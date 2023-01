Chandler Parsons does not want to see Yuta Watanabe in Three-Point Contest: 'He would buckle severely under pressure'

Watanabe is shooting 11 of 19 (57.9 percent) from the right corner, and a misprint-like 15 of 21 (71.4 percent) from the left. But Saturday his aggressive drives bode well, because defenses are now recognizing his deep shooting prowess. “Yeah, obviously they start taking away my 3s, so I’ve got to start finding other ways to finish and I think I’ve been improved in that I can drive and then I can finish,” Watanabe said. “So I’ve just got to keep working on it. And then I stopped doing that then I think defenders are not going to know what I’m going to do. I’m going to still keep shooting 3s, all kinds of stuff. So it was it was good to see myself back … finishing around the rim.” -via New York Post / January 1, 2023