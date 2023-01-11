Giannis Antetokounmpo believes Brook Lopez is Defensive Player of the Year

“In my opinion, and probably Jrue’s, he’s the Defensive Player of the Year,” Antetokounmpo said as Jrue Holiday interjected, saying, “100 percent.” “No doubt,” Antetokounmpo continued. “He’s 34 years old. It’s insane how he’s playing right now. We need him to play this way for 60 more games.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
NBA midseason awards: Brook Lopez Defensive Player of the Year nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/10/nba… – 1:02 PM
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
DeMar DeRozan
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
BENCH
Jaylen Brown
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Kyrie Irving
Trae Young
ALTERNATES
Harden, Garland, Butler, Porzingis, Brunson pic.twitter.com/SH60DCt6Oc – 12:36 PM
The Joe Ingles dribble handoff with Giannis was working to perfection last night for the Bucks.
It looked like vintage Ingles out there:
17 points
5 assists
+14 in 28 minutes
Ingles made pivotal shots and passes all second half to help lead the comeback win. pic.twitter.com/j4GzIrXYHB – 10:05 AM
Giannis leads the Bucks at the Garden, another unique triple-double from Jokic #NBA eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:02 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo tried his Luka Doncic impression 😮😂
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/q8I661WOlv – 4:32 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo tried his Nikola Jokic impression 😮😂
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/9mcvygXXXO – 4:31 AM
Great team win!! #BuildGoodHabits 💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/lWOOFnpALW – 11:46 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Giannis Antetokounmpo could sense a shift in the Bucks’ confidence in their 3-point shots.
“Once we made one, then we made the second one,” he said. “Then we made the third one.”
And pretty soon, their 17-point deficit against the Knicks was gone.
apnews.com/article/milwau… – 11:39 PM
The Knicks game plan was to sellout defensively on Giannis Antetokounmpo and live with the Bucks’ other players hitting shots.
It worked until it didn’t.
“It’s an easy pass and easy shot. Sometimes, it’s almost too open.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:20 PM
The Knicks gameplay was to sellout defensively on Giannis Antetokounmpo and live with the Bucks’ other players hitting shots.
It worked until it didn’t.
“It’s an easy pass and easy shot. Sometimes, it’s almost too open.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:19 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Brook Lopez: “In my opinion, and Jrue would probably agree, Defensive Player of the Year.”
Jrue Holiday: “100 percent.” – 11:12 PM
10 best defenders defending any shot (top 200 DFGA)
1. Nic Claxton -8
2. Al Horford -7
3. Stephen Adams -6
4. Giannis -6
5. Draymond -6
6. Jaren Jackson Jr -6
7. OG Anunoby -6
8. Anthony Davis -5
9. Jalen Smith -5
10. Jarrett Allen -5 – 10:51 PM
10 best defenders inside 6 feet (min % FGA defended)
1. Giannis -15
2. Nic Claxton -14
3. LAURI MARKKANEN -13
4. Stephen Adams -13
5. Jaren Jackson -13
6. Porzingis -13
7. Al Horford -12
8. Daniel Gaddord -12
9. WALKER KESSLER -12
10. Jaden McDaniels -11 – 10:41 PM
Giannis tonight:
22 PTS
10 REB
5 AST
2 BLK
Ties Embiid for the most 20/10/5/2 games this season. pic.twitter.com/zyQzdTr0pp – 10:02 PM
This has turned into a heck of a game. Jalen Brunson is now up to 32 points after hitting a 3 when Brook Lopez hesitated to step out on a switch, and New York leads 94-92 with 4:18 to go.
Brunson, Julius Randle (24) and Immanuel Quickley (23) have scored 79 of NY’s 94 points. – 9:40 PM
The comeback has been completed. The Bucks have rallied from down 17 to take an 82-81 lead over the Knicks at the 9:26 mark of the fourth quarter. Just pure open threes for the Bucks on a poor shooting night from Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 9:29 PM
Timeout, MIL: Knicks are crowding Giannis Antetokounmpo at the rim & making his life miserable. They have built a 62-51 lead at the 8:19 mark of Q3. Julius Randle is shooting 6/21 from the field but Jalen Brunson and Immanuel Quickley each have 20. Giannis is only Buck w/10+ PTS. – 9:02 PM
Boos coming down at MSG after a whistle sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to the line. It’s been a quiet night for Giannis, who only has 12 points and 7 rebounds, but it feels like he’s about to pick it up right now. – 8:59 PM
MSG putting the shot clock on the scoreboard with Giannis at the free throw line. – 8:27 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo hits his right elbow hard on the court. He’s shaking it off right now before taking his free throws. – 8:24 PM
22-22 after one in New York.
