James Jones on Cameron Johnson return: It could be in five days or 10 days

It appears Johnson has been ramping up his wind in the last week, running through plenty of conditioning drills after shootarounds and practices and before games. That would indicate he’s getting much closer to a return, something general manager James Jones confirmed on Wednesday. “He’s in the latter stages of it but as far as a definitive timeline I don’t have anything,” he told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo. “I do know at some point soon we should get him back. I just can’t tell you if that’s going to be in five days, 10 days but every day he’s getting closer.”
Duane Rankin: Cam Johnson (knee) running. Yeah. He’s close. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / December 30, 2022

