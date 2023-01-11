Danny Green hopes to return in late February?

He has yet to play for the Grizzlies while recovering from a catastrophic left knee injury suffered in Game 6 of last season’s East semifinal series, one that shredded his MCL and ACL. Even so, Green says, “life is good.” “I couldn’t ask for a better situation,” he said. Green hopes to be cleared to play at some point after the All-Star break in February.
Source: Jeff McDonald @ San Antonio Express-News
He has already made his presence felt for an up-and-coming Grizzlies team that headed into Wednesday’s game against the Spurs tied with Denver atop the Western Conference. With scintillating star Ja Morant at the helm, the Grizzlies are a team building toward NBA Finals contention. Green is the only player on the roster who has been there. “He’s had a substantial impact,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “He’s the ultimate pro. He’s built great relationships with his teammates already. He’s been the perfect fit.” -via San Antonio Express-News / January 11, 2023
Jason Anderson: The Memphis Grizzlies have ruled Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke and Ziaire Williams out vs. the Sacramento Kings. Desmond Bane and Danny Green are out as well. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / January 1, 2023
The Memphis Grizzlies haven’t given many updates on Danny Green’s recovery, but Green gave the best timetable Friday night during the team’s game with the Phoenix Suns. Speaking on ESPN’s broadcast to start the second quarter, Green said he’s looking to return from his knee injury before the All-Star break in February. Green also said that he practiced 1-on-1 drills earlier that day for the first time this season. “The knee is going smoothly. We’re in a good pace and hopefully you’ll see me before the break. That’s the target right now,” Green told ESPN. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / December 24, 2022