Neither team could make a shot: #Bucks 8 for 24, #Knicks 7 for 29.
Except for Jalen Brunson, who scored 18 points on 5 of 8 shooting & 6 of 6 free throws.
Giannis Antetokounmpo just 1 for 2. – 8:11 PM
MarJon Beauchamp in with Jevon Carter/Joe Ingles/Bobby Portis/Brook Lopez for the #Bucks – 8:00 PM
Joe Ingles checks in to join Brook Lopez, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis on the court for the #Bucks – 7:54 PM
Giannis gets a huge ovation. Grayson Allen gets booed loudly. All is right at Madison Square Garden tonight. – 7:37 PM
All in a days work! Postgame interview with Giannis! Nothing like #GameDay! 🏀💪🏽🎤☺️ #BucksAtRaptors #Toronto #NBA #SidelineStories pic.twitter.com/nnrw3jIgwo – 7:21 PM
Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez will start for the #Bucks vs. the #Knicks – 7:14 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the NBA in dunks right now. If he holds on for the rest of the season, the Milwaukee Bucks star would break Rudy Gobert’s four consecutive seasons reign as the NBA’s dunks leader.
Giannis has 111 in 29 games. He is AVERAGING 3.8 dunks per game. pic.twitter.com/ykcxOWXaBh – 1:35 PM
BasketNews’ @Donatas Urbonas interviews Fenerbahce center Kostas Antetokounmpo:
▪️ Kostas’ unique quality among the Antetokounbros
▪️ Painful EuroBasket loss
▪️ Panathinaikos & Olympiacos rumors
▪️ Misconception about Giannis’ favorite Greek team
and much more ⬇️
basketnews.com/stream/163263-… – 12:58 PM
The latest @washingtonpost NBA ‘Post Up’ newsletter is out!
– Will Kevin Durant’s knee sprain sink the Nets again?
– @Ava Wallace on Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks, plus the best from @PostSports, NBA Reddit & NBA Twitter
– Sign up here: wapo.st/postup – 12:27 PM
Most PPG by quarter:
1st — Luka (11.5)
2nd — LeBron (8.8)
3rd — Shai (10.6)
4th — Giannis (8.9) pic.twitter.com/dNmtf8nR3N – 12:16 PM
Players in the top 10 for points and rebounds this season:
— Giannis
— Randle
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/zG2QG6e3iZ – 8:57 AM
“I love it here,” Lopez told HoopsHype when asked about his long-term future after the Bucks defeated the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday. “I’m so thankful for the opportunity the Bucks gave me five years ago to come here and be a part of something special. We’ve had a great time. I can’t imagine being anywhere else.” -via HoopsHype / January 11, 2023
“It’s definitely a goal of mine,” Lopez told HoopsHype when asked about his Defensive Player of the Year candidacy. “Obviously, I’m a team-first player who wants the team to be successful. We want to win a championship. That’s our main goal. It definitely would be a personal point of pride for me, and it’s a goal for myself.” -via HoopsHype / January 11, 2023
Michael Scotto: I asked Giannis Antetokounmpo what Brook Lopez has meant to the Bucks. Giannis: “In my opinion, and probably Jrue’s, Defensive Player of the Year.” Jrue Holiday: “100 percent.” Giannis: “No doubt. He’s 34 years old. It’s insane how he’s playing right now.” Full video below. pic.twitter.com/9LiI8FY9l2 -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / January 10, 2023
He was only person to speak after the session, and he made it clear by his body language and demeanor he would do so as long as needed to get his message across to anyone who needed to hear it. “Even though we’ve lost a few games, we’re still second or third in the East,” he said. “There’s no reason to panic but there’s a reason for us to be urgent, have urgency in the way we practice and the way we play the game. But we have a chance, so as long as we get better every single day, we have a chance to be great when it matters the most.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / January 8, 2023
Giannis Antetokounmpo: There’s no panic mode. Have you ever seen the scene from – how you call it – Bob SquarePants? SpongeBob? That he goes into his brain and he’s looking for something and just goes crazy and starts burning things? I feel like that sometimes. When we lose that happens. It’s okay. -via Twitter @Giannis_An34 / January 8, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account.