DeRozan is out vs. Wizards. It’s his first missed game of the season. – 5:31 PM

DeMar DeRozan officially out for tonight’s game, per Billy Donovan. The quad has betrayed him. It’s his first missed game of the year. pic.twitter.com/906xOBGYlK

Corey Kispert (lower back soreness) went through his usual pre-game workout routine and looked good so I would expect he’s available for Wizards vs. Bulls – 5:52 PM

Somehow we’re already halfway through the NBA season — and that means it’s time for a midseason report card for the Chicago Bulls.Here’s what went well and what needs work from the first 41 games:

A chorus from Takoma Academy just sang the national anthem prior to tonight’s Bulls-Wizards game here in D.C. That was one of the best renditions of the anthem I’ve heard in years. A lot of care and skill went into it. – 7:07 PM

Lot of absences tonight for Bulls at Wizards. So of course, something crazy will happen tonight. pic.twitter.com/75H92PHxqU

First few defensive rotations by the Bulls have been sluggish tonight. Feels like each player is either a step off his mark or a step late coming off the help side. – 7:14 PM

Wizards getting everything at the rim early. All 8 points in paint and Taj Gibson drew foul at rim but missed two FTs. – 7:16 PM

During Wizards-Bulls timeout on the jumbotron, @ItsBrittWaters plays Never Have I Ever with playersKristaps Porzingis asked if he’s ever peed in the pool and he’s like, “yeah, who hasn’t” 😂 – 7:22 PM

If you’re in the neighborhood and want to check out some bad basketball, plenty of good sections available here at the Capital One Arena. Damn Wizards fans, pretend like you care! – 7:22 PM

Gorgeous feed from Dragić to feed Vooch on that dunk. Rinse and repeat, that should be there all night. – 7:33 PM

That LaVine layup at 1st quarter buzzer is under review and methinks it will be waved off. – 7:35 PM

With Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford out with injuries and Taj Gibson on the bench, Wes Unseld Jr. turned to jack of all trades Anthony Gill to play center over the final 4 minutes, 19 seconds of the first quarter. Versatility is one of the reasons Gill is valuable. – 7:36 PM

Zach LaVine meets his “man that dude is fast” quota with that sprint to close the opening quarter.Layup was likely a half-second too late, but still a fun flash of his fully returned athleticism. – 7:36 PM

After one-quarter of play, the Washington Wizards trail the Chicago Bulls. #DcAboveAll 25 #BullsNation 29Taj Gibson and Kyle Kuzma each lead the team with 7 points. – 7:36 PM

Bulls lead the Wizards 29-25 at the end of the 1st quarter. Kuzma and Gibson lead the Wizards, each with 7 pts. – 7:36 PM

Corey Kispert with a heating pad on his sore lower back and staying loose on the stationary bike while out of the game – 7:48 PM

Not saying the Bulls definitely will lose this game. But they will lose this game if they keep fouling at the rate they are and allowing offensive rebounds.The Bulls have 12 fouls in 17 minutes. Washington has attempted 16 free throws to Chicago’s two. – 7:53 PM

Bulls go on a 15-4 run to take their first double digit lead of the game.Up 55-44 on the Wizards with three minutes remaining in the first half. – 8:01 PM

Bulls use the 2nd quarter to remind Washington that they are still the Wizards … Up 13 at the half, get the buses warmed up! – 8:08 PM

The Wizards go into halftime down 59-46 to the Bulls. Kumza and Gill lead the team with 12 pts apiece, but 9 TOs and 1-9 3PT have been two problem areas for the Wiz. – 8:09 PM

Bulls finish the first half on a 19-6 run to take a 59-46 lead over the Wizards into the half.LaVine and Vooch combine for 29 points as they attempt to absorb the absence of DeMar DeRozan. – 8:10 PM

The Washington Wizards trail the Chicago Bulls at halftime. #DcABoveAll 46 #BullsNation 59Kyle Kuzma and Anthony Gil each lead the team with 12.Zach Lavine leads all scorers with 19. – 8:10 PM

