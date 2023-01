Danny Green hopes to return in late February?

The Memphis Grizzlies haven’t given many updates on Danny Green’s recovery, but Green gave the best timetable Friday night during the team’s game with the Phoenix Suns. Speaking on ESPN’s broadcast to start the second quarter, Green said he’s looking to return from his knee injury before the All-Star break in February. Green also said that he practiced 1-on-1 drills earlier that day for the first time this season. “The knee is going smoothly. We’re in a good pace and hopefully you’ll see me before the break. That’s the target right now,” Green told ESPN . -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / December 24, 2022